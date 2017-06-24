New songs

New Songs: Drake, Fall Out Boy, Wyclef Jean, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

Signs, Drake

Champion, Fall Out Boy

Fela Kuti, Wyclef Jean

Little of Your Love, HAIM

Hello Ego, Jhené Aiko feat. Chris Brown

Fool, Fitz and The Tantrums

Intrigued, Nico & Vinz

Summer Body, The-Dream feat. Fabolous

Old Heads, Chad VanGaalen

Brother, Kodaline

Words, Sara Evans

Glory, Bastille

Moonlight, Grace VanderWaal

Walk Like a Panther, Algiers

All Stars, Martin Solveig feat. Alma

Hammer Time, Lecrae feat. 1K Phew

Losing My Mind, Mystery Skulls

Giants, Lights

Change, Sir Sly

Get Up and Move On, Alvarez Kings

The Alien, Manchester Orchestra

Gimme Heartbreak, David Cook

Mythical, Generationals

School Day (Ring! Ring! Goes the Bell), Hard Working Americans

Bloodflow, Grandbrothers

Keep Me Sane, Kacy Hill

We Did It, Area21

Overnight, Parcels

Wine Pon It, Marley Waters feat. Naldo Benny

Shiver, Josh Wheatley

Mirrors, Crooked Teeth

