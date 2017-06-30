New Songs: Adam Lambert, Neil Young, Arcade Fire, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

Two Fux, Adam Lambert

Children of Destiny, Neil Young + Promise of the Real

Signs of Life, Arcade Fire

Loyal Like Sid & Nancy, Foster the People

Extra Luv, Future feat. YG

New York, St. Vincent

Truth To Power, OneRepublic

Who Dat Boy / 911, Tyler, The Creator

I’m Yours, Herb Alpert

Chinatown, Liam Gallagher

Sun Comes Up, Rudimental feat. James Arthur

Rescue, Hunter Hayes

Castaway, Brett Eldredge

Liife, Desiigner

Nothing But the Night, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Cred Woes, Liars

Someone, Anna of the North

Heart of Darkness, Benny Cassette

Hide From the Light, Eat More Cake

Wind Shear, Pierce Fulton

Your Touch, Klyne

Gates of Hell, Ashes To Fall

Unusable Love, El Ten Eleven feat. Emile Mosseri

Robbers, Youngblood Hawke

Sojourn, AJ Salvatore feat. Tessa Marie

Subway Surfer, Fruit & Flowers

Spark, The Golden Pony feat. Dasha

Until the Night’s Gone, Graceful Closure

Summer Rain, Glassmaps

Wild Animals, FJØRA

Hurt, Damzky

Unsymmetrical, Eli Raybon

