Published on January 26th, 2017

New Releases: Jan. 27, 2017

Lauren Alaina (“American Idol” season 10 runner-up) “Road Less Traveled” (she co-wrote all 12 songs, including the title track, with Meghan Trainor and Jesse Frasure; producer: busbee; first single: “On the Rocks”; See here; On Tour) (Mercury Nashville / 19 / Interscope)
Bell Biv DeVoe “Three Stripes” (their first album since 2001; guests: Boyz II Men, SWV; first single: “Run”; See here; MP3; On Tour; Merch) (eOne Music)
Julie Byrne “Not Even Happiness” (producer: Eric Littman; first single: “Natural Blue”; Hear here; MP3) (Ba Da Bing!)
Cloud Nothings “Life Without Sound” (producer: John Goodmanson; Hear here; MP3) (Carpark)
Allison Crutchfield “Tourist in This Town” (first single: “Dean’s Room”; See here; NPR First Listen; Read here; MP3) (Merge)
Deaf Havana (U.K. quintet) “All These Countless Nights” (producer: Adam Noble; Hear here; MP3; iTunes) (SO Recordings / Caroline)
Delicate Steve (aka Steve Marion) “This Is Steve” (his first album in four years; Hear here; See here; MP3) (ANTI- / Epitaph)
Brigitte DeMeyer & Will Kimbrough “Mockingbird Soul” (Hear here; MP3) (MRI)
Mark Eitzel “Hey Mr. Ferryman” (first single: “The Last Ten Years”; Hear here; MP3) (Merge)
Emptyset (Bristol-based experimental duo) “Borders” (first single: “Speak”; Hear here) (Thrill Jockey)
John Garcia (a founding member of Kyuss, Slo Burn and Unida) “The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues” (first single: “Kylie”; See here) (Napalm)
Howe Gelb “Future Standards” (Hear here; MP3) (Fire)
Brantley Gilbert “The Devil Don’t Sleep” (Hear here; Read here; MP3) (The Valory Music Co.)
Greywind “Afterthoughts” (Hear here; See here; MP3) (Spinefarm)
Japandroids (Vancouver-based rock duo) “Near to the Wild Heart of Life” (first single: “Near to the Wild Heart of Life”; Hear here; MP3) (ANTI- / Epitaph)
Kehlani “SweetSexySavage” (first single: “Advice”; Hear here; MP3; MP3 Deluxe Edition) (TSNMI / Atlantic)
Kreator “Gods of Violence” (producer: Jens Bogren; Hear here; Deluxe Edition; Vinyl; MP3) (Nuclear Blast)
Leopold and His Fiction “Darling Destroyer” (first single: “I’m Caving In”; See here; MP3) (Independent Label Alliance)
Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men “Prick of the Litter” (producers: McClinton, Kevin McKendree, Bob Britt; Hear here; Vinyl) (Thirty Tigers)
Tift Merritt “Stitch of the World” (guest: Sam Beam; Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3) (Yep Roc)
Once & Future Band “Once & Future Band” (Hear here; MP3) (Castle Face)
Stephen Pearcy (former Ratt singer) “Smash” (producers: Pearcy, Matt Thorne, Erik Ferentinos; first single: “I Can’t Take It”; Hear here; MP3) (Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
Priests (D.C.-based punk quartet) “Nothing Feels Natural” (See here; NPR First Listen; MP3) (Sister Polygon)
Whitney Rose (Canadian country singer-songwriter) “South Texas Suite” (six-song EP; See here) (Six Shooter)
Ty Segall “Ty Segall” (first single: “Orange Color Queen”; Hear/read here; NPR First Listen; MP3) (Drag City)
Sleater-Kinney “Live in Paris” (recorded at La Cigale on March 20, 2015; first single: “Surface Envy”; Hear here; Vinyl; MP3; Merch) (Sub Pop)
Tobin Sprout “The Universe and Me” (the former Guided By Voices guitarist’s first solo album in seven years; first single: “Future Boy Today / Man of Tomorrow”; Hear here) (Burger)
Quinn Sullivan (17-year-old guitar prodigy) “Midnight Highway” (producer: Tom Hambridge; first single: “Something For Me”; Hear here; See here; MP3) (Provogue / Mascot Label Group)
Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau “Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau” (a double album of covers and original songs; first single: “Scarlet Town”; Vinyl) (Nonesuch)
Train “a girl a bottle a boat” (guest: Pricilla Renea; first single: “Play That Song”; Hear here; Target-Exclusive, with two extra songs; MP3) (Columbia)
Various artists “Falsettos (2016 Broadway Cast Recording)” (revival of the Tony Award-winning William Finn musical stars Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block, Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms, Brandon Uranowitz and Betsy Wolfe; See here) (Ghostlight)
Various artists “NOW That’s What I Call Music! 61” (22 hits; MP3) (Legacy)
Various artists “Roll Columbia: Woody Guthrie’s 26 Northwest Songs” (two-CD tribute, recorded by artists with ties to the Pacific Northwest, with 44-page booklet; producers: Jon Neufeld, Joe Seamons, Bill Murlin, John Smith; Hear here; MP3) (Smithsonian Folkways Recordings)
Various artists “WOW Gospel 2017” (two CDs, 30 songs; MP3; DVD) (RCA Inspiration)
Zach Williams “Chain Breaker” (Hear here; MP3) (Essential)

