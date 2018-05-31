Published on May 31st, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: June 1, 2018
New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore
|“Downey to Lubbock” (10 covers and two originals; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Download; On Tour)
|(Yep Roc)
|American Aquarium
|“Things Change” (producer: John Fullbright; Read here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; On Tour)
|(New West)
|Nicki Bluhm
|“To Rise You Gotta Fall” (recorded at Sam Phillips Recording studio in Memphis, backed by keyboardist Al Gamble of St. Paul & The Broken Bones, former Wilco drummer Ken Coomer and guitarist Will Sexton; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Compass)
|Neko Case
|“Hell-On” (producers: Case, Björn Yttling of Peter Björn & John; guests: Beth Ditto, Mark Lanegan, k.d. lang, AC Newman, Eric Bachmann, Kelly Hogan, Doug Gillard, Laura Veirs, Joey Burns, etc.; first single: “Hell-On”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(ANTI- / Epitaph)
|Cass Clayton Band
|“Cass Clayton Band” (producer: Taylor Scott; guests: Jon Wirtz, Tom Amend, Larry Thompson, Chris Harris, Todd Smallie, Brian Claxton, Matt Wilkolak, Jeff Miguel, Taylor Scott, Dann Burke; first single: “Let’s Not Be Friends”; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Cass Clayton Music, May 30)
|Roger Daltrey
|“As Long As I Have You” (his first solo album since 1992; Pete Townsend plays guitar on seven of the 11 tracks; on keyboards is Mike Talbot from The Style Council and Dexys Midnight Runners; producer: Dave Eringa; first single: “As Long As I Have You”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Polydor)
|Juliana Daugherty
|“Light” (producer: Colin Killalea; first single: “Player”; Hear here; NPR’s All Songs Considered; Vinyl; Download)
|(Western Vinyl)
|Father John Misty
|“God’s Favorite Customer” (new singles: “Just Dumb Enough to Try” and “Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All”; Hear here; Vinyl; Cassette; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Sub Pop)
|Ghost (Grammy-winning Swedish rock band)
|“Prequelle” (first single: “Rats”; See here; Target-Exclusive CD, with poster; Deluxe Edition, with two bonus tracks; Vinyl; Cassette; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Loma Vista Recordings / Concord)
|Ben Howard
|“Noonday Dream” (producer: Howard; first single: “A Boat To An Island On The Wall”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Republic)
|Joan of Arc
|“1984” (first single: “Truck”; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Download)
|(Joyful Noise Recordings)
|Kataklysm
|“Meditations” (producers: Kataklysm, Maurizio Iacono; first single: “Guillotine”; Vinyl; Cassette; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Nuclear Blast)
|LUMP (Laura Marling with Tunng’s Mike Lindsay)
|“LUMP” (first single: “Curse of the Contemporary”; See here; Vinyl)
|(Dead Oceans)
|Maps & Atlases
|“Lightlessness Is Nothing New” (new single: “Violet Threaded”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Barsuk)
|Marcus Miller
|“Laid Black” (guests: Trombone Shorty, Kirk Whalum, Take 6, Jonathan Butler, Selah Sue, Alex Han, Peculiar 3; first single: “Untamed”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Blue Note)
|Morcheeba
|“Blaze Away” (the British trip-hop band’s first album in more than five years; guests: Roots Manuva, Benjamin Biolay; Amazon UK; Vinyl)
|(Fly Algaric)
|Natalie Prass
|“The Future and The Past” (first single: “Short Court Style”; See here; NPR First Listen; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(ATO)
|Michael Ray
|“Amos” (the album is named after his late grandfather, who fueled his love for country music; See here; Download; On Tour)
|(Atlantic / Warner Nashville)
|Ruen Brothers
|“All My Shades of Blue” (producer: Rick Rubin; guests: Chad Smith, Dave Keuning, Ian McLagan; first single: “All My Shades of Blue”; Hear here; Vinyl; On Tour)
|(Ramseur)
|Tancred (aka Minneapolis-based singer/guitarist Jess Abbott)
|“Nightstand” (first single: “Reviews”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour, with Julien Baker)
|(Polyvinyl)
|Tower of Power
|“Soul Side of Town” (the band is celebrating its 50th anniversary; Vinyl; eBay; On Tour)
|(Mack Avenue)
|Various artists
|“The Royal Wedding: The Official Album” (includes the vows exchanged between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the official wedding address delivered by Bishop Michael Curry, etc., plus musical selections by The Kingdom Choir, members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, English Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra, etc.; Download)
|(Decca)
|Various artists
|“13 Reasons Why (Season 2) – A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack” (first single: Selena Gomez’s “Back to You”; See here; Vinyl, with digital download; Download; iTunes; Stream; Merch)
|(Interscope)
|Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson
|“Apart” (five-song EP; first single: “Bad Dreams”; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Capitol)
|The Zealots (Iowa-based rock band)
|“Only Rocks Live Forever” (producer: Kayzo; Hear here)
|(The Zealots)
