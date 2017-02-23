Published on February 23rd, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Feb. 24, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|All Them Witches (Nashville-based rock quartet)
|“Sleeping Through the War” (producer: Dave Cobb; first single: “Bruce Lee”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes)
|(New West)
|American Grim (East Coast shock rockers)
|“Freakshow” (producer: Zardonic; first single: “Freakshow”; See here; MP3)
|(eOne Music)
|Scott H. Biram
|“The Bad Testament” (first single: “Long Old Time”; Hear here)
|(Bloodshot)
|Rick Braun
|“Around the Horn” (Hear here; On Tour)
|(Shanachie)
|Emmet Cahill
|“Celtic Thunder Presents Emmet Cahill’s Ireland” (Hear here; MP3)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|Circus Devils
|“Laughs Last” (the final album from Robert Pollard’s freak-rock trio; Hear here; released simultaneously with the CD/DVD best-of “Laughs Best: The Kids Eat It Up”)
|(Happy Jack Rock)
|Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
|“The Tourist” (first single: “Fireproof”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; MP3; On Tour; Merch)
|(CYHSY, Inc)
|Dirty Projectors
|“Dirty Projectors” (guests: Solange, Tyondai Braxton, Mauro Refosco, Dawn Richard; Hear here)
|(Domino)
|Emel
|“Ensen” (producers: Valgeir Sigurðsson, Amine Metani; Hear here; MP3)
|(Partisan)
|Entrance (guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Guy Blakeslee)
|“Book of Changes” (Hear here; See here; On Tour)
|(Thrill Jockey)
|The Feelies
|“In Between” (their first album since 2011; producers: guitarists Glenn Mercer, Bill Million; See here; MP3)
|(Bar/None)
|Rhiannon Giddens
|“Freedom Highway” (producers: Giddens, Dirk Powell; first single: “Freedom Highway”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; MP3; Merch)
|(Nonesuch)
|Hippo Campus (Twin Cities pop-rock quartet)
|“Landmark” (producer: BJ Burton; first single: “Boyish”; See here; MP3)
|(Grand Jury / RED)
|Immolation
|“Atonement” (producer: Paul Orofino; first single: “Destructive Currents”; Hear here; On Tour; Merch)
|(Nuclear Blast)
|Iggy & The Stooges
|“Gimme Danger: The Story of The Stooges (Music From the Motion Picture)” (director Jim Jarmusch and Iggy Pop helped select songs for the soundtrack, which includes studio recordings and rare studio outtakes; See here)
|(Rhino)
|José James
|“Love in a Time of Madness” (producers: Tario, Likeminds; guests: Oleta Adams, Mali Music; first single: “Always There”; See here; Read here; MP3; On Tour)
|(Blue Note)
|Kingdom
|“Tears in the Club” (L.A.-based producer’s debut album; guests: SZA, Najee Daniels, Shacar, Syd from The Internet; Hear here; NPR First Listen; See here)
|(Fade to Mind)
|Dominic Lewis / Henry Jackman
|“The Man in the High Castle Seasons 1 & 2 (Music From The Amazon Original Series)” (two CDs; Hear here; Streaming Video; Paperback; MP3)
|(Varѐse Sarabande)
|Little Big Town
|“The Breaker” (first single: “Better Man”; See here; MP3; On Tour; Merch)
|(Capitol Nashville)
|William Matheny (member of Southeast Engine and The Paranoid Style)
|“Strange Constellations” (first single: “Blood Moon Singer”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Misra)
|Modern English
|“Take Me to the Trees” (the last album from this latest lineup of the band was 1986’s “Stop Start”; producers: Modern English, Martyn Young; first single: “You’re Corrupt”; Hear here)
|(Inkind Music)
|Old 97’s
|“Graveyard Whistling” (first single: “Good with God,” feat. Brandi Carlile; Hear here; MP3; On Tour)
|(ATO)
|Phil Perry
|“Breathless” (original songs, with two covers, Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s In Me” and The 5th Dimension’s “One Less Bell to Answer”; Hear here)
|(Shanachie)
|Pissed Jeans
|“Why Love Now” (producers: Lydia Lunch, Arthur Rizk; first single: “The Bar Is Low”; Hear here; MP3; Merch)
|(Sub Pop)
|Power Trip
|“Nightmare Logic” (producer: Arthur Rizk; first single: “Firing Squad”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Southern Lord)
|Prince Royce
|“Five” (See here; Deluxe Edition; MP3; Merch)
|(Sony Music Latin)
|Allan Rayman
|“Roadhouse 01” (first single: “Repeat”; Hear here; See here)
|(512 Productions / Communion)
|Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita
|“Transparent Water” (Hear here; NPR First Listen)
|(World Village)
|Southern Avenue (Memphis quintet)
|“Southern Avenue” (producer: Kevin Houston; guests: Luther Dickinson, trumpeter Marc Franklin of the Bo-Keys; Hear here; MP3)
|(Stax)
|Wesley Stace (the artist formerly known as John Wesley Harding)
|“Wesley Stace’s John Wesley Harding” (backed by The Jayhawks; first single: “Let’s Evaporate”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour)
|(Yep Roc)
|Sundays & Cybele (Japanese psych-rock quartet)
|“Atonement” (five-song EP; first single: “Chaos & Systems”; Hear here; Read here; MP3)
|(Beyond Beyond Is Beyond)
|Thundercat
|“Drunk” (guests: Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Wiz Khalifa; first single: “Show You the Way”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour)
