New Releases: Feb. 2, 2018

New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Bernard Allison “Let It Go” (Download; On Tour) (Ruf)
AWOLNATION “Here Come the Runts” (first single: “Passion”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Red Bull)
Anna Burch (Detroit singer-songwriter) “Quit the Curse” (new single: “Tea-Soaked Letter”; Hear here; See here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl, with download card; Download; On Tour) (Polyvinyl)
Pearl Charles “Sleepless Dreamer” (new single: “Night Tides”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; iTunes) (Kanine)
Chase Atlantic “Chase Atlantic” (Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download, released on last Oct. 4; iTunes; On Tour) (Warner)
Kyle Craft (Portland, Ore.-based singer-songwriter) “Full Circle Nightmare” (first single: “Heartbreak Junky”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; iTunes; Cassette; On Tour) (Sub Pop)
Field Music (British indie-pop duo) “Open Here” (first single: “Time In Joy”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download) (Memphis Industries)
Fruition “Watching It All Fall Apart” (producer: Tucker Martine; first single: “I’ll Never Sing Your Name”; Hear here; Amazon UK; On Tour) (LoHI)
Hookworms “Microshift” (first single: “Negative Space”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Domino)
The James Hunter Six “Whatever It Takes” (producer: Bosco Mann; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Daptone)
Sébastien Izambard (of Il Divo) “We Came Here To Love” (new single: “Up”; Hear here; See here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download) (eOne Music)
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard with Mile High Club “Polygondwanaland” (producer: Stu Mackenzie; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download, released on Nov. 17; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (ATO)
Julian Lage “Modern Lore” (producer: Jesse Harris; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; On Tour) (Mack Avenue)
Long Distance Calling (German instrumental rock powerhouse) “Boundless” (first single: “Out There”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download) (InsideOutMusic)
Montgomery Gentry “Here’s to You” (album was finished before Troy Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash in September 2017; new single: “Better Me”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; iTunes) (Average Joes Entertainment)
Rae Morris (U.K. singer-songwriter) “Someone Out There” (first single: “Do It”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Atlantic)
John Oates “Arkansas” (Americana-flavored album features his Good Road Band, which includes Sam Bush on mandolin; producers: Oates, David Kalmusky; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (PS Records / Thirty Tigers)
Steve Reich “Pulse/Quartet” (Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download) (Nonesuch)
Rhye “BLOOD” (new single: “Count to Five”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Loma Vista Recordings / Concord)
RIVALS (L.A. dark pop-rock trio) “Damned Soul” (producers: John Espy, Aaron Edwards; first single: “Low”; Hear here; See here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; iTunes) (Smartpunk)
Jeff Russo “Star Trek: Discovery (Original Series Soundtrack)” (See here; Streaming; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; iTunes) (Lakeshore)
Saxon “Thunderbolt” (producer: Andy Sneap; first single: “Thunderbolt”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Cassette; Download; On Tour) (Militia Guard / Silver Lining Music)
The Sheepdogs (Juno Award-winning Canadian rock quintet) “Changing Colours” (new single: “Nobody”; Hear here; See here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; On Tour) (Dine Alone)
Simple Minds “Walk Between Worlds” (producers: Simple Minds with Andy Wright and Gavin Goldberg; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Deluxe Edition, with three bonus tracks; Vinyl; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (BMG Rights Management)
The Soft Moon (U.S.-born, Berlin-based musician) “Criminal” (Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; On Tour) (Sacred Bones)
Story Untold (Canadian pop-punk band) “Waves” (first single: “Drown In My Mind”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Hopeless)
Justin Timberlake “Man of the Woods” (his first album since 2013; first single: “Filthy”; Hear here; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Target-Exclusive CD, with new album cover, poster and digital copy; Vinyl; Target-Exclusive Translucent Orange Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch) (RCA)
Various artists “NOW That’s What I Call Music! 65” (16 hits, plus six bonus “NOW What’s Next” tracks; feat. Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, NF, Post Malone, Khalid, Selena Gomez, Calvin Harris, etc.; Download; iTunes) (UMG Recordings / Sony Music)
The Wood Brothers “One Drop of Truth” (producers: The Wood Brothers; first single: “River Takes the Town”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; On Tour) (Honey Jar / Thirty Tigers)

