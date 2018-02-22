Published on February 22nd, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Feb. 23, 2018
New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Animal Drive
|“Bite!” (producers: frontman Dino Jelusic, Andreas Sala; Hear here; Download)
|(Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
|Chris Bay (Freedom Call frontman)
|“Chasing the Sun” (first single: “Radio Starlight”; Hear here; Download)
|(Steamhammer / SPV)
|Black Moth
|“Anatomical Venus” (See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Candlelight / Spinefarm)
|Sarah Blasko
|“Depth of Field” (first single: “Phantom”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Caroline)
|Cabal (Copenhagen metal band)
|“Mark of Rot” (See here; Download)
|(Long Branch)
|S. Carey
|“Hundred Acres” (the Bon Iver member’s third solo album; producer: Carey; guests: Gordi, Casey Foubert, Rob Moose; first single: “Fool’s Gold”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Jagjaguwar)
|CHAPPO (Brooklyn trio)
|“DO IT” (producer: John Vanderslice; first single: “Cry On Me”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; On Tour)
|(Votiv Music)
|Shawn Colvin
|“The Starlighter” (Amazon Original album of songs adapted from the children’s music book “Lullabies and Night Songs”; See here; Download; On Tour)
|(SLCRecordings)
|Computer Magic (aka producer/songwriter Danielle “Danz” Johnson)
|“DANZ” (new single: “Delirium [Don’t Follow the Sheep]”; Hear here; Download)
|(Channel 9)
|CoreLeoni (led by Gotthard guitarist Leo Leoni)
|“The Greatest Hits Part 1” (all-covers album; producer: Leoni; Hear here; Download)
|(Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
|Darlingside (Boston indie-folk/pop quartet)
|“Extralife” (first single: “Eschaton”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(More Doug)
|Dedekind Cut (Northern California producer Fred Welton Warmsley III)
|“Tahoe” (first single: “Tahoe”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download)
|(Kranky)
|Dessa (rapper-singer)
|“Chime” (producer: Lazerbeak; new single: “Fire Drills”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Doomtree)
|Al Di Meola
|“Opus” (guest: Kemuel Roig; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(earMUSIC)
|Dukes of the Orient (featuring ex-Asia vocalist John Payne)
|“Dukes of the Orient” (producer: Payne; Hear here; Download)
|(Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
|Fever Ray (Swedish musician Karin Dreijer)
|“Plunge” (first single: “To the Moon and Back”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download released on Oct. 27, 2017; iTunes)
|(Mute)
|Huntsmen (Chicago metal band)
|“American Scrap” (first single: “Bury Me Deep”; Hear here; Vinyl)
|(Prosthetic)
|Imarhan (Algerian Tuareg desert rock sextet)
|“Temet” (first single: “Azzaman”; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(City Slang)
|Vance Joy
|“Nation of Two” (new single: “Like Gold”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Atlantic)
|Gleb Kolyadin (Iamthemorning pianist)
|“Gleb Kolyadin” (guests: Steve Hogarth, Gavin Harrison, Nick Beggs, Mick Moss, Jordan Rudess; first single: “The Best of Days”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Kscope)
|Femi Kuti
|“One People One World” (Hear here; Read here; Amazon UK; Download)
|(Knitting Factory)
|Koch Marshall Trio
|“Toby Arrives” (guitarist Greg Koch, with son Dylan Koch on drums and Hammond B3 specialist Toby Lee Marshall; Amazon UK; Vinyl)
|(The Players Club / Mascot Label Group)
|Michael Landau (legendary session guitarist)
|“Rock Bottom” (Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl)
|(Mascot Label Group)
|The Low Anthem
