New Songs: Drake, Fall Out Boy, Wyclef Jean, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.
(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)
Signs, Drake
Champion, Fall Out Boy
Fela Kuti, Wyclef Jean
Little of Your Love, HAIM
Hello Ego, Jhené Aiko feat. Chris Brown
Fool, Fitz and The Tantrums
Intrigued, Nico & Vinz
Summer Body, The-Dream feat. Fabolous
Old Heads, Chad VanGaalen
Brother, Kodaline
Words, Sara Evans
Glory, Bastille
Moonlight, Grace VanderWaal
Walk Like a Panther, Algiers
All Stars, Martin Solveig feat. Alma
Hammer Time, Lecrae feat. 1K Phew
Losing My Mind, Mystery Skulls
Giants, Lights
Change, Sir Sly
Get Up and Move On, Alvarez Kings
The Alien, Manchester Orchestra
Gimme Heartbreak, David Cook
Mythical, Generationals
School Day (Ring! Ring! Goes the Bell), Hard Working Americans
Bloodflow, Grandbrothers
Keep Me Sane, Kacy Hill
We Did It, Area21
Overnight, Parcels
Wine Pon It, Marley Waters feat. Naldo Benny
Shiver, Josh Wheatley
Mirrors, Crooked Teeth
