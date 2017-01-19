New Releases: Jan. 20, 2017

|Artist:
|AFI
|“AFI (The Blood Album)” (Hear here; MP3)
|(Concord)
|Animotion (led by original members Bill Wadhams and Astrid Plane)
|“Raise Your Expectations” (their first studio album in 26 years; Hear/read here; MP3)
|(Invisible Hands Music)
|As It Is (U.K. pop rockers)
|“Okay” (first single: “okay”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Fearless)
|As Lions (British rock quintet fronted by singer Austin Dickinson, son of Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson)
|“Selfish Age” (producers: David Bendeth, Kane Churko; first single: “okay”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Better Noise)
|Austra
|“Future Politics” (first single: “Utopia”; See here; MP3; iTunes)
|(Domino)
|Blackfield
|“V” (producer: Alan Parsons; Hear/read here; Deluxe Edition; MP3)
|(Kscope)
|Ronnie Baker Brooks
|“Times Have Changed” (the Chicago soul blues guitarist’s first album in 10 years; producer: Steve Jordan; guests: Felix Cavaliere, father Lonnie Brooks, “Big Head” Todd Mohr, the late Bobby “Blue” Bland, Steve Cropper, Angie Stone, Eddie Willis, Al Kapone, Lee Roy Parnell; Hear here)
|(Provogue / Mascot Label Group )
|Cherry Glazerr
|“Apocalipstick” (new single: “Nurse Ratched”; See here; MP3)
|(Secretly Canadian)
|Alex Clare (London-born, Jerusalem-based singer-songwriter and producer)
|“Tail of Lions” (first single: “Tell Me What You Need”; Hear here; MP3)
|(ETC Recordings)
|Tim Cohen (of The Fresh & Only’s and Magic Trick)
|“Luck Man” (first single: “Meat Is Murder”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Sinderlyn)
|Rose Elinor Dougall (formerly of The Pipettes)
|“Stellular” (See here)
|(Vermilion)
|Nathan East
|“Reverence” (includes covers of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Serpentine Fire,” Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground” and “Over the Rainbow,” featuring his 16-year-old son Noah East on piano; producer: Chris Gero; guests: Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, Philip Bailey, Verdine White, Ralph Johnson, Yolanda Adams; See here; MP3; On Tour)
|(Yamaha Entertainment Group)
|Foxygen
|“Hang” (guests: The Flaming Lips’ Steven Drozd, Matthew E. White, the Lemon Twigs, a 40-plus-piece symphony orchestra, etc.; new single: “Follower the Leader”; See here; MP3; iTunes)
|(Jagjaguwar)
|Mick Harvey
|“Intoxicated Women” (fourth and final volume of his Serge Gainsbourg translations; guests: Channthy Kak, Xanthe Waite, Sophia Brous, Lyndelle-Jayne Spruyt, Jess Ribeiro, Andrea Schroeder, and Harvey’s son, Solomon; Hear here; Read here; MP3)
|(Mute)
|Kidz Bop Kids
|“Kidz Bop 34” (14 songs; MP3; Target Exclusive CD, with four extra tracks)
|(Kidz Bop)
|Norma Jean Martine
|“Only In My Mind” (producers: Danton Supple, Ed Harcourt; See here; MP3)
|(Casablanca / Republic)
|The McIntosh County Shouters
|“Spirituals & Shout Songs from the Georgia Coast” (producers: Daniel E. Sheehy, Art Rosenbaum; Hear here; MP3)
|(Smithsonian Folkways Recordings)
|The Proper Ornaments
|“Foxhole” (first single: “Memories”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Slumberland)
|Starset
|“Hang” (producer: Rob Graves; new single: “Back to the Earth”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour)
|(Razor & Tie)
|Curtis Stigers with the Danish Radio Big Band
|“One More for the Road” (covers of Frank Sinatra, recorded live in Copenhagen; MP3)
|(Concord Jazz)
|Tycho (ambient rock group)
|“Epoch” (released digitally on Sept. 30; Hear here; MP3)
|(Ghostly International)