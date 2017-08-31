Published on August 31st, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Sept. 1, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Aseop Rock
|“Bushwick (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (action thriller, starring Dave Bautista and Brittany Snow, opens Aug. 25; In Theaters)
|(Lakeshore)
|Blindwish (Dallas hard-rock band)
|“Good Excuses” (producer: Ryan Furlott; first single: “Single Word”; See here; Download; iTunes)
|(Rise)
|Jake Bugg
|“Hearts That Strain” (producers: David Ferguson, Matt Sweeney; first single: “How Soon the Dawn”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Island)
|Dälek (experimental hip-hop group)
|“Endangered Philosophies (Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes)
|(Ipecac Recordings)
|Dixie Chicks
|“DCX MMXVI – In Concert [CD/DVD]” (See here; CD/Blu-ray; Download; In Theaters, for one night: Aug. 7; Merch)
|(Columbia)
|Flaw
|“United We Stand EP” (six songs; Download; On Tour)
|(Pavement Music)
|From North (Swedish viking metallers)
|“From North” (Hear here; Download)
|(Downfall)
|The Grascals
|“Before Breakfast” (producers: The Grascals; first single: “Sleepin’ With the Reaper”; Hear here; See here)
|(Mountain Home)
Terry Smith (co-founder / bass player, vocals) tells P&P: “Vocally, we’re gotten much stronger. We’ve had time to sing together and all the little details, like phrasing, have become better. Like the Osborne Bros. used to say, “You even breathe together,’ and that takes time, but it’s happened now. Again, it goes back to the natural element. We’ve naturally evolved vocally by having time to really get to know each other as singers, and John is such a strong vocalist that El and I can sing strong too. He’s inspired us.”
Danny Roberts (co-founder / mandolin) says: “I really like this record. I think the material separates it from previous projects. For instance, ‘Sleepin’ With the Reaper’ has a real modern feel that is unlike anything we’ve recorded in the past. It’s also cleverly written, with this really dark story that’s unusual in bluegrass. On the other side of the spectrum, we have ‘Delia,’ which is just as unique for our band because it’s got an old-time feel and we haven’t done a lot of that. It’s the type of song that makes you want to clap along and conveys a carefree attitude that audiences really respond well to. John plays clawhammer banjo on it, which is a first on any of our records.”
|Hercules and Love Affair
|“Omnion” (guests: Sharon Van Etten, Gustaph, Rouge Mary, Faris Badwan, etc.; Hear here; NPR First Listen; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Boney James
|“Honestly” (Download;
On Tour)
|(Concord)
|LCD Soundsystem
|“American Dream” (first single: “Call the Police”; Hear here; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(DFA / Columbia)
|Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
|“The Punishment of Luxury” (new single: “Isotype”; Hear here; Read here; Deluxe Edition; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(White Noise)
|Joan Osborne
|“Songs of Bob Dylan, Vol. 1” (Download; On Tour)
|(eOne Music)
|The Pains of Being Pure At Heart
|“The Echo of Pleasure” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Painbow)
|Paradise Lost
|“Medusa” (producer: Jaime Gomez Arellano; first single: “The Longest Winter”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Nuclear Blast)
|Penny and Sparrow
|“Wendigo” (Hear here; Read here; Download)
|(I Love You)
|The Rails (country/folk duo, Kami Thompson and Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne)
|“Other People” (producer: Ray Kennedy; See here; Download)
|(Psychonaut Sounds)
|The Script
|“Freedom Child” (first single: “Rain”; See here; Vinyl; Download)
|(Columbia)
|Sheila E.
|“Iconic Message 4 America” (all-covers album; See here; Download; On Tour)
|(Stiletto Flats Music)
|Starsailor
|“All This Life” (first single: “Listen To Your Heart”; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Cooking Vinyl)
|Walter Trout
|“We’re All In This Together” (guests: Joe Bonamassa, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Warren Haynes, Sonny Landreth, John Mayall, Randy Bachman, Joe Louis Walker, Eric Gales, Robben Ford, Edgar Winter, Charlie Musselwhite, etc.; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Provogue)
New Releases (Downloads)
|Elles Bailey (bluesy country singer from Bristol, U.K.)
|“Wildfire” (Hear here; On Tour)
|(Outlaw Music)
|Daughter (London indie-folk trio)
|“Music From Before the Storm” (soundtrack to a new video game called Life Is Strange: Before the Storm; first single: “Burn It Down”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Glassnote)
|Dead Stars (Brooklyn trio)
|“Perfect Patterns” (new single: “Smarter”; Hear here)
|(Weird Tree)
|Dylan Running (collective of NYC musicians)
|“Time Out” (Hear here)
|(LGM)
|Echo Texture
|“TimeTwisted” (producers: Echo Texture, Don Farwell; guest: Lena Zawaideh; first single: “Roll the Dice”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Echo Texture, Sept. 3)
|Elu the Dust (Orange County ska-rock band)
|“Pearls to Swine” (Hear here)
|(Lucent, Sept. 2)
|Newton Faulkner (U.K. singer-songwriter)
|“Hit the Ground Running” (first single: “Hit the Ground Running”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Battenberg)
|Neil Finn
|“Out of Silence” (the Split Enz/Crowded House member broadcast the recording of his album live via Facebook over four days; first single: “More Than One of You”; See here; Read here; CD, available Sept. 22)
|(Lester)
|Jet Force Gemini (Portland, Ore., alt-rock group)
|“Dive Eternity” (Hear here; iTunes)
|(Jet Force Gemini)
|Jessica Lynn
|“Look At Me That Way” (three-song EP; producer: Patrick Hamilton; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Daydreamer)
|Mogwai
|“Every Country’s Sun” (first single: “Coolverine”; Hear here; CD, out Sept. 8; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Temporary Residence Ltd.)
