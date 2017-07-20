New releases

New Releases: July 21, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Nicole Atkins “Goodnight Rhonda Lee” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; On Tour) (Single Lock)
Vera Blue (Australia alt-pop artist) “Perennial” (producer: Andy Mak; new single: “Mended”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Capitol)
Dan Croll “Emerging Adulthood” (producer: Ben Allen; first single: “Swim”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Communion Music)
Daphni “Fabriclive 93” (new DJ mix album from Dan Snaith, aka Caribou, featuring 23 original, unreleased tracks and four new edits; Hear here; NPR First Listen; On Tour) (Fabric)
Ded (Phoenix hard-rock quartet) “Mis-An-Thrope” (producers: Ded, John Feldmann; Hear here; Download; On Tour) (Suretone)
Lana Del Rey “Lust for Life” (guests: Stevie Nicks, The Weeknd, Sean Ono Lennon, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti; Hear here; Read here; Target-Exclusive CD, with poster; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch) (Interscope)
Sara Evans “Words” (Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Born to Fly)
Foster the People “Sacred Hearts Club” (first single: “Doing It For the Money”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Columbia)
Goldfinger “The Knife” (the punk/ska legends’ first album since 2008; producer: John Feldmann; guests: Mark Hoppus, Nick Hexum, Nate Albert, Josh Dun, Takahiro Moriuchi; first single: “Put the Knife Away”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Rise)
In This Moment “Ritual” (includes a cover of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight”; producer: Kevin Churko; first single: “Oh Lord”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Roadrunner / Atlantic)
Le’Andria Johnson (Grammy-winning gospel singer) “Bigger Than Me” (first single: “Bigger Than Me”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (RCA Inspiration)
Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley “Stony Hill” (guests: Stephen Marley, Major Myjah; new single: “R.O.A.R.”; Hear here; See here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Tuff Gong / Universal)
Declan McKenna (18-year-old U.K. alt singer-songwriter) “What Do You Think About the Car?” (producers: James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco, Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanglij, Neil Comber, Max Marlow; first single: “Humongous”; See here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Columbia)
Meek Mill “Wins and Losses” (guests: The-Dream, Future, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, etc.; new single: “Issues”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (MMG / Atlantic)
Stanton Moore (Galactic drummer) “With You in Mind: The Songs of Allen Toussaint” (guests: Trombone Shorty, Maceo Parker, Cyril Neville, Jolynda Kiki Chapman, Nicholas Payton, Donald Harrison, Wendell Pierce; first single: “Night People”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Cool Green Recordings)
Billy Ocean “Here You Are: The Music of My Life” (10 new cover versions, plus five of his classic hits; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Legacy Recordings)
Parmalee “27861” (title refers to the ZIP code of their hometown, Parmele, N.C.; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Stoney Creek)
Eddy Raven with Carolina Road “All Grassed Up” (See here; Download; iTunes) (Pinecastle)
Brian Reitzell, et al “American Gods (Original Television Series Soundtrack)” (Paperback; Streaming Video; Download) (Milan)
Kim Robins (Bloomington, Ind., bluegrass artist) “Raining in Baltimore” (first single: “Eye for an Eye”; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Pinecastle)
Chris Robinson Brotherhood “Barefoot in the Head” (first single: “Behold the Seer”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Silver Arrow)
Romeo Santos “Golden” (guests: Julio Iglesias, Swizz Beatz, Daddy Yankee, Juan Luis Guerra, Ozuna, Jessie Reyez, Nicky Jam; first single: “Héroe Favorito”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch) (Sony Music Latin)
Shattered Sun (Texas metal band) “The Evolution of Anger” (producer: Mark Lewis; first single: “Burn It Down”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Victory)
Emma Stevens (U.K. singer-songwriter) “To My Roots” (first single: “Sing Out [Hey La Hey Lo]”; See here; Download) (Soft Rock)
Straight No Chaser “Six Pack Volume 3” (six-song EP; Hear here; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Atlantic)
Avey Tare (of Animal Collective) “Eucalyptus” (guests: Angel Deradoorian, Jessika Kenney, Eyvind Kang; Hear here; Download; On Tour) (Domino)
Tyler, The Creator “Flower Boy” (producer: Tyler Okonma; guests: Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, Kali Uchis, Estelle, Roy Ayers, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith; Alternative CD Cover; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Columbia)
Various artists “The Bad Batch (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (romantic black comedy horror-thriller film, released June 23, stars Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Giovanni Ribisi and Keanu Reeves; Download; In Theaters) (Lakeshore)
Various artists “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn (Original Broadway Cast Recording)” (the Roundabout Theatre Company production closed in January 2017; the revival, directed by Gordon Greenberg, starred Bryce Pinkham, Megan Lawrence, Danny Rutigliano, Megan Sikora and Corbin Bleu; producer: Kurt Deutsch; Download; See here; Regional Tour) (Ghostlight)
Various artists “Descendants 2 (Original TV Movie Soundtrack)” (Disney Channel sequel premieres July 21; directed by Kenny Ortega, starring Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson and Mitchell Hope; See here; Download; iTunes; Merch) (Walt Disney)
Various artists “Reggae Gold 2017” (17-song collection, featuring Estelle, Tarrus Riley, Chronixx, Tory Lanez, Jah Cure, Queen Ifrica, etc.; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (VP)
Matt Wills “Cigarettes & City Lights” (first single: “Wallflower”; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Virgin)
Hans Zimmer “Dunkirk (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (film about the Battle of France during WWII was directed by Christopher Nolan; stars Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Fionn Whitehead, Aneurin Barnard, etc.; opens July 21; See here; In Theaters, including free song download with ticket purchase) (WaterTower Music)

