New Releases: Jan. 13, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Accept “Restless and Live” (two-CD, one-DVD set includes entire show at Bang Your Head!!! Festival 2015; See here; MP3) (Nuclear Blast)
The Band of Heathens “Duende” (first single: “Trouble Came Early”; Hear here; See here; MP3) (BOH)
Bonobo “Migration” (guests: Nick Murphy, Innov Gnawa, Rhye, Nicole Miglis; first single: “Kerala”; See here; MP3) (Ninja Tune)
Ray Cardwell “Tennessee Moon” (producer: Pat Flynn; guests: John Cowan, Claire Lynch, Ronnie Bowman, Danny Roberts, Jesse McReynolds, Rob Ickes, Andy Leftwich, etc.; Hear here; MP3) (Pinecastle)
Tom Chaplin (of Keane) “The Wave” (producer: Matt Hales; first single: “Hardened Heart”; See here; Deluxe Edition; MP3; MP3 Deluxe Edition) (Arts & Crafts)
Jake Clemons (E Street Band saxophonist and nephew of Clarence Clemons) “Fear & Love” (producers: Clemons, Ryan Swinehart; first single: “A Little Bit Sweet”; Hear here; MP3) (BMG Soundstage)
Colony House (Franklin, Tenn., indie-rock quartet) “Only the Lonely” (first single: “You Know It”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes) (Descendant / RCA)
The Flaming Lips “Oczy Mlody” (broken Polish for “eyes of the young”; first single: “The Castle”; Hear here; MP3) (Warner)
Renée Fleming “Distant Light” (her exploration of Scandinavian music, recorded with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra; Hear here; MP3) (Decca)
Danny Gokey “Rise” (guests: Jordin Sparks, Kiki Sheard; Hear here; MP3) (BMG Rights Management)
Half Japanese “Hear the Lions Roar” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3) (Fire)
The Infamous Stringdusters “Laws of Gravity” (producers: The Infamous Stringdusters, Billy Hume; first single: “This Ol’ Building”; Hear here; MP3) (Compass)
Madness “Can’t Touch Us Now” (first single: “Mr. Apples”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; MP3; iTunes; Merch) (UMe)
The Molochs “America’s Velvet Glory” (first single: “No More Cryin'”; Hear here; MP3) (Innovative Leisure)
Nonstop to Cairo (Long Island ska, hip-hop and funk band) “Dabble Heavy” (Hear here; MP3) (Marigold)
The Regrettes (L.A. punk rockers) “Feel Your Feelings, Fool!” (new single: “Hot”; Hear here; MP3) (Warner)
Run the Jewels “Run the Jewels 3” (guests: Joi Gilliam, Danny Brown, Tunde Adebimpe, Trina, Kamasi Washington; Hear here; MP3) (Run the Jewels, Inc.)
Jeannie Seely “Written in Song” (the first album from “Miss Country Soul” since 2011; guests: Jessi Colter, Marty Stuart, Connie Smith, Kenny and Tess Sears, Jan Howard; Hear here; MP3) (Cheyenne / Smith Music Group)
Sepultura “Machine Messiah” (producers: Sepultura, Jens Bogren; Hear/read here; MP3; Merch) (Nuclear Blast)
Systema Solar (Colombian/Afro-Caribbean electronic collective) “Rumbo A Tierra” (first single: “Rumbera”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3) (Nacional)
The xx “I See You” (first single: “On Hold”; Hear here; MP3) (Young Turks Recordings)
You Me At Six “Night People” (producer: Jacquire King; first single: “Night People”; Hear here; MP3) (BMG Rights Management)

New Releases (MP3s)

