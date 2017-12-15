Published on December 15th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Lily Allen, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
River, Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
Perfect Symphony, Ed Sheeran (with Andrea Bocelli)
Don’t Don’t Do It!, N.E.R.D & Kendrick Lamar
Trigger Bang, Lily Allen feat. Giggs
Servings and Portions from my Boarding House Reach, Jack White
When You Die, MGMT
Like a Motherless Child, Moby
Backseat, Charli XCX feat. Carly Rae Jepsen
Ben Franklin’s Song, The Decemberists
Red Right Hand, Iggy Pop & Jarvis Cocker
Changed, Rich Homie Quan
American Dream, Jeezy feat. J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar
Burden Down, Jennifer Hudson
Stuck with Me, The Neighbourhood
Miracle Man, AWOLNATION
Can’t Hold Out on Love (from “Father Figures” soundtrack), Jason Mraz
If Your Prayers Don’t Get To Heaven, Brian Fallon
Reckless Lover, Handsome Ghost
Generator, Turnstile
Beach Life-In-Death, Car Seat Headrest
Boss Life, YFN Lucci feat. Offset
Grab the Wheel, Timbaland feat. 6LACK
Mama Don’t Worry (Still Ain’t Dirty), Bhad Bhabie
Belong, Cash Cash & Dashboard Confessional
Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight), Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul
Loaded, Destructo feat. Yo Gotti
Tern It Up, Flosstradamus & Dillon Francis
Boogie, BROCKHAMPTON
Came Up, Boogie
There Are Many Ways To Say I Love You, Sylvan Esso
Rock Di World, Chi Ching Ching
Elated, Grace Weber
Ruffle Shuffle, Datarock
Happy Holidays, MC Paul Barman (produced by Mark Ronson)
Snow In Gothenburg, Kasbo
Heaven, The Nectars
Stick It Out, Mason Summit … premiered exclusively at Pauseandplay.com on Dec. 14
Blue Blood Blues, Chris Blue (“The Voice” season 12 winner)
I’ll Get Over You, Shalyah Fearing
On My Way, Sam F & JVZEL
Fire Drills, Dessa
Third Eye, PaulWetz feat. Christen Kwame
Best of Me, DJ Teddy-O & Richie Loop
Shelby Park, Vern Matz
Another Sort of Homecoming, Black Space Riders
For You / Por Ti, Nina Diaz
The Baptist, Lauren Auder
Automatic, Beverly Girl
Get It and Go, Vito
Winter, Luke Buck
Poetry, KING
Dark But Beautiful, Tess
Judas Tree, Newspoke
Hedberg, Mind Monogram
Fck W/ Me, Lando Chill
Girl of My Dreams, Bo Blitz
All of Us, OPIA
All Cool, Louam
Sekkle Down, Burna Boy feat. J Hus
Scars, Johny Dar
Walk Around, Volac
Mount Olympus, Marine