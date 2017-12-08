New songs

Published on December 8th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

New Songs: Eminem, Camila Cabello, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Untouchable, Eminem

Real Friends / Never Be the Same, Camila Cabello

Scary Love, The Neighbourhood

Go Legend, Big Sean & Metro Boomin feat. Travis Scott

Out of My Head, Charli XCX feat. Tove Lo and Alma

The Mother, Brandi Carlile

O Holy Night, Ellie Goulding

She For Keeps, Quality Control, Quavo & Nicki Minaj

Dreamer, Axwell /\ Ingrosso

Good As Gold, Moon Taxi

No Fear, Rudimental & The Martinez Brothers feat. Donna Missal

Let Me in Again, Louise Goffin

Up, Sébastien Izambard (of Il Divo)

Lean On You, Russ

Whatever You On, London On Da Track feat. Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih & YG

Low, Greyson Chance

Embrace, Manics

Destiny N Stereo, Chris Dave and the Drumhedz feat. Elzhi & Phonte Coleman & Eric Roberson

Coldplay, Mr Hudson feat. Vic Mensa

Don’t Call, Lost Kings

Discovery, Kailee Morgue

Cold As Ice, Bekon

Georgie, Powers

Count To Five, Rhye

(Don’t) Say Goodbye, Aaron Carter

Beautiful Killer, Samsaruh

Continental Lovers, Robotikus

Westbrook, King Z3US

Metropolis, Trummor & Orgel

Give Me the Light, Snavs

Déjà Vu, Hannah Gill & The Hours

Just Wanna Believe, Phillip Broussard

I Don’t Know, IVVO

Curious, Swayday

Ghost, Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones

Ashes, Grace Carter

Bloom, Ardency

Fortunate Son, Shannon Noll

Swimming With the Tide, Club 8

Come Downstairs, Mitchell Leonard

Roll With It, Ethan Payton

Remember Me, Jengyz

Howl, Delaney Jane

S.O.M.E., Shooby

The River, Cat Clyde

I Found You, Michael Jablonka

Does Your Heart Feel at Home, The Gloria Story

Clouds, Nothing Like You

Upside Down, Featurette

The Mirror, Jack Massic feat. Santiago Hernández & Wes Writer

You’re Not Thinking, Barry Rock

Vision, SLUMBERJACK & Quix feat. Josh Pan

Suit Yourself, The Penthouse

Liar, Adalaide Adams

Panther, KiSMiT

Lips On You, Raggs Gustaffe

Sucker Punch, Luna Aura

Diamond Heart, Liz Wiegard

Alien Sun, Indytronics

All I Want For Christmas Is You, Kate Grom

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