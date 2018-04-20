New songs

Published on April 20th, 2018

New Songs: Ariana Grande, Prince, Janelle Monáe, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

No Tears Left to Cry, Ariana Grande

Nothing Compares 2 U, Prince … his original, never-before-released version

I Like That, Janelle Monáe

CLOSE, Rae Sremmurd feat. Travis Scott, Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi

hard rain, Lykke Li

Familiar, Liam Payne & J Balvin

OTW, Khalid feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack

Therapy, Armin van Buuren feat. James Newman

New Blues, Tokyo Police Club

Where Did You Go To?, Gilbert O’Sullivan

All or Nothing, Naughty Boy & RAY BLK & Wyclef Jean

Too Fat, Sage The Gemini feat. Trina

Loaded, Miles Kane

Somebody, The Chainsmokers & Drew Love … from their new EP, “Sick Boy”

Green Bus, The Innocence Mission

Tip Pon It, Sean Paul & Major Lazer

Bad Dreams, Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson

Doughnuts Forever, The Orb

Let Her Go, Family of the Year

Outstanding, SahBabii feat. 21 Savage

MVP, Flosstradamus feat. Smokepurpp

2002, Anne-Marie

People Make the World Go ‘Round, Kandace Springs … a cover of The Stylistics hit, from her “Black Orchid” EP

Wild Is the Wind, Ellie Schmidly

Savage, Bahari

Somewhere in the Mountains, Somewhere in New York, The Tallest Man On Earth

Celebrity Crush, 88GLAM

We Will Run, The Nectars

Sons of Salem, Orange Goblin

Love Me, Carly Gibson

Alcohol, FIDLAR

better off, Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler

Another Breath, Alteras

Voices, Ellevator

Everything, Wesley Jensen & The Penny Arcade

First Impression, Amanda Tenfjord

LY4L, Katelyn Tarver

Still, Louise Golbey

Love Is Cold, Animal Waves … aka Robert Wayne Davis, former guitarist for Lauryn Hill

All In, Cherub

When I Look Back, Lev Snowe

Devil With Angel Eyes, Royal Bliss

Electrified, Patiently Awaiting The Meteorite

Living a Dream, Soul Bandit

Oxytocin, Ronan Furlong

Unexpected Friends, Magique

Back to the Day, Lack of Afro feat. Elliott Cole

Champion of Love, NYSSA

Today / Television, Paul Littlewood

