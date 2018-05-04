Published on May 4th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Christina Aguilera, Céline Dion, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Accelerate, Christina Aguilera feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chainz
Ashes, Céline Dion … from “Deadpool 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”
Youth, Shawn Mendes feat. Khalid
Ye vs. the People, Kanye West starring TI as the People
Our Country, Ray Davies
Hunger, Florence + The Machine
Watch, Travis Scott feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Kanye West
Break-Thru, Dirty Projectors
Paper Man, Ray LaMontagne
The One You Know, Alice In Chains … their first single in five years
Bloom, Troye Sivan
Move To Miami, Enrique Iglesias x Pitbull
No Shame, Future feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR … from the “Superfly” soundtrack
Jump, Julia Michaels feat. Trippie Redd
One More Day, Afrojack x Jewelz & Sparks
Genius, LSD (Labrinth, Sia and Diplo)
Doesn’t Matter, Gallant
Piece of Your Heart, Mayday Parade
What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get?, Snow Patrol
Badlands, Thunderpussy
Love Never/half heart, Jimmy Eat World
Main Chick, Marc E. Bassy
Sway, Tove Styrke
All That Reckoning, Pt. 1, Cowboy Junkies
I’ll Be There, Jess Glynne
Rush Hill Road, The Orb
All I Need, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike feat. Gucci Mane
Wichita, Gretchen Peters
I’ll Fight, Jennifer Hudson
When the Seasons Change, Five Finger Death Punch
Stacked, Daniel Blumberg
That Feeling When, Dagny
Bunny’s Blues, Lost Under Heaven
What Will I Do, Dawn Landes
You Among the Flowers, Ana Egge
Glow, Brooke Annibale
Saving Grace, Grace Carter
You Don’t Love Me, Wilderado
Time Alone, Prince Fox feat. The Griswolds
Hold On Tight, R3HAB x Conor Maynard
Stones, Whitney Fenimore … competed in season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice”
We Will Never Rule the World, LINES feat. Dolores Haze
Fashion, Dylan St. John
Eyes, NUEX
Heart Shaped Box, Con Brio … the San Francisco funk-soul septet’s cover of Nirvana
Girls, Salt Ashes
Ageless, The Home Team
No Mamma, Animal House
One Touch, ATM
Roller Coaster, Dead Winter Carpenters
Not Getting Your Way, Jesse & The Dandelions
Need Me Bad, Dan Krikorian
Just One Voice, Silent Rival
Try, Toni Sidgwick
Caroline, Into The Ark … Welsh duo, “The Voice UK” finalists
Love Is Killing Me, Emma Hern
What It Is About You, Tatiana DeMaria … frontwoman of TAT
Fluorescent Jacket, My Pleasure
Don’t Be a Part of the Problem, Vrillon
Can You Hear Me?, Bute
Lil Mo’ Time, The Brothers Footman
The Light, 60 East feat. Ariano