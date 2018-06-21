New releases

Published on June 21st, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault

0

New Releases: June 22, 2018

New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Jill Barber “Metaphora” (producers: Gus Van Go, Werner F, Likeminds; first single: “Girl’s Gotta Do”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Outside Music)
Best Coast “Best Kids” (kid-friendly Amazon Original album of new songs and covers; first single: “Cats & Dogs”; Hear here; Download; eBay; On Tour) (Best Coast)
Birdtalker (Nashville-based folk/pop quintet) “One” (new single: “Free Like a Broken Heart”; Hear here; Vinyl; iTunes) (Birdtalker Music / Tone Tree Music / Sensibility Music)
Paul Cauthen “Have Mercy” (producer: Beau Bedford; first single: “Everybody Walkin’ This Land”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; On Tour) (Lightning Rod)
Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay” (guest: Kelly Clarkson; new single: “Speechless”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour, with Rascal Flatts) (Warner Music Nashville)
Dawes “Passwords” (Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (HUB)
Jeffrey Foucault “Blood Brothers” (guests: Tift Merritt, The Milk Carton Kids’ Kenneth Pattengale; Hear here; On Tour) (Blueblade)
Gang Gang Dance “Kazuashita” (New York experimental electronic band’s first album in seven years; producer: founding member Brian DeGraw; first single: “Lotus”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download) (4AD)
Danny Goffey (former Supergrass drummer) “Schtick” (producers: Goffey, Simon Byrt; guests: Suede’s Brett Anderson, Rialto’s Louis Eliot, Insecure Men’s Marley Mackey; first single: “Buzzkiller”; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes) (Distiller)
Impending Doom (California metal veterans) “The Sin and Doom Vol. II” (producer: Christopher Eck; new single: “The Wretched and Godless”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (eOne Music)
Dave Koz and Friends “Summer Horns II: From A To Z” (with Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Richard Elliot and Aubrey Logan; guests: Gloria Estefan, Jonathan Butler, Kenny Lattimore, Sheléa; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Concord)
Lera Lynn “Plays Well With Others” (guests: Rodney Crowell, Shovels & Rope, JD McPherson, Nicole Atkins, Andrew Combs, Peter Bradley Adams, John Paul White, Dylan LeBlanc; new single: “What Is Love”; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Single Lock)
T. Hardy Morris (Athens, Ga., rock singer-songwriter) “Dude, The Obscure” (producer: Adam Landry; first single: “Be”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Normaltown / New West)
Nine Inch Nails “Bad Witch” (Vinyl; iTunes; eBay; On Tour, with The Jesus and Mary Chain; Merch) (The Null Corporation / Capitol)
The Orb “No Sounds Are Out of Bounds” (collaborators include Alex Paterson, Thomas Fehlmann, Youth, Roger Eno, Hollie Cook, Guy Pratt, Jah Wobble, etc.; first single: “Doughnuts Forever”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; ORBFEST in London, June 23) (Cooking Vinyl)
Panic! At the Disco “Pray For The Wicked” (producer: Jake Sinclair; new single: “Say Amen [Saturday Night]”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour, with A R I Z O N A and Hayley Kiyoko; Merch) (Fueled By Ramen / DCD2)
Plumb “Beautifully Broken” (first single: “Beautifully Broken”; Hear here; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Centricity Music)
The Record Company (L.A. blues-rock trio) “All of This Life” (producer: bassist Alex Stiff; first single: “Life to Fix”; See here; Target-Exclusive CD, with three extra songs; Amazon UK; Vinyl; iTunes; On Tour) (Concord)
Priscilla Renea (L.A.-based singer-songwriter has penned hits for Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, etc.) “Coloured” (first singles: “Gentle Hands” and “Heavenly”; See here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; Download; iTunes) (White Rose Garden Music / Thirty Tigers)
Bebe Rexha “Expectations” (guests: Florida Georgia Line, Quavo, etc.; new single: “Ferrari”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Warner)
Swing Out Sister “Almost Persuaded” (jazz/pop duo’s 10th studio album was released via PledgeMusic late last year; producer: keyboardist Andy Connell; new single: “All In a Heartbeat”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay) (Miso)
This Wild Life (pop-punk duo) “Petaluma” (Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour, with Vans Warped Tour) (Epitaph)
Vein (Massachusetts rock band) “errorzone” (producer: Will Putney; first single: “virus://vibrance”; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Closed Casket Activities)
Victory “The Broken Instrument” (new single: “i. Broken Instrument”; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Roc Nation)
Kamasi Washington “Heaven and Earth” (double album; first singles: “Fists of Fury” and “The Space Traveler’s Lullaby”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Young Turks Recordings)
The Wave Pictures (English rock trio) “Brushes with Happiness” (first single: “Jim”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Moshi Moshi)

More Releases for June 22, 2018 »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

New Releases (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Pavan (London-based duo) “Greenhouse Gases” (four-song EP; Hear here) (Dream Diary)
Various artists “Vans Warped Tour ’18” (51-song compilation, featuring Simple Plan, Less Than Jake, Mayday Parade, Senses Fail, August Burns Red, Every Time I Die, etc.; Target-Exclusive CD) (SideOneDummy)
White Ring “Gate of Grief” (their first album in eight years; first single: “Leprosy”; Hear here) (Rocket Girl)

More Digital Releases for June 22, 2018 »

Reissues (CDs / Vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer) “Doug ‘Cosmo’ Clifford [Vinyl]” (1972 album; 180-gram vinyl from lacquers cut at Fantasy Studios by George Horn and Anne-Marie Suenram) (Craft Recordings / Concord)
The Cure “Mixed Up (Deluxe Edition)” (1990 compilation of remixes, with a second CD of long-deleted remixes from 1982-90 and a third disc containing 16 new remixes by Robert Smith; Amazon UK; Standard CD; Vinyl; Download; eBay; Merch) (Rhino / Elektra)
Tom Fogerty (Creedence Clearwater Revival rhythm guitarist) “Excalibur [Vinyl]” (1972 album, featuring Jerry Garcia and Merl Saunders; 180-gram vinyl from lacquers cut at Fantasy Studios by George Horn and Anne-Marie Suenram) (Craft Recordings / Concord)
Garbage “Version 2.0 (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1998 album, nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year; remastered, with 10 B-sides, including “Lick the Pavement”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Stunvolume / PIAS)
Peter Murphy “5 Albums” (five-CD box set features his first five solo albums, from “Should the World Fail to Fall Apart” to “Cascade,” with bonus tracks; See here; On Tour) (Beggars Banquet)
Michala Petri “The Complete RCA Album Collection” (17-CD box set) (Sony Classical)
Various artists “12 Inch Dance: 90s Remix” (three-CD, 30-song collection featuring original mixes by New Order, Simply Red, The Brand New Heavies, Electronic, All Saints, Deee-Lite, etc.; Track list; Amazon UK) (Rhino)

More Releases for June 22, 2018 »

DVD / Blu-ray

Artist(s)/cast: Title: Studio/label:
Various artists “Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk [Blu-ray + DVD]” (2017 documentary, narrated by Iggy Pop, features Green Day, Kirk Hammett, Tim Armstrong, Michael Franti, etc.; See here; Vinyl; Cassette; Framed Poster) (1-2-3-4 GO!)

More Upcoming DVD / Blu-ray Releases »

Next Week: June 29, 2018

May 11 / May 18 / May 25 / June 1 / June 8 / June 15


Tags: , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to Top ↑

© 2018 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