New Songs: Ed Sheeran with Beyoncé, Louis Tomlinson, etc.

Perfect Duet, Ed Sheeran with Beyoncé

Miss You, Louis Tomlinson

1000, N.E.R.D & Future

No More, PRETTYMUCH feat. French Montana

We Want Your Soul, Dada Life

So Far Away, Martin Garrix & David Guetta feat. Jamie Scott & Romy Dya

Fireworks, First Aid Kit

Be OK Again, What So Not feat. Daniel Johns

M.A.H., U.S. Girls

Breathe, Jax Jones

Asking for a Friend, Devin Dawson

The Breakdown, Lee DeWyze

Kamasutra, Juicy J feat. Cardi B

Lion’s Den, Emily James

Runnin’, Wajatta … comedian-musician Reggie Watts and producer John Tejada

Fistful of Nothing, Kiko Bun

We Choose, Her … the group’s first release since the death of co-founder Simon Carpentier after a long bout with cancer

Blood & Muscle, Lissie

Way With Words, Bahamas

Passion Relapse, Ampline

Heart of the Ocean, Maisy Kay

The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore, Holy Boy

This Special Time of Year, The Rising

Loose Thread, Kate Fox

Rendez-vous, Dita Von Teese

Runaway, Sasha Sloan

Savage Beauty, TRILLS

Walking Water, O-SHiN

Magic, Birthday Boy & Trish

Hold on to Your Heart, The XCERTS

Strawberry Moon, Bossie

Till Dawn, Nina June

Doobie Doobie, Mother Mink

Irfan, Balkan Bump feat. Paul Bertin

Untitled in D, Spector

Baby I’m Dyin’, Lolawolf

Start Again, iDA Hawk

Sick of the Remedy, Baskery

Getting Older, Sam Fischer

Je M’enfuis, U-N-T

Flipside, The Keymakers

Day Old Death, Makeness

Times Is Hard, Caverns

Have Fun, Smerz

Focus on the Real, Ash DaBlunt

Hard to Find, Khushi

In the Wild, James Chatburn

Mydriase, VTCN RADIO

We Here, Winston Anthony

Assimilate, Trigram

I Let Love, Hero Fisher

Trouble (the boy who cried, I am a wolf), CLANS

