New Releases: Nov. 17, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Austin Stone Worship
|“Everflow” (crafted by the group’s 200-plus songwriters, musicians, photographers, filmmakers, designers and storytellers in response to themes of the book of 1 Peter; first single: “Singing in the Victory”; Download; iTunes)
|(The Fuel Music)
|Barenaked Ladies
|“Fake Nudes” (producer: Gavin Brown; first single: “Lookin’ Up”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Raisin’ / Vanguard)
|Baths
|“Romaplasm” (first single: “Yeoman”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Anticon)
|Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
|“The New Classics” (companion piece to a PBS special taped live at a Postmodern Jukebox show in Las Vegas, which will air nationally in late November and will also be available on DVD initially through PBS; See here; eBay; On Tour)
|(Postmodern Jukebox / Concord)
|Cavalera Conspiracy
|“Psychosis” (producer: Arthur Rizk; first single: “Insane”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Napalm)
|Tom Chaplin (lead singer of Keane)
|“Twelve Tales of Christmas” (eight of the 12 songs are originals; producer: David Kosten; first single: “Under a Million Lights”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Island)
|Étienne Daho
|“Blitz” (guests: Duggie Fields, Jade Vincent, Flavien Berger; first single: “Les flocons de l’été”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download)
|(Wrasse)
|Micky Dolenz
|“Out of Nowhere” (covers of Monkees songs, recorded at Rice Auditorium, Western Oregon University, with the 30-piece American Metropole Orchestra; Vinyl; On Tour)
|(7A)
|Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters
|“The Luckiest Man” (dedicated to the band’s bassist, Jim Mouradian, who died in January; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Stony Plain)
|Electric Wizard
|“Wizard Bloody Wizard” (new single: “See You in Hell”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Witchfinder / Spinefarm)
|Paloma Faith
|“The Architect” (guests: John Legend, Owen Jones, Samuel L. Jackson, Baby N’Sola, Naomi Miller, Janelle Martin; first single: “Crybaby”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition, with four extra songs; On Tour)
|(RCA)
|Charlotte Gainsbourg
|“Rest” (the French singer’s first album in seven years includes contributions from Paul McCartney, Owen Pallett, Connan Mockasin; first single: “Rest,” co-produced by Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl, with bonus CD; Download; iTunes)
|(Because Music / Atlantic)
|Galactic Cowboys
|“Long Way Back to the Moon” (their first album in 17 years; first single: “Internal Masquerade”; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Music Theories Recordings / Mascot Label Group)
|Godflesh
|“Post Self” (first single: “Post Self”; Hear here; Vinyl)
|(Avalanche Recordings)
|Euge Groove
|“Groove On!” (guests: Peter White, Lindsey Webster; On Tour)
|(Shanachie)
|Jools Holland & José Feliciano with The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
|“As You See Me Now” (guests: Rita Wilson, Ruby Turner; Vinyl; On Tour)
|(U.K. – East West)
|Virgil & Steve Howe
|“Nexus” (album was completed shortly before Virgil’s death on Sept. 11)
|(InsideOutMusic)
|Iron Maiden
|“The Book of Souls: Live Chapter” (producers: Tony Newton, bassist Steve Harris; Deluxe Edition; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Sanctuary / BMG)
|Eric Johnson
|“Collage” (six original songs and four covers; eBay; On Tour)
|(Independent Label Services, Inc.)
|Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
|“Soul of a Woman” (her final studio album, completed before her death in November 2016; first single: “Matter of Time”; See here; Vinyl; Download)
|(Daptone)
|Talib Kweli
|“Radio Silence” (guests: Jay Electronica, Waka Flocka, BJ The Chicago Kid, Robert Glasper, Bilal, etc.; new single: “Heads Up Eyes Open,” feat. Yummy Bingham and Rick Ross; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Javotti Media / 3D)
|Mike Love
|“Unleash the Love” (two-CD set of original songs and rearranged and re-recorded Beach Boys classics; guests: John Stamos, Mark McGrath, Dave Koz, daughter Ambha Love, John Cowsill; Hear here; Vinyl; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Jeff Lynne’s ELO
|“Jeff Lynne’s ELO – Wembley or Bust [CD + DVD]” (June 24, 2017, show in London, with concert film directed by Paul Dugdale; See here; CD + Blu-ray; Vinyl; 2 CD Set; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Columbia)
|Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
|“The Rest of Our Life” (new single: “The Rest of Our Life,” co-written by Ed Sheeran; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sony Music Nashville)
|Katharine McPhee
|“I Fall in Love Too Easily” (covers of romantic standards; producer: Don Was; first single: “Night and Day”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Morrissey
|“Low in High School” (recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios in Rome; producer: Joe Chiccarelli; first single: “Spent the Day in Bed”; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Étienne / BMG Rights Management)
|Philthy Rich
|“Sem God” (guests: Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Money Man, Marko Penn, Bankroll Fresh, Payroll Giovanni, etc.; first single: “Right Now”; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(SCMMLLC / EMPIRE)
|Phinehas
|“Dark Flag” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Solid State)
|Chase Rice
|“Lambs & Lions” (guest: Ned LeDoux; first single: “Three Chords & The Truth”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Broken Bow)
|Bob Seger
|“I Knew You When” (first single: a cover of Lou Reed’s “Busload of Faith”; Hear/read here; Deluxe Edition; Vinyl; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Capitol)
|Security Project (feat. King Crimson and Peter Gabriel band members, with vocalist Happy Rhodes)
|“Contact” (Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(7d Media)
|Jules Shear
|“One More Crooked Dance” (producers: Shear, Lee Danziger; first single: “Be With You”; Download; iTunes; eBay)
|(Funzalo)
|Sia
|“Everyday Is Christmas” (10 original songs, co-written with Greg Kurstin; producers: Kurstin, Sia; first single: “Santa’s Coming for Us”; Read here; Download)
|(Monkey Puzzle / Atlantic)
|Sistine Chapel Choir
|“Veni Domine: Advent & Christmas At The Sistine Chapel” (guest: Cecilia Bartoli; See here; Read here; Download; iTunes)
|(Deutsche Grammophon)
|Stälker (New Zealand speed metal trio)
|“Shadow of the Sword” (Hear here; Download)
|(Napalm)
|Mavis Staples
|“If All I Was Was Black” (producer: Jeff Tweedy; first single: “If All I Was Was Black”; Hear here; NPR All Songs Considered; Vinyl, with download card; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(ANTI- / Epitaph)
|Tarja (former Nightwish singer Tarja Turunen)
|“From Spirits and Ghosts (Score for a Dark Christmas)” (producers: Tarja, Jim Dooley, Tim Palmer; Hear here; Download)
|(earMUSIC)
|Joseph Trapanese
|“Only the Brave (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (based on the true story of an elite firefighting team that battled wildfires in Arizona in June 2013; In Theaters)
|(Varèse Sarabande)
|Us the Duo
|“Our Favorite Time of Year” (husband-and-wife Michael and Carissa Alvarado’s first Amazon Original holiday album; Download; On Tour)
|(Alvarado)
|Various artists
|“Bloodshot Records’ 13 Days Of Xmas” (Vinyl)
|(Bloodshot)
|Various artists
|“NOW That’s What I Call Music! 98” (eBay; Merch)
|(U.K. – NOW)
|Various artists
|“Strictly the Best Vol. 56” (14 current and emerging lovers rock and roots reggae jams), “Strictly the Best Vol. 57” (14 dancehall reggae hits)
|(VP)
|Various artists
|“A Tribute to Dan Fogelberg” (producers: Jean Fogelberg, Irving Azoff, Norbert Putnam, Chuck Morris; contributors: Eagles, Garth Brooks, Boz Scaggs, the late Donna Summer, Michael McDonald, Amy Grant & Vince Gill, Train, Zac Brown, Jimmy Buffett, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Richie Furay, etc.; Read here; Download; iTunes)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Walt Wagner