Artist: Title: Label:
Chavez “Cockfighters” (three-song EP; their first recordings in 20 years; producer: John Agnello; first single: “The Bully Boys”; Hear here) (Matador)
Chrysalis “Reminder” (first single: “My Eternity”; See here) (Chrysalis Music)
Gidge (Swedish electronic duo) “LNLNN” (seven-song EP; Hear here) (Atomnation)
Griff’s Room Band (Richmond, Va., pop-rock band) “Heartbreak / Desire” (producer: Rob Evans; Hear here) (Griff’s Room Band)
Natalie Hemby “Puxico” (debut album from the country songwriter, who has penned songs for Lee Ann Womack, Eli Young Band, Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Sunny Sweeney and Little Big Town; producer: producer-husband Mike Wrucke; first single: “Return”; NPR First Listen) (GetWrucke Productions)
MC Kean (rapper/hip-hop producer) “Voodoo Reincarnation” (producer: Michael McKean; guests: Rakaa Iriscience, Sareem Poems, Michelle Martinez, Mr Ruckman, Nick Knowledge, Zoe Lester, Nikky A; first single: “Off the Richter”; Hear here) (Enthusiastic Entertainment)
Miss Tara (Canadian house music DJ/producer Tara Mobayen) “Let’s Live!” (34 tracks; guests: Jean, Melky, Eric Carter, Sonu Nigam; Hear here) (Bonnies, Jan. 16)
Moonsville Collective (Americana/folk outfit) “Moonsville, Vol. I” (five-song EP; first installment of four-EP series; Hear here) (Moonsville)
Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White “Gentlewoman, Ruby Man” (covers of Leonard Cohen, the Velvet Underground, Frankie Valli, Frank Ocean, James Blake, etc.; first single: “Look At What the Light Did Now”; Hear here; See here; Read here) (Glassnote)

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Chet Baker “The Pacific Jazz Collection” (eight complete albums, from 1953-1958, on four CDs; remastered) (Enlightenment)
The Band “The Last Waltz (40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition)” (four-CD, two-Blu-ray box set, with a replication of director Martin Scorsese’s original shooting script) (Rhino)
Dennis Coffey “Hot Coffey in the D: Burnin’ At Morey Baker’s Showplace Lounge” (unreleased live recordings from 1968; Read here; MP3) (Resonance)
England Dan & John Ford Coley “All-Time Greatest Hits” (Varѐse Sarabande)
The Four Aces “The Hits Collection 1951-59” (two CDs, 52 songs; Read here) (Acrobat)
Serge Gainsbourg “The Serge Gainsbourg Collection / 1958-62” (two CDs, 53 songs; Read here) (Acrobat)
The Tubby Hayes Quartet “Invitation: Live At The Top Alex 1973” (Read here) (Acrobat)
Frankie Laine “The Hits Collection 1947-61” (three CDs, 79 songs; Read here) (Acrobat)
Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers “The Joe Liggins Collection 1944-57” (three CDs, 77 songs; Read here) (Acrobat)
The Manhattans “I Kinda Miss You – The Anthology: Columbia Records 1973-87” (two CDs, 35 songs; Read here; On Tour) (SoulMusic / Cherry Red)
Jackie McLean “The Complete Albums Collection 1955-58” (four CDs) (Enlightenment)
Gerry Rafferty “The Very Best of Gerry Rafferty” (Varѐse Sarabande)
Various artists “The Hit Songs of Felice & Boudleaux Bryant 1949-62” (two CDs, 54 songs; Read here) (Acrobat)
Various artists “Phase 4 Stereo Spectacular” (40-CD box set; Hear here) (Decca)
Various artists “Twelve Inch Eighties: Hold Me Now” (three CDs, 30 extended mixes; Track list), “Twelve Inch 80s: When the Going Gets Tough” (three CDs, 30 mixes; Track list) (U.K. – Crimson / Demon Music Group)

Reissues (MP3s)

Artist: Title: Label:
Kelly Bowlin and the Orphans “Are You Listening?” (18-song compilation; Hear here) (Kelly Bowlin and the Orphans)
Melissa Manchester “Bright Eyes” (1974 album; On Tour) (Arista / Legacy)

Next Week: Jan. 20, 2017

Dec. 2 / Dec. 9 / Dec. 16 / Dec. 23 / Dec. 30 / Jan. 6

