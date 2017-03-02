New releases

New Releases: March 3, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Blanck Mass (aka Benjamin John Power) “World Eater” (first single: “Please”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3; iTunes; eBay) (Sacred Bones)
Bombadil “Fences” (producer: John Vanderslice; first single: “Not Those Kinds of People”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Ramseur)
Chicano Batman “Freedom Is Free” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (ATO)
Danko Jones “Wild Cat” (producer: Eric Ratz; first single: “My Little RnR”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (AFM)
Emmure “Look at Yourself” (first single: “Russian Hotel Aftermath / Torch”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (SharpTone)
FKJ (French multi-instrumentalist Vincent Fenton) “French Kiwi Juice” (first single: “Go Back Home”; Hear here; See here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Believe Recordings)
Béla Fleck “Junto Concerto” (Hear here; eBay; On Tour) (Rounder)
Dia Frampton (2011 runner-up on “The Voice”) “Bruises” (producer: Dan Heath; first single: “Golden Years”; Hear here; Read here; MP3; On Tour) (Nettwerk)
Grandaddy “Last Place” (first single: “Way We Won’t”; See here; NPR First Listen; Read here; MP3; eBay; On Tour) (30th Century)
Colin Hay “Fierce Mercy” (with three CD-only bonus tracks; Hear here; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Compass)
Hollyn (20-year-old CCM artist from Waverly, Ohio) “One-Way Conversations” (guests: TobyMac, Steven Malcolm, Andy Mineo, Tree Giants; first single: “Can’t Live Without”; Hear here; MP3; eBay; On Tour) (Gotee)
Eric Hutchinson “Easy Street” (released digitally last August; producer: Hutchinson; guests: G. Love, Kevin Olusola; See here; MP3; iTunes; eBay) (Let’s Break / Kobalt)
Khalid (18-year-old R&B singer-songwriter from El Paso) “American Teen” (first single: “Location”; See here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (RCA)
The Magnetic Fields “50 Song Memoir” (five-CD box set chronicles 50 years of frontman Stephin Merritt’s life with one song per year; producers: Merritt, Thomas Bartlett, Charles Newman; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Nonesuch)
Minus the Bear “VOIDS” (producer: Sam Bell; first single: “Invisible”; Hear here; MP3; eBay; On Tour) (Suicide Squeeze)
Noam Pikelny (a founding member of Punch Brothers) “Universal Favorite” (producer: fellow Punch Brother Gabe Witcher; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Rounder)
Save Ferris “Checkered Past” (five-song EP is the ska band’s first new material in 15 years; first single: “New Sound”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Withyn)
Jon Secada feat. The Charlie Sepúlveda Big Band “To Benny Moré With Love” (a tribute to influential Cuban singer-bandleader Benny Moré; See here; eBay) (BMG Soundstage)
Senses Fail “In Your Absence” (five-song acoustic EP; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Pure Noise)
Ed Sheeran “÷” (pronounced “divide”; producers: Benny Blanco, Sheeran; first streaming songs: “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You”; Hear here; Exclusive Interview/Performance; Read here; Deluxe Edition, with four bonus tracks; Vinyl; MP3; MP3 Deluxe Edition; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Sheet Music) (Atlantic)
Laura Story “Open Hands” (guest: Mac Powell of Third Day; Hear here; MP3; eBay; On Tour) (Fair Trade Services)
Livingston Taylor “Safe Home” (the album, making his 50th year in the music business, features some originals with covers of showtunes by Rodgers and Hammerstein and others; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Chesky)
Temples “Volcano” (producers: Temples; first single: “Certainty”; See here; MP3; eBay) (Fat Possum)
Various artists “John Wick: Chapter 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (score by Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard, with original songs from Jerry Cantrell, Nostalghia and Le Castle Vania; MP3; iTunes; MP3; eBay) (DRG / eOne Music)
Various artists “Spamilton: An American Parody (Original Cast Recording)” (MP3; eBay) (DRG / eOne Music)
Lewis Watson “midnight” (Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Cooking Vinyl)
WHY? “Moh Lhean” (first single: “This Ole King”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay) (Joyful Noise Recordings)
Within the Ruins (Massachusetts metal veterans) “Halfway Human” (producer: Joe Cocchi; first single: “Death of the Rockstar”; Hear here; MP3; eBay; On Tour) (eOne Music)
X Japan “We Are X (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (documentary directed by Stephen Kijak; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Legacy Recordings)

More Releases for March 3, 2017

New Releases (MP3s)

