New Releases: March 17, 2017

|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Adna (Swedish singer)
|“Closure” (first single: “Overthinking”; Hear here; See here; MP3)
|(Despotz)
|ADULT. (Detroit duo Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller)
|“Detroit House Guests” (featuring collaborations with Douglas J McCarthy of Nitzer Ebb, Michael Gira from Swans, Shannon Funchess from Light Asylum, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe aka Lichens, Austrian thereminist Dorit Chrysler, Lun*na Menoh; first single: “They’re Just Words”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Mute)
|Amber Run
|“For a Moment, I Was Lost” (producer: Ben Allen; first single: “Perfect”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Dine Alone)
|American Rebel Soul (melodic blues rock band)
|“American Rebel Soul” (Hear here; MP3)
|(Perris)
|Gary Clark Jr.
|“Live / North America 2016” (guests: Leon Bridges, saxophonist Jeff Dazey; Hear here; MP3; On Tour)
|(Warner)
|Depeche Mode
|“Spirit” (producer: Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford; first single: “Where’s the Revolution”; Hear here; Read here; MP3; Merch)
|(Columbia)
|Samantha Fish
|“Chills & Fever” (recorded with members of the punk blues band The Detroit Cobras; producer: Bobby Harlow; Hear here)
|(Ruf)
|Frances
|“Things I’ve Never Said” (first single: “No Matter”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Capitol)
|Greg Kihn Band
|“ReKihndled” (their first studio album in more than 20 years; first single: “Pink Flamingos”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour; Merch)
|(Riot)
|KXM
|“Scatterbrain” (second album from KoRn drummer Ray Luzier, guitarist George Lynch and King’s X frontman dUg Pinnick; See here; MP3)
|(Rat Pak)
|Zara Larsson (Swedish singer-songwriter)
|“Scatterbrain” (producers: Stargate, Freedo, Charlie Puth, Steve Mac, MNEK, Clean Bandit, etc.; guests: Ty Dolla $ign, WizKid, Clean Bandit, MNEK; See here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(TEN / Epic)
|Conor Oberst
|“Salutations” (full band recordings with The Felice Brothers and drummer Jim Keltner; producers: Oberst, Keltner; guests: Jim James, Gillian Welch, Blake Mills, Jonathan Wilson, etc.; See here; MP3; On Tour)
|(Nonesuch)
|Obituary
|“Obituary” (first single: “Ten Thousand Ways to Die”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour; Merch)
|(Relapse)
|CJ Ramone
|“American Beauty” (producers: Ramone, Paul Miner; guests: Big Eyes frontwoman Kate Eldridge, the horn section of Mariachi El Bronx; Hear here; Deluxe Edition)
|(Fat Wreck Chords)
|Real Estate (new guitarist: Julian Lynch)
|“In Mind” (producer: Cole M.G.N.; first single: “Darling”; See here; MP3)
|(Domino)
|Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band
|“Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band” (producer: Richard Gottehrer; guests: Dion, Jenny Lewis, Bill Murray, Darius Rucker, Shaggy, Valerie Simpson; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Sire)
|Regina Spektor
|“Regina Spektor Live On Soundstage” (CD/DVD set capturing her July 29, 2016, show at WTTW’s Grainger Studio in Chicago; See here; Blu-ray; MP3)
|(Sire)
|Spoon
|“Hot Thoughts” (first single: “Hot Thoughts”; Read here; Vinyl; MP3)
|(Matador)
|Take That
|“Wonderland” (Hear here; Deluxe Edition)
|(Polydor)
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|“Live From The Fox Oakland” (two-CD, one-DVD set captures their Sept. 9 show; See here; CD/Blu-ray; Vinyl; On Tour)
|(Fantasy)
|2Cellos
|“Score” (recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra; producers: 2Cellos, Nick Patrick; first single: “Game of Thrones Medley”; See here; MP3)
|(Sony Masterworks)