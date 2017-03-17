Published on March 17th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Brad Paisley, Feist, Incubus, etc.
Our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.
(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)
“Heaven South” / “Today,” Brad Paisley
“Chained to the Rhythm (Hot Chip Remix),” Katy Perry
“Pleasure,” Feist
“Battle Symphony,” Linkin Park
“Fun (Remixes),” Blondie
“Glitterbomb” / “Nimble Bastard,” Incubus
“Other,” Alison Moyet
“Feels Like Summer,” Weezer
“Flame,” Tinashe
“At My Best,” Machine Gun Kelly feat. Hailee Steinfeld
“Good Life” (from “The Fate of the Furious” soundtrack), G-Eazy & Kehlani
“Who’s Sorry Now,” Angel Olsen
“Peaceful Road” / “Rain,” City and Colour
