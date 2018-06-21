Published on June 21st, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: June 22, 2018
New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Jill Barber
|“Metaphora” (producers: Gus Van Go, Werner F, Likeminds; first single: “Girl’s Gotta Do”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Outside Music)
|Best Coast
|“Best Kids” (kid-friendly Amazon Original album of new songs and covers; first single: “Cats & Dogs”; Hear here; Download; eBay; On Tour)
|(Best Coast)
|Birdtalker (Nashville-based folk/pop quintet)
|“One” (new single: “Free Like a Broken Heart”; Hear here; Vinyl; iTunes)
|(Birdtalker Music / Tone Tree Music / Sensibility Music)
|Paul Cauthen
|“Have Mercy” (producer: Beau Bedford; first single: “Everybody Walkin’ This Land”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; On Tour)
|(Lightning Rod)
|Dan + Shay
|“Dan + Shay” (guest: Kelly Clarkson; new single: “Speechless”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour, with Rascal Flatts)
|(Warner Music Nashville)
|Dawes
|“Passwords” (Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(HUB)
|Jeffrey Foucault
|“Blood Brothers” (guests: Tift Merritt, The Milk Carton Kids’ Kenneth Pattengale; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Blueblade)
|Gang Gang Dance
|“Kazuashita” (New York experimental electronic band’s first album in seven years; producer: founding member Brian DeGraw; first single: “Lotus”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download)
|(4AD)
|Danny Goffey (former Supergrass drummer)
|“Schtick” (producers: Goffey, Simon Byrt; guests: Suede’s Brett Anderson, Rialto’s Louis Eliot, Insecure Men’s Marley Mackey; first single: “Buzzkiller”; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Distiller)
|Impending Doom (California metal veterans)
|“The Sin and Doom Vol. II” (producer: Christopher Eck; new single: “The Wretched and Godless”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(eOne Music)
|Dave Koz and Friends
|“Summer Horns II: From A To Z” (with Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Richard Elliot and Aubrey Logan; guests: Gloria Estefan, Jonathan Butler, Kenny Lattimore, Sheléa; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Concord)
|Lera Lynn
|“Plays Well With Others” (guests: Rodney Crowell, Shovels & Rope, JD McPherson, Nicole Atkins, Andrew Combs, Peter Bradley Adams, John Paul White, Dylan LeBlanc; new single: “What Is Love”; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Single Lock)
|T. Hardy Morris (Athens, Ga., rock singer-songwriter)
|“Dude, The Obscure” (producer: Adam Landry; first single: “Be”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Normaltown / New West)
|Nine Inch Nails
|“Bad Witch” (Vinyl; iTunes; eBay; On Tour, with The Jesus and Mary Chain; Merch)
|(The Null Corporation / Capitol)
|The Orb
|“No Sounds Are Out of Bounds” (collaborators include Alex Paterson, Thomas Fehlmann, Youth, Roger Eno, Hollie Cook, Guy Pratt, Jah Wobble, etc.; first single: “Doughnuts Forever”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; ORBFEST in London, June 23)
|(Cooking Vinyl)
|Panic! At the Disco
|“Pray For The Wicked” (producer: Jake Sinclair; new single: “Say Amen [Saturday Night]”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour, with A R I Z O N A and Hayley Kiyoko; Merch)
|(Fueled By Ramen / DCD2)
|Plumb
|“Beautifully Broken” (first single: “Beautifully Broken”; Hear here; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Centricity Music)
|The Record Company (L.A. blues-rock trio)
|“All of This Life” (producer: bassist Alex Stiff; first single: “Life to Fix”; See here; Target-Exclusive CD, with three extra songs; Amazon UK; Vinyl; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Concord)
|Priscilla Renea (L.A.-based singer-songwriter has penned hits for Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, etc.)
|“Coloured” (first singles: “Gentle Hands” and “Heavenly”; See here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(White Rose Garden Music / Thirty Tigers)
|Bebe Rexha
|“Expectations” (guests: Florida Georgia Line, Quavo, etc.; new single: “Ferrari”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Warner)
|Swing Out Sister
|“Almost Persuaded” (jazz/pop duo’s 10th studio album was released via PledgeMusic late last year; producer: keyboardist Andy Connell; new single: “All In a Heartbeat”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay)
|(Miso)
|This Wild Life (pop-punk duo)
|“Petaluma” (Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour, with Vans Warped Tour)
|(Epitaph)
|Vein (Massachusetts rock band)
|“errorzone” (producer: Will Putney; first single: “virus://vibrance”; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Closed Casket Activities)
|Victory
|“The Broken Instrument” (new single: “i. Broken Instrument”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Roc Nation)
|Kamasi Washington
|“Heaven and Earth” (double album; first singles: “Fists of Fury” and “The Space Traveler’s Lullaby”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Young Turks Recordings)
|The Wave Pictures (English rock trio)
|“Brushes with Happiness” (first single: “Jim”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Moshi Moshi)
New Releases (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Pavan (London-based duo)
|“Greenhouse Gases” (four-song EP; Hear here)
|(Dream Diary)
|Various artists
|“Vans Warped Tour ’18” (51-song compilation, featuring Simple Plan, Less Than Jake, Mayday Parade, Senses Fail, August Burns Red, Every Time I Die, etc.; Target-Exclusive CD)
|(SideOneDummy)
|White Ring
|“Gate of Grief” (their first album in eight years; first single: “Leprosy”; Hear here)
|(Rocket Girl)
Reissues (CDs / Vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer)
|“Doug ‘Cosmo’ Clifford [Vinyl]” (1972 album; 180-gram vinyl from lacquers cut at Fantasy Studios by George Horn and Anne-Marie Suenram)
|(Craft Recordings / Concord)
|The Cure
|“Mixed Up (Deluxe Edition)” (1990 compilation of remixes, with a second CD of long-deleted remixes from 1982-90 and a third disc containing 16 new remixes by Robert Smith; Amazon UK; Standard CD; Vinyl; Download; eBay; Merch)
|(Rhino / Elektra)
|Tom Fogerty (Creedence Clearwater Revival rhythm guitarist)
|“Excalibur [Vinyl]” (1972 album, featuring Jerry Garcia and Merl Saunders; 180-gram vinyl from lacquers cut at Fantasy Studios by George Horn and Anne-Marie Suenram)
|(Craft Recordings / Concord)
|Garbage
|“Version 2.0 (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1998 album, nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year; remastered, with 10 B-sides, including “Lick the Pavement”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Stunvolume / PIAS)
|Peter Murphy
|“5 Albums” (five-CD box set features his first five solo albums, from “Should the World Fail to Fall Apart” to “Cascade,” with bonus tracks; See here; On Tour)
|(Beggars Banquet)
|Michala Petri
|“The Complete RCA Album Collection” (17-CD box set)
|(Sony Classical)
|Various artists
|“12 Inch Dance: 90s Remix” (three-CD, 30-song collection featuring original mixes by New Order, Simply Red, The Brand New Heavies, Electronic, All Saints, Deee-Lite, etc.; Track list; Amazon UK)
|(Rhino)
DVD / Blu-ray
|Artist(s)/cast:
|Title:
|Studio/label:
|Various artists
|“Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk [Blu-ray + DVD]” (2017 documentary, narrated by Iggy Pop, features Green Day, Kirk Hammett, Tim Armstrong, Michael Franti, etc.; See here; Vinyl; Cassette; Framed Poster)
|(1-2-3-4 GO!)
