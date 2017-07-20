Published on July 20th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: July 21, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Nicole Atkins
|“Goodnight Rhonda Lee” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; On Tour)
|(Single Lock)
|Vera Blue (Australia alt-pop artist)
|“Perennial” (producer: Andy Mak; new single: “Mended”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Capitol)
|Dan Croll
|“Emerging Adulthood” (producer: Ben Allen; first single: “Swim”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Communion Music)
|Daphni
|“Fabriclive 93” (new DJ mix album from Dan Snaith, aka Caribou, featuring 23 original, unreleased tracks and four new edits; Hear here; NPR First Listen; On Tour)
|(Fabric)
|Ded (Phoenix hard-rock quartet)
|“Mis-An-Thrope” (producers: Ded, John Feldmann; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Suretone)
|Lana Del Rey
|“Lust for Life” (guests: Stevie Nicks, The Weeknd, Sean Ono Lennon, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti; Hear here; Read here; Target-Exclusive CD, with poster; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Interscope)
|Sara Evans
|“Words” (Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Born to Fly)
|Foster the People
|“Sacred Hearts Club” (first single: “Doing It For the Money”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Columbia)
|Goldfinger
|“The Knife” (the punk/ska legends’ first album since 2008; producer: John Feldmann; guests: Mark Hoppus, Nick Hexum, Nate Albert, Josh Dun, Takahiro Moriuchi; first single: “Put the Knife Away”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Rise)
|In This Moment
|“Ritual” (includes a cover of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight”; producer: Kevin Churko; first single: “Oh Lord”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Roadrunner / Atlantic)
|Le’Andria Johnson (Grammy-winning gospel singer)
|“Bigger Than Me” (first single: “Bigger Than Me”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(RCA Inspiration)
|Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
|“Stony Hill” (guests: Stephen Marley, Major Myjah; new single: “R.O.A.R.”; Hear here; See here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Tuff Gong / Universal)
|Declan McKenna (18-year-old U.K. alt singer-songwriter)
|“What Do You Think About the Car?” (producers: James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco, Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanglij, Neil Comber, Max Marlow; first single: “Humongous”; See here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Columbia)
|Meek Mill
|“Wins and Losses” (guests: The-Dream, Future, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, etc.; new single: “Issues”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(MMG / Atlantic)
|Stanton Moore (Galactic drummer)
|“With You in Mind: The Songs of Allen Toussaint” (guests: Trombone Shorty, Maceo Parker, Cyril Neville, Jolynda Kiki Chapman, Nicholas Payton, Donald Harrison, Wendell Pierce; first single: “Night People”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Cool Green Recordings)
|Billy Ocean
|“Here You Are: The Music of My Life” (10 new cover versions, plus five of his classic hits; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|Parmalee
|“27861” (title refers to the ZIP code of their hometown, Parmele, N.C.; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Stoney Creek)
|Eddy Raven with Carolina Road
|“All Grassed Up” (See here; Download; iTunes)
|(Pinecastle)
|Brian Reitzell, et al
|“American Gods (Original Television Series Soundtrack)” (Paperback; Streaming Video; Download)
|(Milan)
|Kim Robins (Bloomington, Ind., bluegrass artist)
|“Raining in Baltimore” (first single: “Eye for an Eye”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Pinecastle)
|Chris Robinson Brotherhood
|“Barefoot in the Head” (first single: “Behold the Seer”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Silver Arrow)
|Romeo Santos
