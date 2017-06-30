Published on June 30th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Adam Lambert, Neil Young, Arcade Fire, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.
(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)
Two Fux, Adam Lambert
Children of Destiny, Neil Young + Promise of the Real
Signs of Life, Arcade Fire
Loyal Like Sid & Nancy, Foster the People
Extra Luv, Future feat. YG
New York, St. Vincent
Truth To Power, OneRepublic
Who Dat Boy / 911, Tyler, The Creator
I’m Yours, Herb Alpert
Chinatown, Liam Gallagher
Sun Comes Up, Rudimental feat. James Arthur
Rescue, Hunter Hayes
Castaway, Brett Eldredge
Liife, Desiigner
Nothing But the Night, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Cred Woes, Liars
Someone, Anna of the North
Heart of Darkness, Benny Cassette
Hide From the Light, Eat More Cake
Wind Shear, Pierce Fulton
Your Touch, Klyne
Gates of Hell, Ashes To Fall
Unusable Love, El Ten Eleven feat. Emile Mosseri
Robbers, Youngblood Hawke
Sojourn, AJ Salvatore feat. Tessa Marie
Subway Surfer, Fruit & Flowers
Spark, The Golden Pony feat. Dasha
Until the Night’s Gone, Graceful Closure
Summer Rain, Glassmaps
Wild Animals, FJØRA
Hurt, Damzky
Unsymmetrical, Eli Raybon
