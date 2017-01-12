Published on January 12th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Jan. 13, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Accept
|“Restless and Live” (two-CD, one-DVD set includes entire show at Bang Your Head!!! Festival 2015; See here; MP3)
|(Nuclear Blast)
|The Band of Heathens
|“Duende” (first single: “Trouble Came Early”; Hear here; See here; MP3)
|(BOH)
|Bonobo
|“Migration” (guests: Nick Murphy, Innov Gnawa, Rhye, Nicole Miglis; first single: “Kerala”; See here; MP3)
|(Ninja Tune)
|Ray Cardwell
|“Tennessee Moon” (producer: Pat Flynn; guests: John Cowan, Claire Lynch, Ronnie Bowman, Danny Roberts, Jesse McReynolds, Rob Ickes, Andy Leftwich, etc.; Hear here; MP3)
|(Pinecastle)
|Tom Chaplin (of Keane)
|“The Wave” (producer: Matt Hales; first single: “Hardened Heart”; See here; Deluxe Edition; MP3; MP3 Deluxe Edition)
|(Arts & Crafts)
|Jake Clemons (E Street Band saxophonist and nephew of Clarence Clemons)
|“Fear & Love” (producers: Clemons, Ryan Swinehart; first single: “A Little Bit Sweet”; Hear here; MP3)
|(BMG Soundstage)
|Colony House (Franklin, Tenn., indie-rock quartet)
|“Only the Lonely” (first single: “You Know It”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes)
|(Descendant / RCA)
|The Flaming Lips
|“Oczy Mlody” (broken Polish for “eyes of the young”; first single: “The Castle”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Warner)
|Renée Fleming
|“Distant Light” (her exploration of Scandinavian music, recorded with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra; Hear here; MP3)
|(Decca)
|Danny Gokey
|“Rise” (guests: Jordin Sparks, Kiki Sheard; Hear here; MP3)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Half Japanese
|“Hear the Lions Roar” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3)
|(Fire)
|The Infamous Stringdusters
|“Laws of Gravity” (producers: The Infamous Stringdusters, Billy Hume; first single: “This Ol’ Building”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Compass)
|Madness
|“Can’t Touch Us Now” (first single: “Mr. Apples”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; MP3; iTunes; Merch)
|(UMe)
|The Molochs
|“America’s Velvet Glory” (first single: “No More Cryin'”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Innovative Leisure)
|Nonstop to Cairo (Long Island ska, hip-hop and funk band)
|“Dabble Heavy” (Hear here; MP3)
|(Marigold)
|The Regrettes (L.A. punk rockers)
|“Feel Your Feelings, Fool!” (new single: “Hot”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Warner)
|Run the Jewels
|“Run the Jewels 3” (guests: Joi Gilliam, Danny Brown, Tunde Adebimpe, Trina, Kamasi Washington; Hear here; MP3)
|(Run the Jewels, Inc.)