New Releases (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Pauline Andrès (Nashville-based singer-songwriter) “Fearless Heart” (producer: Jack Davis; Hear here) (Old Souls)
Angie Aparo “Life Is a Flower, Life Is a Gun” (first single: “Bicycle Kings”; Hear here; Read here; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Schoolkids)
Ashley Cleveland (Grammy-winning rock gospel singer-songwriter) “One More Song” (producer: husband Kenny Greenberg; Hear here; See here) (204 Records)
Dhanya (Venezuela-born world music artist) “Dhanya” (new single: “Lesson”; Hear here; Read here) (Dhanya)
I Hate You Just Kidding (L.A. indie-pop band led by husband and wife Jeremy and Jessi Brock) “Constellations” (Hear here; iTunes) (I Hate You Just Kidding)
Joel James Live “Hey Little Lady” (five-song EP; producer: James; first single: “Black Light”; Hear here; iTunes) (Joel James Live)
Sarah McQuaid (U.K.-based singer-guitarist) “If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous” (producer: Michael Chapman; first single: “The Tug of the Moon”; Hear here; See here; CD, out March 2; iTunes; On Tour) (Shovel And A Spade)
Skyzoo (Brooklyn MC) “In Celebration of Us” (guests: Raheem DeVaughn, WordsNCurves, Kay Cola, Saba Abraha, Jake&Papa; Hear here; iTunes) (First Generation Rich / EMPIRE)
ticktock (Danish alt-pop trio) “A Violence of Innocence” (four-song EP; Hear here; iTunes) (hfn music)
Various artists “Standing at the Gates: The Songs of Nada Surf’s Let Go” (charity covers album to celebrate the 15th anniversary of “Let Go,” benefiting the ACLU and The Pablove Foundation; contributors: Aimee Mann, Ed Harcourt, Charly Bliss, Manchester Orchestra, Rogue Wave, The Texas Gentlemen, etc.; first single: “Happy Kid,” Ron Gallo; Hear here; CD, out March 2; iTunes; On Tour) (Mardev)

Reissues (CDs / Vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Beverly Crawford “The Essential Beverly Crawford Vol. 2” (JDI)
Dr. John “Remedies / Desitively Bonnaroo” (1970 and 1974 albums on one CD; remastered; Amazon UK; eBay; On Tour) (BGO)
Grateful Dead “Road Trips, Vol. 4 No. 3 – Denver ’73” (three-CD set, mastered by Jeffrey Norman in HDCD sound; eBay; Merch) (Real Gone Music)
Gordon Lightfoot “East of Midnight / Waiting For You / A Painter Passing Through” (1986, 1993 and 1998 albums on two CDs; remastered; Amazon UK; eBay; On Tour) (BGO)
Gene Page “Hot City / Lovelock!” (1974 and 1976 albums on one CD; remastered; Amazon UK) (BGO)
Poco “The Songs of Paul Cotton” (1979 compilation; remastered; Amazon UK) (Retroworld)
Roxy Music “Roxy Music (Deluxe Edition)” (1972 album; remastered, with a second CD, “The BBC Sessions”; Super Deluxe Edition, featuring the original album, demos and outtakes, “The BBC Sessions” and a DVD; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Vinyl; Download; eBay; Merch) (Virgin)
Various artists “Finally Together: The Ru-Jac Records Story Volume Three: 1966-1967” (25 songs; Download), “Changes: The Ru-Jac Records Story, Volume Four: 1967-1980” (25-song collection; Download) (Omnivore Recordings)
Various artists “So80s 11” (two-CD, 22-song set of original 12-inch club and extended mixes, curated by Blank & Jones; Hear here; Track list; Amazon UK) (Soundcolour)
W.A.S.P. “REIDOLIZED: The Soundtrack to The Crimson Idol” (1992 concept album, packaged with the previously unreleased movie on DVD and Blu-ray; See here; Vinyl) (Napalm)
John Williams “John Williams Conductor” (20-CD box set, with a 40-page hardbound book; Filmography) (Sony Classical)
Ron Wood & Ronnie Lane “Mahoney’s Last Stand (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1972 album, produced by Glyn Johns; recorded in 1972 but remained unfinished and unreleased until 1976; remastered; Amazon UK) (Real Gone Music)
Frank Zappa “The Roxy Performances” seven-CD box set collects all four public shows from Dec. 9-10, 1973, and the Dec. 8 film shoot/soundcheck; Hear here; Read here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; Download; eBay; Merch) (Zappa Records / UMe)

Reissues (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Jessye Norman “The Jessye Norman Collection” (30-song compilation) (Philips)
The Rationals (Ann Arbor, Mich., garage-rock band) “The Rationals (Deluxe Edition)” (1970 album; remastered, with four bonus tracks and seven live tracks from 1968) (Rouge)

DVD / Blu-ray

Artist(s)/Cast: Title: Studio/Label:
Bee Gees “One For All Tour: Live in Australia 1989 [DVD]” (28-song concert recorded at the National Tennis Centre in November 1989; See here; Blu-ray; eBay; Merch) (Eagle Vision)

