New Releases: A Look Back at 2017

Ed Sheeran, Beck, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lorde, Demi Lovato, Linkin Park, U2, Katy Perry, Kesha, Eminem, P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Drake, Sam Smith … those are just some of the big-name artists who released new albums in 2017.

Pauseandplay.com sums it all up for you now: Thumb through all the new releases and reissues that came out in the past 12 months. (Click on the dates for complete lists.)

JAN. 6 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Dropkick Murphys … Anna Netrebko … Gone Is Gone … Chasing Safety … etc.

Reissues – Grateful Dead … Soundgarden … Kathleen Battle … etc.

JAN. 13 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – The Flaming Lips … Madness … The xx … Renée Fleming … Run the Jewels … Sepultura … You Me At Six … Band of Heathens … etc.

Reissues – The Band … Dennis Coffey … Gerry Rafferty … England Dan & John Ford Coley … etc.

JAN. 20 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – “2017 Grammy Nominees” … AFI … As It Is … Foxygen … Blackfield … Mick Harvey … Nathan East … Curtis Stigers with the Danish Radio Big Band … Tycho … etc.

Reissues – Grateful Dead … Carly Simon … Jermaine Stewart … Fairground Attraction … Nelson Riddle … etc.

JAN. 27 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – “NOW That’s What I Call Music! 61” … Train … Sleater-Kinney … Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau … Tift Merritt … Brantley Gilbert … Lauren Alaina … Delbert McClinton … Bell Biv DeVoe … Cloud Nothings … Greywind … etc.

Reissues – Chicago … Cream … The Move … Brewer & Shipley … Derringer … Sepultura … etc.

FEB. 3 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Reba McEntire … Beth Hart … Jim Lauderdale … Elbow … The Menzingers … Less Than Jake … Big Wreck … Emily Estefan … etc.

Reissues – Black Sabbath … Judas Priest … Grateful Dead … Lesley Gore … Vangelis … Delaney & Bonnie & Friends … Lynn Anderson … Larry Coryell … etc.

FEB. 10 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Michael Bolton … Thievery Corporation … Elvin Bishop … The Godfathers … The Sadies … Brett Young … “Fifty Shades Darker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” … etc.

Reissues – David Bowie … Bon Jovi … Tony Bennett … Kris Kristofferson … Bachman-Turner Overdrive … Sonny James … Arthur Lee … etc.

FEB. 17 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Big Sean … Ryan Adams … Future … Alison Krauss … Maggie Rogers … Robert Randolph & The Family Band … Amy Macdonald … Son Volt … Charlie Wilson … etc.

Reissues – Jethro Tull … Bonnie Tyler … Icehouse … Golden Earring … Robby Krieger … The Standells … Status Quo … etc.

FEB. 24 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Rhiannon Giddens … Prince Royce … José James … Little Big Town … All Them Witches … Emmet Cahill … Iggy & The Stooges … The Feelies … Modern English … Old 97’s … Pissed Jeans … Steel Panther … Aaron Watson … Jaime Wyatt … etc.

Reissues – Roy Orbison … George Harrison … Harry Belafonte … David Bowie … Dan Fogelberg … Brenton Wood … Daryl Hall & John Oates … Asia … Herb Alpert … etc.

MARCH 3 RELEASES

Highlights: New stuff – Ed Sheeran … Brad Paisley … Grandaddy … Khalid … Emmure .. Béla Fleck … Rationale … All Our Exes Live In Texas … etc.

Reissues – The Rascals … The Stylistics … Artful Dodger … Guy Clark … Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes … Donald Byrd … etc.

MARCH 10 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – The Shins … The Magnetic Fields … Josh Turner … Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives … Chickenfoot … Peter Murphy … Sunny Sweeney … Valerie June … Cindy Lee Berryhill … Pieta Brown … Mallory Knox … etc.

Reissues – Elliott Smith … Soundgarden … Marc Almond / Soft Cell … Neko Case … Steve Earle … Jerry Garcia Band … The Adventures … etc.