|“Reworks: Live at Canlis” (Seattle pianist performs new piano arrangements of songs by Band of Horses, DJ Shadow, Prince, Phoenix, My Bloody Valentine, etc.; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Sub Pop)
|Conrad Winslow / Cadillac Moon Ensemble
|“Conrad Winslow: The Perfect Nothing Catalog” (Hear here; Download)
|(Innova Recordings)
|Marcelo Zarvos (Brazilian musician)
|“Wonder (Original Soundtrack Album)” (comedy-drama film is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by R.J. Palacio; starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, it opens Nov. 17; See here; In Theaters)
|(Milan)
|Hans Zimmer, Benjamin Wallfisch, et al
|“Blade Runner 2049 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (sequel starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling opened Oct. 6; Download; iTunes; In Theaters; Merch)
|(Alcon Sleeping Giant / Epic)
New Releases (Downloads)
Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Cyhi The Prynce
|“No Dope on Sundays” (guests: Kanye West, Travis Scott, ScHoolboy Q, Jagged Edge, 2 Chainz, Estelle, BJ the Chicago Kid, Ernestine Johnson; new single: “Dat Side”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; iTunes)
|(Brooklyn Knights / RED)
|Emery
|“Revival- Emery Classics Reimagined” (Hear here; On Tour)
|(BC Music)
|Fits (Brooklyn power-pop quartet)
|“All Belief Is Paradise” (first single: “Ice Cream on a Nice Day”; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Father/Daughter)
|Gingerlys (Brooklyn quintet)
|“Gingerlys” (producer: Connor Hanwick; first single: “Turtledoves”; Hear here)
|(Babe City / Topshelf)
|Home Above (Texas pop/rock quartet)
|“Indecision to Move” (producer: Kevin Franklin; Hear here)
|(Anticon)
|Kissing Candice (Long Island-based horror-metal act)
|“Safe Word” (five-song EP; On Tour)
|(Stay Safe Recordings)
|Josh Lovelace (of NEEDTOBREATHE)
|“Josh Lovelace and Friends Present Young Folk” (guests: Ben Rector, Ellie Holcomb, Spirit Family Reunion, the children’s music trio Sharon, Lois, & Bram; new single: “Daddy’s Beard”; See here; iTunes)
|(Stonycroft)
|Native Sun (NYC rock quartet)
|“Songs Born from Love and Hate” (five-song EP; new single: “I Don’t Mind”; Hear here)
|(PaperCup Music)
|On the Wane (Ukraine neo-gothic noise rock band)
|“Schism” (new single: “Sultry Song”; Hear here)
|(On the Wane)
|Butch Parnell (alt-Americana singer-songwriter)
|“The Fall” (six-song EP; first single: “Give Me a Reason”; Hear here)
|(Butch Parnell)
|Juan María Solare
|“Sombras blancas” (producer: Solare; first single: “Truro Road”; Hear here)
|(Janus Music & Sound, Nov. 19)
|The World Over (L.A. rock trio led by frontwoman Tiaday Ball, granddaughter of Ernie Ball)
|“Ventifact” (five-song EP; first single: “Traitor”; Hear here)
|(The World Over Music)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|America
|“Heritage: Home Recordings/Demos 1970-1973” (15 songs)
|(Omnivore Recordings)
|Jimmy Buffett
|“Buried Treasure, Volume One” (previously unreleased songs that he wrote between 1969 and 1973 with producer Travis Turk; Deluxe Edition, with CD, DVD and 40-Page Collector’s Book; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Mailboat)
|Carpenters
|“The Vinyl Collection” (12-LP box set), “Ticket to Ride [Vinyl]” (1969 album), “Close to You [Vinyl]” (1970 album), “Carpenters [Vinyl]” (1971 album), “A Song for You [Vinyl]” (1972 album), “The Singles 1969-1973 [Vinyl]” (1973 album), “Now & Then [Vinyl]” (1973 album), “Horizon [Vinyl]” (1975 album), “A Kind of Hush [Vinyl]” (1976 album), “Passage [Vinyl]” (1977 album), “Made in America [Vinyl]” (1981 album), “Voice of the Heart [Vinyl]” (1983 album), “Lovelines [Vinyl]” (1989 album; Read here; eBay; Merch)
|(A&M / UMe)
|Celtic Woman
|“The Best of Christmas”
|(Manhattan)
|The Doors
|“Strange Days (50th Anniversary Edition)” (1967 album; remastered, featuring mono and stereo versions of the album; Read here; Download; Vinyl; eBay; Merch)
|(Rhino / Elektra)
|John Fogerty
|“Blue Moon Swamp” (1997 album; remastered; Read here; Vinyl, with download card; Download)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Green Day
|“Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band” (20 hits, plus a new song, “Back in the USA,” and a new duet with Miranda Lambert on “Ordinary World”; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Reprise)
|Vince Guaraldi Trio
|“A Charlie Brown Christmas [Vinyl]” (1965 album; Blu-ray / DVD; Merch)
|(Craft Recordings / Concord)
