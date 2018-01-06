New releases

New Releases: May 11, 2018

New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)

Charlie Puth “Voicenotes” (new single: “How Long”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Artist Partner Group)

DVD / Blu-ray

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Charles Bradley, et al “Living on Soul [DVD]” (concert/documentary film by Jeff Broadway and Cory Bailey, filmed in December 2014 at New York’s Apollo Theater; See here) (The Orchard)

