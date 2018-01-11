New releases

Published on January 11th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault

0

New Releases: Jan. 12, 2018

New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Avatar (Swedish metal band) “Avatar Country” (first single: “A Statue of the King”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; iTunes; On Tour) (eOne Music)
Bad Company “Bad Company Live At Red Rocks” (CD/DVD set of their May 15, 2016, show, featuring touring guest guitarist Rich Robinson; originally sold exclusively at Walmart; Blu-ray; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (BMG Rights Management)
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club “Wrong Creatures” (first single: “Little Thing Gone Wild”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Vagrant)
Black Veil Brides “Vale” (producer: John Feldmann; first streaming singles: “My Vow” and “The Outsider”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Lava Music / Republic)
BØRNS “Blue Madonna” (guest: Lana Del Rey; new single: “God Save Our Young Blood”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Interscope)
Camila Cabello (formerly of Fifth Harmony) “Camila” (producers: Frank Dukes, Jarami, The Futuristics, Jesse Shatkin; new single: “”Never Be the Same”; Hear here; Read here; Target-Exclusive CD, with one extra song and a bonus poster; Download; iTunes) (Syco Music / Epic)
Petula Clark “Living For Today” (Hear here; Read here; Download, released on Nov. 17; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (BMG Rights Management)
Corrosion of Conformity “No Cross No Crown” (their first album with vocalist Pepper Keenan since 2005’s “In the Arms of God”; producer: John Custer; Hear here; Vinyl; Cassette; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Nuclear Blast)
Anderson East “Encore” (producer: Dave Cobb; first single: “All On My Mind”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Vinyl, with bonus CD; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Low Country Sound / Elektra)
Tinsley Ellis “Winning Hand” (producers: Ellis, keyboardist Kevin McKendree; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Alligator)
Gentri “Hymns” (Hear here; On Tour) (Shadow Mountain)
Andrea Gibson (spoken word artist) “Hey Galaxy” (Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Tender Loving Empire)
Leaves’ Eyes “Sign of the Dragonhead” (producer: Alexander Krull; See here; Vinyl; Download) (AFM)
Meghan Patrick (Canadian country singer) “Country Music Made Me Do It” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Iron Songbird Enterprises / Warner Music Canada)
Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager “Rough Cut” (producers: Salgado, Hager; Download) (Alligator)
Joe Satriani “What Happens Next” (featuring bassist Glenn Hughes and drummer Chad Smith; producer: Mike Fraser; Vinyl; Download; On Tour) (Legacy Recordings)
Tonight Alive (Aussie rockers) “Underworld” (guests: Corey Taylor, Lynn Gunn; first single: “Temple”; Hear here; Vinyl; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (Hopeless)
Typhoon “Offerings” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; Download) (Roll Call)
Umphrey’s McGee “it’s not us” (jam band is celebrating its 20th anniversary; first single: “The Silent Type”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Nothing Too Fancy Music)
Various artists “Dr. Demento Covered in Punk” (punk-band covers of songs made popular on Dr. Demento’s popular radio show; Vinyl) (Caf Muzeck / MRI)
Various artists “2018 GRAMMY® Nominees” (21 songs, including Album of the Year nominees Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Bruno Mars; Read here; Download; iTunes) (RCA)
John Williams “The Post (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (Steven Spielberg film, about the controversial release of the Pentagon Papers, opened Dec. 22 and stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks; See here; In Theaters) (Sony Masterworks)

More Releases for Jan. 12, 2018 »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

New Releases (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
The Academic (Irish indie-rock quartet) “Tales From the Back Seat” (producer: Tim Pagnotta; first single: “Bear Claws”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (Downtown / Interscope)
Endre Nordvik (Norwegian singer-songwriter) “Suburb Hero” (producer: Eirik Grønner; Hear here; iTunes) (AITP Europe)
The Prids (Portland, Ore.-based noise pop band) “Do I Look Like I’m in Love?” (new single: “Elizabeth Ann”; Hear here; See here) (This-a-Way)
Jon Worthy (Nashville-based singer-songwriter) “Only a Dream” (producer: Lincoln Parish of Cage The Elephant; Hear here; iTunes) (Jon Worthy)
Xscape “Here for It” (six-song EP; Hear here; iTunes) (RedZone Entertainment)

More Digital Releases for Jan. 12, 2018 »

Reissues (CDs / Vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
The Beach Boys “Nassau Coliseum 1974: The Classic New York Broadcast” (eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Left Field Media)
Big Star “Live At Lafayette’s Music Room-Memphis, TN” (20 songs; Vinyl, with download card; Download; eBay; Merch) (Omnivore Recordings)
Denny Doherty “Of All the Things: The Complete ABC/Dunhill Masters” (16 songs) (Real Gone Music)
Quincy Jones “The Dude [Hybrid SACD]” (1981 album; remastered; eBay) (Audio Fidelity)
Ramsey Lewis “Don’t It Feel Good / Salongo / Tequila Mockingbird / Love Notes” (1975, 1976 and 1977 albums on two CDs; remastered; Amazon UK) (BGO)
Laurie London “The Whole World In His Hands!” (compilation of his English and German language records) (Jasmine)
The Main Ingredient “Brotherly Love: The RCA Anthology” (two CDs, 41 songs; Read here; Amazon UK) (SoulMusic / Cherry Red)
Ronnie Milsap “It Was Almost Like a Song / Only One Love in My Life / Images / Milsap Magic” (four albums, circa 1977-1980, on two CDs; remastered; Read here; Amazon UK; On Tour) (Morello / Cherry Red)
The Remains “Live 1969” (Vinyl; Download) (Sundazed Music)
The Rising Storm (1960s garage-rock band) “Calm Before …” (1967 album; remastered; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Download) (Sundazed Music)
Diana Ross “Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection” (15 songs; Download, released on Nov. 17; iTunes; eBay; Merch) (Motown / UMe)
The Routers “Let’s Go! With The Routers / The Routers Play 1963’s Great Instrumental Hits / Charge! / The Routers Play The Chuck Berry Song Book” (four albums on two CDs; remastered; Amazon UK) (BGO)
Todd Rundgren “Something/Anything [Hybrid SACD]” (1972 album; remastered), “A Wizard, A True Star” (1973 album; remastered; eBay; On Tour) (Analog Spark)
Leo Sayer “The Gold Collection” (three-CD, 54-song set, compiled and sequenced by Sayer, who will turn 70 on May 21; Amazon UK) (BGO)
Stealers Wheel “The A&M Years” (contains 1972’s “Stealers Wheel,” 1974’s “Ferguslie Park” and 1975’s “Right or Wrong”; remastered; Hear here) (Caroline)
Thin Lizzy “Black Roses / Chinatown” (1979 and 1980 albums on one CD; mastered from the original Warner tapes by Joe Reagoso; eBay) (Friday Music)
Carla Thomas “The Memphis Princess: Early Recordings 1960-1962” (Jasmine Music)
Dionne Warwick “Odds & Ends: Scepter Records Rarities” (27 songs) (Real Gone Music)

More Releases for Jan. 12, 2018 »

Reissues (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
The Reaction “Shapes of Things to Come” (Hear/read here) (Bristol Archive)

More Digital Releases for Jan. 12, 2018 »

Next Week: Jan. 19, 2018

Dec. 1 / Dec. 8 / Dec. 15 / Dec. 22 / Dec. 29 / Jan. 5

Tags: , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