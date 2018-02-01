Published on February 1st, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Feb. 2, 2018
New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)
|Bernard Allison
|“Let It Go” (Download; On Tour)
|(Ruf)
|AWOLNATION
|“Here Come the Runts” (first single: “Passion”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Red Bull)
|Anna Burch (Detroit singer-songwriter)
|“Quit the Curse” (new single: “Tea-Soaked Letter”; Hear here; See here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl, with download card; Download; On Tour)
|(Polyvinyl)
|Pearl Charles
|“Sleepless Dreamer” (new single: “Night Tides”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Kanine)
|Chase Atlantic
|“Chase Atlantic” (Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download, released on last Oct. 4; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Warner)
|Kyle Craft (Portland, Ore.-based singer-songwriter)
|“Full Circle Nightmare” (first single: “Heartbreak Junky”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; iTunes; Cassette; On Tour)
|(Sub Pop)
|Field Music (British indie-pop duo)
|“Open Here” (first single: “Time In Joy”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download)
|(Memphis Industries)
|Fruition
|“Watching It All Fall Apart” (producer: Tucker Martine; first single: “I’ll Never Sing Your Name”; Hear here; Amazon UK; On Tour)
|(LoHI)
|Hookworms
|“Microshift” (first single: “Negative Space”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Domino)
|The James Hunter Six
|“Whatever It Takes” (producer: Bosco Mann; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Daptone)
|Sébastien Izambard (of Il Divo)
|“We Came Here To Love” (new single: “Up”; Hear here; See here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download)
|(eOne Music)
|King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard with Mile High Club
|“Polygondwanaland” (producer: Stu Mackenzie; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download, released on Nov. 17; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(ATO)
|Julian Lage
|“Modern Lore” (producer: Jesse Harris; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; On Tour)
|(Mack Avenue)
|Long Distance Calling (German instrumental rock powerhouse)
|“Boundless” (first single: “Out There”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download)
|(InsideOutMusic)
|Montgomery Gentry
|“Here’s to You” (album was finished before Troy Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash in September 2017; new single: “Better Me”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; iTunes)
|(Average Joes Entertainment)
|Rae Morris (U.K. singer-songwriter)
|“Someone Out There” (first single: “Do It”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Atlantic)
|John Oates
|“Arkansas” (Americana-flavored album features his Good Road Band, which includes Sam Bush on mandolin; producers: Oates, David Kalmusky; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(PS Records / Thirty Tigers)
|Steve Reich
|“Pulse/Quartet” (Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download)
|(Nonesuch)
|Rhye
|“BLOOD” (new single: “Count to Five”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Loma Vista Recordings / Concord)
|RIVALS (L.A. dark pop-rock trio)
|“Damned Soul” (producers: John Espy, Aaron Edwards; first single: “Low”; Hear here; See here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; iTunes)
|(Smartpunk)
|Jeff Russo
|“Star Trek: Discovery (Original Series Soundtrack)” (See here; Streaming; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; iTunes)
|(Lakeshore)
|Saxon
|“Thunderbolt” (producer: Andy Sneap; first single: “Thunderbolt”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Cassette; Download; On Tour)
|(Militia Guard / Silver Lining Music)
|The Sheepdogs (Juno Award-winning Canadian rock quintet)
|“Changing Colours” (new single: “Nobody”; Hear here; See here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; On Tour)
|(Dine Alone)
|Simple Minds
|“Walk Between Worlds” (producers: Simple Minds with Andy Wright and Gavin Goldberg; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Deluxe Edition, with three bonus tracks; Vinyl; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|The Soft Moon (U.S.-born, Berlin-based musician)
|“Criminal” (Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; On Tour)
|(Sacred Bones)
|Story Untold (Canadian pop-punk band)
|“Waves” (first single: “Drown In My Mind”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Hopeless)
|Justin Timberlake
|“Man of the Woods” (his first album since 2013; first single: “Filthy”; Hear here; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Target-Exclusive CD, with new album cover, poster and digital copy; Vinyl; Target-Exclusive Translucent Orange Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(RCA)
|Various artists
