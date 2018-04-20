Published on April 20th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Ariana Grande, Prince, Janelle Monáe, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
No Tears Left to Cry, Ariana Grande
Nothing Compares 2 U, Prince … his original, never-before-released version
I Like That, Janelle Monáe
CLOSE, Rae Sremmurd feat. Travis Scott, Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi
hard rain, Lykke Li
Familiar, Liam Payne & J Balvin
OTW, Khalid feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack
Therapy, Armin van Buuren feat. James Newman
New Blues, Tokyo Police Club
Where Did You Go To?, Gilbert O’Sullivan
All or Nothing, Naughty Boy & RAY BLK & Wyclef Jean
Too Fat, Sage The Gemini feat. Trina
Loaded, Miles Kane
Somebody, The Chainsmokers & Drew Love … from their new EP, “Sick Boy”
Green Bus, The Innocence Mission
Tip Pon It, Sean Paul & Major Lazer
Bad Dreams, Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson
Doughnuts Forever, The Orb
Let Her Go, Family of the Year
Outstanding, SahBabii feat. 21 Savage
MVP, Flosstradamus feat. Smokepurpp
2002, Anne-Marie
People Make the World Go ‘Round, Kandace Springs … a cover of The Stylistics hit, from her “Black Orchid” EP
Wild Is the Wind, Ellie Schmidly
Savage, Bahari
Somewhere in the Mountains, Somewhere in New York, The Tallest Man On Earth
Celebrity Crush, 88GLAM
We Will Run, The Nectars
Sons of Salem, Orange Goblin
Love Me, Carly Gibson
Alcohol, FIDLAR
better off, Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler
Another Breath, Alteras
Voices, Ellevator
Everything, Wesley Jensen & The Penny Arcade
First Impression, Amanda Tenfjord
LY4L, Katelyn Tarver
Still, Louise Golbey
Love Is Cold, Animal Waves … aka Robert Wayne Davis, former guitarist for Lauryn Hill
All In, Cherub
When I Look Back, Lev Snowe
Devil With Angel Eyes, Royal Bliss
Electrified, Patiently Awaiting The Meteorite
Living a Dream, Soul Bandit
Oxytocin, Ronan Furlong
Unexpected Friends, Magique
Back to the Day, Lack of Afro feat. Elliott Cole
Champion of Love, NYSSA
Today / Television, Paul Littlewood