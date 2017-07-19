New releases

Published on July 19th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

New Releases: Oct. 27, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Hollywood Undead “Five” (first single: “California Dreaming”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Dove & Grenade Media / BMG)
Honeymoon Disease (Swedish rock quartet) “Part Human, Mostly Beast” (producer: Ola Ersfjord; Hear here) (The Sign)

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Slow (short-lived but influential Canadian punk-rock band) “Against the Glass” (1986 album; remastered; Hear here; Vinyl) (Artoffact)

Next Week: Nov. 3, 2017

Sept. 8 / Sept. 15 / Sept. 22 / Sept. 29 / Oct. 6 / Oct. 20

Tags: , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