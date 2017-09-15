Published on September 15th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Björk, Evanescence, Weezer, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
the gate, Björk
Imperfection, Evanescence
Beach Boys, Weezer
Rainbow (from “My Little Pony: The Movie”), Sia
So Much More Than This, Grace VanderWaal
Find You, Nick Jonas
Too Much To Ask, Niall Horan
The Last of the Real Ones, Fall Out Boy
It Was a Very Good Year, Seal
Selfish Love, Jessie Ware
Dear World, Echosmith
Curve, Gucci Mane feat. The Weeknd
Heartline, Craig David
Achingly Beautiful, Cradle of Filth
Storm, Jeremy Camp
New Fears, Lights
So Glad You Made It, Dirty Heads
Let’s Start, Haley Reinhart
We Know Where You Fucking Live, Marilyn Manson
Hole in the Weather, David Gray
Hurt Somebody, Noah Kahan
Coming Home, Sons of Apollo
Need a Changin’, Buffalo Killers
This Night Back, Canaan Smith
Son of a Lady, Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions
rockstar, Post Malone
Talk of This Town, Catherine McGrath
I Believe in Us, Léon
Unknown (To You), Jacob Banks
Firefly, Banners
I Love You, Will You Marry Me, YUNGBLUD
Stuck In My Feelings, Andreas Moss
Got That, Gigi Rowe
Insecure, Demo Taped
Michael, QTY
Le Tigre, Airpark
Future, The New Respects
Bite, Plastic Picnic
16 Candles, MELANIE?
My Way, Jack Bruno
I Won’t Let You Down, World5
Requiem of the Fallen, Ohmwork
Shell Suit, Short Sharp Scratch