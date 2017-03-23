Published on March 23rd, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: March 24, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Sammy Berell (Stockholm-based hard rock guitarist)
|“Passion Dreams” (producers: Daniel Flores, Berell; guests: Michael Vescera, Göran Edman; first single: “Drakkar”; Hear here)
|(Dark Force)
|Blood and Glass (Montreal-based alt-rock duo)
|“Punk Shadows” (first single: “Hop the Fence”; Hear/read here)
|(Simone)
|James Blunt
|“The Afterlove” (Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Atlantic)
|Jessi Colter
|“The Psalms” (12 original songs with lyrics drawn from Old Testament poems; her first album since 2006; producer: Lenny Kaye; guests: Al Kooper, Jenni Muldaur, Black Sea Hotel, Bobby Previte, Paul Dugan, Mia Theodoratus, John Jackson, Jesse Lauter; Hear here; MP3)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|Samantha Crain
|“You Had Me At Goodbye” (first single: “Oh Dear Louis”; See here; MP3)
|(Ramseur)
|Creeper
|“Eternity in Your Arms” (See here; MP3)
|(Roadrunner)
|Colton Dixon (“American Idol” alum)
|“Identity” (first single: “All That Matters”; Hear here; Deluxe Edition)
|(Sparrow)
|The Dollyrots
|“Whiplash Splash” (producer: John Fields; Hear here; Merch)
|(Arrested Youth / MVD)
|Eclipse (Swedish hard rockers)
|“Monumentum” (first single: “Vertigo”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; eBay)
|(Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
|Eliane Elias
|“Dance of Time” (producers: Elias, Steve Rodby, Marc Johnson; guests: Randy Brecker, João Bosco, Amilton Godoy, Mark Kibble, Mike Mainieri, Toquinho; Hear here)
|(Concord Jazz)
|Craig Finn (of The Hold Steady)
|“We All Want the Same Things” (producer: Josh Kaufman; first single: “Preludes”; Hear here; Read here; MP3; On Tour)
|(Partisan)
|Formation
|“Look at the Powerful People” (first single: “Powerful People”; See here; MP3; iTunes)
|(Warner)
|Ruthie Foster
|“Joy Comes Back” (includes covers of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” and The Four Tops’ “Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever”; guest: Derek Trucks; Hear here; MP3)
|(Blue Corn Music)
|Eric Gales
|“Middle of the Road” (producer: Fabrizio Grossi; guests: Lauryn Hill, Gary Clark Jr., Eugene Gales, LaDonna Gales, Lance Lopez, Raphael Saadiq, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Provogue / Mascot Label Group)
|Steve Hackett
|“The Night Siren” (includes singers from Israel and Palestine, instrumentalists from the U.S. and Iraq, and exotic sounds; Hear here; Deluxe Edition; MP3; On Tour)
|(InsideOut Music)
|House of Lords
|“Saint of the Lost Souls” (producer: frontman James Christian; first single: “Harlequin”; See here; MP3; iTunes; eBay)
|(Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
|The Jesus and Mary Chain
|“Damage and Joy” (their first album since 1998; first single: “Amputation”; Hear/read here; MP3; Cassette; Merch)
|(EK OK)
|Jethro Tull
|“Jethro Tull – The String Quartets” (classic Tull songs performed with the Carducci Quartet, arranged and orchestrated by John O’Hara; Hear here; MP3; On Tour; Merch)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Jeff Lorber Fusion
|“Prototype” (Hear here; On Tour)
|(Shanachie)
|Coco Montoya
|“Hard Truth” (producer: Tony Braunagel; guests: Lee Roy Parnell, Bob Glaub, Mike Finnigan, Billy Watts, Johnny Lee Schell; Hear here)
|(Alligator)
|Janka Nabay and the Bubu Gang (U.S.-based electronic bubu artist from Sierra Leone)
|“Build Music” (producer: Matt Mehlan; first single: “Bubu Dub”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Luaka Bop)
|David Phelps
|“Hymnal” (Hear here)
|(Gaither Music Group)
|Night Ranger
|“Don’t Let Up” (producers: Night Ranger; first single: “Someway Somehow”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour; Merch)
