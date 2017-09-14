Published on September 14th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Sept. 15, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers
|“The EastWest Sessions” (producer: Kevin Shirley; guests: Joe Bonamassa, Sweet Pea Atkinson, Fantastic Negrito; first single: “Vinyl”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Pretty Good for a Girl)
|Anastacia
|“Evolution” (first single: “Caught in the Middle”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; Merch)
|(Four Eyez Productions / Universal)
|Antibalas
|“Where the Gods Are In Peace” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Daptone)
|Big & Rich
|“Did It For the Party” (first single: “Califorina”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(B$R)
|Black Kids
|“Rookie” (their first album in nearly 10 years; first single: “Obligatory Drugs”; See here; Download)
|(Not Fussed)
|Dee Dee Bridgewater
|“Memphis … Yes, I’m Ready” (recorded at Willie Mitchell’s renowned Royal Studios; producers: Bridgewater, Kirk Whalum; guests: the Stax Academy Choir, Whalum; first single: “Hound Dog”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(OKeh / Sony Masterworks)
|BTS (K-pop boy band)
|“Love Yourself: Her” (Hear here; eBay; Merch)
|(Big Hit Entertainment, Sept. 18)
|Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
|“Contraband Love” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Red House)
|Bruce Cockburn
|“Bone on Bone” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(True North)
|The Contortionist (progressive rock act)
|“Clairvoyant” (producer: Jamie King; first single: “Reimagined”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(eOne Music / Good Fight Music)
|Jesse Cook
|“Beyond Borders” (first single: “Double Dutch”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(eOne Music)
|Dirty Thrills (London bluesy hard rock quartet)
|“Heavy Living” (producer: James Loughrey; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
|Fink (U.K. singer-songwriter)
|“Resurgam” (producer: Flood; new single: “Not Everything Was Better in the Past”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(R’COUP’D)
|Foo Fighters
|“Concrete and Gold” (producers: Greg Kurstin, Foo Fighters; first single: “Run”; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Roswell / RCA)
|Galantis
|“The Aviary” (new single: “True Feeling”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Big Beat)
|David Garrett
|“Rock Revolution” (first single: “Bitter Sweet Symphony”; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition, with three extra tracks; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Decca)
|Gizmodrome (supergroup feat. Stewart Copeland, Adrian Belew, Level 42’s Mark King, Vittorio Cosma)
|“Gizmodrome” (producer: Claudio Dentes; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(earMUSIC / RED)
|Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton
|“Choir of the Mind” (first single: “Fatal Gift”; Hear here; See here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Last Gang / eOne Music)
|Hot Water Music
|“Light It Up” (producers: Hot Water Music; first single: “Never Going Back”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Rise)
|Wyclef Jean
|“Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee” (guests: Emile Sandé, Supah Mario, The Knocks, LunchMoney Lewis, D.L. Hughley, STIX, T-Baby, etc.; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|Jess and the Bandits (U.S./U.K. contemporary country quintet)
|“Smoke & Mirrors” (first single: “Kings of Summer”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(After Midnight Girl Entertainment)
|Jonas Kaufmann
|“L’Opéra” (See here; Download; iTunes)
|(Sony Classical)
|Carole King
|“Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park” (CD/DVD set, recorded on July 3, 2016, her first-ever performance of the entire album in sequence; guests: Louise Goffin, Danny Kortchmar, the West End cast of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|The Lone Bellow
|“Walk Into a Storm” (producer: Dave Cobb; first single: “Time’s Always Leaving”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Descendant / Sony Music Masterworks)
|Michael McDonald
|“Wide Open” (his first album of original material in 17 years; guests: Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Marcus Miller, Branford Marsalis; first single: “Find It In Your Heart”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(BMG)
|John McLaughlin & the 4th Dimension
|“Live at Ronnie Scott’s” (recorded in March 2017; On Tour)
|(Abstract Logix)
|Musiq Soulchild
|“Feel the Real” (Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Soulstar Music Company / eOne)
|Carrie Newcomer
|“Live at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater” (recorded Oct. 16, 2016, in Bloomington, Ind.; Hear/read here; Download; iTunes)
|(Available Light)
|Nothing More (San Antonio rock quartet)
|“The Stories We Tell Ourselves” (producers: Jonny Hawkins, Nothing More; first single: “Go to War”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Better Noise)
|Gary Numan
|“Savage (Songs from a Broken World)” (his 21st studio album is a concept set in an apocalyptic, post-global warming Earth in the not-too-distant future; producer: Ade Fenton; first single: “My Name Is Ruin”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(The End / BMG Rights Management)
|Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés
|“Familia: Tribute to Bebo + Chico” (NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes)
|(Motéma Music)
|OTIS (Kentucky blues rockers)
|“Eyes of the Sun” (producers: OTIS; new single: “Blind Hawg”; See here; Download; iTunes)
|(Purple Pyramid / Cleopatra)
|Ariel Pink
|“Dedicated to Bobby Jameson” (first single: “Another Weekend”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Mexican Summer)
|Prophets of Rage
|“Prophets of Rage” (supergroup features Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk of Rage Against the Machine, Chuck D and DJ Lord of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill; producer: Brendan O’Brien; first single: “Unfuck the World”; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Fantasy)
|Peter Raeburn
|“Woodshock (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (drama film, starring Kirsten Dunst, Joe Cole and Pilou Asbæk, opens Sept. 15; See here; In Theaters)
|(Milan)
|Lee Ranaldo (co-founder of Sonic Youth)
|“Electric Trim” (producer: Raül “Refree” Fernandez; guests: Sharon Van Etten, Nels Cline, Kid Millions; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Mute)
|Rostam (of Vampire Weekend)
|“Half-Light” (new single: “Bike Dream”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Nonesuch)
|Sløtface (Norwegian pop-punkers)
|“Try Not to Freak Out” (first single: “Magazine”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Propeller Recordings)
|Son Little
|“New Magic” (first single: “Blue Magic (Waikiki)”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(ANTI- / Epitaph)
|Ringo Starr
|“Give More Love” (guests: Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton, Benmont Tench, Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter, etc.; first single: “Give More Love”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Roccabella / UMe)
|Superfruit (Pentatonix members Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi)
|“Future Friends” (guests: Amber Liu, Inara George; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(RCA)
|Jesse Terry (New England-based singer-songwriter)
|“Stargazer” (producer: Josh Kaler; new single: “Dangerous Times”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Jackson Beach)
|The Texas Gentlemen
|“TX Jelly” (producer: band leader and organist Beau Bedford; first single: “Habbie Doobie”; See here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(New West)
|Thousand Foot Krutch
|“Untraveled Roads” (12-song live album; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(TFK Music)
|Nestor Torres
|“Jazz Flute Traditions” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Alfi)
|The Urban Renewal Project (15-piece original soul, jazz and hip-hop band from L.A.)
|“21st Century Ghost” (producer: Neil Wogensen; guests: Camp Lo, Gavin Turek, Elmer Demond, Hugh Augustine, Alex Nester, T.J. Wilkins, Amber Navran; first single: “Road To Victory”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Fastrac / Resonance)
|Various artists
|“This Is Us: Music from the Series” (20-song collection; Target-Exclusive CD, with 48-page magazine of behind-the scenes photos and exclusive interviews, plus a collectible 16-word magnet set; five-CD set, “This Is Us: The Complete First Season,” out Sept. 12; Merch)
|(UMe)
|Various artists
|“A Tribute to John D. Loudermilk” (recorded live on March 24, 2016, at Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tenn.; producers: John Jorgenson, Dixie Gamble; contributors: Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Ricky Skaggs, Tommy Emmanuel, John Jorgenson, Deborah Allen, Herb Pedersen, The Whites, etc.; Read here)
|(Vector Recordings)
|Wayward Sons (U.K. guitar-rock band)
|“Ghosts of Yet To Come” (producers: Chris D’Adda, Wayward Sons; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes)
|(Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
|Lizz Wright
|“Grace” (producer: Joe Henry; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Concord)
|Rusty Young
|“Waitin’ For the Sun” (the Poco founding member’s debut solo album was recorded at Cash Cabin in Hendersonville, Tenn., the former home recording studio of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash; producers: Young, Jack Sundrud; guests: Jim Messina, George Grantham, Richie Furay, Timothy B. Schmit; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Blue Élan)
|Yusuf / Cat Stevens
|“The Laughing Apple” (producers: Yusuf, Paul Samwell-Smith; first single: “See What Love Did to Me”; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Cat-O-Log / Decca)
More Releases for Sept. 15, 2017 »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
New Releases (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Marc Broussard
|“Easy to Love” (first single: “Don’t Be Afraid To Call Me”; Hear here; Read here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(G-Man)
|CousteauX (reunited duo formerly known as Cousteau)
|“CousteauX” (first single: “Burma”; See here; CD and Vinyl versions out Sept. 22; iTunes)
|(Silent X Recordings)
|Stew Cutler
|“Every Sunday Night” (guests: Bill McClellan, Julian Pollack, Nick Semrad, JT Bowen, Bobby Harden; Hear here)