|“The Salt Doll Went to Measure the Depth of the Sea” (new single: “Give My Body Back”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; On Tour)
|(Joyful Noise Recordings)
|Janiva Magness
|“Love Is an Army” (producer: Dave Darling; guests: Rusty Young, Delbert McClinton, Charlie Musselwhite, Bryan Stephens, Cedric Burnside, Della Rae’s Courtney Hartman; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Blue Élan)
|John Mayall
|“Three for the Road” (live album drawn from two concerts recorded in Germany; producers: Eric Corne, Mayall; eBay; On Tour)
|(Forty Below)
|Holly Miranda
|“Mutual Horse” (first single: “Exquisite”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Dangerbird)
|Danielle Nicole
|“Cry No More” (first single: “Save Me”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Concord)
|Grant-Lee Phillips
|“Widdershins” (producer: Phillips; Vinyl; Download; eBay; On Tour)
|(Yep Roc)
|Public Access T.V. (NYC indie quartet)
|“Street Safari” (producer: Patrick Wimberly; new single: “Lost in the Game”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Cinematic Music Group)
|The Rain Within
|“Atomic Eyes” (Hear here)
|(Negative Gain)
|Hannah Read
|“Way Out I’ll Wander” (producer: Charlie Van Kirk; guests: Sarah Jarosz, Jefferson Hamer, Jeff Picker; first single: “She Took a Gamble”; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Hudson)
|Reggie and the Full Effect (aka keyboardist James Dewees of The Get Up Kids)
|“41” (guests: Fluxuation, Common Denominator; first single: “The Horrible Year”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Pure Noise)
|Alfredo Rodríguez (Cuban pianist-composer)
|“The Little Dream” (producer: Quincy Jones; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Mack Avenue)
|Caroline Rose
|“Loner” (first single: “Money”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Cassette; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(New West)
|Screaming Females
|“All At Once” (producer: Matt Bayles; first single: “Glass House”; See here; Vinyl; Download; The A.V. Club Sessions, featuring covers of “Shake It Off” and “If It Makes You Happy”; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Don Giovanni)
|Michael W. Smith
|“Surrounded” (live worship album; first single: “Surrounded [Fight My Battles]”; Download; See here)
|(Rocketown / The Fuel Music)
|Starchild & The New Romantic
|“Language” (debut album from Bryndon Cook, a Solange collaborator; first single: “Hangin’ On”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Ghostly International)
|Strange Names (Brooklyn indie-pop trio)
|“Data” (first single: “Into Me”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download)
|(Frenchkiss)
|Totally Mild (Melbourne lush pop quartet)
|“Her” (Hear here; Vinyl; Download)
|(Chapter Music)
|Turnstile (Baltimore punk-metal band)
|“Time & Space” (producers: Will Yip, Diplo; Hear here; NPR First Listen; See here; Vinyl, with download card; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Roadrunner)
|Thy Antichrist
|“Wrath of the Beast” (Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Napalm)
|Various artists
|“Once On This Island (New Broadway Cast Recording)” (new production, which opened Dec. 3, features music by Stephen Flaherty, a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, direction by Michael Arden and choreography by Camille A. Brown; cast includes Lea Salonga, Alex Newell, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, etc.; See here; On Broadway)
|(Broadway)
|We Sell the Dead (metal quartet led by In Flames’ Niclas Engelin)
|“Heaven Doesn’t Want You and Hell Is Full” (See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(earMUSIC)
New Releases (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Big Little Lions (indie folk-pop duo)
