New Releases: July 7, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Black Grape
|“Pop Voodoo” (their first album in 20 years; producer: Youth; Hear here; Vinyl)
|(Universal)
|Blind Guardian
|“Live Beyond the Spheres” (three-CD package; See here; Download)
|(Nuclear Blast)
|Randall Bramblett
|“Juke Joint at the Edge of the World” (includes a cover of Beck’s “Devil’s Haircut”; producers: Gerry Hansen, Randall Bramblett; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(New West)
|Broken Social Scene
|“Hug of Thunder” (their first album in seven years; guests: Feist, Emily Haines, James Shaw, Amy Millan, Evan Cranley, etc.; first single: “Halfway Home”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(City Slang / Arts & Crafts)
|Michael Giacchino
|“Spider-Man: Homecoming (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (superhero sequel, opening July 7, stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr.; See here; eBay; In Theaters; Merch)
|(Columbia)
|HAIM
|“Something to Tell You” (producer: Ariel Rechtshaid; See here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Columbia)
|Sarah Jaffe
|“Bad Baby” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; On Tour)
|(Kirtland)
|Jay Z
|“4:44” (CD; premiered digitally June 30 on Tidal; first single: “Adnis”; Hear here; Read here; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Roc Nation)
|The Melvins
|“A Walk With Love & Death” (double album; Hear here; Read here; On Tour)
|(Ipecac Recordings)
|Charley Pride
|“Music In My Heart” (the country legend’s first album in six years; producer: Billy Yates; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Music City)
|Public Service Broadcasting (British rock band)
|“Every Valley” (guests: Manic Street Preachers’ James Dean Bradfield, Haiku Salut, Lisa Jên Brown, Camera Obscura’s Tracyanne Campbell; first single: “Progress”; See here; NPR First Listen; iTunes; On Tour)
|(PIAS Recordings)
|Dan Raza (London-based singer-songwriter)
|“Two” (guests: BJ Cole, Frank Mead, Geraint Watkins, Steve Simpson, Charlie Hart; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Deep River)
|Riverdogs (led by Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell)
|“California” (the hard rock band’s first album since 2011; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
|Lucy Rose
|“Something’s Changing” (first single: “Floral Dresses,” feat. The Staves; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Communion Music)
|Toro y Moi
|“Boo Boo” (first single: “Girl Like You”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Carpark)
|Tristen (a member of Jenny Lewis’ backing band)
|“Sneaker Waves” (guest: Lewis; first single: “Glass Jar”; See here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Modern Outsider)
|Twista
|“Crook County” (producers: Zaytoven, Dj Tight Mike, YF Beatz, Zenzan Beats; guests: Jeremih, YP, The Boy Illinois, Bodi Deeder, Blac Youngsta, B. Scott, Cap1, Supa Bwe, Bandman Kevo, Vic Spencer; new single: “Baddest”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(GMG Entertainment / Empire)
|Rhonda Vincent & Daryle Singletary
|“American Grandstand” (Hear here; On Tour)
|(Upper Management)
|Violent Femmes
|“2 Mics & The Truth: Unplugged & Unhinged in America” (See/read here; Vinyl; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(PIAS America)
|Whitehorse (two-time Juno Award winners)
|“Panther in the Dollhouse” (producers: Likeminds, Gus Van Go, Werner F; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Six Shooter)
More Releases for July 7, 2017
New Releases (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Bloody Your Hands (NYC-based indie rock trio)
|“Monsters Never Die” (first single: “Bad Weather”; Hear here)
|(Bloody Your Hands)
|Bright Light Bright Light
|“Tales of the City” (five-song EP; first single: “New York Pretty”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Self Raising / MRI)
|Fos (London-based, Greek-born artist Katerina Koutouzi)
|“Captain Free” (See here)
|(Near the Exit Music)
|The Good Graces (indie-folk, alt-country collective)
|“Set Your Sights” (Hear here)
|(Pretty New Songs)
|Letters to Part (Orlando-based post-rock group)
|“A Human Curse” (Hear here; Read here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Wilhelm)
|Mr. Big
|“Defying Gravity” (producer: Kevin Elson; Hear here; CD, out July 21; On Tour)
|(Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
|Lucas Rabel (Seattle-based singer-songwriter)
|“Western Amber Skies” (Hear here)
|(Rucas Label)
More Digital Releases for July 7, 2017
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Eddy Arnold
|“When It’s Round-Up Time in Heaven: The Great Gospel Recordings” (20 songs)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Boney M.
