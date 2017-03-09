New releases

Published on March 9th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

New Releases: March 10, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Daymé Arocena “Cubafonía” (producer: Dexter Story; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Brownswood Recordings)
Cindy Lee Berryhill “The Adventurist” (producers: Sheldon Gomberg, David Schwartz, etc.; guests: DJ Bonebrake, Probyn Gregory, Nelson Bragg, Syd Straw, Michael Jerome Moore, etc.; first single: “American Cinematography”; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Omnivore Recordings)
Pieta Brown “Postcards” (features collaborations with Mark Knopfler, Calexico, Mason Jennings, David Lindley, Mike Lewis, Carrie Rodriguez, etc.; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Lustre)
Bush “Black and White Rainbows” (first single: “Mad Love”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Zuma Rock)
Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band “Big Machine” (producer: Jim Sutherland; guests: Teddy Thompson, MC Dizraeli, Damien Dempsey; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Topic)
Chickenfoot (Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony and Chad Smith) “Best + Live” (best-of, with a second CD featuring a 2009 concert in Phoenix, plus a new song “Divine Termination”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; Merch) (Chickenfoot, LLC / eOne Music)
Circa Waves (Liverpool quartet) “Different Creatures” (first single: “Wake Up”; Hear here; On Tour) (Virgin)
Shelby Earl “The Man Who Made Himself a Name” (producers: Martin Feveyear, The Spectacles, Earl; guests: Eric Anderson, Josiah Johnson; first single: “The Man Who Made Himself a Name”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Nine Mile)
Fairport Convention “50:50@50” (a mixture of studio tracks and live songs to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary; producer: John Gale; guests: Robert Plant, Jacqui McShee; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; Merch) (Matty Grooves)
Greg Graffin “Millport” (featuring the rhythm section of Social Distortion; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (ANTI- / Epitaph)
Ha Ha Tonka “Heart-Shaped Mountain” (first single: “Race to the Bottom”; Hear/read here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Bloodshot)
Jesse Harris “Music for Chameleons” (Hear here; On Tour) (Sunnyside)
Honeymoon Suite “Hand Up” (the Canadian band’s first album since 2008; Hear here; On Tour) (Independent Label Services, Inc.)
Hurray for the Riff Raff “The Navigator” (first single: “Rican Beach”; Hear here; Read here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (ATO)
Valerie June “The Order of Time” (features piano accompaniment from Norah Jones on three tracks; producer: Matt Marinelli; first single: “Astral Plane”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Concord)
Jan Lisiecki (21-year-old Canadian pianist) “Chopin: Works For Piano & Orchestra” (recorded with the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Deutsche Grammophon)
The Magnetic Fields “50 Song Memoir” (five-CD box set chronicles 50 years of frontman Stephin Merritt’s life with one song per year; producers: Merritt, Thomas Bartlett, Charles Newman; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; MP3; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Nonesuch)
Laura Marling “Semper Femina” (producers: Marling, Blake Mills; first single: “Soothing”; See here; Vinyl; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (More Alarming)
Mallory Knox (U.K. rock quintet) “Wired” (first single: “Giving It Up”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (RCA)
Peter Murphy “Bare-boned and Sacred” (live album includes a cover of David Bowie’s “Bewlay Brothers”; Hear here; Merch) (Metropolis)
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band “Front Porch Sessions” (Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Family Owned)
The Picturebooks (German blues-rock duo) “Home Is a Heartache” (new single: “I Need That Oooh”; Hear/read here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Another Century)
K Phillips (Nashville-based Americana artist) “Dirty Wonder” (producer: Gordy Quist of The Band of Heathens; guest: Adam Duritz; first single: “Hadrian”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Rock Ridge Music)
The Shins “Heartworms” (producer: James Mercer; first single: “Name For You”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (Aural Apothecary / Columbia)
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives “Way Out West” (producer: Mike Campbell of The Heartbreakers; first single: “Whole Lotta Highway [With a Million Miles to Go]”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (Superlatone)
Sunny Sweeney “Trophy” (four of the 10 songs were co-written with Lori McKenna; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Aunt Daddy / Thirty Tigers)
Thelma (Brooklyn alt-cherub band) “Thelma” (Read here; MP3) (Tiny Engines)
Josh Turner “Deep South” (first single: “Hometown Girl”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (MCA Nashville)
Tyce (NYC-based actor-singer) “Hero” (producer: Zak Lloyd; covers of Jim Steinman-written songs, with seven bonus acoustic tracks; Hear here; Read here) (Broadway)
Various artists “Beauty and the Beast (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (live-action remake of Disney’s 1991 animated film of the same name opens March 17, starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, et al; See here; MP3) (Walt Disney)
Various artists “The Music of Nashville – Original Soundtrack: Season 5, Volume 1” (MP3) (Big Machine)
The Yugos (Cincinnati alt-rock quartet) “Weighing the Heart” (Hear here; MP3; iTunes) (Old Flame)

More Releases for March 10 »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

New Releases (MP3s)

