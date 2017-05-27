New Songs: Carly Rae Jepsen, Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

Cut to the Feeling, Carly Rae Jepsen

There For You, Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan

BagBak, Vince Staples

Lady B. Goode, Chuck Berry

To Be Human (from the “Wonder Woman” soundtrack), Sia feat. Labrinth

Strangers, Halsey feat. Lauren Jauregui

Your Song, Rita Ora

Remember I Told You, Nick Jonas feat. Anne-Marie & Mike Posner

I Have Questions, Camila Cabello

This City, Lady Antebellum

Life Is Good, Flogging Molly

Stay With You, Cheat Codes & CADE

Power, Little Mix feat. Stormzy

Get Mine, G-Eazy feat. Snoop Dogg

Wearing Nothing, Dagny

The Rest of My Life, Cheap Trick

Zizzing, Ani DiFranco

Cali God, Grace Mitchell

Get Lost, Washed Out

Cannonball, ZZ Ward feat. Fantastic Negrito

Preachin’ to the Choir, A Thousand Horses

I’m a Fan, Pia Mia feat. Jeremih

More Than You Know, Axwell /\ Ingrosso

Stop, Drop + Roll, Home Free

Put the Knife Away, Goldfinger

I Was Born, Hanson

Paradise, Broadside

Sixteen, Chelsea Cutler

Tony Then Jack, Hudson

Say Yes, Honors

Singles You Up, Jordan Davis