|(Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
|Jennifer Paige
|“Starflower” (first single: “The Devil’s in the Details”; Hear here; Vinyl)
|(LilBit Music)
|Pallbearer (Arkansas doom metal band)
|“Heartless” (producers: Pallbearer; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Profound Lore)
|Raekwon
|“The Wild” (guests: G-Eazy, Lil Wayne, CeeLo Green, Andra Day, P.U.R.E.; See here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(H20 / Empire)
|The Residents
|“The Ghost of Hope” (historically accurate album based on train wrecks from the late 19th and early 20th centuries; Hear here)
|(Cryptic / MVD)
|Michael Schenker
|“Michael Schenker Fest: Live Tokyo International Forum Hall A” (two CDs; featuring vocalists Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley; See here; CD + DVD; Merch)
|(Inakustik)
|Selah
|“Unbreakable” (Hear here)
|(Curb)
|Trey Songz
|“Tremaine The Album” (Hear here; MP3; iTunes)
|(Atlantic)
|Steel Panther
|“Lower the Bar” (first single: a cover of Cheap Trick’s “She Tight,” feat. Robin Zander; See here)
|(Open E Music)
|Andy Summers
|“Triboluminescence” (The Police guitarist’s 14th solo album; Hear here; MP3; On Tour)
|(Flickering Shadow Productions)
|Trementina (Chilean shoegaze band)
|“810” (second single: “Oh Child”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes)
|(Burger)
|Various artists
|“Come From Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording)” (new musical, from Irene Sankoff and David Hein, chronicles the few days when Gander, Newfoundland, took in thousands of strangers after the Sept. 11 attacks; NPR First Listen)
|(The Musical Company)
|Betty Who
|“The Valley” (new single: “Human Touch”; Hear here; MP3)
|(RCA)
New Releases (MP3s)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Boyce Avenue
|“Cover Sessions, Vol. 04” (eight-song EP; See here; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(3 Peace)
|Joey LaBeija (Bronx DJ-producer)
|“Violator” (five-song EP; Hear here)
|(Joey LaBeija)
|Kelly Lee Owens (28-year-old Londoner)
|“Punk Shadows” (first single: “Anxi.,” feat. Jenny Hval; Hear here)
|(Smalltown Supersound)
|RuPaul
|“American” (guest: Kummerspeck; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour; eBay)
|(RuCo, Inc)
|Skaters
|“Rock and Roll Bye Bye” (producers: Skaters, Albert DiFiore; first single: “In Your Head”; See here)
|(Yonks)
|Spiral Stairs (aka Pavement guitarist Scott Kannberg)
|“Doris and the Daggers” (guests: Kevin Drew, Kelley Stoltz, Matt Berninger; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Nine Mile)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Bobby Darin & Johnny Mercer
|“Two of a Kind” (1961 album, with Billy May and His Orchestra; remastered, with seven bonus tracks; Hear here; Read here)
|(Omnivore Recordings)
|Erasure
|“From Moscow to Mars – An Erasure Anthology” (12-CD, one-DVD 30th anniversary box set, curated by Andy Bell and Vince Clarke, includes singles, remixes, B-sides, live material and rarities, plus a radio documentary and the “Wild!” concert; See here; Merch)
|(Mute)
|The Bill Evans Trio
|“On a Monday Evening” (previously unreleased concert, recorded at Union Theater in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 15, 1976; Vinyl; MP3; iTunes)
|(Fantasy / Concord Bicycle Music)
|A Flock of Seagulls
|“Remixes & Rarities” (two-CD, 27-song collection of 7-inch and 12-inch singles; Read here)
|(Cherry Pop)
|The Golliwogs (precursor of Creedence Clearwater Revival)
|“Fight Fire: The Complete Recordings 1964-1967” (23 tracks)
|(Fantasy)
|Jean-Michel Jarre
|“Oxygene Trilogy” (includes parts 1-20; Hear here; Vinyl; MP3)
|(Sony Music)
|Paul McCartney
|“Flowers in the Dirt (Special Edition)” (1989 album; remastered, with a second CD of bonus demos; Deluxe Edition, 3CD + 1 DVD; Vinyl; Merch)
|(UMe)
|Pink Floyd
