New Releases: June 8, 2018

Andy Brown “Cedarmont” (solo debut album from the frontman of the U.K. pop-rock band Lawson; guest: Crissie Rhodes of the Shires; new single: “Talk of the Town”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Download; On Tour) (Decca)

Claptone (Berlin-based DJ/producer) “Fantast” (producer: Claptone; guests: Ben Duffy, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Kele Okereke, Zola Blood, Nathan Nicholson, TENDER, Matt Simons, JONES, Katie Stelmanis, etc.; first single: “In the Night”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (Different Recordings)