MARCH 17 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Depeche Mode … Conor Oberst … Take That … Obituary … CJ Ramone … Real Estate … Tedeschi Trucks Band … Spoon … Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band … Gary Clark Jr. … etc.

Reissues – The Zombies … The Hollies … Tim Curry … etc.

MARCH 24 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Trey Songz … Jessi Colter … The Jesus and Mary Chain … Night Ranger … James Blunt … Selah … The Dollyrots … Creeper … etc.

Reissues – Paul McCartney … Erasure … Pink Floyd … Gino Vannelli … Frank Zappa … The Golliwogs … Jean-Michel Jarre … etc.

MARCH 31 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Bob Dylan … Drake … Jackie Evancho … Mastodon … Aimee Mann … Rodney Crowell … The Mavericks … Nelly Furtado … George Winston … etc.

Reissues – Fleetwood Mac … The Doors … Neil Diamond … Leonard Bernstein … Uriah Heep … Big Country … Joan Armatrading … etc.

APRIL 7 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Father John Misty … Pentatonix … Deep Purple … Michelle Branch … The Chainsmokers … Falling in Reverse … The New Pornographers … Andrew Combs … Future Islands … Cory Branan … etc.

Reissues – Joan Baez … B.J. Thomas … Bill Evans … Steve Goodman … Johnny Nash … Tina Arena … Joey Feek … Teena Marie … Gil Evans … Allan Holdsworth … Milt Jackson … etc.

APRIL 14 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Kendrick Lamar … John Mayer … Barenaked Ladies and The Persuasians … Billy Porter … The String Cheese Incident … etc.

Reissues – Michael Nesmith … Frank Marino & Mahogany Rush … Anvil … Carl Schuricht … etc.

APRIL 21 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Ray Davies … Barry Manilow … Sheryl Crow … Cait Brennan … Big Star … Incubus … Robyn Hitchcock … Procol Harum … Maxïmo Park … Imelda May … Texas … Jason Eady … Joe Goddard … etc.

Reissues – Bee Gees … Ella Fitzgerald … Level 42 … Major Lance … Chick Corea … Humble Pie … Lighthouse … etc.

APRIL 28 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – John Mellencamp … Willie Nelson … Mary J. Blige … Gorillaz … Feist … Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm … The Cranberries … Lea Michelle … Trombone Shorty … Mark Lanegan Band … Mew … etc.

Reissues – Elton John … Van Morrison … The Supremes … Bobby Hatfield … Alan Jackson … Shocking Blue … etc.

MAY 5 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Blondie … Chris Stapleton … “NOW That’s What I Call Music! 62” … Wale … Diana Krall … Mac DeMarco … The Head and the Heart … Slowdive … At the Drive-In … Black Lips … Pond … The Afghan Whigs … etc.

Reissues – Aretha Franklin … Chuck Berry … The Turtles … Rare Earth … Little River Band … Kashif … Mtume … Alice Coltrane … etc.

MAY 12 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Harry Styles … Zac Brown Band … Paramore … Juanes … New Kids on the Block … Paul Weller … Passafire … Todd Rundgren … Seether … etc.

Reissues – Dion … Dan Fogelberg … The Allman Brothers Band … Mormon Tabernacle Choir … Redbone … The Members … etc.

MAY 19 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Linkin Park … Snoop Dogg … Rascal Flatts … Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G. … Erasure … Papa Roach … Fastball … !!! (Chk Chk Chk) … Little Steven … The Mountain Goats … etc.

Reissues – Jethro Tull … The Staple Singers … Isaac Hayes … The Three Degrees … Thelonious Monk … Pointer Sisters … Haircut One Hundred … “Singles (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Deluxe Edition” … etc.

MAY 26 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Shakira … Lil Yachty … Kraftwerk … Bobby Bare … The Charlatans … Justin Townes Earle … Louis Hayes … Todd Agnew … etc.

