New Songs: Ariana Grande, Paul McCartney, etc.

June 22, 2018 » Panic! At the Disco, Nine Inch Nails, Bebe Rexha, Dawes, The Orb, Kamasi Washington, T. Hardy Morris, The Record Company, Swing Out Sister, etc.

June 29, 2018 » Ray Davies, Gorillaz, Florence + The Machine, Bullet for My Valentine, Indigo Girls, The Alarm, The Innocence Mission, Jim James, The Milk Carton Kids, The Wild Feathers, Guns N’ Roses, etc.

July 6, 2018 » Years & Years, Erasure, The Bamboos, Danny Elfman, Tom Grennan, DevilDriver, The Nude Party, Vince Guaraldi, etc.

July 13, 2018 » Dirty Projectors, Rodney Crowell, The Jayhawks, Cowboy Junkies, Slightly Stoopid, Rayland Baxter, Tom Bailey, Jon Cleary, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” soundtrack, etc.

July 20, 2018 » Goo Goo Dolls, Paul Carrack, The Internet, Lori McKenna, Meg Myers, Ume, Ty Segall & White Fence, KYLE, The Agony Scene, etc.

July 27, 2018 » Kenny Chesney, Boz Scaggs, Halestorm, Rise Against, OTEP, Daughtry, Dee Snider, Israel Nash, ShadowParty, etc.

Aug. 3, 2018 » James, Peabo Bryson, Shemekia Copeland, Houndmouth, Jim Lauderdale, Lucero, Amanda Shires, Ultraphonix, etc.

Aug. 10, 2018 » Nicki Minaj, Jason Mraz, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Kodaline, Shooter Jennings, Il Divo, Robbie Fulks & Linda Gail Lewis, Dawn Landes, etc.

More New Releases» Aug. 17 and Beyond









Elton John loves Pauseandplay.com • Deals of the Day Best Sellers • Vinyl Gift Guide • $5 Digital Albums

New Merch at Hot Topic • Save on Tablets at Walmart.com • Band T-Shirts • Turntables & Accessories • Home Audio Systems • Amazon Tap $40 Off • Save up to 90% on Textbooks

Love Pauseandplay.com? We do, too … Help us keep it going. (Every little bit helps.) We ♥ u.

NOTE: Pauseandplay.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. We also participate in other affiliate programs.