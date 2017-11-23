Published on November 23rd, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Nov. 24, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Björk
|“Utopia” (first single: “the gate”; Hear here; See here; Read here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; iTunes)
|(One Little Indian)
|Dude York (Seattle pop-punk trio)
|“Halftime for the Holidays” (first single: “Break Up Holiday”; Hear here; See here; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Hardly Art)
|Justin Furstenfeld (Blue October frontman)
|“Open Book Winter Album” (producer: Furstenfeld; Vinyl; iTunes)
|(Brando / Up-Down)
|Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
|“Who Built the Moon?” (producer: David Holmes; guests: Paul Weller, Johnny Marr; Amazon UK; Deluxe Edition; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sour Mash / Caroline International)
|Engelbert Humperdinck
|“The Man I Want to Be” (the track “I’m Glad I Danced With You” was written by the 81-year-old pop crooner’s daughter Louise as a tribute to his wife of 53 years, Olivia, who has Alzheimer’s; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(OK! Good / MRI)
|Patti LaBelle
|“Patti LaBelle and Friends – Home for the Holidays” (guests: Vivian Green, Tamela Mann, Ruben Studdard, Jamar Jones; Download; iTunes)
|(GPE)
|Luis Miguel
|“¡MÉXICO Por Siempre!” (his first album since 2017; producer: Miguel; new single: “Llamarada”; Hear here; Amazon UK; iTunes)
|(Warner Latina)
|New Fumes
|“Teeming 2” (guest: Wayne Coyne; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download)
|(Rad Cult)
|The Parity Complex (Sweden-based alt-metal band)
|“The Parity Complex” (first single: “Abandon Ship”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes)
|(Dead End Exit)
|Pugwash
|“Silverlake” (producer: Jason Falkner; first single: “The Perfect Summer”; Hear here; Amazon UK; On Tour)
|(Lojinx)
|Bob Saget
|“Zero to Sixty” (his stand-up special will premiere Nov. 14 on multiple digital platforms including Amazon and iTunes; On Tour)
|(Comedy Dynamics)
|Matt Terry (won the 2016 U.K. series of “The X Factor”)
|“Trouble” (first single: “Sucker For You”; See here; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes)
|(RCA)
|Yes
|“Topographic Drama – Live Across America” (highlights from the 2017 leg of their 28-show tour; Vinyl, three LPs; Amazon UK; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Rhino)
More Releases for Nov. 24, 2017 »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
New Releases (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Astrobal (French electronic producer Emmanuel Mario)
|“Memories of Stars” (five-song EP; guest: Lætitia Sadier; new single: “Belle comme la nuit”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Karaoke Kalk)
|James Chatburn (Australian singer-songwriter)
|“Damen” (five-song EP; producer: Chatburn; new single: “Darling I Missed Your Call”; Hear here)
|(recordJet)
|Dinosaur Eyelids (N.J. alt-rock quartet)
|“Left Turn on Red” (producer: Mark Leone; first single: “Basilone Bridge”; Hear here)
|(Dinosaur Eyelids)
|Hellflower (metal band from Andøy, Norway)
|“Orange” (four-song EP; producers: Hellflower; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Rob Mules)
|Kaskade
|“Kaskade Christmas” (guests: Late Night Alumni, Erika, Debra Fotheringham, Skylar Grey, Ilsey, Gabrielle Current, Kayrae, Jane XØ, Dia Frampton; first single: “Deck the Halls”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Arkade / Columbia Germany)
|Loom
|“London Ambient” (five-song EP; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Gobstopper)
|Cole Swindell
|“Down Home Sessions IV” (five-song EP; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Warner Nashville)
|Sofia Talvik (Swedish folk/Americana artist)
|“When Winter Comes – A Christmas Album” (13 of the 14 songs are originals; new single: “This Great Old Christmas Night”; Hear here; Download)
|(Makaki Music)
|Stephanie Urbina Jones
|“Shaman Heart — The Bittersweet Beautiful Ride” (producers: Urbina Jones, Patterson Barrett, George Bradfute; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Casa Del Rio)
More Digital Releases for Nov. 24, 2017 »
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Bananarama
|“The Greatest Hits Collection” (1988 compilation; remastered, with five bonus tracks and a second CD containing 12 remixes; Read here; Amazon UK; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(London Music Stream Limited)
|Big Country
|“We’re Not in Kansas (The Live Bootleg Box Set 1993-1998)” (five CDs; Read here; Amazon UK; Download)
|(Cherry Red)
|Bring Me the Horizon
|“2004-2013” (15 songs; Amazon UK; Vinyl; eBay; Merch)
|(Epitaph)
|James Carr
|“The Best of James Carr” (20 songs; Hear/read here; Amazon UK)
|(Kent / Ace)
|Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
|“Some Loud Thunder (10th Anniversary Edition)” (2007 album; remastered, with five bonus live tracks; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; On Tour)
|(CYHSY Inc.)