Reissues – The Beatles … Bad Company … Foreigner … Emerson, Lake & Palmer … Lulu … Jaco Pastorius … Midnight Oil … etc.

JUNE 2 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Halsey … Roger Waters … Bleachers … All Time Low … alt-J … Benjamin Booker … Dispatch … Flogging Molly … Mandisa … etc.

Reissues – U2 … Bob Marley & The Wailers … Manic Street Preachers … Robert Lamm … Engelbert Humperdinck … Doris Day … David Byrne … Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers … etc.

JUNE 9 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Katy Perry … Chuck Berry … Glen Campbell … Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie … SZA … Ani DiFranco … Gov’t Mule … Phoenix … Rancid … Lady Antebellum … Nickelback … etc.

Reissues – John Coltrane … Patsy Cline … Paul Simon … Labelle … Ice Cube … Stanley Clarke … Vanessa Daou … etc.

JUNE 16 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Lorde … Fleet Foxes … Nickelback … Big Boi … Cheap Trick … Steve Earle & The Dukes … Alison Moyet … Goldie … Ride … Styx … Matthew Sweet … Portugal. The Man … etc.

Reissues – Big Star … David Bowie … Muddy Waters / The Rolling Stones … Jet … King Crimson … CAN … etc.

JUNE 23 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Imagine Dragons … DJ Khaled … Joe Bonamassa … Vince Staples … Willie Nile … 311 … Jeff Tweedy … Slaid Cleaves … etc.

Reissues – Prince and the Revolution … Natalie Merchant … Harry Nilsson … Selena … Neil Young … Joseph Arthur … Bad English … Allen Ginsburg … etc.

JUNE 30 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Calvin Harris … TLC … Washed Out … Sonny Landreth … Jim Lauderdale … ZZ Ward … The Acacia Strain … etc.

Reissues – The Beach Boys … Elton John … R.E.M. … The Beau Brummels … Art Pepper … Beach House … Andy Williams … Gil Scott-Heron … etc.

JULY 7 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Jay Z … HAIM … Broken Social Scene … Charley Pride … The Melvins … Lucy Rose … Twista … Violent Femmes … Riverdogs … etc.

Reissues – Radiohead … Marty Robbins … Sly & The Family Stone … Rosanne Cash … Eddy Arnold … Delegation … Stan Getz … Ronnie Milsap … etc.

JULY 14 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Coldplay … French Montana … Mura Masa … Oh Wonder … Silverstein … The Vamps … Waxahatchee … The Dears … Kidz Bop Kids … etc.

Reissues – Eagles … k.d. lang … Grateful Dead … Dusty Springfield … The Rolling Stones … Jimmy Reed … A Tribe Called Quest … Yoko Ono … Lifehouse … etc.

JULY 21 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Lana Del Rey … Tyler, The Creator … Foster the People … Sara Evans … Nicole Atkins … Goldfinger … Meek Mill … Billy Ocean … Parmalee … etc.

Reissues – Ramones … The Monkees … Marillion … Europe … Dennis Coffey … The Dells … R.L. Burnside … The Stylistics … etc.

JULY 28 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Arcade Fire … Herb Alpert … Cage the Elephant … Alice Cooper … The Isley Brothers • Santana … Vic Mensa … Nichole Nordeman … etc.

Reissues – The Cars … Beyoncé … Pet Shop Boys … Elvis Presley … 10cc … People’s Choice … Howard Jones … Vandenberg … James … Firefall … etc.

AUG. 4 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Randy Newman … “NOW That’s What I Call Music! 63” … Brett Eldredge … Accept … Eagles of Death Metal … Nick Heyward … Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band … Third Day … George Thorogood … etc.

Reissues – Def Leppard … Porter Wagoner … Jimmy Reed … Lloyd Price … Blue Mitchell … Julie London … Etta James … etc.

AUG. 11 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Kesha … Avicii … Bebe Rexha … Paula Cole … Jesus Culture … Hinder … A.J. Croce … The Districts … Will Hoge … David Rawlings … etc.

