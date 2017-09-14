New releases

New Releases: Sept. 15, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers “The EastWest Sessions” (producer: Kevin Shirley; guests: Joe Bonamassa, Sweet Pea Atkinson, Fantastic Negrito; first single: “Vinyl”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (Pretty Good for a Girl)
Anastacia “Evolution” (first single: “Caught in the Middle”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; Merch) (Four Eyez Productions / Universal)
Antibalas “Where the Gods Are In Peace” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Daptone)
Big & Rich “Did It For the Party” (first single: “Califorina”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (B$R)
Black Kids “Rookie” (their first album in nearly 10 years; first single: “Obligatory Drugs”; See here; Download) (Not Fussed)
Dee Dee Bridgewater “Memphis … Yes, I’m Ready” (recorded at Willie Mitchell’s renowned Royal Studios; producers: Bridgewater, Kirk Whalum; guests: the Stax Academy Choir, Whalum; first single: “Hound Dog”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (OKeh / Sony Masterworks)
BTS (K-pop boy band) “Love Yourself: Her” (Hear here; eBay; Merch) (Big Hit Entertainment, Sept. 18)
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams “Contraband Love” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Red House)
Bruce Cockburn “Bone on Bone” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (True North)
The Contortionist (progressive rock act) “Clairvoyant” (producer: Jamie King; first single: “Reimagined”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (eOne Music / Good Fight Music)
Jesse Cook “Beyond Borders” (first single: “Double Dutch”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (eOne Music)
Dirty Thrills (London bluesy hard rock quartet) “Heavy Living” (producer: James Loughrey; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
Fink (U.K. singer-songwriter) “Resurgam” (producer: Flood; new single: “Not Everything Was Better in the Past”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (R’COUP’D)
Foo Fighters “Concrete and Gold” (producers: Greg Kurstin, Foo Fighters; first single: “Run”; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Roswell / RCA)
Galantis “The Aviary” (new single: “True Feeling”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Big Beat)
David Garrett “Rock Revolution” (first single: “Bitter Sweet Symphony”; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition, with three extra tracks; iTunes; On Tour) (Decca)
Gizmodrome (supergroup feat. Stewart Copeland, Adrian Belew, Level 42’s Mark King, Vittorio Cosma) “Gizmodrome” (producer: Claudio Dentes; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes) (earMUSIC / RED)
Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton “Choir of the Mind” (first single: “Fatal Gift”; Hear here; See here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Last Gang / eOne Music)
Hot Water Music “Light It Up” (producers: Hot Water Music; first single: “Never Going Back”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Rise)
Wyclef Jean “Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee” (guests: Emile Sandé, Supah Mario, The Knocks, LunchMoney Lewis, D.L. Hughley, STIX, T-Baby, etc.; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Legacy Recordings)
Jess and the Bandits (U.S./U.K. contemporary country quintet) “Smoke & Mirrors” (first single: “Kings of Summer”; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (After Midnight Girl Entertainment)
Jonas Kaufmann “L’Opéra” (See here; Download; iTunes) (Sony Classical)
Carole King “Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park” (CD/DVD set, recorded on July 3, 2016, her first-ever performance of the entire album in sequence; guests: Louise Goffin, Danny Kortchmar, the West End cast of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch) (Legacy Recordings)
The Lone Bellow “Walk Into a Storm” (producer: Dave Cobb; first single: “Time’s Always Leaving”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Descendant / Sony Music Masterworks)
Michael McDonald “Wide Open” (his first album of original material in 17 years; guests: Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Marcus Miller, Branford Marsalis; first single: “Find It In Your Heart”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (BMG)
John McLaughlin & the 4th Dimension “Live at Ronnie Scott’s” (recorded in March 2017; On Tour) (Abstract Logix)
Musiq Soulchild “Feel the Real” (Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Soulstar Music Company / eOne)
Carrie Newcomer “Live at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater” (recorded Oct. 16, 2016, in Bloomington, Ind.; Hear/read here; Download; iTunes) (Available Light)
Nothing More (San Antonio rock quartet) “The Stories We Tell Ourselves” (producers: Jonny Hawkins, Nothing More; first single: “Go to War”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Better Noise)
Gary Numan “Savage (Songs from a Broken World)” (his 21st studio album is a concept set in an apocalyptic, post-global warming Earth in the not-too-distant future; producer: Ade Fenton; first single: “My Name Is Ruin”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (The End / BMG Rights Management)
Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés “Familia: Tribute to Bebo + Chico” (NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes) (Motéma Music)
OTIS (Kentucky blues rockers) “Eyes of the Sun” (producers: OTIS; new single: “Blind Hawg”; See here; Download; iTunes) (Purple Pyramid / Cleopatra)
Ariel Pink “Dedicated to Bobby Jameson” (first single: “Another Weekend”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Mexican Summer)
Prophets of Rage “Prophets of Rage” (supergroup features Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk of Rage Against the Machine, Chuck D and DJ Lord of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill; producer: Brendan O’Brien; first single: “Unfuck the World”; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Fantasy)
Peter Raeburn “Woodshock (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (drama film, starring Kirsten Dunst, Joe Cole and Pilou Asbæk, opens Sept. 15; See here; In Theaters) (Milan)
Lee Ranaldo (co-founder of Sonic Youth) “Electric Trim” (producer: Raül “Refree” Fernandez; guests: Sharon Van Etten, Nels Cline, Kid Millions; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Mute)
Rostam (of Vampire Weekend) “Half-Light” (new single: “Bike Dream”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Nonesuch)
Sløtface (Norwegian pop-punkers) “Try Not to Freak Out” (first single: “Magazine”; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Propeller Recordings)
Son Little “New Magic” (first single: “Blue Magic (Waikiki)”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (ANTI- / Epitaph)
Ringo Starr “Give More Love” (guests: Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton, Benmont Tench, Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter, etc.; first single: “Give More Love”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Roccabella / UMe)
Superfruit (Pentatonix members Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi) “Future Friends” (guests: Amber Liu, Inara George; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (RCA)
Jesse Terry (New England-based singer-songwriter) “Stargazer” (producer: Josh Kaler; new single: “Dangerous Times”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Jackson Beach)
The Texas Gentlemen “TX Jelly” (producer: band leader and organist Beau Bedford; first single: “Habbie Doobie”; See here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (New West)
Thousand Foot Krutch “Untraveled Roads” (12-song live album; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (TFK Music)
Nestor Torres “Jazz Flute Traditions” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Alfi)
The Urban Renewal Project (15-piece original soul, jazz and hip-hop band from L.A.) “21st Century Ghost” (producer: Neil Wogensen; guests: Camp Lo, Gavin Turek, Elmer Demond, Hugh Augustine, Alex Nester, T.J. Wilkins, Amber Navran; first single: “Road To Victory”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Fastrac / Resonance)
Various artists “This Is Us: Music from the Series” (20-song collection; Target-Exclusive CD, with 48-page magazine of behind-the scenes photos and exclusive interviews, plus a collectible 16-word magnet set; five-CD set, “This Is Us: The Complete First Season,” out Sept. 12; Merch) (UMe)
Various artists “A Tribute to John D. Loudermilk” (recorded live on March 24, 2016, at Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tenn.; producers: John Jorgenson, Dixie Gamble; contributors: Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Ricky Skaggs, Tommy Emmanuel, John Jorgenson, Deborah Allen, Herb Pedersen, The Whites, etc.; Read here) (Vector Recordings)
Wayward Sons (U.K. guitar-rock band) “Ghosts of Yet To Come” (producers: Chris D’Adda, Wayward Sons; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes) (Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
Lizz Wright “Grace” (producer: Joe Henry; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Concord)
Rusty Young “Waitin’ For the Sun” (the Poco founding member’s debut solo album was recorded at Cash Cabin in Hendersonville, Tenn., the former home recording studio of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash; producers: Young, Jack Sundrud; guests: Jim Messina, George Grantham, Richie Furay, Timothy B. Schmit; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Blue Élan)
Yusuf / Cat Stevens “The Laughing Apple” (producers: Yusuf, Paul Samwell-Smith; first single: “See What Love Did to Me”; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch) (Cat-O-Log / Decca)

