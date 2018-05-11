New songs

New Songs: Childish Gambino, Dave Matthews Band, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

This Is America, Childish Gambino

Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin), Dave Matthews Band

Let You Be Right / Can’t Dance, Meghan Trainor

Back To You, Selena Gomez … from “13 Reasons Why (Season 2)” soundtrack (out May 18)

Four Out of Five, Arctic Monkeys

Twice, Christina Aguilera

Girls, Rita Ora feat. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX

New Light, John Mayer

Clout, Ty Dolla $ign feat. 21 Savage

Casanova, Rayland Baxter

One Time, Kid Ink

Audio, LDS (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo)

People Get Old, Lori McKenna

Big Time, The Milk Carton Kids

Downtown Shutdown, The Presets

If You Want It, Slightly Stoopid

Younger, A Great Big World

Bad Decision, Chromeo

Almost Forgot, Against the Current

Ohio, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Fog, The Ophelias

Undefeated, Ace Hood

All In a Heartbeat, Swing Out Sister

Happy Man, Jungle

Mad Mad World, Bonnie McKee

Heist, Luluc

Both Directions, POP ETC

Army to Your Party, Orgy feat. Crichy Crich

Magazin, White Denim

wrong, pronoun

Untrue, Rylie Bourne

Tightrope, Petal

316, Parker

Want, Night Tales

Take My Love Away, Floral Empire

The Light, 60 East feat. Ariano

We Are Digital, 10 O’Clock Chemical