New Releases (Downloads)

A l l i e (Toronto soul singer) “Nightshade” (guests: Birthday Boy, Charlotte Day Wilson; first single: “Bad Habits”; See here) (Oracle)
Cornelius “Mellow Waves” (his first album in 11 years; Hear here; NPR First Listen) (Rostrum)
Dizzee Rascal “Raskit” (first single: “Space”; See here; iTunes; eBay) (Dirtee Stank Recordings)
The Kindred (Ottawa alt-rock group) “Weight” (five-song EP; first single: “Saint”; producer: Dean Hadjichristou; Hear here) (Sumerian)
Shai Linne “Still Jesus” (producers: Alex Hitchens, Linne; guests: Quinten Coblentz, Beautiful Eulogy; first single: “Supreme”; See here) (Lamp Mode Recordings)
Nora Rothman (indie folk/soul singer-songwriter is the daughter of Sony Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman and actress Jessica Harper) “Nora Rothman” (five-song EP; producers: Felix McTeigue, Drew Guido, Rothman; first single: “Note to My Ex-Lover”; Hear here) (Nora Rothman)
Sylver Logan Sharp (former lead singer of Chic) “The Groovement” (producer: Daryl L.A. Hunt; guests: Fred Yonnet, Ida Sand, Anna Sahlene, Tommy Denander; first single: a cover of Christopher Cross’ “Sailing”; Hear here; See here) (Horus Music Distribution)
Shatterproof “Shatterproof” (five-song EP; first single: “Karma”; See here; On Tour) (Revival Recordings)
Tyga “Bitch I’m the Shit 2” (first single: “Move to L.A.,” feat. Ty Dolla $ign; Hear here) (Last Kings Music)
Vanish (N.J. post-hardcore band) “From Sheep to Wolves” (six-song EP; producer: Johnny Franck; first single: “Dead”; Hear here) (Outerloop)
Voldo Blanka (aka Canadian electronic artist Neu Mannas) “Nuns Enjoy a Madman” (first single: “Go Your Way”; See here) (Voldo Blanka)
Kai Whiston “Fissure Price” (six-song EP; first single: “Throat Behaviour”; Hear here; iTunes) (Big Dada)

