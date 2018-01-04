New releases

Published on January 4th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault

0

New Releases: Jan. 5, 2018

New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Jon Brion “Lady Bird (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (See here; Download, released on Nov. 17; In Theaters) (Lakeshore)
Lil Pump “Lil Pump” (15-track mixtape; guests: Smokepurpp, Lil Yachty, Gucci Mane, Chief Keef, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross; Hear here; Download, released on Oct. 6; iTunes; On Tour) (Tha Lights Global / Warner)
Rachel Barton Pine “Elgar, Bruch Violin Concertos” (with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Andrew Litton; Download; iTunes) (Avie)
John Powell “Ferdinand (Original Motion Picture Score)” (See here; Download; In Theaters) (La-La Land)
Profligate “Somewhere Else” (first single: “Enlist”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes) (Wharf Cat)
Summoning “With Doom We Come” (first single: “Tar-Calion”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes) (Napalm)

More Releases for Jan. 5, 2018 »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

New Releases (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Jack Black “The Polka King (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (Netflix original film; See here) (Lakeshore)

More Digital Releases for Jan. 5, 2018 »

Reissues (CDs / Vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Daryl Hall & John Oates “Livetime” (1978 album; remastered; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Friday Music)
Meat Loaf “Bat Out of Hell [Vinyl]” (1977 album; remastered; 180-gram audiophile translucent red vinyl, 40th anniversary limited edition) (Friday Music)
Various artists “Claude Debussy: The Complete Works” (33-CD box set; Download) (Warner Classics / Parlophone)

More Releases for Jan. 5, 2018 »

Reissues (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Tears For Fears “Mad World: The Collection” (35-song set, originally released on CD in 2010; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Spectrum Music / UMe)

More Digital Releases for Jan. 5, 2018 »

Next Week: Jan. 12, 2018

Nov. 24 / Dec. 1 / Dec. 8 / Dec. 15 / Dec. 22 / Dec. 29


Tags: , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