New Releases: July 28, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Aeraco (Chicago hard rock band)
|“Baptized By Fire” (producers: Aeraco; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Dark Star / MVD)
|Herb Alpert
|“Music Volume 1” (includes a cover of The Beatles’ “Michelle”; producer: Jochem van der Saag; first single: “Flamingo”; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Herb Alpert Presents)
|Aminé (Portland, Ore., rapper)
|“Good For You” (producers: Aminé, Frank Dukes, Geoffrey Earley, Guy Lawrence, J Gramm, Jahaan Sweet, Malay, Pasqué; guests: Charlie Wilson, Nelly, Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, Offset; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Republic)
|Arcade Fire
|“Everything Now” (first single: “Everything Now”; See here; Read here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Columbia)
|Bronski Beat
|“The Age of Reason” (a reworking of 1984’s “The Age of Consent” album, featuring singer Stephen Granville and produced by Ian Donaldson and Steve Bronski, with three new songs, “Stars,” “I’ll Be Gone” and “A Flower For Dandara”; Hear here; Read here)
|(U.K. – Cherry Red)
|Cage the Elephant
|“Unpeeled” (acoustic live album recorded in Los Angeles, Washington, Knoxville, Nashville, etc.; See here; On Tour)
|(RCA)
|Alice Cooper
|“Paranormal” (his first album in six years; producer: Bob Ezrin; guests: Larry Mullen Jr., Billy Gibbons, Roger Glover; Hear here; Two-CD, T-shirt Box Set; Vinyl; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(earMUSIC)
|The Dukes (French art rockers)
|“Smoke Against the Beat” (producer: Jamie Candiloro; See here; Download)
|(Concrete Entertainment)
|The Isley Brothers • Santana
|“Power of Peace” (cover versions with a new song written and sung by Santana’s drummer/wife Cindy Blackman Santana; Read here; Download)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|Jillette Johnson
|“All I Ever See In You Is Me” (Hear here; Vinyl; On Tour)
|(Rounder)
|Joywave (Rochester alt-rock quintet)
|“Content” (new single: “Going to a Place”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Cultco Music / Hollywood)
|Juiceboxxx (Brooklyn-based rap-funk artist)
|“Freaked Out American Loser” (first single: “Freaking Out”; Hear here; See here; On Tour)
|(Dangerbird)
|Lapalux (aka U.K. producer Stuart Howard)
|“Ruinism” (producer: Howard; guests: GABI, Louisahhh, JFDR, Talvi; first single: “Rotted Arp”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Brainfeeder)
|Manchester Orchestra
|“A Black Mile to the Surface” (producers: Catherine Marks, John Congleton, Dan Hannon; new single: “The Gold”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Loma Vista Recordings / Concord)
|Vic Mensa
|“The Autobiography” (guests: Pharrell Williams, Weezer, The-Dream, Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T, etc.; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Roc Nation)
|Joe Nichols
|“Never Gets Old” (Hear here; On Tour)
|(Red Bow)
|Nite (Austin synthpop twin brothers Kyle and Myles Mendes)
|“Reborn” (Hear here; On Tour)
|(Cleopatra)
|Nichole Nordeman
|“Every Mile Mattered” (first single: “Every Mile Mattered”; Hear here)
|(Sparrow)
|Oceans Ate Alaska (Birmingham, U.K., technical metal quintet)
|“Hikari” (first single: “Covert”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Fearless)
|John Pizzarelli
|“Sinatra & Jobim @ 50” (featuring Daniel Jobim; first single: “Baubles, Bangles and Beads”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Concord Jazz)
|Prong
|“Zero Days” (producers: Tommy Victor, Chris Collier; Hear here)
|(Steamhammer / SPV)
|Seventh Day Slumber
|“Found” (Hear here; On Tour)
|(VSR)
|Shaman’s Harvest
|“Red Hands Black Deeds” (Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Mascot)
|Spite
|“Nothing Is Beautiful” (first single: “IED”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Stay Sick Recordings)
New Releases (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Luke Christopher
|“TMRWFRVR” (new single: “Lost”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(ByStorm Entertainment / RCA)
|Coast Modern
|“Coast Modern” (new single: “Dive”; Hear here)
|(300 Entertainment / +1)
|Glacci (Nottingham-based producer)
|“Lifeforce” (guests: Lapsung, Kareful, Deon Custom; Hear here)
|(Terrorhythm Recordings, July 31)
|Jonah (Berlin-based alt-rock duo)
|“Wicked Fever” (first single: “Wicked Fever”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Embassy of Music)
