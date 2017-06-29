Published on June 29th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: June 30, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|The Acacia Strain
|“Gravebloom” (first single: “Bitter Pill”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Rise)
|The Cash Box Kings
|“Royal Mint” (Hear here; On Tour)
|(Alligator)
|James Elkington (U.K. singer-songwriter based in Chicago)
|“Wintres Woma” (Hear here; See here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Download; iTunes)
|(Paradise of Bachelors)
|Calvin Harris
|“Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1” (guests: Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Future, Big Sean, Khalid, Migos, Schoolboy Q, Young Thug, D.R.A.M., Lil Yachty, Jessie Reyez, Partynextdoor; new single: “Rollin'”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Columbia)
|Jay Z
|“4:44” (first single: “Adnis”; Hear here; Read here; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Roc Nation)
|Sonny Landreth
|“Recorded Live In Lafayette” (the King of Slydeco’s double album includes one acoustic and one electric set; See here; Vinyl, with download card; On Tour)
|(Provogue / Mascot Label Group)
|LANY (L.A.-based electro-pop trio)
|“LANY” (producers: LANY, Sir Nolan; new single: “13”; See here; Urban Outfitters-Exclusive Two-LP Red Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Side Street Entertainment / Interscope)
|Jim Lauderdale
|“London Southern” (producers: Neil Brockbank, Robert Trehern; first single: “You Came to Get Me”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download)
|(Sky Crunch)
|Meadowlark (Bristol-based duo)
|“Postcards” (producer: JJ Mitchell; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(AllPoints)
|Mise en Scene (Winnipeg garage pop-rock trio)
|“Still Life On Fire” (Hear/read here)
|(Light Organ)
|Stone Sour
|“Hydrograd” (producer: Jay Ruston; first single: “Song #3”; See here; Read here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Roadrunner)
|TLC
|“TLC” (their first album in 15 years; guest: Snoop Dogg; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(852 Musiq)
|Various artists
|“Big Little Lies (Music From The HBO Limited Series)” (Download; Stream Episodes)
|(ABKCO)
|Various artists
|“The House (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (Will Ferrell/Amy Poehler comedy opens June 30; See here; In Theaters)
|(Varѐse Sarabande)
|ZZ Ward
|“The Storm” (new single: “Cannonball,” feat. Fantastic Negrito; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Hollywood)
|Washed Out
|“Mister Mellow” (CD/DVD combo; new single: “Hard to Say Goodbye”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Stones Throw)
More Releases for June 30, 2017 »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
New Releases (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Kimberly Freeman (frontwoman of One-Eyed Doll)
|“Secret Lullaby” (producer: Jason Rufuss Sewell; See here)
|(Nebulost, July 1)
|Kacy Hill
|“Like a Woman” (producers: DJ Mustard, Terrace Martin, DJDS; new single: “Keep Me Sane”; Hear here; See here; iTunes)
|(G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam)
|MC Eiht
|“Which Way Iz West” (producers: DJ Premier, Brenk Sinatra; guests: B-Real, Kurupt, DJ Premier, Compton’s Most Wanted, etc.; Hear here; NPR First Listen; iTunes)
|(Year Round / Blue Stamp Music)
|Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam
|“The PGS Experience” (first single: “Free”; See here; iTunes; Spotify; Read here; On Tour)
|(Cakewalk / Sony / RED)
|Superfruit (Pentatonix members Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi)
|“Future Friends – Part One” (seven-song EP; first single: “Bad 4 Us”; See here; iTunes)
|(RCA)
|Karl Walsh & The Happy Future
|“Birds” (first single: “Wonderful”; See here)
|(Earliest)
More Digital Releases for June 30, 2017 »