|“Golden” (guests: Julio Iglesias, Swizz Beatz, Daddy Yankee, Juan Luis Guerra, Ozuna, Jessie Reyez, Nicky Jam; first single: “Héroe Favorito”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Sony Music Latin)
|Shattered Sun (Texas metal band)
|“The Evolution of Anger” (producer: Mark Lewis; first single: “Burn It Down”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Victory)
|Emma Stevens (U.K. singer-songwriter)
|“To My Roots” (first single: “Sing Out [Hey La Hey Lo]”; See here; Download)
|(Soft Rock)
|Straight No Chaser
|“Six Pack Volume 3” (six-song EP; Hear here; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Atlantic)
|Avey Tare (of Animal Collective)
|“Eucalyptus” (guests: Angel Deradoorian, Jessika Kenney, Eyvind Kang; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Domino)
|Tyler, The Creator
|“Flower Boy” (producer: Tyler Okonma; guests: Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, Kali Uchis, Estelle, Roy Ayers, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith; Alternative CD Cover; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Columbia)
|Various artists
|“The Bad Batch (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (romantic black comedy horror-thriller film, released June 23, stars Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Giovanni Ribisi and Keanu Reeves; Download; In Theaters)
|(Lakeshore)
|Various artists
|“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn (Original Broadway Cast Recording)” (the Roundabout Theatre Company production closed in January 2017; the revival, directed by Gordon Greenberg, starred Bryce Pinkham, Megan Lawrence, Danny Rutigliano, Megan Sikora and Corbin Bleu; producer: Kurt Deutsch; Download; See here; Regional Tour)
|(Ghostlight)
|Various artists
|“Descendants 2 (Original TV Movie Soundtrack)” (Disney Channel sequel premieres July 21; directed by Kenny Ortega, starring Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson and Mitchell Hope; See here; Download; iTunes; Merch)
|(Walt Disney)
|Various artists
|“Reggae Gold 2017” (17-song collection, featuring Estelle, Tarrus Riley, Chronixx, Tory Lanez, Jah Cure, Queen Ifrica, etc.; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(VP)
|Matt Wills
|“Cigarettes & City Lights” (first single: “Wallflower”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Virgin)
|Hans Zimmer
|“Dunkirk (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (film about the Battle of France during WWII was directed by Christopher Nolan; stars Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Fionn Whitehead, Aneurin Barnard, etc.; opens July 21; See here; In Theaters, including free song download with ticket purchase)
|(WaterTower Music)
New Releases (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|A l l i e (Toronto soul singer)
|“Nightshade” (guests: Birthday Boy, Charlotte Day Wilson; first single: “Bad Habits”; See here)
|(Oracle)
|Cornelius
|“Mellow Waves” (his first album in 11 years; Hear here; NPR First Listen)
|(Rostrum)
|Dizzee Rascal
|“Raskit” (first single: “Space”; See here; iTunes; eBay)
|(Dirtee Stank Recordings)
|The Kindred (Ottawa alt-rock group)
|“Weight” (five-song EP; first single: “Saint”; producer: Dean Hadjichristou; Hear here)
|(Sumerian)
|Shai Linne
|“Still Jesus” (producers: Alex Hitchens, Linne; guests: Quinten Coblentz, Beautiful Eulogy; first single: “Supreme”; See here)
|(Lamp Mode Recordings)
|Nora Rothman (indie folk/soul singer-songwriter is the daughter of Sony Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman and actress Jessica Harper)
|“Nora Rothman” (five-song EP; producers: Felix McTeigue, Drew Guido, Rothman; first single: “Note to My Ex-Lover”; Hear here)
|(Nora Rothman)
|Sylver Logan Sharp (former lead singer of Chic)
|“The Groovement” (producer: Daryl L.A. Hunt; guests: Fred Yonnet, Ida Sand, Anna Sahlene, Tommy Denander; first single: a cover of Christopher Cross’ “Sailing”; Hear here; See here)
|(Horus Music Distribution)
|Shatterproof
|“Shatterproof” (five-song EP; first single: “Karma”; See here; On Tour)
|(Revival Recordings)
|Tyga
|“Bitch I’m the Shit 2” (first single: “Move to L.A.,” feat. Ty Dolla $ign; Hear here)
|(Last Kings Music)
|Vanish (N.J. post-hardcore band)
|“From Sheep to Wolves” (six-song EP; producer: Johnny Franck; first single: “Dead”; Hear here)
