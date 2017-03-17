New songs

New Songs: Brad Paisley, Feist, Incubus, etc.

Our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

“Heaven South” / “Today,” Brad Paisley

“Chained to the Rhythm (Hot Chip Remix),” Katy Perry

“Pleasure,” Feist

“Battle Symphony,” Linkin Park

“Fun (Remixes),” Blondie

“Glitterbomb” / “Nimble Bastard,” Incubus

“Other,” Alison Moyet

“Feels Like Summer,” Weezer

“Flame,” Tinashe

“At My Best,” Machine Gun Kelly feat. Hailee Steinfeld

“Good Life” (from “The Fate of the Furious” soundtrack), G-Eazy & Kehlani

“Who’s Sorry Now,” Angel Olsen

“Peaceful Road” / “Rain,” City and Colour