|Jeannie Seely
|“Written in Song” (the first album from “Miss Country Soul” since 2011; guests: Jessi Colter, Marty Stuart, Connie Smith, Kenny and Tess Sears, Jan Howard; Hear here; MP3)
|(Cheyenne / Smith Music Group)
|Sepultura
|“Machine Messiah” (producers: Sepultura, Jens Bogren; Hear/read here; MP3; Merch)
|(Nuclear Blast)
|Systema Solar (Colombian/Afro-Caribbean electronic collective)
|“Rumbo A Tierra” (first single: “Rumbera”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3)
|(Nacional)
|The xx
|“I See You” (first single: “On Hold”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Young Turks Recordings)
|You Me At Six
|“Night People” (producer: Jacquire King; first single: “Night People”; Hear here; MP3)
|(BMG Rights Management)
New Releases (MP3s)
|Chavez
|“Cockfighters” (three-song EP; their first recordings in 20 years; producer: John Agnello; first single: “The Bully Boys”; Hear here)
|(Matador)
|Chrysalis
|“Reminder” (first single: “My Eternity”; See here)
|(Chrysalis Music)
|Gidge (Swedish electronic duo)
|“LNLNN” (seven-song EP; Hear here)
|(Atomnation)
|Griff’s Room Band (Richmond, Va., pop-rock band)
|“Heartbreak / Desire” (producer: Rob Evans; Hear here)
|(Griff’s Room Band)
|Natalie Hemby
|“Puxico” (debut album from the country songwriter, who has penned songs for Lee Ann Womack, Eli Young Band, Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Sunny Sweeney and Little Big Town; producer: producer-husband Mike Wrucke; first single: “Return”; NPR First Listen)
|(GetWrucke Productions)
|MC Kean (rapper/hip-hop producer)
|“Voodoo Reincarnation” (producer: Michael McKean; guests: Rakaa Iriscience, Sareem Poems, Michelle Martinez, Mr Ruckman, Nick Knowledge, Zoe Lester, Nikky A; first single: “Off the Richter”; Hear here)
|(Enthusiastic Entertainment)
|Miss Tara (Canadian house music DJ/producer Tara Mobayen)
|“Let’s Live!” (34 tracks; guests: Jean, Melky, Eric Carter, Sonu Nigam; Hear here)
|(Bonnies, Jan. 16)
|Moonsville Collective (Americana/folk outfit)
|“Moonsville, Vol. I” (five-song EP; first installment of four-EP series; Hear here)
|(Moonsville)
|Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White
|“Gentlewoman, Ruby Man” (covers of Leonard Cohen, the Velvet Underground, Frankie Valli, Frank Ocean, James Blake, etc.; first single: “Look At What the Light Did Now”; Hear here; See here; Read here)
|(Glassnote)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Chet Baker
|“The Pacific Jazz Collection” (eight complete albums, from 1953-1958, on four CDs; remastered)
|(Enlightenment)
|The Band
|“The Last Waltz (40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition)” (four-CD, two-Blu-ray box set, with a replication of director Martin Scorsese’s original shooting script)
|(Rhino)
|Dennis Coffey
|“Hot Coffey in the D: Burnin’ At Morey Baker’s Showplace Lounge” (unreleased live recordings from 1968; Read here; MP3)
|(Resonance)
|England Dan & John Ford Coley
|“All-Time Greatest Hits”
|(Varѐse Sarabande)
|The Four Aces
|“The Hits Collection 1951-59” (two CDs, 52 songs; Read here)
|(Acrobat)
|Serge Gainsbourg
|“The Serge Gainsbourg Collection / 1958-62” (two CDs, 53 songs; Read here)
|(Acrobat)
|The Tubby Hayes Quartet
|“Invitation: Live At The Top Alex 1973” (Read here)
|(Acrobat)
|Frankie Laine
|“The Hits Collection 1947-61” (three CDs, 79 songs; Read here)
|(Acrobat)
|Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers
|“The Joe Liggins Collection 1944-57” (three CDs, 77 songs; Read here)
|(Acrobat)
|The Manhattans
|“I Kinda Miss You – The Anthology: Columbia Records 1973-87” (two CDs, 35 songs; Read here; On Tour)
|(SoulMusic / Cherry Red)
|Jackie McLean
|“The Complete Albums Collection 1955-58” (four CDs)
|(Enlightenment)
|Gerry Rafferty
|“The Very Best of Gerry Rafferty”
|(Varѐse Sarabande)
|Various artists
|“The Hit Songs of Felice & Boudleaux Bryant 1949-62” (two CDs, 54 songs; Read here)
|(Acrobat)
|Various artists
|“Phase 4 Stereo Spectacular” (40-CD box set; Hear here)
|(Decca)
|Various artists
|“Twelve Inch Eighties: Hold Me Now” (three CDs, 30 extended mixes; Track list), “Twelve Inch 80s: When the Going Gets Tough” (three CDs, 30 mixes; Track list)
|(U.K. – Crimson / Demon Music Group)
Reissues (MP3s)
|Kelly Bowlin and the Orphans
|“Are You Listening?” (18-song compilation; Hear here)
|(Kelly Bowlin and the Orphans)
|Melissa Manchester
|“Bright Eyes” (1974 album; On Tour)
|(Arista / Legacy)