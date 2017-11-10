Published on November 10th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Eminem feat. Beyoncé, G-Eazy, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Walk On Water, Eminem feat. Beyoncé
The Plan, G-Eazy
On Our Way Home, Empire of the Sun … from the new five-song “On Our Way Home” EP
Lemon to a Knife Fight, The Wombats
Love Always Wins, Michael W. Smith
World Gone Mad, Bastille … from “Bright: The Album,” out Dec. 15; it’s the soundtrack to the upcoming Netflix action movie titled “Bright,” starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton
Darkside, Ty Dolla $ign & Future feat. Kiiara … also from “Bright: The Album”
Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage, Morrissey
Top of the World, Kimbra … her third album, “Primal Heart,” now has a release date: Jan. 19
Tip Toe, Jason Derulo feat. French Montana
Amor, Amor, Amor, Jennifer Lopez feat. Wisin
TipToe’n, Rick Ross
Young Dumb & Broke, Walk Off the Earth
Textin’ My Ex, T-Pain feat. Tiffany Evans
Wanted You, NAV feat. Lil Uzi Vert
The Perilous Night, Drive-By Truckers
Warzone, Of Mice & Men
Police State, Pussy Riot
Miles, Phillip Phillips
How Is This Happening, Poliça and s t a r g a z e
Happy Place, Alison Wonderland
The Day I Die, Island
Go Bang, Pnau
The Crash, The Funeral Portrait
Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore, Marlon Williams feat. Aldous Harding
Nobody Else, Vera
Strangers, Sigrid
Day I Die, Baker Grace
Slow It Down, Kim Petras
Sleeping in the Bed I Made, Native Run
Something To Believe In, The New Respects
Mindmaze / Pumpkin Emoji, E.M.M.A
Forget Your Finery, VOWWS
Honey Clouds, General Crush
Take Me As I Am, Chuck Adams
We’ll Be Fine, Clicks
Robot Lovers, Casey Abrams
Sleight of Hand, POP ETC
Ain’t Nobody, Sunny Lukas
Hustle, Madison
Rise, Nadine
Running Through My Mind, Jacob Thomas Jr.
Same Friends, Sam Fischer
… Baby One More Time, Slothrust
Riiich, Grace Mitchell
Lace Up, Cousin Stizz
Janet Jackson, Mavi Phoenix
Slide, LPX
Uh Huh, Somewhere Else
Trouble With Us, Ernest K.
Not a Love Song, Bülow
Settle, HAULM
Lottery, Phoxjaw
Movie, Tom Misch
Did I Offend You?, Lauren Ruth Ward
If Only We Could Sleep, Static and Surrender
Porsche, Jeffrey Chan
Love on the Highway, Formosa
Don’t Talk About It, Fabian Mazur feat. Neon Hitch
Social Rejects, Razorbats
M.O.D., Akiva
Chemicals, Oh Majester