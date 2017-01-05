New Releases: Jan. 6, 2017

Jan. 6, 2017 » Dropkick Murphys, Gone Is Gone, Nightwish, Chasing Safety, etc.

Jan. 13, 2017 » The Flaming Lips, The xx, Brantley Gilbert, You Me At Six, Sepultura, The Band of Heathens, Tom Chaplin, Danny Gokey, etc.

Jan. 20, 2017 » AFI, Foxygen, Mick Harvey, Blackfield, As It Is, Cherry Glazerr, Austra, etc.

Jan. 27, 2017 » Train, Lauren Alaina, Kehlani, Ty Segall, Tift Merritt, Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau, Fred Thomas, Allison Crutchfield, Bash & Pop, etc.

Feb. 3, 2017 » Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, Big Wreck, Less Than Jake, Elbow, Beth Hart, Jim Lauderdale, The Menzingers, etc.

Feb. 10, 2017 » Michael Bolton, Lupe Fiasco, Elvin Bishop, The Godfathers, Overkill, Thievery Corporation, The Sadies, etc.

Feb. 17, 2017 » Ryan Adams, Son Volt, Charlie Wilson, Julia Fordham, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Maggie Rogers, Nikki Lane, etc.

