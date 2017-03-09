New Releases: March 10, 2017

|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Daymé Arocena
|“Cubafonía” (producer: Dexter Story; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Brownswood Recordings)
|Cindy Lee Berryhill
|“The Adventurist” (producers: Sheldon Gomberg, David Schwartz, etc.; guests: DJ Bonebrake, Probyn Gregory, Nelson Bragg, Syd Straw, Michael Jerome Moore, etc.; first single: “American Cinematography”; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Omnivore Recordings)
|Pieta Brown
|“Postcards” (features collaborations with Mark Knopfler, Calexico, Mason Jennings, David Lindley, Mike Lewis, Carrie Rodriguez, etc.; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Lustre)
|Bush
|“Black and White Rainbows” (first single: “Mad Love”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Zuma Rock)
|Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band
|“Big Machine” (producer: Jim Sutherland; guests: Teddy Thompson, MC Dizraeli, Damien Dempsey; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Topic)
|Chickenfoot (Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony and Chad Smith)
|“Best + Live” (best-of, with a second CD featuring a 2009 concert in Phoenix, plus a new song “Divine Termination”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; Merch)
|(Chickenfoot, LLC / eOne Music)
|Circa Waves (Liverpool quartet)
|“Different Creatures” (first single: “Wake Up”; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Virgin)
|Shelby Earl
|“The Man Who Made Himself a Name” (producers: Martin Feveyear, The Spectacles, Earl; guests: Eric Anderson, Josiah Johnson; first single: “The Man Who Made Himself a Name”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Nine Mile)
|Fairport Convention
|“50:50@50” (a mixture of studio tracks and live songs to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary; producer: John Gale; guests: Robert Plant, Jacqui McShee; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; Merch)
|(Matty Grooves)
|Greg Graffin
|“Millport” (featuring the rhythm section of Social Distortion; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(ANTI- / Epitaph)
|Ha Ha Tonka
|“Heart-Shaped Mountain” (first single: “Race to the Bottom”; Hear/read here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Bloodshot)
|Jesse Harris
|“Music for Chameleons” (Hear here; On Tour)
|(Sunnyside)
|Honeymoon Suite
|“Hand Up” (the Canadian band’s first album since 2008; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Independent Label Services, Inc.)
|Hurray for the Riff Raff
|“The Navigator” (first single: “Rican Beach”; Hear here; Read here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(ATO)
|Valerie June
|“The Order of Time” (features piano accompaniment from Norah Jones on three tracks; producer: Matt Marinelli; first single: “Astral Plane”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Concord)
|Jan Lisiecki (21-year-old Canadian pianist)
|“Chopin: Works For Piano & Orchestra” (recorded with the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Deutsche Grammophon)
|The Magnetic Fields
|“50 Song Memoir” (five-CD box set chronicles 50 years of frontman Stephin Merritt’s life with one song per year; producers: Merritt, Thomas Bartlett, Charles Newman; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Nonesuch)
|Laura Marling
|“Semper Femina” (producers: Marling, Blake Mills; first single: “Soothing”; See here; Vinyl; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(More Alarming)
|Mallory Knox (U.K. rock quintet)
|“Wired” (first single: “Giving It Up”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(RCA)
|Peter Murphy
|“Bare-boned and Sacred” (live album includes a cover of David Bowie’s “Bewlay Brothers”; Hear here; Merch)
|(Metropolis)
|The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
|“Front Porch Sessions” (Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Family Owned)
|The Picturebooks (German blues-rock duo)
|“Home Is a Heartache” (new single: “I Need That Oooh”; Hear/read here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Another Century)
|K Phillips (Nashville-based Americana artist)
|“Dirty Wonder” (producer: Gordy Quist of The Band of Heathens; guest: Adam Duritz; first single: “Hadrian”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Rock Ridge Music)
|The Shins
|“Heartworms” (producer: James Mercer; first single: “Name For You”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Aural Apothecary / Columbia)
|Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
|“Way Out West” (producer: Mike Campbell of The Heartbreakers; first single: “Whole Lotta Highway [With a Million Miles to Go]”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Superlatone)
|Sunny Sweeney
|“Trophy” (four of the 10 songs were co-written with Lori McKenna; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Aunt Daddy / Thirty Tigers)
|Thelma (Brooklyn alt-cherub band)
|“Thelma” (Read here; MP3)
|(Tiny Engines)
|Josh Turner
|“Deep South” (first single: “Hometown Girl”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(MCA Nashville)
|Tyce (NYC-based actor-singer)
|“Hero” (producer: Zak Lloyd; covers of Jim Steinman-written songs, with seven bonus acoustic tracks; Hear here; Read here)
|(Broadway)
|Various artists
|“Beauty and the Beast (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (live-action remake of Disney’s 1991 animated film of the same name opens March 17, starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, et al; See here; MP3)
|(Walt Disney)
|Various artists
|“The Music of Nashville – Original Soundtrack: Season 5, Volume 1” (MP3)
|(Big Machine)
|The Yugos (Cincinnati alt-rock quartet)
|“Weighing the Heart” (Hear here; MP3; iTunes)
|(Old Flame)