|“NOW That’s What I Call Music! 65” (16 hits, plus six bonus “NOW What’s Next” tracks; feat. Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, NF, Post Malone, Khalid, Selena Gomez, Calvin Harris, etc.; Download; iTunes)
|(UMG Recordings / Sony Music)
|The Wood Brothers
|“One Drop of Truth” (producers: The Wood Brothers; first single: “River Takes the Town”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; On Tour)
|(Honey Jar / Thirty Tigers)
New Releases (Downloads)
|Pauline Andrès (Nashville-based singer-songwriter)
|“Fearless Heart” (producer: Jack Davis; Hear here)
|(Old Souls)
|Angie Aparo
|“Life Is a Flower, Life Is a Gun” (first single: “Bicycle Kings”; Hear here; Read here; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Schoolkids)
|Ashley Cleveland (Grammy-winning rock gospel singer-songwriter)
|“One More Song” (producer: husband Kenny Greenberg; Hear here; See here)
|(204 Records)
|Dhanya (Venezuela-born world music artist)
|“Dhanya” (new single: “Lesson”; Hear here; Read here)
|(Dhanya)
|I Hate You Just Kidding (L.A. indie-pop band led by husband and wife Jeremy and Jessi Brock)
|“Constellations” (Hear here; iTunes)
|(I Hate You Just Kidding)
|Joel James Live
|“Hey Little Lady” (five-song EP; producer: James; first single: “Black Light”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Joel James Live)
|Sarah McQuaid (U.K.-based singer-guitarist)
|“If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous” (producer: Michael Chapman; first single: “The Tug of the Moon”; Hear here; See here; CD, out March 2; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Shovel And A Spade)
|Skyzoo (Brooklyn MC)
|“In Celebration of Us” (guests: Raheem DeVaughn, WordsNCurves, Kay Cola, Saba Abraha, Jake&Papa; Hear here; iTunes)
|(First Generation Rich / EMPIRE)
|ticktock (Danish alt-pop trio)
|“A Violence of Innocence” (four-song EP; Hear here; iTunes)
|(hfn music)
|Various artists
|“Standing at the Gates: The Songs of Nada Surf’s Let Go” (charity covers album to celebrate the 15th anniversary of “Let Go,” benefiting the ACLU and The Pablove Foundation; contributors: Aimee Mann, Ed Harcourt, Charly Bliss, Manchester Orchestra, Rogue Wave, The Texas Gentlemen, etc.; first single: “Happy Kid,” Ron Gallo; Hear here; CD, out March 2; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Mardev)
“The Platinum Collection: Greatest Hits I, II & III,” Queen »
Reissues (CDs / Vinyl)
|Beverly Crawford
|“The Essential Beverly Crawford Vol. 2”
|(JDI)
|Dr. John
|“Remedies / Desitively Bonnaroo” (1970 and 1974 albums on one CD; remastered; Amazon UK; eBay; On Tour)
|(BGO)
|Grateful Dead
|“Road Trips, Vol. 4 No. 3 – Denver ’73” (three-CD set, mastered by Jeffrey Norman in HDCD sound; eBay; Merch)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Gordon Lightfoot
|“East of Midnight / Waiting For You / A Painter Passing Through” (1986, 1993 and 1998 albums on two CDs; remastered; Amazon UK; eBay; On Tour)
|(BGO)
|Gene Page
|“Hot City / Lovelock!” (1974 and 1976 albums on one CD; remastered; Amazon UK)
|(BGO)
|Poco
|“The Songs of Paul Cotton” (1979 compilation; remastered; Amazon UK)
|(Retroworld)
|Roxy Music
|“Roxy Music (Deluxe Edition)” (1972 album; remastered, with a second CD, “The BBC Sessions”; Super Deluxe Edition, featuring the original album, demos and outtakes, “The BBC Sessions” and a DVD; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; eBay; Merch)
|(Virgin)
|Various artists
|“Finally Together: The Ru-Jac Records Story Volume Three: 1966-1967” (25 songs; Download), “Changes: The Ru-Jac Records Story, Volume Four: 1967-1980” (25-song collection; Download)
|(Omnivore Recordings)
|Various artists
|“So80s 11” (two-CD, 22-song set of original 12-inch club and extended mixes, curated by Blank & Jones; Hear here; Track list; Amazon UK)
|(Soundcolour)
|W.A.S.P.
|“REIDOLIZED: The Soundtrack to The Crimson Idol” (1992 concept album, packaged with the previously unreleased movie on DVD and Blu-ray; See here; Vinyl)
|(Napalm)
|John Williams
|“John Williams Conductor” (20-CD box set, with a 40-page hardbound book; Filmography)
|(Sony Classical)
|Ron Wood & Ronnie Lane
|“Mahoney’s Last Stand (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1972 album, produced by Glyn Johns; recorded in 1972 but remained unfinished and unreleased until 1976; remastered; Amazon UK)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Frank Zappa
|“The Roxy Performances” seven-CD box set collects all four public shows from Dec. 9-10, 1973, and the Dec. 8 film shoot/soundcheck; Hear here; Read here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; eBay; Merch)
|(Zappa Records / UMe)
Reissues (Downloads)
|Jessye Norman
|“The Jessye Norman Collection” (30-song compilation)
|(Philips)
|The Rationals (Ann Arbor, Mich., garage-rock band)
|“The Rationals (Deluxe Edition)” (1970 album; remastered, with four bonus tracks and seven live tracks from 1968)
|(Rouge)
DVD / Blu-ray
|Artist(s)/Cast:
|Title:
|Studio/Label:
|Bee Gees
|“One For All Tour: Live in Australia 1989 [DVD]” (28-song concert recorded at the National Tennis Centre in November 1989; See here; Blu-ray; eBay; Merch)
|(Eagle Vision)
