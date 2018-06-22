New songs

New Songs: Ariana Grande, Paul McCartney, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

the light is coming, Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj

“I Don’t Know” / “Come On to Me,” Paul McCartney

All Day Long, Garth Brooks

Sober, Demi Lovato

All the Ways, Meghan Trainor

Big God, Florence + The Machine

Borrowed (Re-Imagined), LeAnn Rimes & Stevie Nicks

The Holy Grail, John Fogerty

Till the World Falls, Nile Rodgers & Chic feat. Vic Mensa, Mura Masa and Cosha

Hollywood, Gorillaz feat. Snoop Dogg & Jamie Principle

Love Lounge, Live … the band’s first new single in 10 years

Smiling On The Surface, Real Friends

Only You, Cheat Codes x Little Mix

Drop, G-Eazy feat. Blac Youngsta & BlocBoy JB

On My Love, We The Kings

Summer on You, PRETTYMUCH

GHOST, Jaden Smith

Talk To Me, Tory Lanez & Rich The Kid

Safe, Daya

Immortal Lover, Andrew Bayer

God Knows, Night Flight

Monsters, The Analog Affair

!I’ll Be Back!, Rilès

Missing You, Cazzette feat. Parson James

Malibu, Lokoy feat. girl in red … the debut single from the bassist of the Norwegian pop-punk
collective Sløtface

Be right here, Kungs & Stargate feat. GOLDN

Ego Boost, Yumi

Light, Alteras

Shame On You, Bang Bang Romeo

Say That, Gloss Gang

Fresh Roses, Juke Ross

We Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere, The New Respects

Franny, Magic City Hippies

It’s War, 10 O’Clock Chemical

War, Jordan Max

4th of July, The Parlor Mob

Living Young, Human Touch

Ready for the Summer, Das Kope

Round and Round, Cannons

Drive, Tamtam

I’m Not Defeated, Fiorious

Younger Boy, Charlotte & Thieves

