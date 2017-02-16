New Releases: Feb. 17, 2017

Feb. 17, 2017 » Ryan Adams, Son Volt, Charlie Wilson, Julia Fordham, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Maggie Rogers, Nikki Lane, etc.

Feb. 24, 2017 » Old 97’s, Rhiannon Giddens, Steel Panther, Wesley Stace, The Feelies, Scott H. Biram, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, American Grim, etc.

March 3, 2017 » Ed Sheeran, Brad Paisley, Jon Secada, The Magnetic Fields, Colin Hay, Béla Fleck, Emmure, Livingston Taylor, etc.

March 10, 2017 » Marty Stuart, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Shins, Peter Murphy, Sunny Sweeney, Valerie June, Greg Graffin, Pieta Brown, etc.

March 17, 2017 » Conor Oberst, Take That, Spoon, CJ Ramone, Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band, KXM, Samantha Fish, etc.

March 24, 2017 » Jessi Colter, James Blunt, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Night Ranger, Selah, Michael Schenker, Samantha Crain, The Residents, etc.

March 31, 2017 » Bob Dylan, Aimee Mann, Rodney Crowell, Goldfrapp, Nelly Furtado, Jamiroquai, The Mavericks, Wire, Dave Davies & Russ Davies, etc.

April 7, 2017 » Father John Misty, Deep Purple, Michelle Branch, Falling in Reverse, The New Pornographers, Mike + The Mechanics, etc.

More New Releases» April 14 and Beyond

Elton John loves Pauseandplay.com • Deals of the Day Best Sellers • Vinyl Gift Guide • $5 Digital Albums

New Merch at Hot Topic • Save on Tablets at Walmart.com • Band T-Shirts • Turntables & Accessories • Home Audio Systems • Amazon Tap $40 Off • Save up to 90% on Textbooks

Love Pauseandplay.com? We do, too … Help us keep it going. (Every little bit helps.) We ♥ u.

NOTE: This site contains affiliate links; Pauseandplay.com will be compensated (albeit by a small percentage) if you make a purchase after clicking the links