More Releases for June 1, 2018 »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
New Releases (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|The Coathangers (Atlanta garage-punk trio)
|“Live” (recorded over two nights at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach last November; See here; Vinyl; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Suicide Squeeze)
|Jamie Isaac (London singer-songwriter)
|“(04:30) Idler” (new single: “Wings”; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Marathon Artists)
|Gabriella Cohen (Australian singer-songwriter)
|“Pink Is the Colour of Unconditional Love” (first single: “Baby”; Hear here; See here; iTunes)
|(Captured Tracks)
|Mazzy Star
|“Still” (four-song EP; three new tracks plus an alternate version of “So Tonight That I Might See”; Hear here; Vinyl; iTunes)
|(Rhymes of an Hour)
|Modern Maps (Southern California trio)
|“hope you’re happy.” (first single: “Nightfall”; See here; iTunes)
|(Rise)
|My Pleasure
|“Mostly Happy” (new single: “Fluorescent Jacket”; Hear here; See here)
|(The Adult Teeth Recording Company)
|Sean Noonan
|“The Aqua Diva” (Hear here)
|(Sean Noonan Music-7)
|Owl City
|“Cinematic” (18-song album that will compile EPs he’s releasing over the next six months; first single: “All My Friends”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Owl City)
|3Bubble & J. Gray (Houston hip-hop duo)
|“LFTP Season, Vol. 1 Reloaded” (producers: 3Bubble & J. Gray; guests: J. Sariah, King Kelechi, Mr. Hodge, RAGS; first single: “Kelechi Next”; Hear here)
|(Live From The Pentagon Entertainment, May 31)
|Thompson Square
|“Masterpiece” (the married country duo’s first album in five years; producers: Nathan Chapman, Dann Huff; Hear here; Read here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(T2)
|Liz Vice
|“Save Me” (See here; NPR First Listen; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Liz Vice Music)
More Digital Releases for June 1, 2018 »
Reissues (CDs / Vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|James Brown
|“You’ve Got the Power: The Complete 1956-1962 Federal & King Singles” (three CDs, 75 remastered tracks, with a 20-page booklet; Vinyl; eBay; Merch)
|(New Continent)
|Cheap Trick
|“The Epic Archive Vol. 2 (1980-1983)” (2015 compilation; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Luke Combs (Asheville, N.C.-based country singer-songwriter)
|“This One’s for You (Deluxe Edition)” (2017 album; with five new tracks; Download; On Tour, with Jason Aldean)
|(River House Artists / Columbia Nashville)
|Def Leppard
|“The CD Collection: Volume 1” (seven-disc box set; Vinyl; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Mercury / UMe)
|Digable Planets
|“Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) (25th Anniversary Edition) [Vinyl]” (1993 album, featuring the Grammy-winning “Rebirth of Slick [Cool Like Dat]”; unavailable on vinyl since shortly after its release)
|(Modern Classics)
|Esquivel & His Orchestra
|“Complete 1954-1962 Recordings” (10 complete albums on five CDs, with 24-page booklet; Hear here; eBay)
|(New Continent)
|The Flaming Lips
|“Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 (Deluxe Edition)” (three CDs, 52 songs; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Warner)
|Grateful Dead
|“Road Trips Vol. 4 No. 2 – April Fools’ ’88” (three-CD set; eBay; Merch)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Emmylou Harris
|“The Ballad of Sally Rose (Expanded Edition)” (1985 album; remastered, with 10 previously unreleased demos; Hear here; Read here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Rhino / Warner)
|Jethro Tull
|“50 for 50” (three-CD, career-spanning set celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary; Amazon UK; Single CD, 15 songs; eBay; Merch)
|(Rhino / Parlophone)
|Michelle Phillips (of The Mamas and Papas)
|“Victim of Romance (Expanded Edition)” (1977 album, produced by Jack Nitzsche; remastered, with three bonus tracks; eBay)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Paul Simon
|“Graceland – The Remixes” (remixes of his 1986 album, featuring Groove Armada, Thievery Corporation, Paul Oakenfold, Photek, Joyce Muniz, Joris Voorn, etc.; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|Foster Sylvers
|“Foster Sylvers” (1973 album, featuring “Misdemeanor”; remastered; Vinyl)
|(Mr Bongo)
|The Sylvers
|“The Sylvers II” (1973 album; remastered; Vinyl; eBay)
|(Mr Bongo)
|The Temptations
|“Puzzle People” (1969 album; remastered), “Psychedelic Shack” (1970 album; remastered), “Sky’s the Limit” (1971 album; remastered), “Solid Rock” (1972 album; remastered), “Masterpiece” (1973 album; remastered; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Elemental Music)
|Various artists
|“Under the Influence Volume Six: A Collection of Rare Soul & Disco” (compiled by British band Faze Action, featuring tracks by Carol Dionne, Space, Mikki, Starz, Leston Paul, Michele Claire, Galaxy, Midway, Songhoi Band, Stylus, Oscar Perry and Spats; Read here; Deluxe Edition)
|(Z Records / Forced Exposure)
|ZZ Top
|“Cinco No. 2: The Second Five LPs [Vinyl]” (five-LP box set featuring albums from 1979’s “Degüello” to 1990’s “Recycler”; See here; eBay; On Tour, with John Fogerty; Merch)
|(Rhino / Warner)
More Releases for June 1, 2018 »
Next Week: June 8, 2018
April 20 / April 27 / May 4 / May 11 / May 18 / May 25