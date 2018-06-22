Published on June 22nd, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Ariana Grande, Paul McCartney, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
the light is coming, Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj
“I Don’t Know” / “Come On to Me,” Paul McCartney
All Day Long, Garth Brooks
Sober, Demi Lovato
All the Ways, Meghan Trainor
Big God, Florence + The Machine
Borrowed (Re-Imagined), LeAnn Rimes & Stevie Nicks
The Holy Grail, John Fogerty
Till the World Falls, Nile Rodgers & Chic feat. Vic Mensa, Mura Masa and Cosha
Hollywood, Gorillaz feat. Snoop Dogg & Jamie Principle
Love Lounge, Live … the band’s first new single in 10 years
Smiling On The Surface, Real Friends
Only You, Cheat Codes x Little Mix
Drop, G-Eazy feat. Blac Youngsta & BlocBoy JB
On My Love, We The Kings
Summer on You, PRETTYMUCH
GHOST, Jaden Smith
Talk To Me, Tory Lanez & Rich The Kid
Safe, Daya
Immortal Lover, Andrew Bayer
God Knows, Night Flight
Monsters, The Analog Affair
!I’ll Be Back!, Rilès
Missing You, Cazzette feat. Parson James
Malibu, Lokoy feat. girl in red … the debut single from the bassist of the Norwegian pop-punk
collective Sløtface
Be right here, Kungs & Stargate feat. GOLDN
Ego Boost, Yumi
Light, Alteras
Shame On You, Bang Bang Romeo
Say That, Gloss Gang
Fresh Roses, Juke Ross
We Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere, The New Respects
Franny, Magic City Hippies
It’s War, 10 O’Clock Chemical
War, Jordan Max
4th of July, The Parlor Mob
Living Young, Human Touch
Ready for the Summer, Das Kope
Round and Round, Cannons
Drive, Tamtam
I’m Not Defeated, Fiorious
Younger Boy, Charlotte & Thieves