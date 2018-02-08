Published on February 8th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Feb. 9, 2018
New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)
|Ruby Boots (Australian-born, Nashville-based artist)
|“Don’t Talk About It” (featuring The Texas Gentlemen as her backing band; producer: Beau Bedford; first single: “It’s So Cruel”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Bloodshot)
|Wade Bowen
|“Solid Ground” (new single: “Acuña”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Bowen Sounds)
|Beth Nielsen Chapman
|“Hearts of Glass” (P&P Archive Interview; Amazon UK; On Tour)
|(BNC)
|Dashboard Confessional
|“Crooked Shadows” (their first full-length album since 2009; first single: “We Fight”; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Fueled By Ramen)
|Lara Downes
|“For Lenny” (a tribute to Leonard Bernstein in honor of his centennial celebration, on Aug. 25, 2018; guests: Rhiannon Giddens, Thomas Hampson, Kevin “K.O.” Olusula of Pentatonix, clarinet prodigy Javier Morales-Martinez; See here; Read here; iTunes)
|(Sony Classical)
|David Duchovny
|“Every Third Thought” (On Tour)
|(King Baby / GMG)
|Dwarves
|“Take Back the Night” (Vinyl; Cassette)
|(Greedy / Burger)
|Brian Fallon (former Gaslight Anthem singer)
|“Sleepwalkers” (first single: “Forget Me Not”; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Island)
|Franz Ferdinand
|“Always Ascending” (producer: Philippe Zdar; first single: “Always Ascending”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Domino)
|Fu Manchu
|“Clone of the Universe” (first single: “Clone of the Universe”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(At the Dojo)
|Ezra Furman
|“Transangelic Exodus” (new single: “Love You So Bad”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Bella Union)
|Melody Gardot
|“Live in Europe” (two-CD set, recorded during tours in 2012 and 2016; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay)
|(Verve)
|Good Tiger
|“We Will All Be Gone” (producer: Forrester Savell; first single: “The Devil Thinks I’m Sinking”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Blacklight Media / Metal Blade)
|Holy Motors (Estonian rock group)
|“Slow Sundown” (producer: Merchandise’s Carson Cox; new single: “Signs”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download)
|(Wharf Cat)
|Hovvdy (Austin-based lo-fi duo)
|“Cranberry” (Hear here; See here; Vinyl; Cassette; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Double Double Whammy)
|Emily James (L.A.-based pop singer-songwriter)
|“Til the Morning” (producer: Ryan Hadlock; first single: “Lion’s Den”)
|(Emily James)
|Joan As Police Woman
|“Damned Devotion” (first single: “Warning Bell”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(PIAS America)
|Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert
|“The Ledges” (first single: “Wouldn’t Be the First Time”; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Dead Reckoning)
|Legend of the Seagullmen (supergroup feat. Danny Carey of Tool and Brent Hinds of Mastodon)
|“Legend of the Seagullmen” (Hear here;
Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Dine Alone)
|MGMT
|“Little Dark Age” (the psych-pop duo’s first album since 2013; producers: MGMT, Patrick Wimberly, Dave Fridmann; first single: “Little Dark Age”; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Columbia)
|Nana Mouskouri
|“Forever Young” (Vinyl; On Tour)
|(Wrasse)
|Palm
|“Rock Island” (first single: “Pearly”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Cassette; Download; On Tour)
|(Carpark)
|Niklas Paschburg (23-year-old German pianist/electronic musician)
|“Oceanic” (first single: “Spark”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(7K!)
