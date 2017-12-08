Published on December 8th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Eminem, Camila Cabello, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Untouchable, Eminem
Real Friends / Never Be the Same, Camila Cabello
Scary Love, The Neighbourhood
Go Legend, Big Sean & Metro Boomin feat. Travis Scott
Out of My Head, Charli XCX feat. Tove Lo and Alma
The Mother, Brandi Carlile
O Holy Night, Ellie Goulding
She For Keeps, Quality Control, Quavo & Nicki Minaj
Dreamer, Axwell /\ Ingrosso
Good As Gold, Moon Taxi
No Fear, Rudimental & The Martinez Brothers feat. Donna Missal
Let Me in Again, Louise Goffin
Up, Sébastien Izambard (of Il Divo)
Lean On You, Russ
Whatever You On, London On Da Track feat. Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih & YG
Low, Greyson Chance
Embrace, Manics
Destiny N Stereo, Chris Dave and the Drumhedz feat. Elzhi & Phonte Coleman & Eric Roberson
Coldplay, Mr Hudson feat. Vic Mensa
Don’t Call, Lost Kings
Discovery, Kailee Morgue
Cold As Ice, Bekon
Georgie, Powers
Count To Five, Rhye
(Don’t) Say Goodbye, Aaron Carter
Beautiful Killer, Samsaruh
Continental Lovers, Robotikus
Westbrook, King Z3US
Metropolis, Trummor & Orgel
Give Me the Light, Snavs
Déjà Vu, Hannah Gill & The Hours
Just Wanna Believe, Phillip Broussard
I Don’t Know, IVVO
Curious, Swayday
Ghost, Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones
Ashes, Grace Carter
Bloom, Ardency
Fortunate Son, Shannon Noll
Swimming With the Tide, Club 8
Come Downstairs, Mitchell Leonard
Roll With It, Ethan Payton
Remember Me, Jengyz
Howl, Delaney Jane
S.O.M.E., Shooby
The River, Cat Clyde
I Found You, Michael Jablonka
Does Your Heart Feel at Home, The Gloria Story
Clouds, Nothing Like You
Upside Down, Featurette
The Mirror, Jack Massic feat. Santiago Hernández & Wes Writer
You’re Not Thinking, Barry Rock
Vision, SLUMBERJACK & Quix feat. Josh Pan
Suit Yourself, The Penthouse
Liar, Adalaide Adams
Panther, KiSMiT
Lips On You, Raggs Gustaffe
Sucker Punch, Luna Aura
Diamond Heart, Liz Wiegard
Alien Sun, Indytronics
All I Want For Christmas Is You, Kate Grom