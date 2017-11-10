New songs

New Songs: Eminem feat. Beyoncé, G-Eazy, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Walk On Water, Eminem feat. Beyoncé

The Plan, G-Eazy

On Our Way Home, Empire of the Sun … from the new five-song “On Our Way Home” EP

Lemon to a Knife Fight, The Wombats

Love Always Wins, Michael W. Smith

World Gone Mad, Bastille … from “Bright: The Album,” out Dec. 15; it’s the soundtrack to the upcoming Netflix action movie titled “Bright,” starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton

Darkside, Ty Dolla $ign & Future feat. Kiiara … also from “Bright: The Album”

Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage, Morrissey

Top of the World, Kimbra … her third album, “Primal Heart,” now has a release date: Jan. 19

Tip Toe, Jason Derulo feat. French Montana

Amor, Amor, Amor, Jennifer Lopez feat. Wisin

TipToe’n, Rick Ross

Young Dumb & Broke, Walk Off the Earth

Textin’ My Ex, T-Pain feat. Tiffany Evans

Wanted You, NAV feat. Lil Uzi Vert

The Perilous Night, Drive-By Truckers

Warzone, Of Mice & Men

Police State, Pussy Riot

Miles, Phillip Phillips

How Is This Happening, Poliça and s t a r g a z e

Happy Place, Alison Wonderland

The Day I Die, Island

Go Bang, Pnau

The Crash, The Funeral Portrait

Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore, Marlon Williams feat. Aldous Harding

Nobody Else, Vera

Strangers, Sigrid

Day I Die, Baker Grace

Slow It Down, Kim Petras

Sleeping in the Bed I Made, Native Run

Something To Believe In, The New Respects

Mindmaze / Pumpkin Emoji, E.M.M.A

Forget Your Finery, VOWWS

Honey Clouds, General Crush

Take Me As I Am, Chuck Adams

We’ll Be Fine, Clicks

Robot Lovers, Casey Abrams

Sleight of Hand, POP ETC

Ain’t Nobody, Sunny Lukas

Hustle, Madison

Rise, Nadine

Running Through My Mind, Jacob Thomas Jr.

Same Friends, Sam Fischer

… Baby One More Time, Slothrust

Riiich, Grace Mitchell

Lace Up, Cousin Stizz

Janet Jackson, Mavi Phoenix

Slide, LPX

Uh Huh, Somewhere Else

Trouble With Us, Ernest K.

Not a Love Song, Bülow

Settle, HAULM

Lottery, Phoxjaw

Movie, Tom Misch

Did I Offend You?, Lauren Ruth Ward

If Only We Could Sleep, Static and Surrender

Porsche, Jeffrey Chan

Love on the Highway, Formosa

Don’t Talk About It, Fabian Mazur feat. Neon Hitch

Social Rejects, Razorbats

M.O.D., Akiva

Chemicals, Oh Majester