|Kobi Onyame
|“Gold” (guests: Gameli Tordzro, M.Anifest, Heir of the Cursed, M3nsa, Jayso, Wanlov the Kubolor; Hear here)
|(Kobi Onyame)
|Silent Strike (electronica artist from Bucharest)
|“It’s Not Safe to Turn Off Your Computer” (Hear here)
|(RAR marketed by Motor Entertainment)
|Dar Stellabotta (cigar box guitar rocker from Maryland)
|“One Woman Jam” (first single: “Herb Lady”; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Dar Stellabotta, Sept. 5)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Chi Coltrane
|“Chi Coltrane / Let It Ride / Silk & Steel” (1972, 1974 and 1981 albums; remastered)
|(BGO)
|Philippe Debarge with The Pretty Things
|“Rock St. Trop” (1969 album; remastered, with three bonus tracks; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Madfish Music)
|Bill Evans
|“Another Time: The Hilversum Concert” (previously unreleased performance, recorded at the Netherlands Radio Union Studios on June 22, 1968, featuring bassist Eddie Gomez and drummer Jack DeJohnette ; Download)
|(Resonance)
|Grateful Dead
|“Road Trips Vol. 4 No. 4–Spectrum 4-6-82” (three CDs, 30 songs)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Dick Hyman and “The Group”
|“The Soulful ‘Mirrors’ Sound!” (1968 albums “Mirrors – Reflections of Today” and “Sweet Sweet, Soul” on one CD; 24-bit digitally remastered; Hear here; Read here)
|(Blue Moon)
|Insane Clown Posse
|“The Great Milenko (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1997 album; remastered two-CD, one-DVD set, including the 16-track “Bonus Spells” disc of rarities and remixes; Download; On Tour)
|(Island / UMe)
|Jan & Dean
|“Filet of Soul Redux: The Rejected Master Recordings” (1965 unreleased live comedy album with music; Hear/read here)
|(Omnivore Recordings)
|Huey Lewis and the News
|“Collected” (three-CD set; On Tour)
|(U.K. – Universal)
|Motörhead
|“Under Cöver” (a collection of some of their best covers, including an unreleased version of David Bowie’s “Heroes”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Motörhead Music)
|John Sebastian
|“Stories We Could Tell: The Very Best of John Sebastian” (On Tour)
|(Varèse Sarabande)
|Pete Townshend
|“Scoop” (1983 compilation; two CDs of demos of released and unreleased songs by The Who and demos of new material; remastered), “Another Scoop” (1987 album; two CDs of demos, outtakes and unreleased material, many of which ended up on Who albums; remastered), “Scoop 3” (2001 album; two CDs of demos and alternate versions of Who songs and solo material; remastered)
|(Geffen / UMe)
|The Undisputed Truth
|“Nothing But The Truth – 3 Motown Albums On 2 CDs Plus Bonus Tracks” (featuring 1971’s “The Undisputed Truth,” 1973’s “Law of the Land” and 1974’s “Down to Earth”; Track list)
|(Kent / Ace)
|Various artists
|“Take What You Need: UK Covers of Bob Dylan Songs 1964-69” (22 songs; Hear/read here)
|(Ace)
|The Verve
|“Urban Hymns (Deluxe Edition)” (1997 album; remastered, with the previously unreleased “Live at Haigh Hall 5.24.98” concert; Standard CD; Super Deluxe Edition, five-CD, one-DVD box set; Super Deluxe Vinyl Edition, six-LP box set; Download; Digital Super Deluxe Edition)
|(Virgin / UMe)
|Steve Winwood
|“Winwood: Greatest Hits Live” (two-CD, 23-song collection, handpicked by Winwood; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Wincraft)
Reissues (Downloads)
|Percy Faith
|“Themes for the ‘In’ Crowd” (1966 album), “Windmills of Your Mind” (1969 album), “Jesus Christ Superstar” (1971 album), “Summer Place ’76” (1975 album)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|The Manhattans
|“The Essential Manhattans” (35 songs)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|John Prine
|“John Prine September ’78” (recorded at the Park West club in Chicago; Hear here; Read here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Oh Boy)
|The Sisters of Mercy
|“Some Girls Wander by Mistake” (1992 compilation, with five bonus tracks)
|(Warner Music UK)
Next Week: Sept. 8, 2017
