New Songs: Christina Aguilera, Céline Dion, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Accelerate, Christina Aguilera feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chainz

Ashes, Céline Dion … from “Deadpool 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”

Youth, Shawn Mendes feat. Khalid

Ye vs. the People, Kanye West starring TI as the People

Our Country, Ray Davies

Hunger, Florence + The Machine

Watch, Travis Scott feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Kanye West

Break-Thru, Dirty Projectors

Paper Man, Ray LaMontagne

The One You Know, Alice In Chains … their first single in five years

Bloom, Troye Sivan

Move To Miami, Enrique Iglesias x Pitbull

No Shame, Future feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR … from the “Superfly” soundtrack

Jump, Julia Michaels feat. Trippie Redd

One More Day, Afrojack x Jewelz & Sparks

Genius, LSD (Labrinth, Sia and Diplo)

Doesn’t Matter, Gallant

Piece of Your Heart, Mayday Parade

What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get?, Snow Patrol

Badlands, Thunderpussy

Love Never/half heart, Jimmy Eat World

Main Chick, Marc E. Bassy

Sway, Tove Styrke

All That Reckoning, Pt. 1, Cowboy Junkies

I’ll Be There, Jess Glynne

Rush Hill Road, The Orb

All I Need, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike feat. Gucci Mane

Wichita, Gretchen Peters

I’ll Fight, Jennifer Hudson

When the Seasons Change, Five Finger Death Punch

Stacked, Daniel Blumberg

That Feeling When, Dagny

Bunny’s Blues, Lost Under Heaven

What Will I Do, Dawn Landes

You Among the Flowers, Ana Egge

Glow, Brooke Annibale

Saving Grace, Grace Carter

You Don’t Love Me, Wilderado

Time Alone, Prince Fox feat. The Griswolds

Hold On Tight, R3HAB x Conor Maynard

Stones, Whitney Fenimore … competed in season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice”

We Will Never Rule the World, LINES feat. Dolores Haze

Fashion, Dylan St. John

Eyes, NUEX

Heart Shaped Box, Con Brio … the San Francisco funk-soul septet’s cover of Nirvana

Girls, Salt Ashes

Ageless, The Home Team

No Mamma, Animal House

One Touch, ATM

Roller Coaster, Dead Winter Carpenters

Not Getting Your Way, Jesse & The Dandelions

Need Me Bad, Dan Krikorian

Just One Voice, Silent Rival

Try, Toni Sidgwick

Caroline, Into The Ark … Welsh duo, “The Voice UK” finalists

Love Is Killing Me, Emma Hern

What It Is About You, Tatiana DeMaria … frontwoman of TAT

Fluorescent Jacket, My Pleasure

Don’t Be a Part of the Problem, Vrillon

Can You Hear Me?, Bute

Lil Mo’ Time, The Brothers Footman

The Light, 60 East feat. Ariano

