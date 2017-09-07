Published on September 7th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Sept. 8, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Tony Allen
|“The Source” (guests: Damon Albarn, saxophonist Yann Jankielewicz; first single: “Wolf Eats Wolf”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Blue Note)
|Gregg Allman
|“Southern Blood” (his final album; producer: Don Was; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Deluxe Edition; Vinyl)
|(Rounder)
|Alter Bridge
|“Live at the O2 Arena + Rarities” (Nov. 24, 2016, show in London; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Napalm)
|Alvvays (Toronto indie pop band)
|“Antisocialites” (first single: “In Undertow”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Polyvinyl)
|Tori Amos
|“Native Invader” (first single: “Cloud Riders”; Hear here; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Decca)
|Anna of the North (Norwegian-Kiwi duo)
|“Lovers” (producer: Luke Smith; Hear here; See here; Download)
|(+1 / Honeymoon)
|Arch Enemy
|“Will to Power” (producers: guitarist Michael Amott, drummer Daniel Erlandsson; Hear here; eBay; On Tour)
|(Century Media)
|Beaches (Australian psych rock quintet)
|“Second of Spring” (duoble album; producer: John Lee; new single: “Arrow”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Chapter Music)
|The Belle Game
|“Fear/Nothing” (producer: Dave Hamelin; first single: “Spirit”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Arts & Crafts)
|Death From Above
|“Outrage! Is Now” (new single: “Never Swim Alone”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Last Gang / Warner)
|Deerhoof
|“Mountain Moves” (guests: Juana Molina, Lætitia Sadier, Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, Matana Roberts, etc.; first single: “I Will Spite Survive”; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Joyful Noise)
|The Dream Syndicate
|“How Did I Find Myself Here?” (their first album in 29 years; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(ANTI- / Epitaph)
|Heathen Sons
|“Heathen Sons” (guests: Leah Blevins, Liz Cooper, The Wild Feathers; first single: “Futures”; Hear here; Download)
|(Metropolitan Groove Merchants)
|Fred Hersch
|“{open book}” (Hear here; On Tour)
|(Palmetto)
|Jolie Holland & Samantha Parton
|“Wildflower Blues” (first single: “You Are Not Needed Now”; Hear here; Read here)
|(Cinquefoil)
|Zola Jesus
|“Okovi” (first single: “Exhumed”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sacred Bones)
|Jack Johnson
|“All the Light Above It Too” (producer: Robbie Lackritz; first single: “My Mind Is For Sale”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Brushfire / Republic)
|Julie & The Wrong Guys
|“Julie & The Wrong Guys” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download)
|(Dine Alone)
|Toby Keith
|“The Bus Songs” (first single: “Wacky Tobaccy”; Read here; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Show Dog)
|Jonny Lang
|“Signs” (his first album in four years; producers: Lang, Drew Ramsey, Shannon Sanders, Josh Kelly; first single: “Make It Move”; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Concord)
|Living Colour
|“Shade” (their first album since 2009; producer: Andre Betts; Hear here; Vinyl; On Tour)
|(Megaforce / MRI)
|Lomelda
|“Thx” (Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Double Double Whammy)
|Dustin Lynch
|“Current Mood” (producers: Brent Anderson, Mickey Jack Cones, Ross Copperman, Zach Crowell, Will Weatherly; new single: “Small Town Boy”; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Broken Bow)
|Melissa Manchester
|“The Fellas” (covers of songs by male singers such as Frank Sinatra, Mel Torme, Tony Bennett and Dean Martin; recorded with the Citrus College Blue Note Orchestra; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; See related reissue below)
|(Long Run Entertainment)
|Meridian Brothers
|“¿Dónde Estás María?” (first single: “¿Dónde Estás María?”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Soundway)
|Kip Moore
|“SLOWHEART” (first single: “More Girls Like You”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; On Tour)
|(MCA Nashville)
|MuteMath
|“Play Dead” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Wojtek)
|The National
|“Sleep Well Beast” (first single: “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”; Hear here; Target-Exclusive CD, with patch; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(4AD)
|Nothing But Thieves
|“Broken Machine” (producer: Mike Crossey; first single: “Amsterdam”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(RCA)
|ODESZA (Seattle electronic duo)
|“A Moment Apart” (guests: Regina Spektor, Leon Bridges, Naomi Wild, WYNNE, Mansionair, The Chamanas, Kelsey Bullkin, Sasha Sloan, RY X; new single: “Higher Ground”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Counter)
|Charlie Parr
|“Dog” (second single: “I Ain’t Dead Yet”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Red House)
|David Ramirez (Austin-based songwriter)
|“We’re Not Going Anywhere” (producer: Sam Kassirer; first single: “Watching From a Distance”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sweetworld / Thirty Tigers)
|Thomas Rhett
|“Life Changes” (producers: Rhett, Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Julian Bunetta, Joe London; guests: Maren Morris, father Rhett Akins; new single: “Unforgettable”; See here; Read here; Target-Exclusive CD, with three extra songs; Download; On Tour)
|(The Valory Music Co.)