Reissues – Live … Andy Williams … Buck Owens … Blackmore’s Night … The Slits … “NOW That’s What I Call Old Skool” … etc.

AUG. 18 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer … Neck Deep … Grizzly Bear … Blind Boys of Alabama … KMFDM … Fernando Perdomo … UNKLE … Steven Wilson … etc.

Reissues – Neil Young … Judy Garland … Interpol … Elvis Presley … Raspberries … The Tubes … Artie Shaw … etc.

AUG. 25 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Fifth Harmony … Queens of the Stone Age … Liars … The War on Drugs … Iron & Wine … Tasha Cobbs Leonard … Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver … Brian McKnight … etc.

Reissues – Mötley Crüe … Liza Minnelli … Exposé … Alex Chilton … Underworld … The Mock Turtles … D’Angelo … Delegation … Los Bravos … etc.

SEPT. 1 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Dixie Chicks … The Script … LCD Soundsystem … Sheila E. … Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark … Jake Bugg … The Grascals … Boney James … Joan Osborne … Walter Trout … etc.

Reissues – The Verve … Grateful Dead … Jan & Dean … Motörhead … Pete Townshend … The Undisputed Truth … John Sebastian … Steve Winwood … etc.

SEPT. 8 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Gregg Allman … Tori Amos … Alvvays … Esperanza Spalding … Jonny Lang … Jack Johnson … The National … Living Colour … Alter Bridge … Kip Moore … Melissa Manchester … Sparks … The Waterboys … etc.

Reissues – Neil Young … Hanson … Charley Pride … The Specials … Sha Na Na … Robin Trower … Bash & Pop … etc.

SEPT. 15 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Foo Fighters … BTS … Wyclef Jean … Carole King … Yusuf / Cat Stevens … Ringo Starr … The Lone Bellow … Michael McDonald … Bruce Cockburn … Son Little … Lizz Wright … Rusty Young … etc.

Reissues – The Doors … Linda Ronstadt … Steve Miller Band … Chris Bell … Michael Nesmith … Fats Domino … Shawn Colvin … etc.

SEPT. 22 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Van Morrison … The Killers … Lecrae … Fergie … Macklemore … Haley Reinhart … Leon Russell … Stephen Stills & Judy Collins … Marc Almond … Black Country Communion … Cut Copy … Flamin’ Groovies … Chris Hillman … Home Free … etc.

Reissues – The Rolling Stones … Isaac Hayes … Brian Wilson … Cher … Suzi Quatro … Benjamin Orr … Dr. John … Luciano Pavarotti … Steve Earle … etc.

SEPT. 29 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Shania Twain … Demi Lovato … Miley Cyrus … Pearl Jam … Herb Alpert … Belinda Carlisle … David Crosby … Johnny Mathis … Matt Redman … UFO … Lucinda Williams … etc.

Reissues – David Bowie … David Gilmour … Ella Fitzgerald … Anne Murray … Michael Jackson … Stone Temple Pilots … Spirit … Art Pepper … Nitty Gritty Dirt Band … Mungo Jerry … etc.

OCT. 6 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Gwen Stefani … Liam Gallagher … Marilyn Manson … NF … Fantasia … Alabama … Jeremy Camp … The Church … Dhani Harrison … Lisa Loeb … etc.

Reissues – The Replacements … Whitesnake … Elvis Presley … John Lee Hooker … Frank Sinatra … Spandau Ballet … The Turtles … The Waterboys … etc.

OCT. 13 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Beck … P!nk … Robert Plant … Dolly Parton … St. Vincent … Wu-Tang Clan … William Patrick Corgan … Jessie James Decker … King Krule … Kenny Lattimore … Gucci Mane … Nine Inch Nails … etc.

Reissues – Bob Marley and the Wailers … Daryl Hall & John Oates … Tim Buckley … Lang Lang … Lydia Loveless … Roger Miller … Firefall … etc.

