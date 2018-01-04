Published on January 4th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Jan. 5, 2018
New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Jon Brion
|“Lady Bird (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (See here; Download, released on Nov. 17; In Theaters)
|(Lakeshore)
|Lil Pump
|“Lil Pump” (15-track mixtape; guests: Smokepurpp, Lil Yachty, Gucci Mane, Chief Keef, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross; Hear here; Download, released on Oct. 6; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Tha Lights Global / Warner)
|Rachel Barton Pine
|“Elgar, Bruch Violin Concertos” (with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Andrew Litton; Download; iTunes)
|(Avie)
|John Powell
|“Ferdinand (Original Motion Picture Score)” (See here; Download; In Theaters)
|(La-La Land)
|Profligate
|“Somewhere Else” (first single: “Enlist”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Wharf Cat)
|Summoning
|“With Doom We Come” (first single: “Tar-Calion”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Napalm)
More Releases for Jan. 5, 2018 »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
New Releases (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Jack Black
|“The Polka King (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (Netflix original film; See here)
|(Lakeshore)
More Digital Releases for Jan. 5, 2018 »
Reissues (CDs / Vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Daryl Hall & John Oates
|“Livetime” (1978 album; remastered; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Friday Music)
|Meat Loaf
|“Bat Out of Hell [Vinyl]” (1977 album; remastered; 180-gram audiophile translucent red vinyl, 40th anniversary limited edition)
|(Friday Music)
|Various artists
|“Claude Debussy: The Complete Works” (33-CD box set; Download)
|(Warner Classics / Parlophone)
More Releases for Jan. 5, 2018 »
Reissues (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Tears For Fears
|“Mad World: The Collection” (35-song set, originally released on CD in 2010; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Spectrum Music / UMe)
More Digital Releases for Jan. 5, 2018 »
Next Week: Jan. 12, 2018
Nov. 24 / Dec. 1 / Dec. 8 / Dec. 15 / Dec. 22 / Dec. 29