|Esperanza Spalding
|“Exposure” (fans can watch her record the album during a three-day livestream on Facebook Live beginning Sept. 12; the album then will be available in each format, in limited quantities; Hear here)
|(Concord, Sept. 12)
|Sparks
|“Hippopotamus” (second single: “What the Hell Is It This Time?”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(The End)
|Mike Stern
|“Trip” (the album title refers to the jazz guitarist’s tripping accident last year across a NYC street that resulted in two broken shoulders and multiple surgeries; producer: Jim Beard; guests: Randy Brecker, Wallace Roney, Bob Franceschini, Bill Evans, Victor Wooten, Tom Kennedy , Dave Weckl, Dennis Chambers, Lenny White, Will Calhoun, etc.; first single: “Whatchacallit”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Heads Up / Concord)
|Toadies
|“The Lower Side of Uptown” (producer: Chris “Frenchie” Smith; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Kirtland)
|Travelin Jack (Berlin rock group)
|“Commencing Countdown” (See here)
|(Steamhammer / SPV)
|Chad VanGaalen
|“Light Information” (first single: “Old Heads”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sub Pop)
|Various artists
|“Twin Peaks (Music from the Limited Event Series)” (series returns on Showtime on May 21; See here; Target-Exclusive CD, with Bang Bang Bar coaster; Vinyl; Download; eBay; Merch)
|(Rhino)
|Carmen Villain
|“Infinite Avenue” (the woman pictured on the album is actress Gena Rowlands; new single: “Borders,” feat. Jenny Hval; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Smalltown Supersound)
|Benjamin Wallfisch
|“IT (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (horror film based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name; Download; Fandango)
|(WaterTower Music)
|The Waterboys
|“Out of All This Blue” (producer: frontman Mike Scott; first single: “If the Answer Is Yeah!”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(The End / BMG Rights Management)
|Wild Cub
|“Closer” (new single: “I Fall Over”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Mom+Pop Music)
|Yandel
|“#Update” (producers: Yandel, Tainy, Haze, Jumbo, Sky, Bullnene, The Rude Boys, DJ Luian, Mambo Kingz; guests: Wisin, Zion & Lennox, Maluma, J Balvin, Plan B, Ozuna, Luis Fonsi, Becky G, Bad Bunny; first single: “Mi Religión”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Sony Music Latin)
New Releases (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Kim Boekbinder
|“NoiseWitch” (first single: “Head Bitch in Charge [H.B.I.C.]”; See here; Read here)
|(Golden Glow)
|D33J
|“Death Valley Oasis” (guests: Deradoorian, Baths, Corbin & Shlohmo; new single: “Wisp”; Hear here; CD, out Sept. 22)
|(Anticon)
|Freedom Fry (L.A. alt-folk duo)
|“Strange Attraction” (four-song EP; Hear here)
|(Caveman Arts Society, Sept. 7)
|Happy Hollows (L.A. art-punk duo)
|“Concordia” (producer: Lewis Pesacov; first single: “Silent Partner”; Hear here)
|(Happy Hollows)
|Leikeli47
|“Wash & Set” (new single: “2nd fiddle”; Hear here; See here; iTunes)
|(Hardcover / RCA)
|Ted Leo
|“The Hanged Man” (first single: “Can’t Go Back”; Hear here; CD, out Sept. 22; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Super Ego)
|Bear McCreary
|“Rebel in the Rye (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (J.D. Salinger biopic; Fandango)
|(Sparks & Shadows)
|Aaron Roche (Brooklyn-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist)
|“HaHa HuHu” (new single: “Wooden Knife”; See here; iTunes)
|(figureight)
|Robin Schulz
|“Uncovered” (guests: James Blunt, David Guetta, Cheat Codes; new single: “OK”; See here; On Tour)
|(Warner Music Germany)
|Sleep Signals
|“At the End of the World” (six-song EP; guests: Josh Brown, Marty McCoy; first single: “Suit & Tie Suicide”; Hear here)
|(Sleep Signals)
|Various artists
|“Insecure – Season 2: Music from the HBO Original Series” (Hear here; See here; iTunes)
|(RCA)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Ashton, Gardner and Dyke (with Jon Lord)
|“The Last Rebel” (1971 soundtrack to the Joe Namath film; Hear here)
|(Gonzo Multimedia)
