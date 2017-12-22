Published on December 22nd, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Cardi B, Kesha, Migos, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Bartier Cardi, Cardi B feat. 21 Savage
This Is Me (from “The Greatest Showman”), Kesha
Stir Fry, Migos
Thunder / Young Dumb & Broke (Medley), Imagine Dragons + Khalid
Burn Bridges / Sometimes I Hate My Friends More Than My Enemies, The Streets … Mike Skinner’s first new songs in six years
Eye 2 Eye, Huncho Jack, Travis Scott & Quavo feat. Takeoff
Still the Same, Sugarland
The Last One, Black Veil Brides
Awful Things, Good Charlotte
Don’t Play It Safe, Cassie
Cellophane Angel, Dan Auerbach with the Preservation Hall Band
So Alive (Acoustic), Goo Goo Dolls
Hard To Do, Gavin James
Been Down, Nipsey Hussle feat. Swizz Beatz
Mine Luv, BLVK JVCK feat. H.E.R.
Temperature, Tyga
Punching in a Dream (Stripped), The Naked and Famous
Pop! Champagne, Sinclair
Ingenue, Leitvox feat. Jette Kelly
Hallelujah, Nick Fradiani feat. Nick Fradiani Sr.
Can You See the Light, Stalking Like Candy
Bruising Pt. II, Amanda Jayne
Glory, Chloe Bodur
5 o’clock, Popey
Blame, TWIMM