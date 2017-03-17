New Songs: Brad Paisley, Feist, Incubus, etc.

March 17, 2017 » Conor Oberst, Take That, Spoon, CJ Ramone, Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band, KXM, Samantha Fish, etc.

March 24, 2017 » Jessi Colter, James Blunt, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Night Ranger, Selah, Michael Schenker, Samantha Crain, The Residents, etc.

March 31, 2017 » Bob Dylan, Aimee Mann, Rodney Crowell, Goldfrapp, Nelly Furtado, Jamiroquai, The Mavericks, Wire, Dave Davies & Russ Davies, etc.

April 7, 2017 » Father John Misty, The Chainsmokers, Deep Purple, Michelle Branch, Falling in Reverse, The New Pornographers, etc.

April 14, 2017 » The String Cheese Incident, Julia Fordham, Little Hurricane, Sondre Lerche, etc.

April 21, 2017 » Ray Davies, Sheryl Crow, Barry Manilow, Cait Brennan, Big Star, Procol Harum, Robyn Hitchcock, Texas, Quiet Riot, etc.

April 28, 2017 » John Mellencamp featuring Carlene Carter, Willie Nelson, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trombone Shorty, Garland Jeffreys, Mew, etc.

May 5, 2017 » Blondie, Diana Krall, At the Drive-In, The Afghan Whigs, Patti LaBelle, Ozomatli, Taj Mahal / Keb’ Mo’, Mac DeMarco, etc.

