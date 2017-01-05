New releases

New Releases: Jan. 6, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Chasing Safety (N.J. post-hardcore rock quartet) “Nomad” (new single: “This Is Hell”; See here; MP3) (Outerloop)
Dropkick Murphys “11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory” (producer: Ted Hutt; first single: “Blood”; Hear here; MP3; Merch) (Born & Bred)
Gone Is Gone (featuring members of Mastodon, Queens of the Stone Age and At The Drive-In) “Echolocation” (Hear here; MP3) (Rise)
Anna Netrebko “Puccini: Manon Lescaut” (recorded live in Salzburg; See here; MP3) (Deutsche Grammophon)
Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams & Benjamin Wallfisch “Hidden Figures (Original Score)” (biographical film, which premiered Dec. 25 before a wide opening release on Jan. 6, stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe and Kevin Costner; also: “Hidden Figures: The Album”; See here) (Rise)

New Releases (MP3s)

The Far Field “The Far Field” (producer: Caleb Baker; guests: Maggie Booher, Bronwyn Hagerty, Dave Harmonson; first single: “Roses for You”; Hear here) (The Far Field, Jan. 5)
Royal Nature (N.C. rock band) “Arcane” (the album chronicles drummer-lyricist Ashton Caton’s story of surviving the Nepal earthquake of 2015, dealing with PTSD, and his renewal; producers: bassist-singer Everett Hardin, Caton; Hear here) (Royal Nature, Jan. 9)
Strange Kaoz “Strange Then Stranger – The Mixtape” (producer: Strange Kaoz; first single: “Remy N Henny”; Hear here) (DeeBizness, Jan. 10)
Dale Watson & Ray Benson “Dale & Ray” (Hear here; CD, out Jan. 13; On Tour) (Ameripolitan / Home / Mailboat)

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Kathleen Battle “Kathleen Battle: The Complete Sony Recordings” (10-CD box set) (Sony Classical)
Grateful Dead “Dick’s Picks 35 – San Diego, CA 8/7/71, Chicago, IL 8/24/71” (four CDs, 45 songs; Merch) (Real Gone Music)
Santana “Lotus [Hybrid SACD]” (1974 double live album; remastered; On Tour; Merch) (Audio Fidelity)
Soundgarden “Badmotorfinger (Super Deluxe Edition)” (1992 album; four CDs, two DVDs and one Blu-ray Audio disc, featuring 109 tracks; 79 songs, videos and mixes are previously unreleased; On Tour; Merch) (A&M / UMe)
Various artists “Puccini: La Bohème” (1987 recordings, featuring Luciano Pavarotti, Mirella Freni, Nicolai Ghiaurov, Elizabeth Harwood, Berliner Philharmoniker and conductor Herbert von Karajan; Hear here) (Decca)

DVD / Blu-ray

Nightwish “Vehicle of Spirit [DVD]” (two concerts, at Wembley Arena, London, and Ratina Stadion, Tampere, with bonus material; Blu-ray) (Nuclear Blast)