New Releases (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Marc Broussard “Easy to Love” (first single: “Don’t Be Afraid To Call Me”; Hear here; Read here; iTunes; On Tour) (G-Man)
CousteauX (reunited duo formerly known as Cousteau) “CousteauX” (first single: “Burma”; See here; CD and Vinyl versions out Sept. 22; iTunes) (Silent X Recordings)
Stew Cutler “Every Sunday Night” (guests: Bill McClellan, Julian Pollack, Nick Semrad, JT Bowen, Bobby Harden; Hear here) (eOne Music / Good Fight Music)
The Karpinka Brothers (Saskatoon folk-rock duo) “Talk Is Cheap” (producer: Howard Bilerman; first single: “You’re Worth It”; Hear here) (The Karpinka Brothers)
Taylor Kropp “Coming Up for Air” (producer: Seth Earnest; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (Amargosa Music)
NYA (Tampa singer-songwriter) “Mania” (five-song EP; Hear here; See here) (NYA, Sept. 18)
Open Mike Eagle (rapper/comedian) “Brick Body Kids Still Daydream” (first single: “95 Radios”; Hear here; Read here; CD, out Dec. 29; iTunes; On Tour) (Mello Music Group)
Philip Selway (Radiohead drummer) “Let Me Go” (original music from the film by Polly Steele, based on Austrian-born Helga Schneider’s memoir; Hear here; See here; CD, out Nov. 3; iTunes) (Bella Union)
Stand Atlantic (Australian alt-pop/rock trio) “Sidewinder” (six-song EP; producer: Stevie Knight; Hear here; See here) (Rude)
Willowz “Fifth” (punk-rock group’s first album in eight years; Hear here; iTunes) (Thrill Me)

