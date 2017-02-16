New releases

New Releases: Feb. 17, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Ryan Adams “Prisoner” (an ’80s rock-inspired album; producer: Don Was; first single: “Do You Still Love Me?”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (PAX AM / Blue Note / Capitol)
Big Sean “I Decided.” (released on MP3 on Feb. 3; producers: Metro Boomin, DJ Dahi, Fuse, Tre Pounds, DJ Mustard, WondaGurl, Key Wane, Detail, The Track Burnaz, Amaire Johnson, etc.; guests: Eminem, Jeremih, Migos, The-Dream, Jhené Aiko, Flint Chozen Choir, Starrah; See here; iTunes; On Tour) (G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam)
Molly Burch “Please Be Mine” (first single: “Try”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes) (Captured Tracks)
The Courtneys (Vancouver power-pop trio) “The Courtneys II” (first single: “Silver Velvet”; See here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Flying Nun)
Blair Crimmins & The Hookers (Atlanta-based ragtime/Dixieland/Gypsy jazz band) “You Gotta Sell Something!” (first single: “Top of the Class”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes) (New Rag)
Eisley (Tyler, Texas-based indie-pop quintet) “I’m Only Dreaming” (producer: Will Yip; first single: “You Are Mine”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Equal Vision)
Fat Joe & Remy Ma “Plata O Plomo” (guests: The-Dream, Seven Streeter, French Montana, BJ the Chicago Kid, Ty Dolla $ign, Kent Jones, etc.; first single: “All the Way Up”; See here; MP3; iTunes) (EMPIRE Distribution)
The Gibson Brothers “In the Ground” (Hear here; MP3; iTunes) (Rounder)
John Ginty feat. Aster Pheonyx “Rockers” (producer: Ben Elliott; See here; MP3; iTunes) (American Showplace Music)
Jidenna “The Chief” (guests: Janelle Monáe, St. Beauty, Nana Kwabena, Roman GianArthur; See here; MP3; iTunes) (Wondaland / Epic)
Hanni El Khatib “Savage Times” (new single: “This I Know”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes) (Innovative Leisure)
Alison Krauss “Windy City” (her first solo LP in 17 years; producer: Buddy Cannon; first single: “Losing You”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; MP3; MP3 Deluxe Edition, with four bonus live tracks; iTunes; Merch) (Capitol)
Nikki Lane “Highway Queen” (producer: Jonathan Wilson; first single: “Highway Queen”; See here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (New West)
Jens Lekman “Life Will See You Now” (Swedish pop artist’s first album in five years; first single: “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?”; Hear here; Read here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Secretly Canadian)
Lorna Shore (N.J. metal quintet) “Flesh Coffin” (producers: Lorna Shore, Carson Slovak, Grant McFarland; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Outerloop)
Amy Macdonald “Under Stars” (the U.K. singer-songwriter’s first album since 2012; producers: Cam Blackwood, My Riot; first single: “Down By the Water”; Hear here; MP3; MP3 Deluxe Edition, with eight extra tracks) (Vertigo)
London O’Connor (Southern California-based singer-songwriter) “O∆” (producer: O’Connor; second single: “GUTS”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (True Panther Sounds)
The Orwells (Illinois garage punks) “Terrible Human Beings” (producer: Jim Abbiss; first single: “They Put a Body in the Bayou”; See here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Canvasback / Atlantic)
Robert Randolph & The Family Band “Got Soul” (guests: Darius Rucker, Anthony Hamilton, Cory Henry; first single: “Got Soul”; Hear/read here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour) (Sony Masterworks)
Maggie Rogers “Now That the Light Is Fading” (the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s four-song debut EP; producers: Rogers, Doug Schadt, Lucio, Nick Das; new single: “Dog Years”; Watch Pharrell Williams react to her music during a Masterclass he taught at The Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts; Hear here; See here; On Tour) (Capitol)
Son Volt “Notes of Blue” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (Transmit Sound / Thirty Tigers)
Strands of Oak (aka Tim Showalter) “Hard Love” (first single: “Radio Kids”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes) (Dead Oceans)
Otis Taylor “Fantasizing About Being Black” (guests: Jerry Douglas, Brandon Niederauer, Ron Miles; Hear here; MP3) (Trance Blues Festival)
Charlie Wilson “In It to Win It” (guests: Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Robin Thicke, Wiz Khalifa, T.I., Lalah Hathaway; first single: “Chills”; Hear here; MP3; iTunesOn Tour) (RCA)
Danny Worsnop (Asking Alexandria frontman) “The Long Road Home” (first single: “Mexico”; See here; Autographed CD; MP3; iTunes) (Earache)
Pegi Young & The Survivors “Raw” (a collection of covers and original songs written with Spooner Oldham; first single: “Too Little Too Late”; Hear here; Read here; MP3) (Baltimore Thrush)

