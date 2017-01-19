New releases

New Releases: Jan. 20, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
AFI “AFI (The Blood Album)” (Hear here; MP3) (Concord)
Animotion (led by original members Bill Wadhams and Astrid Plane) “Raise Your Expectations” (their first studio album in 26 years; Hear/read here; MP3) (Invisible Hands Music)
As It Is (U.K. pop rockers) “Okay” (first single: “okay”; Hear here; MP3) (Fearless)
As Lions (British rock quintet fronted by singer Austin Dickinson, son of Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson) “Selfish Age” (producers: David Bendeth, Kane Churko; first single: “okay”; Hear here; MP3) (Better Noise)
Austra “Future Politics” (first single: “Utopia”; See here; MP3; iTunes) (Domino)
Blackfield “V” (producer: Alan Parsons; Hear/read here; Deluxe Edition; MP3) (Kscope)
Ronnie Baker Brooks “Times Have Changed” (the Chicago soul blues guitarist’s first album in 10 years; producer: Steve Jordan; guests: Felix Cavaliere, father Lonnie Brooks, “Big Head” Todd Mohr, the late Bobby “Blue” Bland, Steve Cropper, Angie Stone, Eddie Willis, Al Kapone, Lee Roy Parnell; Hear here) (Provogue / Mascot Label Group )
Cherry Glazerr “Apocalipstick” (new single: “Nurse Ratched”; See here; MP3) (Secretly Canadian)
Alex Clare (London-born, Jerusalem-based singer-songwriter and producer) “Tail of Lions” (first single: “Tell Me What You Need”; Hear here; MP3) (ETC Recordings)
Tim Cohen (of The Fresh & Only’s and Magic Trick) “Luck Man” (first single: “Meat Is Murder”; Hear here; MP3) (Sinderlyn)
Rose Elinor Dougall (formerly of The Pipettes) “Stellular” (See here) (Vermilion)
Nathan East “Reverence” (includes covers of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Serpentine Fire,” Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground” and “Over the Rainbow,” featuring his 16-year-old son Noah East on piano; producer: Chris Gero; guests: Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, Philip Bailey, Verdine White, Ralph Johnson, Yolanda Adams; See here; MP3; On Tour) (Yamaha Entertainment Group)
Foxygen “Hang” (guests: The Flaming Lips’ Steven Drozd, Matthew E. White, the Lemon Twigs, a 40-plus-piece symphony orchestra, etc.; new single: “Follower the Leader”; See here; MP3; iTunes) (Jagjaguwar)
Mick Harvey “Intoxicated Women” (fourth and final volume of his Serge Gainsbourg translations; guests: Channthy Kak, Xanthe Waite, Sophia Brous, Lyndelle-Jayne Spruyt, Jess Ribeiro, Andrea Schroeder, and Harvey’s son, Solomon; Hear here; Read here; MP3) (Mute)
Kidz Bop Kids “Kidz Bop 34” (14 songs; MP3; Target Exclusive CD, with four extra tracks) (Kidz Bop)
Norma Jean Martine “Only In My Mind” (producers: Danton Supple, Ed Harcourt; See here; MP3) (Casablanca / Republic)
The McIntosh County Shouters “Spirituals & Shout Songs from the Georgia Coast” (producers: Daniel E. Sheehy, Art Rosenbaum; Hear here; MP3) (Smithsonian Folkways Recordings)
The Proper Ornaments “Foxhole” (first single: “Memories”; Hear here; MP3) (Slumberland)
Starset “Hang” (producer: Rob Graves; new single: “Back to the Earth”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour) (Razor & Tie)
Curtis Stigers with the Danish Radio Big Band “One More for the Road” (covers of Frank Sinatra, recorded live in Copenhagen; MP3) (Concord Jazz)
Tycho (ambient rock group) “Epoch” (released digitally on Sept. 30; Hear here; MP3) (Ghostly International)

New Releases (MP3s)

Artist: Title: Label:
Klasey Jones (electronic producer) “Foreign Buyers Club” (five-song EP; first single: “Cement”; Hear here) (Terrorhythm, Jan. 23)
Aaron Keylock (teenage guitarist from Britain) “Cut Against the Grain” (producer: Fabrizio Grossi; Hear here) (Provogue / Mascot Label Group)
Landlady (Brooklyn quintet) “The World Is a Loud Place” (producer: frontman Adam Schatz; Hear here) (Landladyland / Hometapes)
Rodrigo Serrão “Stick to the Music” (producer: Serrão; guests: Fernanda Paulo; Maria Ana Bobone, Joana Pessoa; first single: “I Hereby Give You My Life”; Hear here) (kbranca music, Jan. 22)
Wyldlife (NYC rock quartet) “Out On Your Block” (first single: “Contraband”; Hear here) (Wicked Cool)

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Fairground Attraction “The First of a Million Kisses (Expanded Edition)” (1988 album; Album of the Year winner at the 1989 Brit Awards; remastered two-CD set includes nine previously unreleased songs and demos and eight long-out-of-print tracks from their “Live in Japan” album; See here; Read here) (U.K. – Cherry Red)
Barry Goldberg “Street Man / Blast from My Pasts” (1969, 1971 albums; remastered) (U.K. – Retroworld)
Grateful Dead “The Grateful Dead (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1967 album; remastered, with a second CD featuring an unreleased July 1966 show from P.N.E. Garden Auditorium in Vancouver; Picture Disc Vinyl; MP3; Merch) (Grateful Dead Production)
Jean-Michel Jarre “Oxygene Trilogy” (includes parts 1-20; Hear here; MP3; Vinyl) (Sony Music)
Tom Jones “5 Classic Albums” (U.K. – Spectrum Audio / UMC)
Nelson Riddle “Batman: The Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1966 album; remastered) (La-La Land)
Carly Simon “Have You Seen Me Lately / Letters Never Sent” (1990, 1994 albums; remastered) (U.K. – Floating World)
Jermaine Stewart “Say It Again (Deluxe Edition)” (1987 album; remastered, with 20 bonus tracks; Read here) (U.K. – Cherry Red)
Various artists “2017 Grammy Nominees” (MP3) (Atlantic)

Next Week: Jan. 27, 2017

Dec. 9 / Dec. 16 / Dec. 23 / Dec. 30 / Jan. 6 / Jan. 13