OCT. 20 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Niall Horan … Willie Nelson with Lukas and Micah Nelson … Darius Rucker … Lindsey Stirling … Boyz II Men … Brand New … Cheap Trick … Keyshia Cole … Europe … Trivium … etc.

Reissues – George Michael … Mariah Carey … The Smiths … Debbie Gibson … Donald Fagen … Daryl Hall & John Oates … Pet Shop Boys … Pentatonix … Frank Zappa … Janis Ian … etc.

OCT. 27 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Kelly Clarkson … Weezer … Lee Ann Womack … Snoop Dogg … Ty Dolla $ign … Gregory Porter … Kenny Chesney … Yo Gotti … Bootsy Collins … Julien Baker … The Piano Guys … The Professionals … RED … etc.

Reissues – The Who … Bread … Emerson, Lake & Palmer … Carly Simon … Funkadelic … Gary Wright … Norah Jones … Motörhead … Willie Nelson … etc.

NOV. 3 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Sam Smith … Maroon 5 … Blake Shelton … Shawn Mendes … “NOW That’s What I Call Music! 64” … a-ha … Chris Brown … Grace VanderWaal … Kansas … Kid Rock … etc.

Reissues – Bob Dylan … Bryan Adams … Johnny Cash … Roy Orbison … The Monkees … The Supremes … Weather Report … Little Richard … etc.

NOV. 10 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Taylor Swift … Evanescence … Seal … Smokey Robinson … WALK THE MOON … Kutless … Shooter Jennings … Quicksand … Yung Lean … etc.

Reissues – Elton John … Aretha Franklin … R.E.M. … Metallica … Tears For Fears … Hüsker Dü … The Pharcyde … The Foundations … etc.

NOV. 17 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Bob Seger … Morrissey … Jeff Lynne’s ELO … Sia … Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings … Tim McGraw & Faith Hill … Barenaked Ladies … Iron Maiden … Talib Kweli … Mike Love … Mavis Staples … etc.

Reissues – The Moody Blues … Carpenters … The Doors … Green Day … Whitney Houston … Queen … Paul McCartney … Jimmy Buffett … America … John Fogerty … The Yardbirds … etc.

NOV. 24 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Björk … Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds … Engelbert Humperdinck … Luis Miguel … Yes … Matt Terry … etc.

Reissues – Eagles … Elvis Presley … Phil Collins … INXS … Wilson Pickett … Ramones … Bananarama … Charlie Rich … Scorpions … Sufjan Stevens … “Weird Al” Yankovic … etc.

DEC. 1 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – U2 … Van Morrison … Miguel … Chris Stapleton … Neil Young + Promise of the Real … Wisin … Glassjaw … Andy Grammer … Danielle Bradbery … etc.

Reissues – The Rolling Stones … Alan Parsons Project … Rush … Ella Fitzgerald … John Denver … Pitbull … Minnie Riperton … Sex Pistols … Wilco … etc.

DEC. 8 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Barbra Streisand … Luke Bryan … Chris Thile … Collective Soul … Walker Hayes … Jim James … K. Michelle … Wiki … etc.

Reissues – Beastie Boys … Johnny Mathis … Bing Crosby … Debby Boone … Motion City Soundtrack … The Searchers … Jimmy Reed … etc.

DEC. 15 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Eminem … Linkin Park … N.E.R.D … New Order … Asking Alexandria … G-Eazy … dvsn … Sir Rosevelt … John Williams … etc.

Reissues – The Beatles … The Guess Who … The Monkees … Otis Redding … Ethiopian & His All Stars … etc.

DEC. 22 RELEASES

Highlights:

New stuff – Big Sean / Metro Boomin … “Orphan Black: The DNA Sampler – Music From The Television Series” … “Mr. Robot, Volume 4 (Original Television Series Soundtrack)” … etc.

Reissues – Avenged Sevenfold … Marillion … Dinah Washington … Herbie Mann … Delbert McClinton … etc.