Della Memoria (synth-rock-pop band) “The Ebb” (five-song EP; producers: Della Memoria, Justin Laframboise; Hear here) (Della Memoria, Jan. 24)
Dope KNife (Savannah rapper) “NineteenEightyFour” (guests: Sage Francis, Ceschi; See here; Read here) (Strange Famous)
Erik Hassle “Innocence Lost” (guests: Tinashe, Vic Mensa, Gorgon City; Hear here) (Record Company TEN / RCA)
Migos (Georgia hip-hop trio) “C U L T U R E” (producers: Buddah Bless, Cardo, DY, G Koop, Metro Boomin, Nard & B, Tre Pounds, XL; guests: Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, 2 Chains, Lil Uzi Vert; new single: “T-Shirt”; See here; On Tour) (Quality Control Music / 300 Entertainment / Atlantic)
Parcels “Hideout” (five-song EP; Hear here) (Kitsuné Musique)
Joshua Radin “The Fall” (producer: Radin; Hear here) (Glass Bead Music)
Tinie Tempah “Youth” (guests: Jess Glynne, Katy B, Zara Larsson, Wizkid; new single: “Mamacita”; Hear here) (Parlophone UK)
Fred Thomas “Changer” (first single: “Brickwall”; Hear here) (Polyvinyl)
Urochromes “Night Bully” (Hear here) (Wharf Cat)

Brewer & Shipley “Karma Collection” (feat. the albums “Weeds,” “Tarkio,” “Shake Off the Demon” and “Rural Space”) (U.K. – Floating World)
Cheap Trick “Dream Police” (1979 album; remastered, with four bonus tracks) (U.K. – Music On CD)
Chicago “Chicago II (Steven Wilson Remix)” (1970 album; stereo remix from the original 16-track multi-track tapes) (Rhino)
Joe Cocker “Joe Cocker! [Hybrid SACD]” (1969 album, featuring “She Came in Through the Bathroom Window” and “Delta Lady”; remastered) (Audio Fidelity)
Cream “Fresh Cream (Deluxe Edition)” (1966 album; three-CD, one-Blu-ray Audio box set; Merch) (Polydor / UMe)
Derringer “The Complete Blue Sky Albums 1976-1978” (five-CD box set includes three bonus tracks and the rare, promo-only “Live in Cleveland”; Read here) (HNE / Cherry Red)
Grand Funk “Shine On [Hybrid SACD]” (1974 album, featuring “The Loco-Motion” and produced by Todd Rundgren; remastered) (Audio Fidelity)
The Move “Magnetic Waves of Sound: The Best of The Move” (CD/DVD collection includes newly remastered 21 songs and a DVD containing a rare promo film, 20 BBC appearances and German TV performances; Read here) (Esoteric Recordings / Cherry Red)
Sepultura “The Roadrunner Albums: 1985-1996” (six-CD box set; Vinyl; On Tour; Merch) (Atlantic)
Various artists “La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Vinyl]” (2016 film; composed and orchestrated by Justin Hurwitz, featuring vocal performances from the film’s stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling) (Interscope)
Various artists “The Men in the Glass Booth” (three-disc set of re-edits and remixes by the disco era’s most influential DJs, compiled by Al Kent, with 40-page booklet; Hear here; Vinyl; MP3) (BBE)
Various artists “NOW That’s What I Call 90s Pop” (18 hits; MP3) (Legacy)
Various artists “100 Hits – Car Songs” (five-CD compilation, featuring hits by OutKast, TLC, Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Dolly Parton, etc.; Read here) (Demon Music Group / Edsel)
Various artists “100 Hits – Power Ballads” (five-CD compilation, featuring hits by 10cc, Boston, Bonnie Tyler, Europe, Heart, Survivor, etc.; See here; Read here) (Demon Music Group / Edsel)
Various artists “100 Hits – Pure 80s” (five-CD compilation, featuring hits by Wham!, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Cyndi Lauper, Adam Ant, Donna Summer, Belinda Carlisle, Thompson Twins, Dead or Alive, etc.; See here; Read here) (Demon Music Group / Edsel)
Various artists “100 Hits – 70s Chartbusters” (five-CD compilation, featuring hits by T. Rex, The Jacksons, The Emotions, Heatwave, Bay City Rollers, etc.; Read here) (Demon Music Group / Edsel)
Various artists “100 Hits – 60s Originals” (five-CD compilation, featuring hits by Nina Simone, The Byrds, The Lovin’ Spoonful, Andy Williams, etc.; Read here) (Demon Music Group / Edsel)
Various artists “100 Hits – Ultimate No. 1s” (five-CD compilation, featuring hits by The Bangles, Wham!, Boney M, Usher, Westlife, etc.; See here; Read here) (Demon Music Group / Edsel)
Various artists “Will You Love Me Tomorrow: The Gerry Goffin & Carole King Songbook” (30 songs; Track list) (Soul Jam)

Jefferson Airplane “Bark” (1971 album; with two bonus tracks) (RCA / Legacy)
Eddy Raven “The Best of Eddy Raven” (10 tracks) (RCA / Legacy)

Next Week: Feb. 3, 2017

