New Songs: Childish Gambino, Dave Matthews Band, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
This Is America, Childish Gambino
Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin), Dave Matthews Band
Let You Be Right / Can’t Dance, Meghan Trainor
Back To You, Selena Gomez … from “13 Reasons Why (Season 2)” soundtrack (out May 18)
Four Out of Five, Arctic Monkeys
Twice, Christina Aguilera
Girls, Rita Ora feat. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX
New Light, John Mayer
Clout, Ty Dolla $ign feat. 21 Savage
Casanova, Rayland Baxter
One Time, Kid Ink
Audio, LDS (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo)
People Get Old, Lori McKenna
Big Time, The Milk Carton Kids
Downtown Shutdown, The Presets
If You Want It, Slightly Stoopid
Younger, A Great Big World
Bad Decision, Chromeo
Almost Forgot, Against the Current
Ohio, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Fog, The Ophelias
Undefeated, Ace Hood
All In a Heartbeat, Swing Out Sister
Happy Man, Jungle
Mad Mad World, Bonnie McKee
Heist, Luluc
Both Directions, POP ETC
Army to Your Party, Orgy feat. Crichy Crich
Magazin, White Denim
wrong, pronoun
Untrue, Rylie Bourne
Tightrope, Petal
316, Parker
Want, Night Tales
Take My Love Away, Floral Empire
The Light, 60 East feat. Ariano
We Are Digital, 10 O’Clock Chemical