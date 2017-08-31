New Releases: Sept. 1, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Terry Smith (co-founder / bass player, vocals) tells P&P: “Vocally, we’re gotten much stronger. We’ve had time to sing together and all the little details, like phrasing, have become better. Like the Osborne Bros. used to say, “You even breathe together,’ and that takes time, but it’s happened now. Again, it goes back to the natural element. We’ve naturally evolved vocally by having time to really get to know each other as singers, and John is such a strong vocalist that El and I can sing strong too. He’s inspired us.”

Danny Roberts (co-founder / mandolin) says: “I really like this record. I think the material separates it from previous projects. For instance, ‘Sleepin’ With the Reaper’ has a real modern feel that is unlike anything we’ve recorded in the past. It’s also cleverly written, with this really dark story that’s unusual in bluegrass. On the other side of the spectrum, we have ‘Delia,’ which is just as unique for our band because it’s got an old-time feel and we haven’t done a lot of that. It’s the type of song that makes you want to clap along and conveys a carefree attitude that audiences really respond well to. John plays clawhammer banjo on it, which is a first on any of our records.”

