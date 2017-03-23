New Releases: March 24, 2017

March 24, 2017 » Jessi Colter, James Blunt, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Night Ranger, Selah, Michael Schenker, Samantha Crain, The Residents, etc.

March 31, 2017 » Bob Dylan, Aimee Mann, Rodney Crowell, Goldfrapp, Nelly Furtado, Jamiroquai, The Mavericks, Wire, Dave Davies & Russ Davies, etc.

April 7, 2017 » Father John Misty, The Chainsmokers, Deep Purple, Michelle Branch, Falling in Reverse, The New Pornographers, etc.

April 14, 2017 » The String Cheese Incident, Julia Fordham, Little Hurricane, Sondre Lerche, etc.

April 21, 2017 » Ray Davies, Sheryl Crow, Barry Manilow, Cait Brennan, Big Star, Procol Harum, Robyn Hitchcock, Texas, Quiet Riot, etc.

April 28, 2017 » John Mellencamp featuring Carlene Carter, Willie Nelson, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trombone Shorty, Garland Jeffreys, Mew, etc.

May 5, 2017 » Blondie, Diana Krall, At the Drive-In, The Afghan Whigs, Patti LaBelle, Ozomatli, Taj Mahal / Keb’ Mo’, Mac DeMarco, etc.

May 12, 2017 » Linkin Park, Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G., Rascal Flatts, Erasure, !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Papa Roach, Fastball, Jade Jackson, etc.

More New Releases» May 19 and Beyond

Elton John loves Pauseandplay.com • Deals of the Day Best Sellers • Vinyl Gift Guide • $5 Digital Albums

New Merch at Hot Topic • Save on Tablets at Walmart.com • Band T-Shirts • Turntables & Accessories • Home Audio Systems • Amazon Tap $40 Off • Save up to 90% on Textbooks

Love Pauseandplay.com? We do, too … Help us keep it going. (Every little bit helps.) We ♥ u.

NOTE: This site contains affiliate links; Pauseandplay.com will be compensated (albeit by a small percentage) if you make a purchase after clicking the links