New Releases: Feb. 3, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Big Wreck “Grace Street” (producers: Garth Richardson, Big Wreck; first single: “One Good Piece of Me”; See here; MP3) (Rounder)
Alex Dezen (formerly of The Damnwells) “II” (Hear here; MP3) (Poor Man)
Ramin Djawadi “Westworld: Music from the HBO® Series – Season 1” (two-CD deluxe edition, 34 songs; Streaming Video; Merch) (WaterTower Music)
Elbow “Little Fictions” (featuring the string players of The Hallé Orchestra, the Hallé Ancoats Community Choir, members of London Contemporary Voices and session drummer Alex Reeves; producer: Craig Potter; first single: “Magnificent [She Says]”; Hear here; MP3) (Concord)
Emily Estefan (21-year-old daughter of Emilio and Gloria Estefan) “Take Whatever You Want” (new single: “Reigns [every night]”; See here) (Alien Shrimp / RED)
Jo Harman (British soul singer-songwriter) “People We Become” (producer: Fred Mollin; first single: “When We Were Young,” feat. Michael McDonald; See here) (SFE / Chief)
Beth Hart “Fire on the Floor” (producer: Oliver Leiber; guests: Jeff Beck, Michael Landau, Waddy Wachtel, Rick Marotta, Dean Parks, Ivan Neville, etc.; first single: “Fire on the Floor”; See here; MP3; On Tour; Merch) (Provogue / Mascot Label Group)
Jim Lauderdale “London Southern” (some songs co-written with Dan Penn, Joan Oates, Odie Blackmon and Kendell Marvell; the album will be released in the U.S. in May; producers: Neil Brockbank, Robert Trehern; Hear here) (U.K. – Proper)
Less Than Jake “Sound the Alarm” (Hear here; On Tour; Merch) (Pure Noise)
Lower Than Atlantis “Safe In Sound” (first single: “Dumb”; See here) (Easy Life)
Reba McEntire “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope” (double album of hymns and 10 new songs; first single: “Softly and Tenderly,” feat. Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood; Hear here; MP3; On Tour; Merch) (Rockin’ R / Big Machine)
The Menzingers “After the Party” (producer: Will Yip; new single: “Bad Catholics”; Hear here; Vinyl, with download card; MP3; On Tour) (Epitaph)
MUNA (L.A. dark-pop trio) “About U” (first single: “Winterbreak”; See here; MP3; On Tour) (RCA)
Porcelain Raft (Italian-born singer-songwriter Mauro Remiddi) “Microclimate” (mixed by Remiddi’s longtime collaborator Chris Coady at Sunset Sounds Studios; Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3; On Tour) (Volcanic Field)
LeAnn Rimes “Remnants” (new single: “How to Kiss a Boy”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour; Merch) (RCA)
Sampha “Process” (producers: Sampha, Rodaidh McDonald; Hear here; MP3) (Young Turks)
SOEN (Swedish progressive group) “Lykaia” (producer: guitarist Marcus Jidell; Hear here; MP3) (UDR Music)
CeCe Winans “Let Them Fall In Love” (guests: Hezekiah Walker’s Love Fellowship Choir, The Clark Sisters; first single: “Never Have to Be Alone”; Hear here; MP3) (Pure Springs Gospel)
Jaime Wyatt “Felony Blues” (first single: “Wishing Well”; Hear here; MP3) (Forty Below)

New Releases (MP3s)

The Bats (New Zealand indie-pop legends) “The Deep Set” (first single: “Antlers”; Hear here) (Flying Nun)
Big Sean “I Decided.” (first single: “Moves”; Hear here; CD, out Feb. 17; On Tour; Merch) (G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam)
Galactic Empire (Star Wars-themed metal band) “Galactic Empire” (covers of music from the hit film series; Hear here) (Rise)
Travis Linville (Oklahoma instrumentalist) “Up Ahead” (producer: Linville; Hear here) (CEN)
David Luning (29-year-old Sonoma County singer-songwriter) “Restless” (producer: Karl Derfler; first single: “Gonna Forget About You”; Hear here; See here) (Blue Rose Music)
Tom McCartney (17-year-old bluesy rocker from Nottinghamshire, U.K.) “Well Dressed Man” (Hear here) (Tom McCartney, Feb. 1)
Rainbrother (Danish folk-rock quintet) “Tales from the Drought” (producer: Noah Georgeson; first single: “Blue”; See here) (General Bird)
Ty Richards (Austin psychedelic dance-pop artist) “Zillion” (first single: “Spaceman”; See here) (Tremolo)
Surfer Blood “Snowdonia” (founding guitarist Thomas Fekete died of cancer in May; first single: “Six Flags in F or G”; Hear here) (Joyful Noise Recordings)
Andy Suzuki & The Method (Brooklyn-based duo) “The Glass Hour” (producer: Juny Mag; Hear here; On Tour) (Andy Suzuki Music)

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Lynn Anderson “The Definitive Collection” (two CDs, 40 songs) (Real Gone Music)
Black Sabbath “The Ultimate Collection” (two CDs, 31 songs; Four-LP Box Set; Merch) (Rhino / Warner)
Larry Coryell “Coryell” (1969 album; remastered) (Real Gone Music)
Delaney & Bonnie and Friends “Motel Shot (Expanded Edition)” (1971 album, featuring “Never Ending Song of Love”; remastered, with eight previously unreleased tracks) (Real Gone Music)
Lesley Gore “Love Me By Name: The Complete A&M Recordings (Expanded Edition)” (1976 album, produced by Quincy Jones; remastered, with two bonus tracks) (Real Gone Music)
Grateful Dead “Dick’s Picks 33: 10/9 & 10/10/76 Oakland Coliseum Stadium, Oakland, CA” (four CDs, 45 songs), “Dick’s Picks 34: 11/5/77 Rochester, NY” (three CDs, 28 songs; Merch) (Real Gone Music)
Judas Priest “Turbo 30 (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1986 album; remastered; three-CD set includes a double live concert recorded in Kansas City in May 1986; Vinyl; MP3; Merch) (Columbia / Legacy)
Jim Kweskin “Relax Your Mind” (1965 album; remastered) (Real Gone Music)
Lift to Experience “The Texas-Jerusalem Crossroads” (2001 album; remastered; also available on vinyl and as a deluxe vinyl box set, which will feature the band’s April 15, 2001, Peel session and its demo EP from 1997; MP3) (Mute)
Vangelis “Delectus: The Polydor & Vertigo Recordings 1973-1985” (13-disc box set, with a 64-page book) (U.K. – UMC)
Various artists “The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh: Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Expanded Edition)” (1979 album; remastered, with three bonus tracks) (Real Gone Music)

DVD / Blu-ray

Mumford & Sons “Live From South Africa: Dust and Thunder – Gentlemen of the Road Edition [DVD]” (Amazon-exclusive two-DVD, one-CD set, featuring the documentary “We Wrote This Yesterday”; See here; Blu-ray) (Eagle Rock)

Next Week: Feb. 10, 2017

Related Posts