|Fernando Perdomo
|“Out to Sea” (instrumental progressive rock album by the guitarist and bassist of The Dave Kerzner Ban; produced, written and performed by Perdomo at his Reseda Ranch Studios; drums on “The Dream” by Eddie Zyne; mixed and mastered by Grammy winner Zach Ziskin; cover art by Paul Whitehead, who designed covers for the Genesis albums “Trespass,” “Nursery Cryme” and “Foxtrot”)
|(Forward Motion)
|Calee Reed
|“Believer”
|(Shadow Mountain)
|Refrigerator
|“High Desert Lows” (producer: Simon Joyner; new single: “Cardboard Death Elevator”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Shrimper / Revolver)
|Son Lux
|“Brighter Wounds” (first single: “Dream State”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(City Slang)
|Sunwatchers
|“II” (first single: “Silent Boogie”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Trouble In Mind)
|Très Oui (Austin band led by Literature frontman Nate Cardaci)
|“Poised to Flourish” (new single: “Red Wine & Dry Ice”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download)
|(Shrimper / Revolver)
|Steve Tyrell
|“A Song for You” (guest: Judith Hill; Download; eBay; On Tour)
|(New Design / East West)
|Various artists
|“Black Panther: The Album” (14-track soundtrack to the Marvel Studios film, which opens Feb. 16; soundtrack was curated and produced by Lamar and Top Dawg CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith; first single: “All the Stars,” Kendrick Lamar & SZA; Hear here; Download; iTunes; Merch)
|(Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope)
|Various artists
|“Fifty Shades Freed Official Soundtrack” (sequel opens in theaters Feb. 9; first single: “For You [Fifty Shades Freed],” Liam Payne & Rita Ora; Hear here; Download; See here; In Theaters)
|(Republic)
|Valerie Vigoda & Wade McCollum
|“Ernest Shackleton Loves Me (Original Cast Recording)” (written by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro, with music composed by Brendan Milburn and lyrics by Vigoda; directed by Obie Award winner Lisa Peterson; See here; Read here)
|(Broadway)
|Wild Child (Austin-based band)
|“Expectations” (Hear here; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Dualtone)
|The Wombats
|“Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life” (first single: “Lemon to a Knife Fight”; Hear here; Amazon UK; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(The Wombats / Kobalt Music Recordings)
New Releases (Downloads)
|Abhi The Nomad (Austin-based indie/hip-hop artist)
|“Marbled” (guests: Harrison Sands, Sherm, Dani Rae, Copper King, Local Foster, Tyler Coolidge, Hooligan Lou, Natty Reeves, etc.; new single: “Marbled”; Hear here; NPR Songs We Love; On Tour)
|(Tommy Boy)
|Dave Barnes
|“Who Knew It Would Be so Hard to Be Myself” (Hear here; iTunes)
|(50 Year Plan)
|Caroline Cotter
|“Home on the River” (producers: Cotter, Jeff Oehler; See here; On Tour)
|(Bella Blue)
|GoGo Penguin (U.K. jazz trio)
|“A Humdrum Star” (producers: Joe Reiser, Brendan Williams; new single: “Window”; Hear here; See here; Amazon UK; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Blue Note)
|Honey Child (L.A. chamber pop choir led by opera singer Claire McKeown)
|“Honey Child” (recorded at EastWest Studios in Studio 3 where The Beach Boys created “Pet Sounds”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; iTunes)
|(Aeronaut)
|Alice Ivy (aka Melbourne artist-producer Annika Schmarsel)
|“I’m Dreaming” (guests: Georgia Van Etten, Bertie Blackman, E^ST, Charlie Threads, Rara, etc.; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Last Gang)
|The Maggie Valley Band (North Carolina-based Americana group)
|“The Hardest Thing” (producer: David Mayfield; first single: “Cold Water”; Hear here)
|(The Maggie Valley Band)
|Norma
|“Things That Are Coming” (producers: Love Martinsen, Norma; first single: “Lies”; Hear here)
|(Novoton)
|Pinky Pinky (L.A. female psych-rock trio)
|“Hot Tears” (five-song EP; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Innovative Leisure, Feb. 14)
|Quicksilver Daydream (Brooklyn-based experimental psychedelic-folk band led by Adam Lytle)
|“A Thousand Shadows, A Single Flame” (five-song EP; new single: “Ferryman”; Hear here)
|(Quicksilver Daydream)
|Sister Hazel
|“Water” (seven-song EP; producers: Sister Hazel; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Croakin’ Poet)
|Lauren Ruth Ward (L.A.-based rock singer-songwriter)
