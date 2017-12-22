New songs

New Songs: Cardi B, Kesha, Migos, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Bartier Cardi, Cardi B feat. 21 Savage

This Is Me (from “The Greatest Showman”), Kesha

Stir Fry, Migos

Thunder / Young Dumb & Broke (Medley), Imagine Dragons + Khalid

Burn Bridges / Sometimes I Hate My Friends More Than My Enemies, The Streets … Mike Skinner’s first new songs in six years

Eye 2 Eye, Huncho Jack, Travis Scott & Quavo feat. Takeoff

Still the Same, Sugarland

The Last One, Black Veil Brides

Awful Things, Good Charlotte

Don’t Play It Safe, Cassie

Cellophane Angel, Dan Auerbach with the Preservation Hall Band

So Alive (Acoustic), Goo Goo Dolls

Hard To Do, Gavin James

Been Down, Nipsey Hussle feat. Swizz Beatz

Mine Luv, BLVK JVCK feat. H.E.R.

Temperature, Tyga

Punching in a Dream (Stripped), The Naked and Famous

Pop! Champagne, Sinclair

Ingenue, Leitvox feat. Jette Kelly

Hallelujah, Nick Fradiani feat. Nick Fradiani Sr.

Can You See the Light, Stalking Like Candy

Bruising Pt. II, Amanda Jayne

Glory, Chloe Bodur

5 o’clock, Popey

Blame, TWIMM