|(Outerloop)
|Voldo Blanka (aka Canadian electronic artist Neu Mannas)
|“Nuns Enjoy a Madman” (first single: “Go Your Way”; See here)
|(Voldo Blanka)
|Kai Whiston
|“Fissure Price” (six-song EP; first single: “Throat Behaviour”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Big Dada)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Blue Magic
|“Blue Magic / The Magic of the Blue” (1974 albums, featuring “Side Show,” “Stop to Start” and “Three Ring Circus”; remastered)
|(Select-O-Hits)
|R.L. Burnside
|“Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download)
|(Fat Possum)
|Dennis Coffey
|“Evolution … Plus” (1971 album, featuring “Scorpio”; remastered, with bonus tracks)
|(Select-O-Hits)
|Reverend Gary Davis
|“Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download)
|(Fat Possum)
|The Dells
|“Like It Was, Like It Is” (1970 album; remastered), “Give Your Baby a Standing Ovation” (1973 album; remastered)
|(Select-O-Hits)
|Honeyboy Edwards
|“Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download)
|(Fat Possum)
|Europe
|“The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show – Live At The Roundhouse [Vinyl]” (Nov. 12, 2016, concert in London; See here; Blu-ray Audio; Download)
|(Hell & Back Recordings)
|Lowell Fulson
|“Classic Cuts 1946-1953” (113 songs on four CDs)
|(JSP)
|Skip James
|“Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download)
|(Fat Possum)
|Furry Lewis
|“Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download)
|(Fat Possum)
|Marillion
|“Misplaced Childhood (Deluxe Edition)” (1985 album; four-CD, one-Blu-ray box set, featuring demos, rarities and a previously unreleased concert in Holland in which the band performed the album in its entirety; 5.1 surround remix by Steven Wilson; Read here; Vinyl Box Set, four LPs; Download; iTunes)
|(Rhino / Parlophone)
|The Monkees
|“Summer of Love” (12-song collection of their psychedelic material; Read here; eBay; Merch)
|(Rhino)
|Little Brother Montgomery
|“Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download)
|(Fat Possum)
|The Persuasions
|“More Than Before, I Just Want To Sing with My Friends” (1974 album; remastered)
|(Select-O-Hits)
|Ramones
|“Leave Home (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1977 album; remastered three-CD, one-LP box set includes 40th anniversary mixes, Sundragon Rough Mixes, rarities and “Live at CBGB’s 4/2/77”; Standard CD; eBay; Merch)
|(Rhino / Warner)
|Johnny Rivers
|“Help Me Rhonda” (1975 album; remastered)
|(U.K. – BGO)
|Snow (1980s rock band featured Quiet Riot’s Carlos Cavazo and Hurricane’s Tony Cavazo)
|“Snow: At Last” (double CD contains 12 vintage Snow studio tracks, plus a live concert from 1981 at the Starwood nightclub in Hollywood)
|(Escape Music)
|Houston Stackhouse
|“Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download)
|(Fat Possum)
|Eric Stewart
|“Anthology” (two-CD, 31-song compilation of solo and 10cc material; Read here)
|(Lemon / Cherry Red)
|The Stylistics
|“You Are Everything: The Essential Stylistics” (three CDs, 55 songs)
|(U.K. – UMC)
|Various artists
|“Gettin’ Together: Groovy Sounds from the Summer of Love [Vinyl]” (16 hits from 1967; Read here)
|(Rhino)
|Bukka White
|“Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download)
|(Fat Possum)
|Reverend Robert Wilkins
|“Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download)
|(Fat Possum)
Reissues (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Gregory Abbott
|“Shake You Down” (1986 album, with a bonus extended club mix of the title track)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Aretha Franklin
|“Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin” (2001 tribute concert; guests: Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Kid Rock, Backstreet Boys, Teddy Franklin, Bishop Paul S. Morton and the New Jersey Mass Choir; CD, out Aug. 18; Vinyl; DVD)
|(MVD Visual)
|Vinnie James
|“All American Boy” (1991 album)
|(RCA / Legacy)
|Willie Nile
|“Places I Have Never Been” (1991 album)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Jerry Vale
|“The Impossible Dream” (1967 album)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