|“Well, Hell” (first single: “Did I Offend You?”; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Weekday / Sony)
|Wetware
|“Automatic Drawing” (first single: “Frequent Dreamlands”; Hear here)
|(Dais)
Reissues (CDs / Vinyl)
|Otis Blackwell
|“The Songs & Recordings of Otis Blackwell 1952-62” (two CDs, 62 songs; Read here; eBay)
|(Acrobat)
|Teresa Brewer
|“The Singles Collection 1949-62” (two CDs, 57 songs; Read here; Download; eBay)
|(Acrobat)
|Jonathan Butler
|“Sarah Sarah: The Anthology” (two CDs, 32 songs; Read here; eBay)
|(SoulMusic / Cherry Red)
|Car Seat Headrest
|“Twin Fantasy” (2011 album; with a 10-song bonus CD)
|(Matador)
|John Coltrane
|“The Classic Collaborations 1957-1963” (four CDs; eBay)
|(Enlightenment)
|Jimmy Dorsey
|“The Jimmy Dorsey Hits Collection 1935-57” (five CDs, 105 songs; Read here; eBay)
|(Acrobat)
|The Four Lads
|“The Singles Collection 1952-62” (two CDs, 57 songs; Read here; Download; eBay)
|(Acrobat)
|Michael Henderson
|“Take Me I’m Yours: The Buddah Years Anthology” (two CDs, 36 songs; Read here; eBay)
|(SoulMusic / Cherry Red)
|Chris Hillman
|“The Asylum Years” (20 songs; eBay; On Tour)
|(Omnivore Recordings)
|Jethro Tull
|“Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition” (1978 album; Steven Wilson stereo mix, with two live discs from May 1978 and two DVDs featuring DD/DTS 5.1 Surround and 96/24 PCM Stereo and more extras; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Rhino / Parlophone)
|John Kay & Steppenwolf
|“Steppenwolf at 50” (three CDs; eBay)
|(Rainman)
|Mitch Miller
|“Sentimental Sing Along With Mitch / Rhythm Sing Along With Mitch” (1960 albums on one CD; remastered)
|(Sepia)
|Nazz
|“Evolution: From Woody’s Truck Stop To Nazz 1966-1968” (18-song compilation)
|(S’more / MVD)
|Oscar Peterson
|“Oscar Peterson Plays” (10 original albums on five CDs; remastered; eBay)
|(Verve / UMe)
|Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
|“San Francisco Serenades” (three-CD set capturing a live FM broadcast at The Fillmore in 1997, featuring a mix of hits, rarities and covers, and a special guest, blues legend John Lee Hooker; eBay; Merch)
|(Video Music, Inc.)
|Timothy B. Schmit
|“Playin’ It Cool” (1984 album; remastered; On Tour, with Eagles)
|(Friday Music)
|Nina Simone
|“Mood Indigo: The Complete Bethlehem Singles” (14 songs; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Spirit
|“Clear [Hybrid SACD]” (1969 album; remastered; eBay)
|(Audio Fidelity)
|Ringo Starr
|“Ringo [Vinyl]” (1973 album; remastered), “Goodnight Vienna [Vinyl]” (1974 album; remastered; eBay; Merch)
|(Apple / Capitol / UMe)
|Third World
|“Live In Boston 1976” (entire WBCN-FM broadcast, recorded at Paul’s Mall; eBay)
|(Klondike)
|Toto
|“Greatest Hits: 40 Trips Around the Sun” (17 songs, including three new songs; first single: “Alone”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Various artists
|“Revolutionary Spirit: The Sound of Liverpool 1976-1988” (five-CD box set, with 55-page book, featuring classics, rarities, album tracks and previously unreleased cuts from Echo & The Bunnymen, Teardrop Explodes, OMD, The La’s, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Dead or Alive, China Crisis, A Flock of Seagulls, etc.; Read here; Amazon UK)
|(Cherry Red)
|Various artists
|“Stax Singles, Volume 4: Rarities & Best of the Rest” (six-CD box set)
|(Craft Recordings / Concord)
|Muddy Waters
|“Live At Rockpalast” (two-CD, two-DVD set, recorded on Dec. 10, 1978, at Westfalenhalle Dortmund; See here; Vinyl; eBay)
|(Made in Germany Music)
|Doc Watson
|“Doc Watson, Live At Club 47” (previously unreleased recording from Feb. 10, 1963, issued with the help of the Southern Folklife Collection at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Libraries; Vinyl; Download)
|(Yep Roc)
|Andy Williams
|“The Complete Singles As & Bs 1954-62” (two CDs, 56 songs; Read here; Download; eBay)
|(Acrobat)
|Jackie Wilson
|“The Complete Singles As & Bs 1952-62” (two CDs, 55 songs; Read here; Download; eBay)
|(Acrobat)
|Phil Woods
|“The Classic Albums Collection 1954-1961” (eight original albums on four CDs; eBay)
|(Enlightenment)
DVD / Blu-ray
|Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters
|“Live at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption [DVD]” (recorded in October 2016 at Ace Hotel Theater in Los Angeles, benefiting the David Lynch Foundation; include stripped-down and acoustic renditions of Led Zeppelin staples; See here)
|(Eagle Vision)
