Published on January 5th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Jan. 6, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Chasing Safety (N.J. post-hardcore rock quartet)
|“Nomad” (new single: “This Is Hell”; See here; MP3)
|(Outerloop)
|Dropkick Murphys
|“11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory” (producer: Ted Hutt; first single: “Blood”; Hear here; MP3; Merch)
|(Born & Bred)
|Gone Is Gone (featuring members of Mastodon, Queens of the Stone Age and At The Drive-In)
|“Echolocation” (Hear here; MP3)
|(Rise)
|Anna Netrebko
|“Puccini: Manon Lescaut” (recorded live in Salzburg; See here; MP3)
|(Deutsche Grammophon)
|Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams & Benjamin Wallfisch
|“Hidden Figures (Original Score)” (biographical film, which premiered Dec. 25 before a wide opening release on Jan. 6, stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe and Kevin Costner; also: “Hidden Figures: The Album”; See here)
|(Rise)
New Releases (MP3s)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|The Far Field
|“The Far Field” (producer: Caleb Baker; guests: Maggie Booher, Bronwyn Hagerty, Dave Harmonson; first single: “Roses for You”; Hear here)
|(The Far Field, Jan. 5)
|Royal Nature (N.C. rock band)
|“Arcane” (the album chronicles drummer-lyricist Ashton Caton’s story of surviving the Nepal earthquake of 2015, dealing with PTSD, and his renewal; producers: bassist-singer Everett Hardin, Caton; Hear here)
|(Royal Nature, Jan. 9)
|Strange Kaoz
|“Strange Then Stranger – The Mixtape” (producer: Strange Kaoz; first single: “Remy N Henny”; Hear here)
|(DeeBizness, Jan. 10)
|Dale Watson & Ray Benson
|“Dale & Ray” (Hear here; CD, out Jan. 13; On Tour)
|(Ameripolitan / Home / Mailboat)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Kathleen Battle
|“Kathleen Battle: The Complete Sony Recordings” (10-CD box set)
|(Sony Classical)
|Grateful Dead
|“Dick’s Picks 35 – San Diego, CA 8/7/71, Chicago, IL 8/24/71” (four CDs, 45 songs; Merch)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Santana
|“Lotus [Hybrid SACD]” (1974 double live album; remastered; On Tour; Merch)
|(Audio Fidelity)
|Soundgarden
|“Badmotorfinger (Super Deluxe Edition)” (1992 album; four CDs, two DVDs and one Blu-ray Audio disc, featuring 109 tracks; 79 songs, videos and mixes are previously unreleased; On Tour; Merch)
|(A&M / UMe)
|Various artists
|“Puccini: La Bohème” (1987 recordings, featuring Luciano Pavarotti, Mirella Freni, Nicolai Ghiaurov, Elizabeth Harwood, Berliner Philharmoniker and conductor Herbert von Karajan; Hear here)
|(Decca)
DVD / Blu-ray
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Nightwish
|“Vehicle of Spirit [DVD]” (two concerts, at Wembley Arena, London, and Ratina Stadion, Tampere, with bonus material; Blu-ray)
|(Nuclear Blast)