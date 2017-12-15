New songs

Published on December 15th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

New Songs: Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Lily Allen, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

River, Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran

Perfect Symphony, Ed Sheeran (with Andrea Bocelli)

Don’t Don’t Do It!, N.E.R.D & Kendrick Lamar

Trigger Bang, Lily Allen feat. Giggs

Servings and Portions from my Boarding House Reach, Jack White

When You Die, MGMT

Like a Motherless Child, Moby

Backseat, Charli XCX feat. Carly Rae Jepsen

Ben Franklin’s Song, The Decemberists

Red Right Hand, Iggy Pop & Jarvis Cocker

Changed, Rich Homie Quan

American Dream, Jeezy feat. J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar

Burden Down, Jennifer Hudson

Stuck with Me, The Neighbourhood

Miracle Man, AWOLNATION

Can’t Hold Out on Love (from “Father Figures” soundtrack), Jason Mraz

If Your Prayers Don’t Get To Heaven, Brian Fallon

Reckless Lover, Handsome Ghost

Generator, Turnstile

Beach Life-In-Death, Car Seat Headrest

Boss Life, YFN Lucci feat. Offset

Grab the Wheel, Timbaland feat. 6LACK

Mama Don’t Worry (Still Ain’t Dirty), Bhad Bhabie

Belong, Cash Cash & Dashboard Confessional

Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight), Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

Loaded, Destructo feat. Yo Gotti

Tern It Up, Flosstradamus & Dillon Francis

Boogie, BROCKHAMPTON

Came Up, Boogie

There Are Many Ways To Say I Love You, Sylvan Esso

Rock Di World, Chi Ching Ching

Elated, Grace Weber

Ruffle Shuffle, Datarock

Happy Holidays, MC Paul Barman (produced by Mark Ronson)

Snow In Gothenburg, Kasbo

Heaven, The Nectars

Stick It Out, Mason Summit … premiered exclusively at Pauseandplay.com on Dec. 14

Blue Blood Blues, Chris Blue (“The Voice” season 12 winner)

I’ll Get Over You, Shalyah Fearing

On My Way, Sam F & JVZEL

Fire Drills, Dessa

Third Eye, PaulWetz feat. Christen Kwame

Best of Me, DJ Teddy-O & Richie Loop

Shelby Park, Vern Matz

Another Sort of Homecoming, Black Space Riders

For You / Por Ti, Nina Diaz

The Baptist, Lauren Auder

Automatic, Beverly Girl

Get It and Go, Vito

Winter, Luke Buck

Poetry, KING

Dark But Beautiful, Tess

Judas Tree, Newspoke

Hedberg, Mind Monogram

Fck W/ Me, Lando Chill

Girl of My Dreams, Bo Blitz

All of Us, OPIA

All Cool, Louam

Sekkle Down, Burna Boy feat. J Hus

Scars, Johny Dar

Walk Around, Volac

Mount Olympus, Marine

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