Artist: Title: Label:
John Andrews & The Yawns “Bad Posture” (first single: “Drivers”; See here; Vinyl; iTunes; On Tour) (Woodist)
David Bazan (former Pedro The Lion leader) “Care” (Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (Undertow, March 7)
Black Map (Bay Area rock trio) “In Droves” (first single: “Run Rabbit Run”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (eOne Music)
Jackson Boone (Portland lo-fi folk singer-songwriter) “Organic Light Factory” (producer: Riley Geare; first single: “Mystic Winds [From the East]”; Hear here) (Raindust)
Edge of Paradise “Alive” (five-song EP; producer: Chuck Johnson; See here; iTunes; On Tour) (ILS / Universal)
Fink “Fink’s Sunday Night Blues Club, Volume 1” (producers: Fink, Flood; first single: “Boneyard”; See here; iTunes) (R’COUP’D)
Joanna Forest (British classical crossover soprano) “Stars Are Rising” (recorded with the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Arts Symphonic Orchestra; Hear here) (Arts)
Tow’rs (Arizona folk duo) “Grey Fidelity” (Hear here) (Tow’rs)
The Variety Hour (Tacoma alt-rock band) “Motivacancy” (six-song EP; Hear here) (Swoon)

More Digital Releases for March 10 »

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
The Adventures “The Sea of Love: Expanded Edition” (1988 album; remastered, with eight bonus tracks; Read here) (Cherry Red)
Marc Almond / Soft Cell “Hits and Pieces – The Best of Marc Almond and Soft Cell” (two-CD collection to celebrate Almond’s 60th birthday on July 9; MP3; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (Mercury / UMe)
Neko Case “Live From Austin, TX” (one-CD, one-DVD set captures her “Austin City Limits” performance on Aug. 9, 2003; Merch) (New West)
David Cassidy “Home Is Where the Heart Is … / Gettin’ It in the Street” (1976 albums on one CD; remastered) (Glam / 7T’s)
Norman Connors “Valentine Love: The Buddha/Arista Anthology” (two CDs, 34 songs, including “You Are My Starship”; Hear here; Read here) (U.K. – SoulMusic)
Bob Dylan “The Legendary Broadcasts 1960-1964” (Merch) (BDA)
Steve Earle “Live From Austin, TX” (one-CD, one-DVD set captures his “Austin City Limits” performance from 1986; Merch) (New West)
Eddie Davis “The Prestige Collection 1958-1961” (four CDs) (Enlightenment)
Jerry Garcia Band “GarciaLive Volume Eight: November 23rd, 1991 Bradley Center” (two CDs; Merch) (ATO)
Johnny Griffin “The Riverside Collection 1958-1962” (eight remastered albums on four CDs) (Enlightenment)
Gregory Isaacs “The Best of Gregory Isaacs” (two CDs, 40 songs) (Trojan)
Judge Dread “The Best of Judge Dread” (two CDs, 40 songs) (Trojan)
Vera Lynn “Her Greatest From Abbey Road” (includes “We’ll Meet Again,” “The White Cliffs of Dover” and a tribute to Sir Tim Rice) (U.K. – PLG Catalog)
The Skatalites “The Best of the Skatalites” (two CDs, 40 songs) (Trojan)
Elliott Smith “Either/Or: Expanded Edition” (1997 album; remastered, with a second CD containing five live multitrack recordings from the Yo Yo A Go Go Festival in Olympia, Wash., in 1997, plus three previously unreleased studio recordings and one B-side, “I Figured You Out”; Hear here; Vinyl; MP3; iTunes; Merch) (Kill Rock Stars)
Soundgarden “Ultramega OK (Deluxe Edition)” (1988 album; remastered, with six bonus tracks; MP3; On Tour; Merch) (Sub Pop)
Bruce Springsteen “Sweden Broadcast 1988” (Merch) (Hobo)
Various artists “Soul of the ’60s” (nine-CD, 151-song box set; Track list) (Time Life)

More Releases for March 10 »

Reissues (MP3s)

Artist: Title: Label:
Terence Blanchard “Terence Blanchard” (1991 album), “Romantic Defiance” (1995 album; On Tour) (Columbia / Legacy)
Brotherhood (power-rock band led by former Paul Revere & The Raiders member Phil “Fang” Volk) “Brotherhood” (1968 album), “Brotherhood Brotherhood” (1969 album; Hear here) (RCA / Legacy)
Brownsville (aka Brownsville Station) “Air Special” (1978 album) (Epic / Legacy)
Ray Conniff “Rhapsody in Rhythm” (1962 album), “Ray Conniff’s Concert In Stereo: Live At The Sahara / Tahoe” (1970 album) (Columbia / Legacy)
Charlie Daniels Band “Volunteer Jam VI” (1980 album) (Columbia Nashville / Legacy)
Dennis Day “Irish Favorites” (1997 compilation) (RCA / Legacy)
Les Dudek “Les Dudek” (1976 album) (Columbia / Legacy)
Percy Faith “My Love” (1973 album) (Columbia / Legacy)
Smile Empty Soul “Rarities” (Merch) (MRAfia)

More Digital Releases for March 10 »

DVD / Blu-ray

Artist(s)/cast: Title: Studio/label:
Eric Clapton “Live in San Diego With Special Guest JJ Cale [DVD]” (filmed on March 15, 2007; Blu-ray; On Tour; Merch) (Reprise)

Next Week: March 17, 2017

Jan. 27 / Feb. 3 / Feb. 10 / Feb. 17 / Feb. 24 / March 3

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