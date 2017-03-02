Published on March 2nd, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: March 3, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Blanck Mass (aka Benjamin John Power)
|“World Eater” (first single: “Please”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3; iTunes; eBay)
|(Sacred Bones)
|Bombadil
|“Fences” (producer: John Vanderslice; first single: “Not Those Kinds of People”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Ramseur)
|Chicano Batman
|“Freedom Is Free” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(ATO)
|Danko Jones
|“Wild Cat” (producer: Eric Ratz; first single: “My Little RnR”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(AFM)
|Emmure
|“Look at Yourself” (first single: “Russian Hotel Aftermath / Torch”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(SharpTone)
|FKJ (French multi-instrumentalist Vincent Fenton)
|“French Kiwi Juice” (first single: “Go Back Home”; Hear here; See here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Believe Recordings)
|Béla Fleck
|“Junto Concerto” (Hear here; eBay; On Tour)
|(Rounder)
|Dia Frampton (2011 runner-up on “The Voice”)
|“Bruises” (producer: Dan Heath; first single: “Golden Years”; Hear here; Read here; MP3; On Tour)
|(Nettwerk)
|Grandaddy
|“Last Place” (first single: “Way We Won’t”; See here; NPR First Listen; Read here; MP3; eBay; On Tour)
|(30th Century)
|Colin Hay
|“Fierce Mercy” (with three CD-only bonus tracks; Hear here; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Compass)
|Hollyn (20-year-old CCM artist from Waverly, Ohio)
|“One-Way Conversations” (guests: TobyMac, Steven Malcolm, Andy Mineo, Tree Giants; first single: “Can’t Live Without”; Hear here; MP3; eBay; On Tour)
|(Gotee)
|Eric Hutchinson
|“Easy Street” (released digitally last August; producer: Hutchinson; guests: G. Love, Kevin Olusola; See here; MP3; iTunes; eBay)
|(Let’s Break / Kobalt)
|Khalid (18-year-old R&B singer-songwriter from El Paso)
|“American Teen” (first single: “Location”; See here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(RCA)
|The Magnetic Fields
|“50 Song Memoir” (five-CD box set chronicles 50 years of frontman Stephin Merritt’s life with one song per year; producers: Merritt, Thomas Bartlett, Charles Newman; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Nonesuch)
|Minus the Bear
|“VOIDS” (producer: Sam Bell; first single: “Invisible”; Hear here; MP3; eBay; On Tour)
|(Suicide Squeeze)
|Noam Pikelny (a founding member of Punch Brothers)
|“Universal Favorite” (producer: fellow Punch Brother Gabe Witcher; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Rounder)
|Save Ferris
|“Checkered Past” (five-song EP is the ska band’s first new material in 15 years; first single: “New Sound”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Withyn)
|Jon Secada feat. The Charlie Sepúlveda Big Band
|“To Benny Moré With Love” (a tribute to influential Cuban singer-bandleader Benny Moré; See here; eBay)
|(BMG Soundstage)
|Senses Fail
|“In Your Absence” (five-song acoustic EP; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Pure Noise)
|Ed Sheeran
|“÷” (pronounced “divide”; producers: Benny Blanco, Sheeran; first streaming songs: “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You”; Hear here; Exclusive Interview/Performance; Read here; Deluxe Edition, with four bonus tracks; Vinyl; MP3; MP3 Deluxe Edition; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Sheet Music)
|(Atlantic)
|Laura Story
|“Open Hands” (guest: Mac Powell of Third Day; Hear here; MP3; eBay; On Tour)
|(Fair Trade Services)
|Livingston Taylor
|“Safe Home” (the album, making his 50th year in the music business, features some originals with covers of showtunes by Rodgers and Hammerstein and others; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Chesky)
|Temples
|“Volcano” (producers: Temples; first single: “Certainty”; See here; MP3; eBay)
|(Fat Possum)
|Various artists
|“John Wick: Chapter 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (score by Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard, with original songs from Jerry Cantrell, Nostalghia and Le Castle Vania; MP3; iTunes; MP3; eBay)
|(DRG / eOne Music)
|Various artists
|“Spamilton: An American Parody (Original Cast Recording)” (MP3; eBay)
|(DRG / eOne Music)
|Lewis Watson
|“midnight” (Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Cooking Vinyl)
|WHY?