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Chris Bell “I Am the Cosmos (Deluxe Edition)” (recorded in the mid-1970s and released in 1992, 14 years after his death in an auto accident at age 27; expanded edition with never-before-heard tracks; Hear here; Vinyl, with download card; eBay) (Omnivore Recordings)
Maria Callas “Maria Callas: Remastered Live Recordings 1949-1964” (42-disc box set contains 20 complete operas and five filmed recitals on Blu-ray; Read here), “Live & Alive: The Ultimate Live Collection Remastered” (two CDs, 31 songs; Vinyl) (Warner Classics / Parlophone)
Shawn Colvin “A Few Small Repairs: 20th Anniversary” (1996 album; remastered, with seven bonus tracks; Vinyl; Download; On Tour) (Columbia / Legacy)
Deep Purple “A Fire in the Sky: A Career-Spanning Collection” (three CDs; Vinyl), “A Fire in the Sky: Selected Career-Spanning Songs” (one-CD best-of; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Rhino / Warner)
Fats Domino “Five Classic Albums” (two-CD set includes “The Fabulous Mr. D,” “Swings,” “Let’s Play Fats Domino,” “A Lot of Dominos” and “Let the Four Winds Blow”; Track list) (Avid)
The Doors “The Singles” (two CDs, 44 songs, featuring high-resolution quadrophonic mixes of the 1973 compilation “The Best of The Doors” on Blu-ray; Vinyl Box Set, with 20 7-inch vinyl singles; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch) (Rhino / Elektra)
The Kingston Trio “The Five #1 Billboard Albums” (two CDs; eBay) (Hoodoo)
Steve Miller Band “Ultimate Hits” (22-song collection; Read here; Deluxe Edition, with 40 songs; Vinyl; 4-LP Deluxe Edition; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Capitol / UMe)
Michael Nesmith “Michael Nesmith at the BBC Paris Theatre” (previously unreleased Nov. 27, 1975, show in London, remastered from the master tapes; includes a 12-page booklet; Read here; Vinyl Picture Disc) (7a)
Linda Ronstadt “Simple Dreams (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album; with three bonus tracks; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes) (Rhino)
Styx “Pieces of Eight [Hybrid SACD]” (1978 album; remastered; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Audio Fidelity)
Usher “My Way [Vinyl]” (1997 album; Urban Outfitters-Exclusive LP; On Tour) (RCA)
Various artists “Gary Crowley’s Punk and New Wave” (three-CD, 77-song box set featuring rare punk gems and new wave nuggets circa 1977-1982, with 40-page book; Amazon UK; Amazon Canada) (Edsel)
Various artists “The Vietnam War: A Film By Ken Burns & Lynn Novick – The Soundtrack” (10-part documentary series will premiere on PBS on Sept. 17; two-CD, 38-song collection, featuring hits by The Beatles, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Simon & Garfunkel, Jimi Hendrix, The Temptations, Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, etc.; Download; DVD and Blu-ray editions out Sept. 19; also: the hardcover book “The Vietnam War: An Intimate History” out Sept. 5) (UMe)
Hank Williams III “Greatest Hits” (Curb)

Reissues (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Air Supply “Air Supply” (1985 album, including “Just As I Am”), “Hearts in Motion” (1986 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Arista / Legacy)
Jimmy Dean “The Complete Columbia Christmas Recordings” (15 songs) (Columbia Nashville / Legacy)
Jim Nabors “The Complete Columbia Christmas Collection” (27 songs) (Columbia / Legacy)
Joan Rivers “The Next to Last Joan Rivers Album” (1969 album) (RCA / Legacy)
Bobby Vinton “The Complete Epic Christmas Collection” (19 songs) (Epic / Legacy)

DVD / Blu-ray

Artist: Title: Label:
Madonna “Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour [DVD/CD]” (concert film directed by Jamie King; Read here; Blu-ray/CD; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch) (Eagle Vision)

