New Releases: March 17, 2017

Adna (Swedish singer) “Closure” (first single: “Overthinking”; Hear here; See here; MP3) (Despotz)
ADULT. (Detroit duo Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller) “Detroit House Guests” (featuring collaborations with Douglas J McCarthy of Nitzer Ebb, Michael Gira from Swans, Shannon Funchess from Light Asylum, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe aka Lichens, Austrian thereminist Dorit Chrysler, Lun*na Menoh; first single: “They’re Just Words”; Hear here; MP3) (Mute)
Amber Run “For a Moment, I Was Lost” (producer: Ben Allen; first single: “Perfect”; Hear here; MP3) (Dine Alone)
American Rebel Soul (melodic blues rock band) “American Rebel Soul” (Hear here; MP3) (Perris)
Gary Clark Jr. “Live / North America 2016” (guests: Leon Bridges, saxophonist Jeff Dazey; Hear here; MP3; On Tour) (Warner)
Depeche Mode “Spirit” (producer: Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford; first single: “Where’s the Revolution”; Hear here; Read here; MP3; Merch) (Columbia)
Samantha Fish “Chills & Fever” (recorded with members of the punk blues band The Detroit Cobras; producer: Bobby Harlow; Hear here) (Ruf)
Frances “Things I’ve Never Said” (first single: “No Matter”; Hear here; MP3) (Capitol)
Greg Kihn Band “ReKihndled” (their first studio album in more than 20 years; first single: “Pink Flamingos”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour; Merch) (Riot)
KXM “Scatterbrain” (second album from KoRn drummer Ray Luzier, guitarist George Lynch and King’s X frontman dUg Pinnick; See here; MP3) (Rat Pak)
Zara Larsson (Swedish singer-songwriter) “Scatterbrain” (producers: Stargate, Freedo, Charlie Puth, Steve Mac, MNEK, Clean Bandit, etc.; guests: Ty Dolla $ign, WizKid, Clean Bandit, MNEK; See here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (TEN / Epic)
Conor Oberst “Salutations” (full band recordings with The Felice Brothers and drummer Jim Keltner; producers: Oberst, Keltner; guests: Jim James, Gillian Welch, Blake Mills, Jonathan Wilson, etc.; See here; MP3; On Tour) (Nonesuch)
Obituary “Obituary” (first single: “Ten Thousand Ways to Die”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour; Merch) (Relapse)
CJ Ramone “American Beauty” (producers: Ramone, Paul Miner; guests: Big Eyes frontwoman Kate Eldridge, the horn section of Mariachi El Bronx; Hear here; Deluxe Edition) (Fat Wreck Chords)
Real Estate (new guitarist: Julian Lynch) “In Mind” (producer: Cole M.G.N.; first single: “Darling”; See here; MP3) (Domino)
Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band “Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band” (producer: Richard Gottehrer; guests: Dion, Jenny Lewis, Bill Murray, Darius Rucker, Shaggy, Valerie Simpson; Hear here; On Tour) (Sire)
Regina Spektor “Regina Spektor Live On Soundstage” (CD/DVD set capturing her July 29, 2016, show at WTTW’s Grainger Studio in Chicago; See here; Blu-ray; MP3) (Sire)
Spoon “Hot Thoughts” (first single: “Hot Thoughts”; Read here; Vinyl; MP3) (Matador)
Take That “Wonderland” (Hear here; Deluxe Edition) (Polydor)
Tedeschi Trucks Band “Live From The Fox Oakland” (two-CD, one-DVD set captures their Sept. 9 show; See here; CD/Blu-ray; Vinyl; On Tour) (Fantasy)
2Cellos “Score” (recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra; producers: 2Cellos, Nick Patrick; first single: “Game of Thrones Medley”; See here; MP3) (Sony Masterworks)

Cotton Mather “Thrown From a Horse” (Hear here) (Star Apple Kingdom)
Counterfeit (British punk band) “Together We Are Stronger” (first single: “For the Thrill of It”; Hear here) (Xtra Mile Recordings)
Secret Space (Toledo-based alt-rock band) “The Window Room Part 2: Lost in a Dream” (first single: “Suffer In”; Hear here) (Equal Vision)

Tim Curry “Fearless” (1979 album, featuring “I Do the Rock”; remastered, with four bonus tracks; See here) (Bad Reputation)
The Hollies “Head Out of Dreams: The Complete Hollies August 1973-May 1988” (six-CD, 120-song box set, featuring album tracks, rarities, previously unreleased material and B-sides, plus a 24-page booklet; Read here; Merch) (U.K. – Parlophone)
Various artists “Soul of the ’70s” (10-CD, 150-song box set; Track list) (Time Life)
The Zombies “Odessey and Oracle (50th Anniversary Edition)” (1968 album; remastered; On Tour) (Varѐse Sarabande)

