New Songs: David Byrne, The Breeders, Jack White, etc.

Here's our weekly roundup of New Songs … just click the titles to hear a sample.

Everybody’s Coming To My House, David Byrne

All Nerve, The Breeders

Connected By Love, Jack White

Wilson (Expensive Mistakes), Fall Out Boy

Let’s Dance (Demo), David Bowie … newly mixed by Nile Rodgers and released on Jan. 8, what would have been Bowie’s 71st birthday

My My My!, Troye Sivan

King’s Dead, Jay Rock with Kendrick Lamar & Future … from the film soundtrack “Black Panther: The Album”

The Champion, Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris … pop-flavored song will be featured in NBC’s Super Bowl and Winter Olympic Games coverage

You Worry Me, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Catch You Dreaming, Ride

We’re Going Home, Vance Joy … International Songwriting Competition 2014 grand prize winner

Street Livin’, Black Eyed Peas

Everything, Lisa Stansfield

Money, Of Mice & Men … a cover of the Pink Floyd hit

Push Me to My Limit, Rae Morris

Tequila, Dan + Shay

Lottery, Jade Bird

All the Boys, Pearl Charles

Spotlight, Marshmello x Lil Peep … the first track to feature the posthumous vocals of Lil Peep since the rapper’s death on Nov. 15, 2017

Forever, Matt and Kim

Curious, Hayley Kiyoko … singer-actress played Velma Dinkley in the Scooby-Doo films

Exquisite, Holly Miranda

Blissters, Chris Carter … co-founder of Throbbing Gristle

Miss You, Born Ruffians

Four Seasons, Ryan Hemsworth & NewAgeMuzik

Hurt Somebody, Noah Kahan & Julia Michaels

Music Is Worth Living For, Andrew W.K.

Happy Kid, Ron Gallo

Rise of the Ghostface Killah, Ghostface Killah & Apollo Brown feat. RZA

Kitchen, DJ Teddy-O & Richie Loop feat. Lavish

Hide Away, SYNAPSON feat. Holly

Had Enough, Diamante

All I Have, Charlie Barnes … touring member of Bastille

Took Off, FREEWIFI

Hollow, NAIIVi

Under My Wing, Young Galaxy

Loveless, Lo Moon

Unwanted, Jada Kingdom

Just Know, JD. Reid feat. Henry Wu & Venna

Love Rush, Rachael Cantu

Smoke, Sam Fischer

Frequent Dreamlands, Wetware

Follow Me, The Shacks

Reptiles, neverlander

Do You Wanna Dance?, The Naked Sun

Slide, LPX … solo project from MS MR’s Lizzy Plapinger

Chance to Go Far, Birthday Boy & Trish

Strange But True, Western Scene

Cog, Wilderman

Cash My Check, Lance Lopez

Slide Thru, Bad Decisions

Heart Attack, Tune-Yards

Gold, Rayvon Owen

2Ci, Acid Dad

Coming Home, Honeymilk feat. Matilda Wiezell

You Without Me, Dryspell

Flossed Up, Cakes

Better Than a Love Song, Jacob Young

Can’t Pretend, Tropic Harbour

Let’s Go to the Movies, Berlev’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Hotel

I Love You, Voluptas Mors

The Way That U (MicSexual 2), TazDatMC

Guard Your Heart, Robin Damron II