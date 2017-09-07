New Releases: Sept. 8, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:

Anna of the North (Norwegian-Kiwi duo) “Lovers” (producer: Luke Smith; Hear here; See here; Download) (+1 / Honeymoon)

Deerhoof “Mountain Moves” (guests: Juana Molina, Lætitia Sadier, Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, Matana Roberts, etc.; first single: “I Will Spite Survive”; Hear here; On Tour) (Joyful Noise)

Heathen Sons “Heathen Sons” (guests: Leah Blevins, Liz Cooper, The Wild Feathers; first single: “Futures”; Hear here; Download) (Metropolitan Groove Merchants)

Living Colour “Shade” (their first album since 2009; producer: Andre Betts; Hear here; Vinyl; On Tour) (Megaforce / MRI)

Melissa Manchester “The Fellas” (covers of songs by male singers such as Frank Sinatra, Mel Torme, Tony Bennett and Dean Martin; recorded with the Citrus College Blue Note Orchestra; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; See related reissue below) (Long Run Entertainment)

Esperanza Spalding “Exposure” (fans can watch her record the album during a three-day livestream on Facebook Live beginning Sept. 12; the album then will be available in each format, in limited quantities; Hear here) (Concord, Sept. 12)

Mike Stern “Trip” (the album title refers to the jazz guitarist’s tripping accident last year across a NYC street that resulted in two broken shoulders and multiple surgeries; producer: Jim Beard; guests: Randy Brecker, Wallace Roney, Bob Franceschini, Bill Evans, Victor Wooten, Tom Kennedy , Dave Weckl, Dennis Chambers, Lenny White, Will Calhoun, etc.; first single: “Whatchacallit”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Heads Up / Concord)

Carmen Villain “Infinite Avenue” (the woman pictured on the album is actress Gena Rowlands; new single: “Borders,” feat. Jenny Hval; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Smalltown Supersound)