“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (50th Anniversary Edition)” »
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|The Beach Boys
|“1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow” (two-CD, 65-track collection of songs from the “Wild Honey” era and other recordings from 1967; Track list; Read here; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Capitol / UMe)
|Beach House
|“B-Sides and Rarities” (14 songs; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl, with download; Download; On Tour)
|(Sub Pop)
|The Beau Brummels
|“The Very Best of The Beau Brummels: The Complete Singles”
|(Varèse Sarabande)
|Echo & The Bunnymen
|“The Killing Moon – The Singles 1980-1990” (13 songs; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Rhino / Warner)
|Bobby Helms
|“The Complete Releases 1955-62” (two CDs, 52 songs; Read here)
|(Acrobat)
|Steve Howe
|“The Relativity Years” (26 songs)
|(Gonzo Multimedia)
|Elton John
|“Tumbleweed Connection [Vinyl]” (1971 album), “Honky Chateau [Vinyl]” (1972 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Island / UMe)
|The Judds
|“All-Time Greatest Hits” (21 songs)
|(Curb)
|Peggy March
|“If You Loved Me: RCA Recordings From Around the World 1963-1969” (25 tracks; Hear/read here)
|(U.K. – Ace)
|Harvey Mason
|“Sho Nuff Groovin’ You: The Arista Records Anthology (1975-1981)” (two CDs, 33 songs; Read here)
|(Big Break / Cherry Red)
|Dave Matthews Band
|“Live At Red Rocks 8.15.95 [Vinyl]” (four-LP box set)
|(RCA / Legacy)
|Art Pepper
|“Art Pepper Presents ‘West Coast Sessions!’ Volume 3: Lee Konitz” (1982 album, originally only released in Japan; remastered, with two bonus tracks; Read here), “Art Pepper Presents ‘West Coast Sessions!’ Volume 4: Bill Watrous” (1980 Japan-only album; remastered, with two bonus tracks; Read here)
|(Omnivore Recordings)
|R.E.M.
|“Live At The Olympia” (originally released in 2009; two-CD, 39-song set from the summer of 2007 in Dublin, with a DVD containing “This is Not a Show,” a film directed Vincent Moon; Hear here)
|(Concord Bicycle)
|Gil Scott-Heron
|“The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” (1974 compilation, 19 songs; Vinyl)
|(BGP)
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|“Hammersmith Odeon, London ’75 [Vinyl]”
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Various artists
|“500 Atlantic R&B, Soul Singles Vol. 1 – 1964/65,” “500 Atlantic R&B, Soul Singles Vol 2: 1965” (Track list)
|(Japan – Warner)
|Various artists
|“Gotta Get Up: The Songs of Harry Nilsson 1965-1972” (24 songs, featuring covers by The Monkees, The Yardbirds, The 5th Dimension, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Al Kooper, Harpers Bizarre, etc.; Hear/read here)
|(U.K. – Ace)
|Various artists
|“Marylebone Beat Girls 1964-1967” (25 songs; Hear/read here)
|(U.K. – Ace)
|Various artists
|“Milk of the Tree: An Anthology of Female Vocal Folk and Singer-Songwriters 1966-73” (three CDs, 60 songs; Read here)
|(U.K. – Grapefruit / Cherry Red)
|Andy Williams
|“Danny Boy / Moon River / Warm and Willing / Can’t Get Used To Losing You” (1962, 1963 albums on two CDs; remastered)
|(BGO)
More Releases for June 30, 2017 »
Tophatter.com: Items Sell in 90 Seconds … 10 Million Shoppers & Counting »
Reissues (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Patti LaBelle
|“Patti LaBelle” (1977 album; with one bonus track), “Tasty” (1978 album; with three extra songs), “Released” (1980 album; with one bonus track; eBay; On Tour)
|(Epic / Legacy)
|L.A. Express
|“L.A. Express” (1976 album), “Shadow Play” (1976 album)
|(Epic / Legacy)
|Bob Luman
|“Alive and Well!” (1977 album; eBay)
|(Columbia Nashville / Legacy)
|Peter Nero
|“Disco, Dance and Love Themes of the 70’s” (1975 album; On Tour)
|(RCA / Legacy)
|Steppenwolf
|“Skullduggery” (1976 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Epic / Legacy)
More Digital Releases for June 30, 2017 »