|(Brainfeeder)
|Vagabon (aka NYC-based Lætitia Tamko)
|“Infinite Worlds” (producers: Chris Daly, Vagabon; first single: “Fear & Force”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Father/Daughter)
|Leif Vollebekk (Montreal singer-songwriter)
|“Twin Solitude” (producer: Vollebekk; first single: “Elegy”; Hear here; Read here; MP3)
|(Secret City)
|Aaron Watson
|“Vaquero” (first single: “Outta Style”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour)
|(BIG Label)
|Jaime Wyatt
|“Felony Blues” (first single: “Wishing Well”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Forty Below)
New Releases (MP3s)
|Loose Buttons (New York indie rockers)
|“Sundays” (four-song EP; first single: “Am I the Only Reason?”; Hear here)
|(Moon Crawl)
|Oddisee (D.C.-based MC, producer and musician)
|“The Iceberg” (guests: Olivier St. Louis, Toine; first single: “Things”; Hear here; CD, out March 24; On Tour)
|(Mello Music Group)
|Odds of Even
|“Breaking the Matrix” (producer: Mark Miller; first single: “Whiskey”; Hear here)
|(Gravel Entertainment, Feb. 27)
|The Society (Manchester indie-pop quartet)
|“Given Up” (four-song EP; first single: “Begging”; See here)
|(Kidda)
|Tyler Stenson (Portland singer-songwriter)
|“New Northbound” (producers: Stenson, Cary Samsel, Mitchell Maldonado; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Tyler Stenson, March 1)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Herb Alpert
|“Herb Alpert / Hugh Masekela” (1978 album; remastered), “Blow Your Own Horn” (1983 album; remastered), “Bullish” (1984 album; remastered)
|(Herb Alpert Presents)
|Asia
|“Symfonia: Live in Bulgaria 2013” (two-CD, one-DVD set; recorded with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra during the Sounds of the Ages Festival at Roman Theater in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, featuring original members John Wetton, Carl Palmer and Geoff Downes along with Sam Coulson on guitar; MP3; On Tour)
|(Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
|Harry Belafonte
|“When Colors Come Together … The Legacy of Harry Belafonte” (19-song collection, handpicked by Belafonte, to celebrate his 90th birthday on March 1; includes a new recording of “When Colors Come Together [Our Island in the Sun],” performed by a children’s choir; MP3)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|David Bowie
|“No Plan” (four-song EP originally was released digitally on Jan. 8, 2017, what would have been his 70th birthday)
|(Columbia)
|Grace Bumbry
|“The Art of Grace Bumbry” (eight-CD, one-DVD box set)
|(Deutsche Grammophon)
|Deee-Lite
|“World Clique (Deluxe Edition)” (1990 album; remastered, with a second CD containing 14 remixes; Read here)
|(U.K. – Cherry Red)
|Dan Fogelberg
|“River of Souls” (1993 album; remastered)
|(Friday Music)
|Grand Funk Railroad
|“All the Girls in the World Beware!! [Hybrid SACD]” (1974 album, featuring “Bad Time” and “Some Kind of Wonderful”; remastered; On Tour; Merch)
|(Audio Fidelity)
|Daryl Hall & John Oates
|“Whole Oats & War Babies” (deluxe two-CD set featuring the original recording masters of the 1972 and 1974 albums)
|(Friday Music)
|George Harrison
|“George Harrison – The Vinyl Collection” (box set includes 13 albums from 1968-2002, plus 12-inch single picture discs of “When We Was Fab” and “Got My Mind Set On You”; each album also available separately on vinyl; See here)
|(UMe)
|Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks
|“Greatest Licks – I Feel Like Singin'” (12-song compilation; MP3)
|(Surfdog)
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|“Lynyrd Skynyrd 1991” (1991 album; remastered)
|(Friday Music)
|Melanie
|“Garden in the City” (1972 compilation of leftover songs from her Buddah sessions; remastered), “The Best of Melanie” (20 songs)
|(U.K. – Talking Elephant)
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
|“Fishin’ in the Dark: The Best of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band” (21 songs)
|(Rhino / Warner)
|Roy Orbison
|“Black & White Night 30” (CD/DVD set; re-edited, remastered and expanded version of the 1988 TV special; Hear here; MP3; Merch)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|Gerry Rafferty
|“Can I Have My Money Back? (Remastered & Expanded Edition)” (1971 solo debut album; remastered, with one bonus track, “So Bad Thinking”; Read here)
|(U.K. – Esoteric Recordings / Cherry Red)
|Redbone
|“Message From a Drum/ Cycles / Already Here” (1971, 1972 and 1977 albums on two CDs; remastered)
|(Floating World)
|Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
|“Albums and Singles 1982-1989” (four-CD, 73-song deluxe clamshell box set; Read here)
|(U.K. – Cherry Red)
|Various artists
|“Rock and Roll Music! The Songs of Chuck Berry” (24 covers of Berry songs, featuring tracks by Elvis Presley, The Beach Boys, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Hollies, etc.; Hear/read here)
|(U.K. – Ace)
|Brenton Wood
|“The Very Best of Brenton Wood” (Hear here)
|(The Bicycle Music Company)