|“Moh Lhean” (first single: “This Ole King”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay)
|(Joyful Noise Recordings)
|Within the Ruins (Massachusetts metal veterans)
|“Halfway Human” (producer: Joe Cocchi; first single: “Death of the Rockstar”; Hear here; MP3; eBay; On Tour)
|(eOne Music)
|X Japan
|“We Are X (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (documentary directed by Stephen Kijak; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Legacy Recordings)
More Releases for March 3, 2017
New Releases (MP3s)
|All Our Exes Live In Texas (Australian all-female folk quartet)
|“When We Fall” (first single: “The Devil’s Part”; See here; iTunes)
|(Whirlwind Entertainment)
|Ewian (German indie-rock band)
|“Heart Crash Boom Bang” (first single: “Radioactive Star”; See here)
|(Ewian)
|Matt Jaffe & The Distractions (21-year-old Bay Area rocker)
|“California’s Burning” (first single: “Fire on the Freeway”; Hear here)
|(Matt Jaffe & The Distractions)
|Alice Jemima (U.K. singer-songwriter)
|“Alice Jemima” (Hear here; iTunes)
|(Sunday Best Recordings / PIAS America)
|Siamese (Dallas-based glam rock band)
|“The Mesmerist” (six-song EP; producer: Alex Bhore; first single: “Chromatose”; Hear here)
|(Siamese)
|Strange Lot (Arizona psych-rock band)
|“Gods & Clods” (Hear here; See here)
|(Strange)
|Talaboman (producers John Talabot and Axel Boman)
|“The Night Land” (first single: “Safe Changes”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; iTunes)
|(R&S)
More Digital Releases for March 3, 2017
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Ann-Margret
|“The Definitive Collection” (two CDs, 30 songs; eBay)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Artful Dodger
|“The Complete Columbia Recordings” (two CDs, 31 songs; eBay)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Donald Byrd
|“Love Has Come Around: The Elektra Records Anthology 1978-1982” (two CDs, 31 songs; Read here; eBay)
|(U.K. – Big Break / Cherry Red)
|Guy Clark
|“Guy Clark: The Best of the Dualtone Years” (two CDs, 19 songs; MP3; iTunes; eBay)
|(Dualtone)
|Buddy Holly & The Crickets
|“The Rough Guide to Buddy Holly & The Crickets” (27 songs; eBay)
|(World Music Network)
|Kitchens of Distinction
|“Watch Our Planet Circle” (six-CD box set includes the first four studio albums, a collection of B-sides, previously unreleased BBC sessions and a 36-page book; Hear here; See here; eBay)
|(Caroline)
|L.A. Express
|“L.A. Express / Shadow Play” (1976 albums on one CD; remastered; eBay)
|(BGO)
|Mother’s Finest
|“Love Changes: The Anthology 1972-1983” (two CDs, 37 songs; Read here; eBay)
|(U.K. – SoulMusic / Cherry Red)
|The Rascals
|“The Complete Singles A’s & B’s” (two CDs, 47 songs; eBay; Sheet Music)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
|“The Fever: The Remastered Epic Recordings” (two CDs, 40 songs; eBay; On Tour)
|(Real Gone Music)
|The Stylistics
|“5 Classic Albums” (Sheet Music)
|(U.K. – Spectrum Audio)
|Various artists
|“Beatfreak! Volume 5: Rare and Obscure British Beat 1964-1967” (Read here)
|(Particles)
|Various artists
|“Mum: The Collection” (three CDs, 60 songs; Track list; eBay)
|(U.K. – Rhino)
|Various artists
|“Smooth 70s” (three CDs, 60 songs)
|(U.K. – Rhino)
|Various artists
|“Soul: The Collection” (four CDs, 80 songs; Track list)
|(U.K. – Rhino)
|Clint Walker and the Sunset Serenaders
|“Inspiration (Expanded Edition)” (1959 album; remastered, with one bonus track, a cover of “Silver Bells”; eBay)
|(Real Gone Music)
|John Williams
|“John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection” (four-CD collection; eBay; Sheet Music)
|(Sony Masterworks)
More Releases for March 3, 2017
Reissues (MP3s)
|The Blue Things
|“The Blue Things (Expanded Edition)” (1966 album; Hear here)
|(RCA / Legacy)
|Larry Coryell
|“Tributaries” (1979 album, with John Scofield and Joe Beck)
|(Arista / Legacy)
|Craig David
|“Born to Do It” (2000 album, featuring “Fill Me In” and “7 Days”; See here), “Slicker Than Your Average” (2002 album), “The Story Goes …” (2005 album), “Rewind – The Collection” (19 songs)
|(Sony Music UK)
|Frankie Laine
|“One For My Baby” (1951 album)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Van Morrison
|“New York Sessions ’67” (18 songs, remastered from original Bang Records sessions; On Tour)
|(Easy Action / Troubadour)
|Pacific Gas and Electric
|“Pacific Gas and Electric” (1969 album), “Are You Ready” (1970 album)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Michael Penn
|“March” (1989 album, including “No Myth”; See here), “Free-for-All” (1992 album)
|(RCA / Legacy)
|Bobby Vinton
|“Please Love Me Forever” (1967 album)
|(Epic / Legacy)
|Jennifer Warnes
|“Shot Through the Heart” (1979 album, featuring “I Know a Heartache When I See One”; Hear here)
|(Arista / Legacy)
More Digital Releases for March 3, 2017
DVD / Blu-ray
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|“One More Time With Feeling [Blu-ray]” (concert film, directed by Andrew Dominik; See here; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Kobalt)
More Upcoming DVD/Blu-ray Releases