Published on January 12th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: David Byrne, The Breeders, Jack White, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of New Songs … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our New Songs playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Everybody’s Coming To My House, David Byrne
All Nerve, The Breeders
Connected By Love, Jack White
Wilson (Expensive Mistakes), Fall Out Boy
Let’s Dance (Demo), David Bowie … newly mixed by Nile Rodgers and released on Jan. 8, what would have been Bowie’s 71st birthday
My My My!, Troye Sivan
King’s Dead, Jay Rock with Kendrick Lamar & Future … from the film soundtrack “Black Panther: The Album”
The Champion, Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris … pop-flavored song will be featured in NBC’s Super Bowl and Winter Olympic Games coverage
You Worry Me, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Catch You Dreaming, Ride
We’re Going Home, Vance Joy … International Songwriting Competition 2014 grand prize winner
Street Livin’, Black Eyed Peas
Everything, Lisa Stansfield
Money, Of Mice & Men … a cover of the Pink Floyd hit
Push Me to My Limit, Rae Morris
Tequila, Dan + Shay
Lottery, Jade Bird
All the Boys, Pearl Charles
Spotlight, Marshmello x Lil Peep … the first track to feature the posthumous vocals of Lil Peep since the rapper’s death on Nov. 15, 2017
Forever, Matt and Kim
Curious, Hayley Kiyoko … singer-actress played Velma Dinkley in the Scooby-Doo films
Exquisite, Holly Miranda
Blissters, Chris Carter … co-founder of Throbbing Gristle
Miss You, Born Ruffians
Four Seasons, Ryan Hemsworth & NewAgeMuzik
Hurt Somebody, Noah Kahan & Julia Michaels
Music Is Worth Living For, Andrew W.K.
Happy Kid, Ron Gallo
Rise of the Ghostface Killah, Ghostface Killah & Apollo Brown feat. RZA
Kitchen, DJ Teddy-O & Richie Loop feat. Lavish
Hide Away, SYNAPSON feat. Holly
Had Enough, Diamante
All I Have, Charlie Barnes … touring member of Bastille
Took Off, FREEWIFI
Hollow, NAIIVi
Under My Wing, Young Galaxy
Loveless, Lo Moon
Unwanted, Jada Kingdom
Just Know, JD. Reid feat. Henry Wu & Venna
Love Rush, Rachael Cantu
Smoke, Sam Fischer
Frequent Dreamlands, Wetware
Follow Me, The Shacks
Reptiles, neverlander
Do You Wanna Dance?, The Naked Sun
Slide, LPX … solo project from MS MR’s Lizzy Plapinger
Chance to Go Far, Birthday Boy & Trish
Strange But True, Western Scene
Cog, Wilderman
Cash My Check, Lance Lopez
Slide Thru, Bad Decisions
Heart Attack, Tune-Yards
Gold, Rayvon Owen
2Ci, Acid Dad
Coming Home, Honeymilk feat. Matilda Wiezell
You Without Me, Dryspell
Flossed Up, Cakes
Better Than a Love Song, Jacob Young
Can’t Pretend, Tropic Harbour
Let’s Go to the Movies, Berlev’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Hotel
I Love You, Voluptas Mors
The Way That U (MicSexual 2), TazDatMC
Guard Your Heart, Robin Damron II