|Phil Collins
|“Take a Look At Me Now … The Complete Studio Collection” (eight-CD box set; Amazon UK; eBay; On Tour)
|(Rhino / Atlantic)
|Eagles
|“Hotel California (40th Anniversary Expanded Edition)” (1976 album; remastered, with 10 previously unreleased live recordings at the L.A. Forum in October 1976; Deluxe Edition, 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Audio box set, featuring hi-res stereo and 5.1 mixes; Amazon UK; Standard CD; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Rhino / Elektra)
|Elbow
|“The Best Of” (14 songs; Hear here; Amazon UK; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition; On Tour)
|(Polydor)
|Electric Light Orchestra
|“Out of the Blue (40th Anniversary Edition) [Vinyl]” (1977 album; double picture disc vinyl package; Read here; Amazon UK; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|The Fall
|“Singles 1978-2016” (seven-CD box set; Amazon UK), “A-Sides 1978-2016” (three CDs; Amazon UK)
|(Cherry Red)
|INXS
|“Kick: 30th Anniversary Edition” (1987 album; three-CD set featuring B-sides, rare mixes, etc., plus a Blu-ray disc with the full album mixed in Dolby Atmos immersive surround sound by Giles Martin, with all the album’s music videos; Amazon UK; Vinyl; eBay; Merch)
|(Rhino / Atlantic)
|The Members
|“Greatest Hits: All the Singles” (18-song collection includes the new track, “Smartphone Junkie”; See here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; On Tour)
|(AngloCentric Recordings)
|Steve Marriott’s Packet of Three
|“Watch Your Step: The Final Performances Live 91” (four-CD box set; Read here; Amazon UK)
|(Cherry Red)
|Jake Owen
|“Greatest Hits” (13 songs, including the previously unreleased “Subliminal Love” and “Long As You’re in It”; Amazon UK; On Tour)
|(RCA Nashville)
|Wilson Pickett
|“The Complete Atlantic Albums Collection” (10-CD box set; Amazon UK; Download; eBay)
|(Rhino / Atlantic)
|Elvis Presley
|“Christmas with Elvis and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (Deluxe Edition)” (new orchestral accompaniments, produced by Nick Patrick and Don Reedman; Read here; Amazon UK; Digital Deluxe Edition; iTunes; eBay; U.K. Tour; Merch)
|(RCA / Legacy)
|Ramones
|“Rocket to Russia (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1977 album; four-disc box set features a remastered version of the original album and a new tracking mix by original engineer/mixer Ed Stasium, with unreleased studio recordings and a previously unissued recording of the band’s 1977 concert in Glasgow, Scotland; Amazon UK; Standard CD; Download; eBay; Merch)
|(Rhino / Warner)
|Charlie Rich
|“Too Many Teardrops: The Complete Groove & RCA Recordings” (40-song collection; Hear/read here; Amazon UK)
|(Ace)
|Scorpions
|“Born To Touch Your Feelings: Best of Rock Ballads” (17-track compilation includes three new songs; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Legacy)
|Sufjan Stevens
|“The Greatest Gift [Vinyl]” (a mixtape of outtakes, remixes and demos from 2015’s “Carrie & Lowell”; first single: “Wallowa Lake Monster”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Amazon UK; Cassette; Download; iTunes)
|(Asthmatic Kitty)
|Frank Turner
|“Songbook” (two-CD, 19-song best-of, with new bonus versions of old material; Hear here; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Xtra Mile Recordings / Interscope)
|Bonnie Tyler
|“Remixes and Rarities” (two CDs, 33 songs; Track list; Amazon UK; eBay; On Tour)
|(Cherry Pop)
|Various artists
|“Am I Dreaming? 80 Brit Girl Sounds of the 60s” (three CDs, 80 songs, featuring featuring Petula Clark, The Springfields, Elkie Brooks, Marianne Faithfull, Kiki Dee, Lulu, Helen Shapiro, Cilla Black, Maxine Nightingale, Sandie Shaw, etc.; Read here; Amazon UK)
|(RPM / Cherry Red)
|Various artists
|“Listen People: The Graham Gouldman Songbook 1964-2005” (compilation includes cuts by The Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, The Yardbirds, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders, 10cc, Wax, etc.; Hear/read here; Amazon UK)
|(Ace)
|Various artists
|“Soul On Fire: The Detroit Soul Story 1957-1977” (three CDs, 86 songs, featuring The Falcons, Eddie Floyd, The Ohio Untouchables, Tina Marvel, Bettye Lavette, Wilson Pickett, Shades of Blue, etc.; Read here; Amazon UK)
|(Soul Time / Cherry Red)
|“Weird Al” Yankovic
|“Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic” (14 albums, with a 15th disc titled “Medium Rarities,” a 100-page book, housed in a replica of Yankovic’s signature accordion; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl)
|(Legacy Recordings)
More Releases for Nov. 24, 2017 »
Reissues (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Little Mix
|“Glory Days: The Platinum Edition” (2016 album, with four bonus tracks and 23 videos; Amazon UK; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Syco Music)
More Digital Releases for Nov. 24, 2017 »
DVD / Blu-ray
|Artist(s)/cast:
|Title:
|Studio/label:
|Dimebag Darrell
|“Dimevision Vol. 2: Roll With It Or Get Rolled Over [DVD/CD]” (compiled from many hours of video footage captured between the mid-1980s and his later years; Read here)
|(Metal Blade)
|Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine
|“The Defiant Ones [DVD]” (HBO docu-series directed by Allen Hughes; Stream; Blu-ray + DVD)
|(Universal Studios Home Entertainment, Nov. 28)
More Upcoming DVD / Blu-ray Releases »