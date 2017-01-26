Published on January 26th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Jan. 27, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Lauren Alaina (“American Idol” season 10 runner-up)
|“Road Less Traveled” (she co-wrote all 12 songs, including the title track, with Meghan Trainor and Jesse Frasure; producer: busbee; first single: “On the Rocks”; See here; On Tour)
|(Mercury Nashville / 19 / Interscope)
|Bell Biv DeVoe
|“Three Stripes” (their first album since 2001; guests: Boyz II Men, SWV; first single: “Run”; See here; MP3; On Tour; Merch)
|(eOne Music)
|Julie Byrne
|“Not Even Happiness” (producer: Eric Littman; first single: “Natural Blue”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Ba Da Bing!)
|Cloud Nothings
|“Life Without Sound” (producer: John Goodmanson; Hear here; MP3)
|(Carpark)
|Allison Crutchfield
|“Tourist in This Town” (first single: “Dean’s Room”; See here; NPR First Listen; Read here; MP3)
|(Merge)
|Deaf Havana (U.K. quintet)
|“All These Countless Nights” (producer: Adam Noble; Hear here; MP3; iTunes)
|(SO Recordings / Caroline)
|Delicate Steve (aka Steve Marion)
|“This Is Steve” (his first album in four years; Hear here; See here; MP3)
|(ANTI- / Epitaph)
|Brigitte DeMeyer & Will Kimbrough
|“Mockingbird Soul” (Hear here; MP3)
|(MRI)
|Mark Eitzel
|“Hey Mr. Ferryman” (first single: “The Last Ten Years”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Merge)
|Emptyset (Bristol-based experimental duo)
|“Borders” (first single: “Speak”; Hear here)
|(Thrill Jockey)
|John Garcia (a founding member of Kyuss, Slo Burn and Unida)
|“The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues” (first single: “Kylie”; See here)
|(Napalm)
|Howe Gelb
|“Future Standards” (Hear here; MP3)
|(Fire)
|Brantley Gilbert
|“The Devil Don’t Sleep” (Hear here; Read here; MP3)
|(The Valory Music Co.)
|Greywind
|“Afterthoughts” (Hear here; See here; MP3)
|(Spinefarm)
|Japandroids (Vancouver-based rock duo)
|“Near to the Wild Heart of Life” (first single: “Near to the Wild Heart of Life”; Hear here; MP3)
|(ANTI- / Epitaph)
|Kehlani
|“SweetSexySavage” (first single: “Advice”; Hear here; MP3; MP3 Deluxe Edition)
|(TSNMI / Atlantic)
|Kreator
|“Gods of Violence” (producer: Jens Bogren; Hear here; Deluxe Edition; Vinyl; MP3)
|(Nuclear Blast)
|Leopold and His Fiction
|“Darling Destroyer” (first single: “I’m Caving In”; See here; MP3)
|(Independent Label Alliance)
|Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
|“Prick of the Litter” (producers: McClinton, Kevin McKendree, Bob Britt; Hear here; Vinyl)
|(Thirty Tigers)
|Tift Merritt
|“Stitch of the World” (guest: Sam Beam; Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3)
|(Yep Roc)
|Once & Future Band
|“Once & Future Band” (Hear here; MP3)
|(Castle Face)
|Stephen Pearcy (former Ratt singer)
|“Smash” (producers: Pearcy, Matt Thorne, Erik Ferentinos; first single: “I Can’t Take It”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
|Priests (D.C.-based punk quartet)
|“Nothing Feels Natural” (See here; NPR First Listen; MP3)
|(Sister Polygon)
|Whitney Rose (Canadian country singer-songwriter)
|“South Texas Suite” (six-song EP; See here)
|(Six Shooter)
|Ty Segall
|“Ty Segall” (first single: “Orange Color Queen”; Hear/read here; NPR First Listen; MP3)
|(Drag City)
|Sleater-Kinney
|“Live in Paris” (recorded at La Cigale on March 20, 2015; first single: “Surface Envy”; Hear here; Vinyl; MP3; Merch)
|(Sub Pop)
|Tobin Sprout
|“The Universe and Me” (the former Guided By Voices guitarist’s first solo album in seven years; first single: “Future Boy Today / Man of Tomorrow”; Hear here)
|(Burger)
|Quinn Sullivan (17-year-old guitar prodigy)
|“Midnight Highway” (producer: Tom Hambridge; first single: “Something For Me”; Hear here; See here; MP3)
|(Provogue / Mascot Label Group)
|Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau
|“Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau” (a double album of covers and original songs; first single: “Scarlet Town”; Vinyl)
|(Nonesuch)
|Train
|“a girl a bottle a boat” (guest: Pricilla Renea; first single: “Play That Song”; Hear here; Target-Exclusive, with two extra songs; MP3)
|(Columbia)
|Various artists
|“Falsettos (2016 Broadway Cast Recording)” (revival of the Tony Award-winning William Finn musical stars Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block, Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms, Brandon Uranowitz and Betsy Wolfe; See here)
|(Ghostlight)
|Various artists
|“NOW That’s What I Call Music! 61” (22 hits; MP3)
|(Legacy)
|Various artists
|“Roll Columbia: Woody Guthrie’s 26 Northwest Songs” (two-CD tribute, recorded by artists with ties to the Pacific Northwest, with 44-page booklet; producers: Jon Neufeld, Joe Seamons, Bill Murlin, John Smith; Hear here; MP3)