|Mr. Lif & Akrobatik
|“Resolution” (first single: “Hose Down”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Mello Music Group)
|Moonrise Nation (indie folk-pop trio)
|“Glamour Child” (producer: Stephen Shirk; new single: “Common Fear”; See here; Download)
|(Zinc – label formed by Bobby Z of Prince’s band The Revolution)
|Sleeptalk (Southern California electro-pop quintet)
|“Sleeptalk” (first single: “Strange Nights”; Hear here; See here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Artery Recordings)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Arthur Alexander
|“Arthur Alexander” (1972 comeback album; remastered, with six bonus tracks; Read here)
|(Omnivore Recordings)
|The Beach Boys
|“Pet Sounds [Vinyl]” (1966 album; stereo mix mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio, on 200-gram vinyl; Mono Mix; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Analogue Productions)
|Beyoncé
|“How To Make Lemonade Box Set [Vinyl]” (2016 album; 600+-page coffee table book, double vinyl LP, and audio and visual album downloads; eBay; Merch)
|(Columbia)
|The Cars
|“Candy-O (Expanded Edition)” (1979 album; remastered, with seven bonus tracks; Vinyl; Download; iTunes), “Panorama (Expanded Edition)” (1980 album; remastered, with three previously unreleased track and the non-album B-side “Don’t Go to Pieces”; Vinyl; eBay)
|(Rhino / Elektra)
|Earth Opera
|“The Complete Elektra Recordings” (two CDs, 20 songs; Hear here)
|(Wounded Bird, July 25)
|Enchantment
|“Sunshine: The Enchantment Anthology (1975-1984)” (two CDs, 32 songs, including “Gloria”; See here; Read here)
|(U.K. – Big Break / Cherry Red)
|Fairport Convention
|“Come All Ye – The First Ten Years (1968 to 1978)” (seven-CD box set; eBay)
|(A&M / UMe)
|Georgie Fame
|“The two faces of Fame: The Complete 1967 Recordings” (remastered double-disc edition, featuring mono and stereo mixes of the original album, along with bonus tracks)
|(U.K. – RPM / Cherry Red)
|Firefall
|“The Singles A’s & B’s” (two CDs, 34 songs; eBay; On Tour)
|(Wounded Bird, July 25)
|Fleetwood Mac
|“Vintage Years” (22-song compilation, originally released in 1975)
|(Floating World)
|Samantha Fox
|“Play It Again, Sam: The Fox Box” (two-CD, two-DVD box set; Read here; eBay; Merch)
|(U.K. – Cherry Pop)
|Jackyl
|“Jackyl 25” (18-song retrospective, covering 1992-2017; On Tour)
|(Mighty Loud)
|James
|“Justhipper: The Complete Sire & Blanco y Negro Recordings 1986-1988” (two CDs, 33 songs; Read here)
|(U.K. – Cherry Red)
|Billy Joel
|“Greatest Hits – Volume I & Volume II [Hybrid SACD]” (1985 compilation; remastered; Vinyl; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Mobile Fidelity)
|Elton John
|“Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player [Vinyl]” (1973 album), “Caribou [Vinyl]” (1975 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Island / UMe)
|Howard Jones
|“‘Best’: 1983-2017” (three-CD compilation; Read here; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(U.K. – Cherry Red)
|Jo Dee Messina
|“All-Time Greatest Hits” (On Tour)
|(Curb)
|People’s Choice
|“Anyway You Wanna: The People’s Choice Anthology 1971-1981” (two CDs, 33 songs; Read here)
|(U.K. – Big Break / Cherry Red)
|Pet Shop Boys
|“Nightlife: Further Listening 1996-2000” (1999 album; remastered, with two CDs of bonus tracks and demos; See here), “Release: Further Listening 2001-2004” (2002 album; remastered, with two CDs of bonus tracks and demos) and “Fundamental: Further Listening 2005-2007” (2006 album; remastered, with two CDs of bonus tracks and demos; Read here; On Tour)
|(Rhino / Parlophone)
|Elvis Presley
|“A Boy From Tupelo: The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings” (three CDs, 85 songs; NPR First Listen; Download; eBay; Merch)
|(RCA / Legacy)
|10cc
|“During, After: The Story of 10cc” (best-of), “Before, During, After: The Story of 10cc” (four-CD box set)
|(U.K. – UMC)
|Vandenberg
|“The Complete Atlantic Recordings” (two CDs, 30 songs; eBay)
|(Wounded Bird, July 25)
|Various artists
|“Transparent Days: West Coasts Nuggets [Vinyl]” (two-LP, 30-song collection; Read here)
|(Rhino)
Reissues (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Jerry Garcia and Merl Saunders
|“GarciaLive Volume Nine: August 11th, 1974 Keystone Berkeley” (Hear here)
|(Round / ATO)
DVD / Blu-ray
|Artist(s)/cast:
|Title:
|Label/studio:
|Chicago
|“Now More Than Ever: The History of Chicago [DVD]” (documentary directed by Peter Pardini; See here)
|(FilmRise, July 25)