|(eOne Music / Good Fight Music)
|The Karpinka Brothers (Saskatoon folk-rock duo)
|“Talk Is Cheap” (producer: Howard Bilerman; first single: “You’re Worth It”; Hear here)
|(The Karpinka Brothers)
|Taylor Kropp
|“Coming Up for Air” (producer: Seth Earnest; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Amargosa Music)
|NYA (Tampa singer-songwriter)
|“Mania” (five-song EP; Hear here; See here)
|(NYA, Sept. 18)
|Open Mike Eagle (rapper/comedian)
|“Brick Body Kids Still Daydream” (first single: “95 Radios”; Hear here; Read here; CD, out Dec. 29; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Mello Music Group)
|Philip Selway (Radiohead drummer)
|“Let Me Go” (original music from the film by Polly Steele, based on Austrian-born Helga Schneider’s memoir; Hear here; See here; CD, out Nov. 3; iTunes)
|(Bella Union)
|Stand Atlantic (Australian alt-pop/rock trio)
|“Sidewinder” (six-song EP; producer: Stevie Knight; Hear here; See here)
|(Rude)
|Willowz
|“Fifth” (punk-rock group’s first album in eight years; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Thrill Me)
More Digital Releases for Sept. 15, 2017 »
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Chris Bell
|“I Am the Cosmos (Deluxe Edition)” (recorded in the mid-1970s and released in 1992, 14 years after his death in an auto accident at age 27; expanded edition with never-before-heard tracks; Hear here; Vinyl, with download card; eBay)
|(Omnivore Recordings)
|Maria Callas
|“Maria Callas: Remastered Live Recordings 1949-1964” (42-disc box set contains 20 complete operas and five filmed recitals on Blu-ray; Read here), “Live & Alive: The Ultimate Live Collection Remastered” (two CDs, 31 songs; Vinyl)
|(Warner Classics / Parlophone)
|Shawn Colvin
|“A Few Small Repairs: 20th Anniversary” (1996 album; remastered, with seven bonus tracks; Vinyl; Download; On Tour)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Deep Purple
|“A Fire in the Sky: A Career-Spanning Collection” (three CDs; Vinyl), “A Fire in the Sky: Selected Career-Spanning Songs” (one-CD best-of; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Rhino / Warner)
|Fats Domino
|“Five Classic Albums” (two-CD set includes “The Fabulous Mr. D,” “Swings,” “Let’s Play Fats Domino,” “A Lot of Dominos” and “Let the Four Winds Blow”; Track list)
|(Avid)
|The Doors
|“The Singles” (two CDs, 44 songs, featuring high-resolution quadrophonic mixes of the 1973 compilation “The Best of The Doors” on Blu-ray; Vinyl Box Set, with 20 7-inch vinyl singles; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Rhino / Elektra)
|The Kingston Trio
|“The Five #1 Billboard Albums” (two CDs; eBay)
|(Hoodoo)
|Steve Miller Band
|“Ultimate Hits” (22-song collection; Read here; Deluxe Edition, with 40 songs; Vinyl; 4-LP Deluxe Edition; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Capitol / UMe)
|Michael Nesmith
|“Michael Nesmith at the BBC Paris Theatre” (previously unreleased Nov. 27, 1975, show in London, remastered from the master tapes; includes a 12-page booklet; Read here; Vinyl Picture Disc)
|(7a)
|Linda Ronstadt
|“Simple Dreams (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album; with three bonus tracks; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Rhino)
|Styx
|“Pieces of Eight [Hybrid SACD]” (1978 album; remastered; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Audio Fidelity)
|Usher
|“My Way [Vinyl]” (1997 album; Urban Outfitters-Exclusive LP; On Tour)
|(RCA)
|Various artists
|“Gary Crowley’s Punk and New Wave” (three-CD, 77-song box set featuring rare punk gems and new wave nuggets circa 1977-1982, with 40-page book; Amazon UK; Amazon Canada)
|(Edsel)
|Various artists
|“The Vietnam War: A Film By Ken Burns & Lynn Novick – The Soundtrack” (10-part documentary series will premiere on PBS on Sept. 17; two-CD, 38-song collection, featuring hits by The Beatles, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Simon & Garfunkel, Jimi Hendrix, The Temptations, Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, etc.; Download; DVD and Blu-ray editions out Sept. 19; also: the hardcover book “The Vietnam War: An Intimate History” out Sept. 5)
|(UMe)
|Hank Williams III
|“Greatest Hits”
|(Curb)
More Releases for Sept. 15, 2017 »
Save money on contact lenses at EZContacts.com »
Reissues (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Air Supply
|“Air Supply” (1985 album, including “Just As I Am”), “Hearts in Motion” (1986 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Arista / Legacy)
|Jimmy Dean
|“The Complete Columbia Christmas Recordings” (15 songs)
|(Columbia Nashville / Legacy)
|Jim Nabors
|“The Complete Columbia Christmas Collection” (27 songs)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Joan Rivers
|“The Next to Last Joan Rivers Album” (1969 album)
|(RCA / Legacy)
|Bobby Vinton
|“The Complete Epic Christmas Collection” (19 songs)
|(Epic / Legacy)
More Digital Releases for Sept. 15, 2017 »
Top-Selling DVDs and Blu-ray »
DVD / Blu-ray
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Madonna
|“Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour [DVD/CD]” (concert film directed by Jamie King; Read here; Blu-ray/CD; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Eagle Vision)
More Upcoming DVD / Blu-ray Releases »
Next Week: Sept. 22, 2017
Aug. 4 / Aug. 11 / Aug. 18 / Aug. 25 / Sept. 1 / Sept. 8