Artist: Title: Label:
All Our Exes Live In Texas (Australian all-female folk quartet) “When We Fall” (first single: “The Devil’s Part”; See here; iTunes) (Whirlwind Entertainment)
Ewian (German indie-rock band) “Heart Crash Boom Bang” (first single: “Radioactive Star”; See here) (Ewian)
Matt Jaffe & The Distractions (21-year-old Bay Area rocker) “California’s Burning” (first single: “Fire on the Freeway”; Hear here) (Matt Jaffe & The Distractions)
Alice Jemima (U.K. singer-songwriter) “Alice Jemima” (Hear here; iTunes) (Sunday Best Recordings / PIAS America)
Siamese (Dallas-based glam rock band) “The Mesmerist” (six-song EP; producer: Alex Bhore; first single: “Chromatose”; Hear here) (Siamese)
Strange Lot (Arizona psych-rock band) “Gods & Clods” (Hear here; See here) (Strange)
Talaboman (producers John Talabot and Axel Boman) “The Night Land” (first single: “Safe Changes”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; iTunes) (R&S)

More Digital Releases for March 3, 2017

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Ann-Margret “The Definitive Collection” (two CDs, 30 songs; eBay) (Real Gone Music)
Artful Dodger “The Complete Columbia Recordings” (two CDs, 31 songs; eBay) (Real Gone Music)
Donald Byrd “Love Has Come Around: The Elektra Records Anthology 1978-1982” (two CDs, 31 songs; Read here; eBay) (U.K. – Big Break / Cherry Red)
Guy Clark “Guy Clark: The Best of the Dualtone Years” (two CDs, 19 songs; MP3; iTunes; eBay) (Dualtone)
Buddy Holly & The Crickets “The Rough Guide to Buddy Holly & The Crickets” (27 songs; eBay) (World Music Network)
Kitchens of Distinction “Watch Our Planet Circle” (six-CD box set includes the first four studio albums, a collection of B-sides, previously unreleased BBC sessions and a 36-page book; Hear here; See here; eBay) (Caroline)
L.A. Express “L.A. Express / Shadow Play” (1976 albums on one CD; remastered; eBay) (BGO)
Mother’s Finest “Love Changes: The Anthology 1972-1983” (two CDs, 37 songs; Read here; eBay) (U.K. – SoulMusic / Cherry Red)
The Rascals “The Complete Singles A’s & B’s” (two CDs, 47 songs; eBay; Sheet Music) (Real Gone Music)
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes “The Fever: The Remastered Epic Recordings” (two CDs, 40 songs; eBay; On Tour) (Real Gone Music)
The Stylistics “5 Classic Albums” (Sheet Music) (U.K. – Spectrum Audio)
Various artists “Beatfreak! Volume 5: Rare and Obscure British Beat 1964-1967” (Read here) (Particles)
Various artists “Mum: The Collection” (three CDs, 60 songs; Track list; eBay) (U.K. – Rhino)
Various artists “Smooth 70s” (three CDs, 60 songs) (U.K. – Rhino)
Various artists “Soul: The Collection” (four CDs, 80 songs; Track list) (U.K. – Rhino)
Clint Walker and the Sunset Serenaders “Inspiration (Expanded Edition)” (1959 album; remastered, with one bonus track, a cover of “Silver Bells”; eBay) (Real Gone Music)
John Williams “John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection” (four-CD collection; eBay; Sheet Music) (Sony Masterworks)

More Releases for March 3, 2017

Reissues (MP3s)

Artist: Title: Label:
The Blue Things “The Blue Things (Expanded Edition)” (1966 album; Hear here) (RCA / Legacy)
Larry Coryell “Tributaries” (1979 album, with John Scofield and Joe Beck) (Arista / Legacy)
Craig David “Born to Do It” (2000 album, featuring “Fill Me In” and “7 Days”; See here), “Slicker Than Your Average” (2002 album), “The Story Goes …” (2005 album), “Rewind – The Collection” (19 songs) (Sony Music UK)
Frankie Laine “One For My Baby” (1951 album) (Columbia / Legacy)
Van Morrison “New York Sessions ’67” (18 songs, remastered from original Bang Records sessions; On Tour) (Easy Action / Troubadour)
Pacific Gas and Electric “Pacific Gas and Electric” (1969 album), “Are You Ready” (1970 album) (Columbia / Legacy)
Michael Penn “March” (1989 album, including “No Myth”; See here), “Free-for-All” (1992 album) (RCA / Legacy)
Bobby Vinton “Please Love Me Forever” (1967 album) (Epic / Legacy)
Jennifer Warnes “Shot Through the Heart” (1979 album, featuring “I Know a Heartache When I See One”; Hear here) (Arista / Legacy)

More Digital Releases for March 3, 2017

DVD / Blu-ray

Artist: Title: Label:
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds “One More Time With Feeling [Blu-ray]” (concert film, directed by Andrew Dominik; See here; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Kobalt)

More Upcoming DVD/Blu-ray Releases

Next Week: March 10, 2017

Jan. 20 / Jan. 27 / Feb. 3 / Feb. 10 / Feb. 17 / Feb. 24

