New Releases: Feb. 3, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Big Wreck
|“Grace Street” (producers: Garth Richardson, Big Wreck; first single: “One Good Piece of Me”; See here; MP3)
|(Rounder)
|Alex Dezen (formerly of The Damnwells)
|“II” (Hear here; MP3)
|(Poor Man)
|Ramin Djawadi
|“Westworld: Music from the HBO® Series – Season 1” (two-CD deluxe edition, 34 songs; Streaming Video; Merch)
|(WaterTower Music)
|Elbow
|“Little Fictions” (featuring the string players of The Hallé Orchestra, the Hallé Ancoats Community Choir, members of London Contemporary Voices and session drummer Alex Reeves; producer: Craig Potter; first single: “Magnificent [She Says]”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Concord)
|Emily Estefan (21-year-old daughter of Emilio and Gloria Estefan)
|“Take Whatever You Want” (new single: “Reigns [every night]”; See here)
|(Alien Shrimp / RED)
|Jo Harman (British soul singer-songwriter)
|“People We Become” (producer: Fred Mollin; first single: “When We Were Young,” feat. Michael McDonald; See here)
|(SFE / Chief)
|Beth Hart
|“Fire on the Floor” (producer: Oliver Leiber; guests: Jeff Beck, Michael Landau, Waddy Wachtel, Rick Marotta, Dean Parks, Ivan Neville, etc.; first single: “Fire on the Floor”; See here; MP3; On Tour; Merch)
|(Provogue / Mascot Label Group)
|Jim Lauderdale
|“London Southern” (some songs co-written with Dan Penn, Joan Oates, Odie Blackmon and Kendell Marvell; the album will be released in the U.S. in May; producers: Neil Brockbank, Robert Trehern; Hear here)
|(U.K. – Proper)
|Less Than Jake
|“Sound the Alarm” (Hear here; On Tour; Merch)
|(Pure Noise)
|Lower Than Atlantis
|“Safe In Sound” (first single: “Dumb”; See here)
|(Easy Life)
|Reba McEntire
|“Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope” (double album of hymns and 10 new songs; first single: “Softly and Tenderly,” feat. Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood; Hear here; MP3; On Tour; Merch)
|(Rockin’ R / Big Machine)
|The Menzingers
|“After the Party” (producer: Will Yip; new single: “Bad Catholics”; Hear here; Vinyl, with download card; MP3; On Tour)
|(Epitaph)
|MUNA (L.A. dark-pop trio)
|“About U” (first single: “Winterbreak”; See here; MP3; On Tour)
|(RCA)
|Porcelain Raft (Italian-born singer-songwriter Mauro Remiddi)
|“Microclimate” (mixed by Remiddi’s longtime collaborator Chris Coady at Sunset Sounds Studios; Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3; On Tour)
|(Volcanic Field)
|LeAnn Rimes
|“Remnants” (new single: “How to Kiss a Boy”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour; Merch)
|(RCA)
|Sampha
|“Process” (producers: Sampha, Rodaidh McDonald; Hear here; MP3)
|(Young Turks)
|SOEN (Swedish progressive group)
|“Lykaia” (producer: guitarist Marcus Jidell; Hear here; MP3)
|(UDR Music)
|CeCe Winans
|“Let Them Fall In Love” (guests: Hezekiah Walker’s Love Fellowship Choir, The Clark Sisters; first single: “Never Have to Be Alone”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Pure Springs Gospel)
|Jaime Wyatt
|“Felony Blues” (first single: “Wishing Well”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Forty Below)
New Releases (MP3s)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|The Bats (New Zealand indie-pop legends)
|“The Deep Set” (first single: “Antlers”; Hear here)
|(Flying Nun)
|Big Sean
|“I Decided.” (first single: “Moves”; Hear here; CD, out Feb. 17; On Tour; Merch)
|(G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam)
|Galactic Empire (Star Wars-themed metal band)
|“Galactic Empire” (covers of music from the hit film series; Hear here)
|(Rise)
|Travis Linville (Oklahoma instrumentalist)
|“Up Ahead” (producer: Linville; Hear here)
|(CEN)
|David Luning (29-year-old Sonoma County singer-songwriter)
|“Restless” (producer: Karl Derfler; first single: “Gonna Forget About You”; Hear here; See here)
|(Blue Rose Music)
|Tom McCartney (17-year-old bluesy rocker from Nottinghamshire, U.K.)
|“Well Dressed Man” (Hear here)
|(Tom McCartney, Feb. 1)
|Rainbrother (Danish folk-rock quintet)
|“Tales from the Drought” (producer: Noah Georgeson; first single: “Blue”; See here)
|(General Bird)
|Ty Richards (Austin psychedelic dance-pop artist)
|“Zillion” (first single: “Spaceman”; See here)
|(Tremolo)
|Surfer Blood
|“Snowdonia” (founding guitarist Thomas Fekete died of cancer in May; first single: “Six Flags in F or G”; Hear here)
|(Joyful Noise Recordings)
|Andy Suzuki & The Method (Brooklyn-based duo)
|“The Glass Hour” (producer: Juny Mag; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Andy Suzuki Music)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Lynn Anderson
|“The Definitive Collection” (two CDs, 40 songs)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Black Sabbath
|“The Ultimate Collection” (two CDs, 31 songs; Four-LP Box Set; Merch)
|(Rhino / Warner)
|Larry Coryell
|“Coryell” (1969 album; remastered)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Delaney & Bonnie and Friends
|“Motel Shot (Expanded Edition)” (1971 album, featuring “Never Ending Song of Love”; remastered, with eight previously unreleased tracks)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Lesley Gore
|“Love Me By Name: The Complete A&M Recordings (Expanded Edition)” (1976 album, produced by Quincy Jones; remastered, with two bonus tracks)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Grateful Dead
|“Dick’s Picks 33: 10/9 & 10/10/76 Oakland Coliseum Stadium, Oakland, CA” (four CDs, 45 songs), “Dick’s Picks 34: 11/5/77 Rochester, NY” (three CDs, 28 songs; Merch)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Judas Priest
|“Turbo 30 (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1986 album; remastered; three-CD set includes a double live concert recorded in Kansas City in May 1986; Vinyl; MP3; Merch)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Jim Kweskin
|“Relax Your Mind” (1965 album; remastered)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Lift to Experience
|“The Texas-Jerusalem Crossroads” (2001 album; remastered; also available on vinyl and as a deluxe vinyl box set, which will feature the band’s April 15, 2001, Peel session and its demo EP from 1997; MP3)
|(Mute)
|Vangelis
|“Delectus: The Polydor & Vertigo Recordings 1973-1985” (13-disc box set, with a 64-page book)
|(U.K. – UMC)
|Various artists
|“The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh: Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Expanded Edition)” (1979 album; remastered, with three bonus tracks)
|(Real Gone Music)
DVD / Blu-ray
|Artist(s)/cast:
|Title:
|Studio:
|Mumford & Sons
|“Live From South Africa: Dust and Thunder – Gentlemen of the Road Edition [DVD]” (Amazon-exclusive two-DVD, one-CD set, featuring the documentary “We Wrote This Yesterday”; See here; Blu-ray)
|(Eagle Rock)