New Songs: Ariana Grande, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

Somewhere Over the Rainbow (Live From Manchester), Ariana Grande … proceeds benefit victims of the Manchester attack

Sober, Lorde

Inspired, Miley Cyrus

2U, David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber

Yellow Light (from “Despicable Me 3”), Pharrell Williams

Freeze Me, Death From Above 1979

While We’re Young, Jhené Aiko

Make It Move, Jonny Lang

Fatal Gift, Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton

OMG, Vic Mensa feat. Pusha T

I’ll Find You, Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly

The Devil You Know, X Ambassadors

I Followed My Heart, Engelbert Humperdinck

Someone To You, BANNERS

Sirens, Kat Dahlia

Little Bit of Rust, Will Hoge

Life of the Party, Outasight

Give Love, Andy Grammer feat. LunchMoney Lewis

Love Someone, Brett Eldredge

Touch, The Aces

Trust, Boy Epic

Girl Like You, Toro y Moi

Music, Mystery Skulls

Obligatory Drugs, Black Kids

Matchstick Man, decker.

Second Chances, Rooney

W.I.L.D, MY

Sunburst, PictureHouse

Stay, Abra Cadabra feat. Danzey

All I Want, Drop the Gun

Your Loss, Thomas Lundell

Love Comes Back Around, Jennifer Knapp

Light in the Night, Mise en Scene

I Need You Sundown, Lightwave Empire

Coal Fired Train, Hayride Casualties

Fantasy, Midnight Beach

Cow Tippin’, Moaning Lisas