|Bash & Pop (Tommy Stinson’s post-Replacements band)
|“Friday Night Is Killing Me” (1993 album; remastered, with a second CD containing 18 rarities and B-sides; Read here)
|(Omnivore Recordings)
|Duane Eddy
|“Guitar Star: The Complete RCA Singles A’s & B’s” (22 songs)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Roy Eldridge
|“The Verve Collection 1957-1962” (eight complete albums on four CDs; remastered)
|(Enlightenment)
|Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, et al
|“La La Land – The Complete Musical Experience” (2016 film; two-CD, three-LP deluxe box set, with 36-page hardcover photo and lyric book; DVD/Blu-ray)
|(Interscope)
|Bennie Green
|“The Complete Albums Collection 1958-1964” (eight complete albums on four CDs; remastered)
|(Enlightenment)
|Hanson
|“Middle of Nowhere: The Greatest Hits” (two CDs, 26 songs, including the new track, “I Was Born”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(3CG)
|Johnny Horton
|“The Johnny Horton Collection 1950-60” (two CDs, 60 songs; Read here)
|(Acrobat)
|Melissa Manchester
|“Through the Eyes of Love: The Complete Arista 7″ Singles” (two CDs, 43 songs; On Tour)
|(Real Gone Music)
|The Penguins
|“The Complete Releases 1954-62” (two CDs, 42 songs; Read here)
|(Acrobat)
|Charley Pride
|“Country Classics / Night Games / Power of Love / Back to the Count” (1982, 1983, 1984 and 1986 albums on two CDs; remastered; On Tour)
|(BGO)
|Boyd Raeburn
|“The Boyd Raeburn Collection 1944-48” (two CDs, 46 songs; Read here)
|(Acrobat)
|Johnnie Ray
|“The Singles Collection As & Bs 1951-61” (four CDs, 109 songs; Track list)
|(Acrobat)
|Sha Na Na
|“From the Streets of New York / Hot Sox / Sha Na Now” (1973, 1974 and 1975 albums on two CDs, including their 1975 hit “[Just Like] Romeo And Juliet”; remastered; See here; eBay; Merch)
|(BGO)
|The Specials
|“Specials” (1979 album; remastered, with a second CD, the 14-song “BBC In Concert At The Paris Theatre 15/12/79”), “More Specials” (1980 album; remastered, with a second CD containing John Peel BBC Radio 1 sessions and other rarities), “In the Studio With the Special AKA” (1984 album; remastered, with a second CD of BBC John Peel sessions and instrumentals)
|(Chrysalis)
|Robin Trower
|“Day of the Eagle: The Best of Robin Trower” (17 tracks)
|(Chrysalis)
|Larry Williams
|“The Complete Releases 1957-61” (two CDs, 46 songs; Read here)
|(Acrobat)
|Neil Young
|“Hitchhiker” (previously unreleased album from 1976; some of the songs appeared on other Young albums, with two tracks – “Hawaii” and “Give Me Strength” – being released for the first time; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Reprise)
Reissues (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|The Ebonys
|“Sing About Life” (1976 album)
|(Buddah / Legacy)
|Percy Faith
|“Leaving On a Jet Plane” (1970 album)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Fu-Schnickens
|“La Schmoove” (1991 EP)
|(Jive / Legacy)
|Vern Gosdin
|“Out of My Heart” (1991 album), “Nickels and Dimes and Love” (1993 album)
|(Columbia Nashville / Legacy)
|Phyllis Hyman
|“Somewhere In My Lifetime” (1978 album, with two bonus tracks), “Goddess of Love” (1983 album, with three bonus tracks)
|(Arista / Legacy)
|Johnnie and Joe
|“Kingdom of Love” (1982 album)
|(Epic / Legacy)
|Evelyn “Champagne” King
|“I’m in Love” (1981 album; with five bonus tracks)
|(RCA / Legacy)
|Manic Street Preachers
|“National Treasures – The Complete Singles” (38 songs; eBay; Merch)
|(Columbia, Sept. 6)
|Zager & Evans
|“2525 (Exordium & Terminus)” (1969 album), “Zager & Evans” (1970 album)
|(RCA / Legacy)
DVD / Blu-ray
|Artist(s)/cast:
|Title:
|Studio/label:
|Glen Campbell
|“Live Anthology 1972-2001 [DVD/CD]” (guests: Wayne Newton, Anne Murray, Seals & Croft, Helen Reddy, etc.)
|(Cleopatra)
|Alice Cooper
|“Welcome To My Nightmare Special Edition [DVD]” (featuring the “Alice Cooper: The Nightmare” TV special from 1975, with special guest Vincent Price)
|(Eagle Vision)
|Various artists
|“Festival (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]” (Murray Lerner’s 1967 film documenting the Newport Folk Festival, 1963-66; Read here)
|(Criterion Collection)