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Blue Magic “Blue Magic / The Magic of the Blue” (1974 albums, featuring “Side Show,” “Stop to Start” and “Three Ring Circus”; remastered) (Select-O-Hits)
R.L. Burnside “Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download) (Fat Possum)
Dennis Coffey “Evolution … Plus” (1971 album, featuring “Scorpio”; remastered, with bonus tracks) (Select-O-Hits)
Reverend Gary Davis “Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download) (Fat Possum)
The Dells “Like It Was, Like It Is” (1970 album; remastered), “Give Your Baby a Standing Ovation” (1973 album; remastered) (Select-O-Hits)
Honeyboy Edwards “Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download) (Fat Possum)
Europe “The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show – Live At The Roundhouse [Vinyl]” (Nov. 12, 2016, concert in London; See here; Blu-ray Audio; Download) (Hell & Back Recordings)
Lowell Fulson “Classic Cuts 1946-1953” (113 songs on four CDs) (JSP)
Skip James “Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download) (Fat Possum)
Furry Lewis “Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download) (Fat Possum)
Marillion “Misplaced Childhood (Deluxe Edition)” (1985 album; four-CD, one-Blu-ray box set, featuring demos, rarities and a previously unreleased concert in Holland in which the band performed the album in its entirety; 5.1 surround remix by Steven Wilson; Read here; Vinyl Box Set, four LPs; Download; iTunes) (Rhino / Parlophone)
The Monkees “Summer of Love” (12-song collection of their psychedelic material; Read here; eBay; Merch) (Rhino)
Little Brother Montgomery “Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download) (Fat Possum)
The Persuasions “More Than Before, I Just Want To Sing with My Friends” (1974 album; remastered) (Select-O-Hits)
Ramones “Leave Home (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1977 album; remastered three-CD, one-LP box set includes 40th anniversary mixes, Sundragon Rough Mixes, rarities and “Live at CBGB’s 4/2/77”; Standard CD; eBay; Merch) (Rhino / Warner)
Johnny Rivers “Help Me Rhonda” (1975 album; remastered) (U.K. – BGO)
Snow (1980s rock band featured Quiet Riot’s Carlos Cavazo and Hurricane’s Tony Cavazo) “Snow: At Last” (double CD contains 12 vintage Snow studio tracks, plus a live concert from 1981 at the Starwood nightclub in Hollywood) (Escape Music)
Houston Stackhouse “Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download) (Fat Possum)
Eric Stewart “Anthology” (two-CD, 31-song compilation of solo and 10cc material; Read here) (Lemon / Cherry Red)
The Stylistics “You Are Everything: The Essential Stylistics” (three CDs, 55 songs) (U.K. – UMC)
Various artists “Gettin’ Together: Groovy Sounds from the Summer of Love [Vinyl]” (16 hits from 1967; Read here) (Rhino)
Bukka White “Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download) (Fat Possum)
Reverend Robert Wilkins “Worried Blues” (rare and previously out-of-print recordings, released in collaboration with Amazon Originals; Download) (Fat Possum)

Reissues (Downloads)

Gregory Abbott “Shake You Down” (1986 album, with a bonus extended club mix of the title track) (Columbia / Legacy)
Aretha Franklin “Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin” (2001 tribute concert; guests: Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Kid Rock, Backstreet Boys, Teddy Franklin, Bishop Paul S. Morton and the New Jersey Mass Choir; CD, out Aug. 18; Vinyl; DVD) (MVD Visual)
Vinnie James “All American Boy” (1991 album) (RCA / Legacy)
Willie Nile “Places I Have Never Been” (1991 album) (Columbia / Legacy)
Jerry Vale “The Impossible Dream” (1967 album) (Columbia / Legacy)