|“Complete [Vinyl]” (nine-LP box set includes the albums “Take the Heat Off Me,” “Nightflight To Venus,” “Love For Sale,” “Kalimba de Luna,” “Boonoonoonoos,” “Oceans of Fantasy,” “Eye Dance,” “Ten Thousand Lightyears” and “Christmas Album”; with a 50-page photo book)
|(U.K. – Sony)
|Rosanne Cash
|“King’s Record Shop (30th Anniversary Edition) [Vinyl]” (1987 album; remastered by Vic Anesini, on 12-inch 180 gram vinyl)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Delegation
|“In Love’s Time: The Delegation Story 1976-1983” (two CDs, 33 songs, including “Oh Honey”; Hear here; Read here)
|(U.K. – Big Break / Cherry Red)
|The Diamonds
|“The Complete Singles As & Bs 1955-62” (two CDs, 64 songs; Track list)
|(Acrobat)
|Stan Getz
|“The Classic Albums Collection 1955-1963” (four-CD set)
|(Enlightenment)
|Illinois Jacquet
|“The Illinois Jacquet Collection 1942-56” (two CDs, 44 songs; Read here)
|(Acrobat)
|Ronnie Milsap
|“Out Where the Bright Lights Are Glowing/There’s No Gettin’ Over Me / Keyed Up / One More Try for Love” (1981, 1983 and 1984 albums on two CDs; remastered)
|(BGO)
|Laura Nyro
|“A Little Magic, A Little Kindness: The Complete Mono Albums Collection” (two CDs, 28 songs; remastered from the original master tapes by Vic Anesini at Sony’s Battery Studios)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Esther Phillips
|“A Beautiful Friendship: The Kudu Anthology 1971-1976” (two CDs, 33 songs, including “What a Diff’rence a Day Makes”; Read here)
|(U.K. – SoulMusic / Cherry Red)
|Radiohead
|“OK COMPUTER OKNOTOK 1997 2017” (1997 album; remastered, with a second disc containing B-sides and three previously unreleased tracks; Read here; Vinyl; Download, released June 23; eBay; Merch)
|(XL Recordings)
|Marty Robbins
|“The Complete Recordings 1952-1960” (four-CD set includes six full albums and his entire singles catalog; Track list)
|(Enlightenment)
|Sly & The Family Stone
|“Small Talk / High On You / Heard Ya Missed Me, Well I’m Back” (1974, 1975 and 1976 albums on two CDs; remastered)
|(BGO)
|Keely Smith
|“Little Girl Blue, Little Girl New (Expanded Edition)” (1963 album; remastered)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Spirit
|“The Family That Plays Together [Hybrid SACD]” (1969 album, featuring “I Got a Line On You”; remastered, with five bonus tracks)
|(Audio Fidelity)
|Various artists
|“Atlantic Rock & Roll” (six-CD box set, featuring Clyde McPhatter & The Drifters, Ruth Brown, Joe Turner, Ray Charles, LaVern Baker and Ivory Joe Hunter; Read here)
|(Rhino / Atlantic)
|Various artists
|“The Complete Loma Singles: Vol. 1” (two CDs, 50 songs)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Various artists
|“12 Inch Dance: Australian 80s Pop” (three CDs, 37 extended mixes of Australian hits by Split Enz, Icehouse, Pseudo Echo, Eurogliders, Real Life, Big Pig, Flash & The Pan, Boom Crash Opera, Hunters & Collectors, The Models, etc.; Hear here)
|(Australia – Festival)
|Weather Report
|“Heavy Weather [Hybrid SACD]” (1977 album; remastered)
|(Audio Fidelity)
More Releases for July 7, 2017
Reissues (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Gladys Knight & The Pips
|“About Love (Expanded Edition)” (1980 album, with three bonus tracks; On Tour)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Henry Mancini
|“Mr. Lucky Goes Latin” (1961 album; Hear here)
|(RCA / Legacy)
|Anders Osborne
|“Which Way to Here” (1995 album; On Tour)
|(OKeh / Epic / Legacy)
|Boz Scaggs
|“Moments (Expanded Edition)” (1971 album, with five bonus tracks), “Other Roads (Expanded Edition)” (1988 album, with a bonus Shep Pettibone remix of “Cool Running”; See here; On Tour)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Ricky Skaggs
|“Love’s Gonna Get Ya!” (1986 album; On Tour)
|(Columbia Nashville / Legacy)
More Digital Releases for July 7, 2017