|“Alive and Well” (first single: “Alive and Well”; Hear here; See here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Far Flung / The Orchard)
|Black Milk
|“Fever” (guests: Dwele, Aaron “Ab” Abernathy, Sudie, Chris “Daddy” Dave, Daru Jones, Malik Hunter, Ian Fink, Sasha Kashperko; first single: “Laugh Now Cry Later”; Hear here; CD, out March 23; iTunes)
|(Mass Appeal)
|The Bodarks (Dallas-area string band)
|“Uprooted” (producer: Jeffrey Brooks; first single: “Caroline”; Hear here; On Tour)
|(The Bodarks)
|Eleine (symphonic metal act)
|“Until the End” (new single: “Sanity”; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Black Lodge)
|Go-Kart Mozart (U.K. indie rock band founded by Lawrence, formerly of the bands Felt and Denim)
|“Mozart’s Mini-Mart” (first single: “When You’re Depressed”; Hear here; See here; Amazon UK; iTunes)
|(West Midlands)
|Lo Moon (L.A. electronic trio)
|“Lo Moon” (first single: “Loveless”; Hear here)
|(Columbia)
|The Lovely Eggs (Northern England psych-punks)
|“This Is Eggland” (producer: Dave Fridmann; Hear here)
|(Egg)
|Jackson MacIntosh
|“My Dark Side” (first single: “Lulu”; Hear here)
|(Sinderlyn)
|Matthews Southern Comfort
|“Like a Radio” (Iain Matthews reforms his ’70s-era band with an all-Dutch lineup, with eight originals and three re-imaginings of MSC songs; first single: “Bits and Pieces”; See here; eBay)
|(MIG)
|Outshine (Swedish dark metal band)
|“1313” (first single: “Liar”; Hear here; See here; iTunes)
|(GAIN Music Entertainment)
|Professor and the Madman
|“Disintegrate Me” (debut album of the group featuring Alfie Agnew, Sean Elliott, Paul Gray and Rat Scabies; producers: Professor and the Madman, David M. Allen; Hear here)
|(FullerTone Recordings)
|Shy Kids (Toronto quartet)
|“in a state” (first single: “the middle”; Hear here; See here)
|(Culvert Music)
|Soulive
|“Cinematics Vol. 1” (five-song EP; their first new music in six years; first single: “Kings March”; See here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Soulive Music)
|Sur Back (NYC-based orchestral pop artist Caroline Sans)
|“Kitsch II” (four-song EP; producer: Sur Back; first single: “Valentino”; Hear here)
|(Sur Back)
|Calvin Valentine (rapper-singer)
|“Plush Seats” (producer: Valentine; first single: “76”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Mello Music Group)
|VEXES (N.J.-based experimental post-rock/metal outfit)
|“Ancient Geometry” (guest: Mikey Carvajal of Islander; Hear here; iTunes)
|(VEXES)
|The Weight Band (feat. members of The Band, Levon Helm Band and Rick Danko Group)
|“World Gone Mad” (first single: “Common Man”; Hear here; On Tour)
|(The Weight Band)
Reissues (CDs / Vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Altered Images
|“The Epic Years” (four-CD, 60-song box set; Read here; Amazon UK)
|(Cherry Red)
|David Bowie
|“Low (2017 Remastered Version)” (1977 album; Vinyl), “‘Heroes’ (2017 Remastered Version)” (1977 album; Vinyl), “Stage (2017 Remastered Version)” (1978 album; Vinyl), “Lodger (2017 Remastered Version)” (1979 album; Vinyl), “Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (2017 Remastered Version)” (1980 album; Vinyl)
|(Rhino / Parlophone)
|Glen Campbell
|“Amazing Grace: 14 Hymns and Gospel Favorites” (eBay)
|(Gaither Music Group)
|Belinda Carlisle
|“The Vinyl Collection 1987-1993” (four albums on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl, including “Heaven on Earth”; eBay)
|(Demon Music Group)
|Eric Clapton
|“Complete Clapton [Vinyl]” (2007 compilation; four-LP box set; Track list; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Reprise)
|Gord Downie (of Tragically Hip)
|“Coke Machine Glow” (2001 album; remastered; Vinyl), “Battle of the Nudes” (2003 album; remastered; Vinyl)
|(Arts & Crafts)
