Published on May 27th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Carly Rae Jepsen, Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.
(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)
Cut to the Feeling, Carly Rae Jepsen
There For You, Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan
BagBak, Vince Staples
Lady B. Goode, Chuck Berry
To Be Human (from the “Wonder Woman” soundtrack), Sia feat. Labrinth
Strangers, Halsey feat. Lauren Jauregui
Your Song, Rita Ora
Remember I Told You, Nick Jonas feat. Anne-Marie & Mike Posner
I Have Questions, Camila Cabello
This City, Lady Antebellum
Life Is Good, Flogging Molly
Stay With You, Cheat Codes & CADE
Power, Little Mix feat. Stormzy
Get Mine, G-Eazy feat. Snoop Dogg
Wearing Nothing, Dagny
The Rest of My Life, Cheap Trick
Zizzing, Ani DiFranco
Cali God, Grace Mitchell
Get Lost, Washed Out
Cannonball, ZZ Ward feat. Fantastic Negrito
Preachin’ to the Choir, A Thousand Horses
I’m a Fan, Pia Mia feat. Jeremih
More Than You Know, Axwell /\ Ingrosso
Stop, Drop + Roll, Home Free
Put the Knife Away, Goldfinger
I Was Born, Hanson
Paradise, Broadside
Sixteen, Chelsea Cutler
Tony Then Jack, Hudson
Say Yes, Honors
Singles You Up, Jordan Davis
