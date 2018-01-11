Published on January 11th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Jan. 12, 2018
|Avatar (Swedish metal band)
|“Avatar Country” (first single: “A Statue of the King”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; iTunes; On Tour)
|(eOne Music)
|Bad Company
|“Bad Company Live At Red Rocks” (CD/DVD set of their May 15, 2016, show, featuring touring guest guitarist Rich Robinson; originally sold exclusively at Walmart; Blu-ray; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
|“Wrong Creatures” (first single: “Little Thing Gone Wild”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Vagrant)
|Black Veil Brides
|“Vale” (producer: John Feldmann; first streaming singles: “My Vow” and “The Outsider”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Lava Music / Republic)
|BØRNS
|“Blue Madonna” (guest: Lana Del Rey; new single: “God Save Our Young Blood”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Interscope)
|Camila Cabello (formerly of Fifth Harmony)
|“Camila” (producers: Frank Dukes, Jarami, The Futuristics, Jesse Shatkin; new single: “”Never Be the Same”; Hear here; Read here; Target-Exclusive CD, with one extra song and a bonus poster; Download; iTunes)
|(Syco Music / Epic)
|Petula Clark
|“Living For Today” (Hear here; Read here; Download, released on Nov. 17; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Corrosion of Conformity
|“No Cross No Crown” (their first album with vocalist Pepper Keenan since 2005’s “In the Arms of God”; producer: John Custer; Hear here; Vinyl; Cassette; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Nuclear Blast)
|Anderson East
|“Encore” (producer: Dave Cobb; first single: “All On My Mind”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Vinyl, with bonus CD; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Low Country Sound / Elektra)
|Tinsley Ellis
|“Winning Hand” (producers: Ellis, keyboardist Kevin McKendree; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Alligator)
|Gentri
|“Hymns” (Hear here; On Tour)
|(Shadow Mountain)
|Andrea Gibson (spoken word artist)
|“Hey Galaxy” (Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Tender Loving Empire)
|Leaves’ Eyes
|“Sign of the Dragonhead” (producer: Alexander Krull; See here; Vinyl; Download)
|(AFM)
|Meghan Patrick (Canadian country singer)
|“Country Music Made Me Do It” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Iron Songbird Enterprises / Warner Music Canada)
|Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager
|“Rough Cut” (producers: Salgado, Hager; Download)
|(Alligator)
|Joe Satriani
|“What Happens Next” (featuring bassist Glenn Hughes and drummer Chad Smith; producer: Mike Fraser; Vinyl; Download; On Tour)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|Tonight Alive (Aussie rockers)
|“Underworld” (guests: Corey Taylor, Lynn Gunn; first single: “Temple”; Hear here; Vinyl; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Hopeless)
|Typhoon
|“Offerings” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; Download)
|(Roll Call)
|Umphrey’s McGee
|“it’s not us” (jam band is celebrating its 20th anniversary; first single: “The Silent Type”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Nothing Too Fancy Music)
|Various artists
|“Dr. Demento Covered in Punk” (punk-band covers of songs made popular on Dr. Demento’s popular radio show; Vinyl)
|(Caf Muzeck / MRI)
|Various artists
|“2018 GRAMMY® Nominees” (21 songs, including Album of the Year nominees Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Bruno Mars; Read here; Download; iTunes)
|(RCA)
|John Williams
|“The Post (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (Steven Spielberg film, about the controversial release of the Pentagon Papers, opened Dec. 22 and stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks; See here; In Theaters)
|(Sony Masterworks)
New Releases (Downloads)
|The Academic (Irish indie-rock quartet)
|“Tales From the Back Seat” (producer: Tim Pagnotta; first single: “Bear Claws”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Downtown / Interscope)
|Endre Nordvik (Norwegian singer-songwriter)
|“Suburb Hero” (producer: Eirik Grønner; Hear here; iTunes)
|(AITP Europe)
|The Prids (Portland, Ore.-based noise pop band)
|“Do I Look Like I’m in Love?” (new single: “Elizabeth Ann”; Hear here; See here)
|(This-a-Way)
|Jon Worthy (Nashville-based singer-songwriter)
|“Only a Dream” (producer: Lincoln Parish of Cage The Elephant; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Jon Worthy)
|Xscape
|“Here for It” (six-song EP; Hear here; iTunes)
|(RedZone Entertainment)
Reissues (CDs / Vinyl)
|The Beach Boys
|“Nassau Coliseum 1974: The Classic New York Broadcast” (eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Left Field Media)
|Big Star
|“Live At Lafayette’s Music Room-Memphis, TN” (20 songs; Vinyl, with download card; Download; eBay; Merch)
|(Omnivore Recordings)
|Denny Doherty
|“Of All the Things: The Complete ABC/Dunhill Masters” (16 songs)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Quincy Jones
|“The Dude [Hybrid SACD]” (1981 album; remastered; eBay)
|(Audio Fidelity)
|Ramsey Lewis
|“Don’t It Feel Good / Salongo / Tequila Mockingbird / Love Notes” (1975, 1976 and 1977 albums on two CDs; remastered; Amazon UK)
|(BGO)
|Laurie London
|“The Whole World In His Hands!” (compilation of his English and German language records)
|(Jasmine)
|The Main Ingredient
|“Brotherly Love: The RCA Anthology” (two CDs, 41 songs; Read here; Amazon UK)
|(SoulMusic / Cherry Red)
|Ronnie Milsap
|“It Was Almost Like a Song / Only One Love in My Life / Images / Milsap Magic” (four albums, circa 1977-1980, on two CDs; remastered; Read here; Amazon UK; On Tour)
|(Morello / Cherry Red)
|The Remains
|“Live 1969” (Vinyl; Download)
|(Sundazed Music)
|The Rising Storm (1960s garage-rock band)
|“Calm Before …” (1967 album; remastered; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Download)
|(Sundazed Music)
|Diana Ross
|“Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection” (15 songs; Download, released on Nov. 17; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Motown / UMe)
|The Routers
|“Let’s Go! With The Routers / The Routers Play 1963’s Great Instrumental Hits / Charge! / The Routers Play The Chuck Berry Song Book” (four albums on two CDs; remastered; Amazon UK)
|(BGO)
|Todd Rundgren
|“Something/Anything [Hybrid SACD]” (1972 album; remastered), “A Wizard, A True Star” (1973 album; remastered; eBay; On Tour)
|(Analog Spark)
|Leo Sayer
|“The Gold Collection” (three-CD, 54-song set, compiled and sequenced by Sayer, who will turn 70 on May 21; Amazon UK)
|(BGO)
|Stealers Wheel
|“The A&M Years” (contains 1972’s “Stealers Wheel,” 1974’s “Ferguslie Park” and 1975’s “Right or Wrong”; remastered; Hear here)
|(Caroline)
|Thin Lizzy
|“Black Roses / Chinatown” (1979 and 1980 albums on one CD; mastered from the original Warner tapes by Joe Reagoso; eBay)
|(Friday Music)
|Carla Thomas
|“The Memphis Princess: Early Recordings 1960-1962”
|(Jasmine Music)
|Dionne Warwick
|“Odds & Ends: Scepter Records Rarities” (27 songs)
|(Real Gone Music)
Reissues (Downloads)
|The Reaction
|“Shapes of Things to Come” (Hear/read here)
|(Bristol Archive)