|Jerry Garcia Band
|“GarciaLive Volume 10: May 20th, 1990 Hilo Civic Auditorium” (two CDs, 18 songs; Hear here; Download)
|(Round)
|Hawkwind
|“The Emergency Broadcast Years: 1994-1997” (five-CD box set; Amazon UK)
|(Atomhenge / Cherry Red)
|Rupert Holmes
|“Songs That Sound Like Movies: The Complete Epic Recordings” (three-CD set includes the 1974 album “Widescreen,” 1975’s “Rupert Holmes” and 1976’s “Singles,” with 16 bonus tracks; Read here; Amazon UK; eBay)
|(Atomhenge / Cherry Red)
|Todd Rundgren
|“All Sides of the Roxy: May 1978” (FM broadcast hosted by Wolfman Jack; three-CD set, with a band comprising members of The Hello People, plus keyboardist Moogy Klingman, bassist John Seigler and drummer John “Willie” Wilcox; guests included Daryl Hall and John Oates, Stevie Nicks, Spencer Davis, Rick Derringer and Kasim Sulton; Amazon UK)
|(Esoteric Recordings / Cherry Red)
|Nina Simone
|“The Colpix Singles” (two CDs, 27 songs; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay)
|(Rhino)
|The 24-Carat Black (soul-funk band helmed by Dale Warren, who orchestrated the strings for Isaac Hayes’ biggest albums)
|“Ghetto: Misfortune’s Wealth [Vinyl]” (1973 album, originally released on Stax; artists have sampled breakbeats from this album, among them Jay-Z [“Can I Live”], Digable Planets [‘Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)”], Dr. Dre [“Nas Is Coming”]; 180-gram vinyl cut at Ardent studios on the original Stax lathe and pressed in Memphis at Memphis Record Pressing; Hear here)
|(Craft Recordings / Concord)
|Various artists
|“Concert for George” (Grammy-winning all-star album from 2003 is reissued in honor of George Harrison’s 75th birthday, on Feb. 25; recorded on Nov. 29, 2002, exactly one year after Harrison’s death, the tribute concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall featured Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Dhani Harrison, Jools Holland, Monty Python, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, etc.; See here; CD + DVD Combo Pack; CD + Blu-ray Combo Pack; Vinyl Box Set; also available as Deluxe Box Set, four LPs, two CDs, two Blu-rays, two DVDs, 60-page hardbound book, etc.; Download)
|(Craft Recordings / Concord)
|Precious Wilson (former Eruption lead singer)
|“On the Race Track (Expanded Edition)” (1980 album; remastered, with three bonus tracks, including the 12-inch long version of Eruption’s “I Can’t Stand the Rain”; Read here; Amazon UK)
|(Hot Shot / Cherry Red)
|Edgar Winter
|“I’ve Got News for You: Featuring The Edgar Winter Group & Edgar Winter’s White Trash 1971-1977” (six-CD box set, featuring rare mono and stereo edits and B-sides; Read here; Amazon UK)
|(Hear No Evil Recordings / Cherry Red)
|Johnny Winter
|“Live Bootleg Series Volume 14 – It’s Johnny’s Birthday”
|(Friday Music)
|Wynder K. Frog
|“Shook, Shimmy and Shake: The Complete Recordings 1966-1970” (three-CD compilation; Amazon UK)
|(RPM / Cherry Red)
|Neil Young
|“Harvest Moon [Vinyl]” (1992 album; it’s the album’s first pressing on vinyl in North America; See here; eBay; Merch)
|(Reprise)
Reissues (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|The Poppy Family featuring Terry & Susan Jacks
|“A Good Thing Lost: 1968-73” (21-song compilation)
|(What Are Records?, Feb. 28)
DVD / Blu-ray
|Artist(s)/cast:
|Title:
|Studio/label:
|The Doors
|“The Doors: Live at The Isle of Wight Festival 1970 [DVD + CD]” (the last known performance of The Doors in existence, the film has been recut and remixed from the original footage; See here; Blu-ray + CD; Download; eBay; Merch)
|(Eagle Vision)
|OneRepublic
|“OneRepublic Live in South Africa [Blu-ray]” (with the mini documentary “Don’t Look Down”; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Eagle Vision)