|(Smithsonian Folkways Recordings)
|Various artists
|“WOW Gospel 2017” (two CDs, 30 songs; MP3; DVD)
|(RCA Inspiration)
|Zach Williams
|“Chain Breaker” (Hear here; MP3)
|(Essential)
New Releases (MP3s)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Della Memoria (synth-rock-pop band)
|“The Ebb” (five-song EP; producers: Della Memoria, Justin Laframboise; Hear here)
|(Della Memoria, Jan. 24)
|Dope KNife (Savannah rapper)
|“NineteenEightyFour” (guests: Sage Francis, Ceschi; See here; Read here)
|(Strange Famous)
|Erik Hassle
|“Innocence Lost” (guests: Tinashe, Vic Mensa, Gorgon City; Hear here)
|(Record Company TEN / RCA)
|Migos (Georgia hip-hop trio)
|“C U L T U R E” (producers: Buddah Bless, Cardo, DY, G Koop, Metro Boomin, Nard & B, Tre Pounds, XL; guests: Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, 2 Chains, Lil Uzi Vert; new single: “T-Shirt”; See here; On Tour)
|(Quality Control Music / 300 Entertainment / Atlantic)
|Parcels
|“Hideout” (five-song EP; Hear here)
|(Kitsuné Musique)
|Joshua Radin
|“The Fall” (producer: Radin; Hear here)
|(Glass Bead Music)
|Tinie Tempah
|“Youth” (guests: Jess Glynne, Katy B, Zara Larsson, Wizkid; new single: “Mamacita”; Hear here)
|(Parlophone UK)
|Fred Thomas
|“Changer” (first single: “Brickwall”; Hear here)
|(Polyvinyl)
|Urochromes
|“Night Bully” (Hear here)
|(Wharf Cat)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Brewer & Shipley
|“Karma Collection” (feat. the albums “Weeds,” “Tarkio,” “Shake Off the Demon” and “Rural Space”)
|(U.K. – Floating World)
|Cheap Trick
|“Dream Police” (1979 album; remastered, with four bonus tracks)
|(U.K. – Music On CD)
|Chicago
|“Chicago II (Steven Wilson Remix)” (1970 album; stereo remix from the original 16-track multi-track tapes)
|(Rhino)
|Joe Cocker
|“Joe Cocker! [Hybrid SACD]” (1969 album, featuring “She Came in Through the Bathroom Window” and “Delta Lady”; remastered)
|(Audio Fidelity)
|Cream
|“Fresh Cream (Deluxe Edition)” (1966 album; three-CD, one-Blu-ray Audio box set; Merch)
|(Polydor / UMe)
|Derringer
|“The Complete Blue Sky Albums 1976-1978” (five-CD box set includes three bonus tracks and the rare, promo-only “Live in Cleveland”; Read here)
|(HNE / Cherry Red)
|Grand Funk
|“Shine On [Hybrid SACD]” (1974 album, featuring “The Loco-Motion” and produced by Todd Rundgren; remastered)
|(Audio Fidelity)
|The Move
|“Magnetic Waves of Sound: The Best of The Move” (CD/DVD collection includes newly remastered 21 songs and a DVD containing a rare promo film, 20 BBC appearances and German TV performances; Read here)
|(Esoteric Recordings / Cherry Red)
|Sepultura
|“The Roadrunner Albums: 1985-1996” (six-CD box set; Vinyl; On Tour; Merch)
|(Atlantic)
|Various artists
|“La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Vinyl]” (2016 film; composed and orchestrated by Justin Hurwitz, featuring vocal performances from the film’s stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling)
|(Interscope)
|Various artists
|“The Men in the Glass Booth” (three-disc set of re-edits and remixes by the disco era’s most influential DJs, compiled by Al Kent, with 40-page booklet; Hear here; Vinyl; MP3)
|(BBE)
|Various artists
|“NOW That’s What I Call 90s Pop” (18 hits; MP3)
|(Legacy)
|Various artists
|“100 Hits – Car Songs” (five-CD compilation, featuring hits by OutKast, TLC, Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Dolly Parton, etc.; Read here)
|(Demon Music Group / Edsel)
|Various artists
|“100 Hits – Power Ballads” (five-CD compilation, featuring hits by 10cc, Boston, Bonnie Tyler, Europe, Heart, Survivor, etc.; See here; Read here)
|(Demon Music Group / Edsel)
|Various artists
|“100 Hits – Pure 80s” (five-CD compilation, featuring hits by Wham!, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Cyndi Lauper, Adam Ant, Donna Summer, Belinda Carlisle, Thompson Twins, Dead or Alive, etc.; See here; Read here)
|(Demon Music Group / Edsel)
|Various artists
|“100 Hits – 70s Chartbusters” (five-CD compilation, featuring hits by T. Rex, The Jacksons, The Emotions, Heatwave, Bay City Rollers, etc.; Read here)
|(Demon Music Group / Edsel)
|Various artists
|“100 Hits – 60s Originals” (five-CD compilation, featuring hits by Nina Simone, The Byrds, The Lovin’ Spoonful, Andy Williams, etc.; Read here)
|(Demon Music Group / Edsel)
|Various artists
|“100 Hits – Ultimate No. 1s” (five-CD compilation, featuring hits by The Bangles, Wham!, Boney M, Usher, Westlife, etc.; See here; Read here)
|(Demon Music Group / Edsel)
|Various artists
|“Will You Love Me Tomorrow: The Gerry Goffin & Carole King Songbook” (30 songs; Track list)
|(Soul Jam)
Reissues (MP3s)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Jefferson Airplane
|“Bark” (1971 album; with two bonus tracks)
|(RCA / Legacy)
|Eddy Raven
|“The Best of Eddy Raven” (10 tracks)
|(RCA / Legacy)