|“Pink Floyd: The Early Years – 1965-1967 Cambridge St/ation” (CD/DVD/Blu-ray box set, featuring pre-EMI demos, non-album hit singles, previously unreleased tracks, BBC session recordings and an unreleased 1967 concert in Stockholm; MP3), “Pink Floyd: The Early Years – 1968 Germin/ation” (CD/DVD/Blu-ray box set, containing early singles, BBC sessions, tracks from Capitol Studios, L.A., promo clip, TV appearances, rare footage, etc.; MP3), “Pink Floyd: The Early Years – 1969 Dramatis/ation” (CD/DVD/Blu-ray box set, featuring “The Man & The Journey” live, TV appearances, rare footage, “Interstellar Overdrive” with Frank Zappa, etc.; MP3), “Pink Floyd: 1970 Devi/ation” (CD/DVD/Blu-ray box set, containing “Atom Heart Mother” band-only versions, BBC Radio session, Zabriskie Point mixes, concert footage and improvisations, “Atom Heart Mother” original 4.0 Quad Mix, etc.; MP3), “Pink Floyd: 1971 Reverber/ation” (BBC Radio session, “Nothing Part 14,” concert footage and documentaries, “Echoes” original 4.0 Quad mix, etc.; MP3), “Pink Floyd: 1972 Obfusc/ation” (CD/DVD/Blu-ray box set, featuring “Obscured By Clouds” 2016 remix, documentaries including Roland Petit ballet, Pompeii concert in 5.1 sound, etc.; MP3; Merch)
|(Pink Floyd / Legacy)
|Rex Smith
|“Rock and Roll Dream 1976-1983” (six-CD box set; Read here)
|(Cherry Red)
|Gino Vannelli
|“Absolutely the Best” (15 songs; On Tour; Merch)
|(Sunset Blvd.)
|Frank Zappa
|“Joe’s Corsage” (1964-65 recording with The Mothers of Invention), “Greasy Love Songs” (1968 album, featuring outtakes, interviews and other oddities from the sessions), “Carnegie Hall” (four-CD live set from 1971), “Roxy By Proxy” (December 1973 concert in Hollywood), “Joe’s Camouflage” (1975 recordings), “Philly ’76” (two CDs), “Hammersmith Odeon” (early 1978 concert), “Congress Shall Make No Law …” (excerpts from his 1985-86 congressional testimony on censorship), “Feeding the Monkies At Ma Maison” (1987 recording, released in its original form in 2011, features unreleased compositions, unedited versions and added bonus tracks), “Civilization Phaze III” (1992 album), “Everything Is Healing Nicely” (1992 recordings), “Dance Me This” (recorded in 1993 but released posthumously in 2015 by The Zappa Family Trust), “Frank Zappa Plays the Music of Frank Zappa” (1996 album), “Joe’s Domage” (posthumously released in 2004), “Joe’s Xmasage” (1963 recordings, released in 2005), “Imaginary Diseases” (2006 compilation of previously unreleased live recordings from 1972), “The MOFO Project/Object” (late 2006 release documented the making of 1966’s “Freak Out!,” featuring previously unreleased material), “The Dub Room Special!” (1972 show at the Boston Music Hall, released in 2007), “Buffalo” (October 1980 show at Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo, released in 2007), “Joe’s Menage” (recorded live in 1975 but not released until 2008), “One Shot Deal” (1972-81 recordings, released as a compilation in 2008), “A Token of His Extreme Soundtrack” (1974 taping, officially issued on DVD in 2013)
|(Zappa)
Reissues (MP3s)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|The Blue Nile
|“A Walk Across the Rooftops” (1984 album; Deluxe Edition, with seven bonus tracks), “Hats” (1989 album, including “The Downtown Lights”; See here; Deluxe Edition, with six bonus tracks), “Peace at Last” (1996 album; Deluxe Edition, with six bonus tracks), “High” (2004 album)
|(Confetti)
|The Dove & The Wolf (French-born, Philadelphia-based duo)
|“I Don’t Know What to Feel” (2016 EP, with two new bonus tracks; producer: Dave Hartley; Hear here; See here; Vinyl)
|(Fat Possum)
|T’Pau
|“T’Pau: The Virgin Anthology” (60 tracks; Read here; CD box set, out April 21)
|(Virgin)
DVD / Blu-ray
|Artist(s)/cast:
|Title:
|Studio/label:
|The Neal Morse Band
|“Morsefest 2015 [Blu-ray]” (two discs; complete performances of the “Sola Sciptura” and “?” albums, plus songs from Spock’s Beard, Transatlantic, etc., with guests Phil Keaggy, Nick D’Virgilio; two-DVD, tour-CD box set; See here)
|(Radiant / Metal Blade)
