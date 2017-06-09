Published on June 9th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Ariana Grande, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.
(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)
Somewhere Over the Rainbow (Live From Manchester), Ariana Grande … proceeds benefit victims of the Manchester attack
Sober, Lorde
Inspired, Miley Cyrus
2U, David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
Yellow Light (from “Despicable Me 3”), Pharrell Williams
Freeze Me, Death From Above 1979
While We’re Young, Jhené Aiko
Make It Move, Jonny Lang
Fatal Gift, Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton
OMG, Vic Mensa feat. Pusha T
I’ll Find You, Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly
The Devil You Know, X Ambassadors
I Followed My Heart, Engelbert Humperdinck
Someone To You, BANNERS
Sirens, Kat Dahlia
Little Bit of Rust, Will Hoge
Life of the Party, Outasight
Give Love, Andy Grammer feat. LunchMoney Lewis
Love Someone, Brett Eldredge
Touch, The Aces
Trust, Boy Epic
Girl Like You, Toro y Moi
Music, Mystery Skulls
Obligatory Drugs, Black Kids
Matchstick Man, decker.
Second Chances, Rooney
W.I.L.D, MY
Sunburst, PictureHouse
Stay, Abra Cadabra feat. Danzey
All I Want, Drop the Gun
Your Loss, Thomas Lundell
Love Comes Back Around, Jennifer Knapp
Light in the Night, Mise en Scene
I Need You Sundown, Lightwave Empire
Coal Fired Train, Hayride Casualties
Fantasy, Midnight Beach
Cow Tippin’, Moaning Lisas
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »