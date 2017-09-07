New releases

Published on September 7th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

New Releases: Sept. 8, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Tony Allen “The Source” (guests: Damon Albarn, saxophonist Yann Jankielewicz; first single: “Wolf Eats Wolf”; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Blue Note)
Gregg Allman “Southern Blood” (his final album; producer: Don Was; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Deluxe Edition; Vinyl) (Rounder)
Alter Bridge “Live at the O2 Arena + Rarities” (Nov. 24, 2016, show in London; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Napalm)
Alvvays (Toronto indie pop band) “Antisocialites” (first single: “In Undertow”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (Polyvinyl)
Tori Amos “Native Invader” (first single: “Cloud Riders”; Hear here; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Decca)
Anna of the North (Norwegian-Kiwi duo) “Lovers” (producer: Luke Smith; Hear here; See here; Download) (+1 / Honeymoon)
Arch Enemy “Will to Power” (producers: guitarist Michael Amott, drummer Daniel Erlandsson; Hear here; eBay; On Tour) (Century Media)
Beaches (Australian psych rock quintet) “Second of Spring” (duoble album; producer: John Lee; new single: “Arrow”; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Chapter Music)
The Belle Game “Fear/Nothing” (producer: Dave Hamelin; first single: “Spirit”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Arts & Crafts)
Death From Above “Outrage! Is Now” (new single: “Never Swim Alone”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Last Gang / Warner)
Deerhoof “Mountain Moves” (guests: Juana Molina, Lætitia Sadier, Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, Matana Roberts, etc.; first single: “I Will Spite Survive”; Hear here; On Tour) (Joyful Noise)
The Dream Syndicate “How Did I Find Myself Here?” (their first album in 29 years; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (ANTI- / Epitaph)
Heathen Sons “Heathen Sons” (guests: Leah Blevins, Liz Cooper, The Wild Feathers; first single: “Futures”; Hear here; Download) (Metropolitan Groove Merchants)
Fred Hersch “{open book}” (Hear here; On Tour) (Palmetto)
Jolie Holland & Samantha Parton “Wildflower Blues” (first single: “You Are Not Needed Now”; Hear here; Read here) (Cinquefoil)
Zola Jesus “Okovi” (first single: “Exhumed”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Sacred Bones)
Jack Johnson “All the Light Above It Too” (producer: Robbie Lackritz; first single: “My Mind Is For Sale”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Brushfire / Republic)
Julie & The Wrong Guys “Julie & The Wrong Guys” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download) (Dine Alone)
Toby Keith “The Bus Songs” (first single: “Wacky Tobaccy”; Read here; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Show Dog)
Jonny Lang “Signs” (his first album in four years; producers: Lang, Drew Ramsey, Shannon Sanders, Josh Kelly; first single: “Make It Move”; Hear here; Download; On Tour) (Concord)
Living Colour “Shade” (their first album since 2009; producer: Andre Betts; Hear here; Vinyl; On Tour) (Megaforce / MRI)
Lomelda “Thx” (Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Double Double Whammy)
Dustin Lynch “Current Mood” (producers: Brent Anderson, Mickey Jack Cones, Ross Copperman, Zach Crowell, Will Weatherly; new single: “Small Town Boy”; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (Broken Bow)
Melissa Manchester “The Fellas” (covers of songs by male singers such as Frank Sinatra, Mel Torme, Tony Bennett and Dean Martin; recorded with the Citrus College Blue Note Orchestra; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; See related reissue below) (Long Run Entertainment)
Meridian Brothers “¿Dónde Estás María?” (first single: “¿Dónde Estás María?”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Soundway)
Kip Moore “SLOWHEART” (first single: “More Girls Like You”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; On Tour) (MCA Nashville)
MuteMath “Play Dead” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Wojtek)
The National “Sleep Well Beast” (first single: “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”; Hear here; Target-Exclusive CD, with patch; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (4AD)
Nothing But Thieves “Broken Machine” (producer: Mike Crossey; first single: “Amsterdam”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (RCA)
ODESZA (Seattle electronic duo) “A Moment Apart” (guests: Regina Spektor, Leon Bridges, Naomi Wild, WYNNE, Mansionair, The Chamanas, Kelsey Bullkin, Sasha Sloan, RY X; new single: “Higher Ground”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Counter)
Charlie Parr “Dog” (second single: “I Ain’t Dead Yet”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Red House)
David Ramirez (Austin-based songwriter) “We’re Not Going Anywhere” (producer: Sam Kassirer; first single: “Watching From a Distance”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Sweetworld / Thirty Tigers)
Thomas Rhett “Life Changes” (producers: Rhett, Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Julian Bunetta, Joe London; guests: Maren Morris, father Rhett Akins; new single: “Unforgettable”; See here; Read here; Target-Exclusive CD, with three extra songs; Download; On Tour) (The Valory Music Co.)
Esperanza Spalding “Exposure” (fans can watch her record the album during a three-day livestream on Facebook Live beginning Sept. 12; the album then will be available in each format, in limited quantities; Hear here) (Concord, Sept. 12)
Sparks “Hippopotamus” (second single: “What the Hell Is It This Time?”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (The End)
Mike Stern “Trip” (the album title refers to the jazz guitarist’s tripping accident last year across a NYC street that resulted in two broken shoulders and multiple surgeries; producer: Jim Beard; guests: Randy Brecker, Wallace Roney, Bob Franceschini, Bill Evans, Victor Wooten, Tom Kennedy , Dave Weckl, Dennis Chambers, Lenny White, Will Calhoun, etc.; first single: “Whatchacallit”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Heads Up / Concord)
Toadies “The Lower Side of Uptown” (producer: Chris “Frenchie” Smith; Hear here; On Tour) (Kirtland)
Travelin Jack (Berlin rock group) “Commencing Countdown” (See here) (Steamhammer / SPV)
Chad VanGaalen “Light Information” (first single: “Old Heads”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Sub Pop)
Various artists “Twin Peaks (Music from the Limited Event Series)” (series returns on Showtime on May 21; See here; Target-Exclusive CD, with Bang Bang Bar coaster; Vinyl; Download; eBay; Merch) (Rhino)
Carmen Villain “Infinite Avenue” (the woman pictured on the album is actress Gena Rowlands; new single: “Borders,” feat. Jenny Hval; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Smalltown Supersound)
Benjamin Wallfisch “IT (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (horror film based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name; Download; Fandango) (WaterTower Music)
The Waterboys “Out of All This Blue” (producer: frontman Mike Scott; first single: “If the Answer Is Yeah!”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (The End / BMG Rights Management)
Wild Cub “Closer” (new single: “I Fall Over”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Mom+Pop Music)
Yandel “#Update” (producers: Yandel, Tainy, Haze, Jumbo, Sky, Bullnene, The Rude Boys, DJ Luian, Mambo Kingz; guests: Wisin, Zion & Lennox, Maluma, J Balvin, Plan B, Ozuna, Luis Fonsi, Becky G, Bad Bunny; first single: “Mi Religión”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Sony Music Latin)

More Releases for Sept. 8, 2017 »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

New Releases (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Kim Boekbinder “NoiseWitch” (first single: “Head Bitch in Charge [H.B.I.C.]”; See here; Read here) (Golden Glow)
D33J “Death Valley Oasis” (guests: Deradoorian, Baths, Corbin & Shlohmo; new single: “Wisp”; Hear here; CD, out Sept. 22) (Anticon)
Freedom Fry (L.A. alt-folk duo) “Strange Attraction” (four-song EP; Hear here) (Caveman Arts Society, Sept. 7)
Happy Hollows (L.A. art-punk duo) “Concordia” (producer: Lewis Pesacov; first single: “Silent Partner”; Hear here) (Happy Hollows)
Leikeli47 “Wash & Set” (new single: “2nd fiddle”; Hear here; See here; iTunes) (Hardcover / RCA)
Ted Leo “The Hanged Man” (first single: “Can’t Go Back”; Hear here; CD, out Sept. 22; iTunes; On Tour) (Super Ego)
Bear McCreary “Rebel in the Rye (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (J.D. Salinger biopic; Fandango) (Sparks & Shadows)
Aaron Roche (Brooklyn-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist) “HaHa HuHu” (new single: “Wooden Knife”; See here; iTunes) (figureight)
Robin Schulz “Uncovered” (guests: James Blunt, David Guetta, Cheat Codes; new single: “OK”; See here; On Tour) (Warner Music Germany)
Sleep Signals “At the End of the World” (six-song EP; guests: Josh Brown, Marty McCoy; first single: “Suit & Tie Suicide”; Hear here) (Sleep Signals)
Various artists “Insecure – Season 2: Music from the HBO Original Series” (Hear here; See here; iTunes) (RCA)

More Digital Releases for Sept. 8, 2017 »

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Ashton, Gardner and Dyke (with Jon Lord) “The Last Rebel” (1971 soundtrack to the Joe Namath film; Hear here) (Gonzo Multimedia)
Bash & Pop (Tommy Stinson’s post-Replacements band) “Friday Night Is Killing Me” (1993 album; remastered, with a second CD containing 18 rarities and B-sides; Read here) (Omnivore Recordings)
Duane Eddy “Guitar Star: The Complete RCA Singles A’s & B’s” (22 songs) (Real Gone Music)
Roy Eldridge “The Verve Collection 1957-1962” (eight complete albums on four CDs; remastered) (Enlightenment)
Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, et al “La La Land – The Complete Musical Experience” (2016 film; two-CD, three-LP deluxe box set, with 36-page hardcover photo and lyric book; DVD/Blu-ray) (Interscope)
Bennie Green “The Complete Albums Collection 1958-1964” (eight complete albums on four CDs; remastered) (Enlightenment)
Hanson “Middle of Nowhere: The Greatest Hits” (two CDs, 26 songs, including the new track, “I Was Born”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (3CG)
Johnny Horton “The Johnny Horton Collection 1950-60” (two CDs, 60 songs; Read here) (Acrobat)
Melissa Manchester “Through the Eyes of Love: The Complete Arista 7″ Singles” (two CDs, 43 songs; On Tour) (Real Gone Music)
The Penguins “The Complete Releases 1954-62” (two CDs, 42 songs; Read here) (Acrobat)
Charley Pride “Country Classics / Night Games / Power of Love / Back to the Count” (1982, 1983, 1984 and 1986 albums on two CDs; remastered; On Tour) (BGO)
Boyd Raeburn “The Boyd Raeburn Collection 1944-48” (two CDs, 46 songs; Read here) (Acrobat)
Johnnie Ray “The Singles Collection As & Bs 1951-61” (four CDs, 109 songs; Track list) (Acrobat)
Sha Na Na “From the Streets of New York / Hot Sox / Sha Na Now” (1973, 1974 and 1975 albums on two CDs, including their 1975 hit “[Just Like] Romeo And Juliet”; remastered; See here; eBay; Merch) (BGO)
The Specials “Specials” (1979 album; remastered, with a second CD, the 14-song “BBC In Concert At The Paris Theatre 15/12/79”), “More Specials” (1980 album; remastered, with a second CD containing John Peel BBC Radio 1 sessions and other rarities), “In the Studio With the Special AKA” (1984 album; remastered, with a second CD of BBC John Peel sessions and instrumentals) (Chrysalis)
Robin Trower “Day of the Eagle: The Best of Robin Trower” (17 tracks) (Chrysalis)
Larry Williams “The Complete Releases 1957-61” (two CDs, 46 songs; Read here) (Acrobat)
Neil Young “Hitchhiker” (previously unreleased album from 1976; some of the songs appeared on other Young albums, with two tracks – “Hawaii” and “Give Me Strength” – being released for the first time; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Reprise)

More Releases for Sept. 8, 2017 »

Reissues (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
The Ebonys “Sing About Life” (1976 album) (Buddah / Legacy)
Percy Faith “Leaving On a Jet Plane” (1970 album) (Columbia / Legacy)
Fu-Schnickens “La Schmoove” (1991 EP) (Jive / Legacy)
Vern Gosdin “Out of My Heart” (1991 album), “Nickels and Dimes and Love” (1993 album) (Columbia Nashville / Legacy)
Phyllis Hyman “Somewhere In My Lifetime” (1978 album, with two bonus tracks), “Goddess of Love” (1983 album, with three bonus tracks) (Arista / Legacy)
Johnnie and Joe “Kingdom of Love” (1982 album) (Epic / Legacy)
Evelyn “Champagne” King “I’m in Love” (1981 album; with five bonus tracks) (RCA / Legacy)
Manic Street Preachers “National Treasures – The Complete Singles” (38 songs; eBay; Merch) (Columbia, Sept. 6)
Zager & Evans “2525 (Exordium & Terminus)” (1969 album), “Zager & Evans” (1970 album) (RCA / Legacy)

More Digital Releases for Sept. 8, 2017 »

DVD / Blu-ray

Artist(s)/cast: Title: Studio/label:
Glen Campbell “Live Anthology 1972-2001 [DVD/CD]” (guests: Wayne Newton, Anne Murray, Seals & Croft, Helen Reddy, etc.) (Cleopatra)
Alice Cooper “Welcome To My Nightmare Special Edition [DVD]” (featuring the “Alice Cooper: The Nightmare” TV special from 1975, with special guest Vincent Price) (Eagle Vision)
Various artists “Festival (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]” (Murray Lerner’s 1967 film documenting the Newport Folk Festival, 1963-66; Read here) (Criterion Collection)

More Upcoming DVD / Blu-ray Releases »

Next Week: Sept. 15, 2017

July 28 / Aug. 4 / Aug. 11 / Aug. 18 / Aug. 25 / Sept. 1


Tags: , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