|Whitney Houston
|“I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard” (a new collection of live and studio recordings from “The Bodyguard” and subsequent tour, including several previously unreleased tracks; Vinyl; Download)
|(Arista / Legacy)
|Peggy Lee
|“Is That All There Is? [Vinyl]” (1969 album; eBay)
|(Capitol / UMe)
|Madness
|“Full House: The Very Best of Madness” (two CDs, 42 songs; Vinyl)
|(Union Square)
|Paul McCartney
|“McCartney” (1970 album; Vinyl), “Ram” (1971 album; Vinyl), “Band on the Run” (1973 album; Vinyl), “Venus and Mars” (1975 album; Vinyl), “Wings at the Speed of Sound” (1976 album; Vinyl), “McCartney II” (1980 album; Vinyl), “Tug of War” (1982 album; Vinyl), “Pipes of Peace” (1983 album; Vinyl; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Capitol / UMe)
|Michael McDonald
|“Take It to Heart” (1990 album; remastered from the original Warner Bros. tapes; On Tour)
|(Friday Music)
|The Moody Blues
|“Days of Future Passed (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (featuring the newly restored original 1967 stereo mix, plus nine BBC Radio session performances and a DVD with a new 5.1 surround sound mix derived from the album’s original 1972 Quad mix, along with previously unreleased video footage of the band performing three album tracks at MIDEM on Jan. 24, 1968; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl, two LPs; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Polydor / UMe)
|Luciano Pavarotti
|“The Complete Opera Recordings” (101-CD box set)
|(Decca)
|Queen
|“News of the World (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album; remastered; three-CD, one-DVD, one-LP box set, featuring previously unreleased tracks, bonus songs and the documentary “Queen: The American Dream”; Read here)
|(Hollywood)
|Sweet
|“Sensational Sweet (Chapter One: The Wild Bunch)” (nine-CD box set contains seven original studio albums and two discs of rarities, including 30 previously unreleased tracks; See here)
|(U.K. – Sony)
|Various artists
|“Decca Sound: The Piano Edition” (55-CD box set; Track list)
|(Decca)
|Various artists
|“NOW That’s What I Call the 60s” (three CDs, 74 songs; Track list)
|(NOW)
|Various artists
|“Oscar, With Love: The Songs of Oscar Peterson (Deluxe Edition)” (2015 three-CD tribute to the late jazz pianist, featuring Ramsey Lewis, Michel Legrand, Chick Corea, Monty Alexander, Kenny Barron, etc.; Hear here)
|(Mack Avenue)
|Various artists
|“Saturday Night Fever (Super Deluxe Edition)” (1977 album; two-CD, two-LP, Blu-ray box set; Two-CD Deluxe Edition; Download)
|(Capitol / UMe)
|The Yardbirds
|“Yardbirds ’68” (an 18-track double album featuring the previously unreleased “Live at Anderson Theater” and “Studio Sketches,” a collection of alternate takes and demos; Read here; Vinyl)
|(JimmyPage.com)
Reissues (Downloads)
Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|John Farnham & Olivia Newton-John
|“Friends for Christmas (Deluxe Edition)” (2016 album, with three bonus tracks; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sony Music Australia)
|Diana Ross
|“Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection” (15 songs; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Motown / UMe)
|Tame Impala
|“Currents B-Sides & Remixes” (five-song EP includes the new song, “List of People [To Try and Forget About]”; iTunes)
|(Modular / Interscope)
|Sharon Van Etten
|“(it was) because i was in love (Deluxe Reissue)” (2009 album; remastered; includes a new version of “I Wish I Knew” and two bonus tracks; Hear here; NPR First Listen; iTunes; On Tour)
|(language of stone / sve productions)
DVD / Blu-ray
Artist(s)/cast:
|Title:
|Studio/label:
|Black Sabbath
|“Black Sabbath: The End [DVD + CD]” (filmed Feb. 4, 2017, at Birmingham, U.K.’s Genting Arena; Blu-ray + CD; Blu-ray/DVD/3CD Deluxe; CD; Vinyl, three LPs; eBay; Merch)
|(Eagle Vision)
|John Coltrane
|“Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary [DVD]” (2017 film; See here; Blu-ray; CD; Vinyl; Download)
|(10 Spot)
|Renée Fleming, Elina Garanca, Günther Groissböck, et al
|“R. Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier [DVD]” (performed at the Metropolitan Opera following a run at London’s Royal Opera House earlier this year; See here; DVD + Blu-ray)
|(Decca)
|Pearl Jam
|“Let’s Play Two: Pearl Jam Live at Wrigley Field [DVD]” (director Danny Clinch’s concert movie was filmed in August 2016; See here; Blu-ray; CD and Vinyl versions were released on Sept. 29; Download; eBay; Merch)
|(Pearl Jam / Republic)
