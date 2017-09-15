New songs

New Songs: Björk, Evanescence, Weezer, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

the gate, Björk

Imperfection, Evanescence

Beach Boys, Weezer

Rainbow (from “My Little Pony: The Movie”), Sia

So Much More Than This, Grace VanderWaal

Find You, Nick Jonas

Too Much To Ask, Niall Horan

The Last of the Real Ones, Fall Out Boy

It Was a Very Good Year, Seal

Selfish Love, Jessie Ware

Dear World, Echosmith

Curve, Gucci Mane feat. The Weeknd

Heartline, Craig David

Achingly Beautiful, Cradle of Filth

Storm, Jeremy Camp

New Fears, Lights

So Glad You Made It, Dirty Heads

Let’s Start, Haley Reinhart

We Know Where You Fucking Live, Marilyn Manson

Hole in the Weather, David Gray

Hurt Somebody, Noah Kahan

Coming Home, Sons of Apollo

Need a Changin’, Buffalo Killers

This Night Back, Canaan Smith

Son of a Lady, Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions

rockstar, Post Malone

Talk of This Town, Catherine McGrath

I Believe in Us, Léon

Unknown (To You), Jacob Banks

Firefly, Banners

I Love You, Will You Marry Me, YUNGBLUD

Stuck In My Feelings, Andreas Moss

Got That, Gigi Rowe

Insecure, Demo Taped

Michael, QTY

Le Tigre, Airpark

Future, The New Respects

Bite, Plastic Picnic

16 Candles, MELANIE?

My Way, Jack Bruno

I Won’t Let You Down, World5

Requiem of the Fallen, Ohmwork

Shell Suit, Short Sharp Scratch

