Published on July 19th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Oct. 27, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Hollywood Undead
|“Five” (first single: “California Dreaming”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Dove & Grenade Media / BMG)
|Honeymoon Disease (Swedish rock quartet)
|“Part Human, Mostly Beast” (producer: Ola Ersfjord; Hear here)
|(The Sign)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Slow (short-lived but influential Canadian punk-rock band)
|“Against the Glass” (1986 album; remastered; Hear here; Vinyl)
|(Artoffact)