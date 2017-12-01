Published on December 1st, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Ed Sheeran with Beyoncé, Louis Tomlinson, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Perfect Duet, Ed Sheeran with Beyoncé
Miss You, Louis Tomlinson
1000, N.E.R.D & Future
No More, PRETTYMUCH feat. French Montana
We Want Your Soul, Dada Life
So Far Away, Martin Garrix & David Guetta feat. Jamie Scott & Romy Dya
Fireworks, First Aid Kit
Be OK Again, What So Not feat. Daniel Johns
M.A.H., U.S. Girls
Breathe, Jax Jones
Asking for a Friend, Devin Dawson
The Breakdown, Lee DeWyze
Kamasutra, Juicy J feat. Cardi B
Lion’s Den, Emily James
Runnin’, Wajatta … comedian-musician Reggie Watts and producer John Tejada
Fistful of Nothing, Kiko Bun
We Choose, Her … the group’s first release since the death of co-founder Simon Carpentier after a long bout with cancer
Blood & Muscle, Lissie
Way With Words, Bahamas
Passion Relapse, Ampline
Heart of the Ocean, Maisy Kay
The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore, Holy Boy
This Special Time of Year, The Rising
Loose Thread, Kate Fox
Rendez-vous, Dita Von Teese
Runaway, Sasha Sloan
Savage Beauty, TRILLS
Walking Water, O-SHiN
Magic, Birthday Boy & Trish
Hold on to Your Heart, The XCERTS
Strawberry Moon, Bossie
Till Dawn, Nina June
Doobie Doobie, Mother Mink
Irfan, Balkan Bump feat. Paul Bertin
Untitled in D, Spector
Baby I’m Dyin’, Lolawolf
Start Again, iDA Hawk
Sick of the Remedy, Baskery
Getting Older, Sam Fischer
Je M’enfuis, U-N-T
Flipside, The Keymakers
Day Old Death, Makeness
Times Is Hard, Caverns
Have Fun, Smerz
Focus on the Real, Ash DaBlunt
Hard to Find, Khushi
In the Wild, James Chatburn
Mydriase, VTCN RADIO
We Here, Winston Anthony
Assimilate, Trigram
I Let Love, Hero Fisher
Trouble (the boy who cried, I am a wolf), CLANS