New Releases (MP3s)

Artist: Title: Label:
Animal Collective “The Painters EP” (four songs; first single: “Kinda Bonkers”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (Domino)
Clap! Clap! (Italian producer, songwriter-performer Cristiano Crisci) “A Thousand Skies” (guests: Bongeziwe Mabandla, OY, John Wizards, HDADD; first single: “Try”; Hear here; iTunes) (Black Acre)
Dutch Uncles (Manchester art-popologists) “Big Balloon” (first single: “Oh Yeah”; Hear here; CD, out Feb. 24; iTunes) (Memphis Industries)
Future “Future” (producers: Allen Ritter, DY, Frank Dukes, Mike Dean, MP808, Southside Tarentino, TM88, Tre Pounds, Vinylz, YK808, Zaytoven; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (A1 / Freebandz / Epic)
Eve to Adam (NYC anthemic hard rock band) “Odyssey” (producer: Michael “Elvis” Baskette; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (Rocktagon Worldwide Music, Feb. 20)
James Patrick Morgan (pop-soul singer-songwriter) “Art + Work = Love” (five-song EP, including a cover of Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like an Eagle”; producer: David Huff; Hear here) (Artist Garage)
Palm Ghosts (East Nashville-based indie pop group) “Greenland” (Hear here) (Flour Sack Cape)
Sun Kil Moon “Common as Light and Love Are Red Valleys of Blood” (double album; Hear here; CD, out Feb. 24; On Tour) (Caldo Verde)
Rebekah Todd (North Carolina alt blues/soul singer) “Crooked Lines” (producers: Dick Hodgin, Chad Lister; first single: “Hustle”; Hear here) (Rebekah Todd)
The Unlikely Candidates (Fort Worth alt-rock band) “Bed of Liars” (six-song EP; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (Another Century)
Various artists “Sn” (digital-only album with electronic miniatures, 33 to 100 seconds, to celebrate musician-producer Juan María Solare’s 50th birthday; Sn is the chemical symbol of the element Stannum [tin], which has the atomic number 50; producer: Solare; guests: Adele Franghiadi, Sonia Megías, Juan Antonio Lleó, Luis Mihovilcevic, Asta Hyvärinen; first single: “Nun”; Hear here) (Janus Music & Sound, Feb. 19)

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Eden Kane (aka Richard Graham Sarstedt, older brother of Peter and Clive Sarstedt) “Well I Ask You: The Complete 60s Recordings” (two CDs, 56 songs; Read here) (U.K. – Cherry Red)
Golden Earring “The Complete Studio Recordings” (29-CD box set; Read here; Merch) (Europe – Red Bullet / Universal Music)
Jethro Tull “Stand Up (Steven Wilson Remix)” (1969 album; remixed to stereo and 5.1 surround by Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson; MP3; Merch) (Rhino)
Robby Krieger “In Session” (collection of rare sessions with guests such as Jackson Browne, William Shatner, Tommy Shaw, Nik Turner, Rod Argent, John Wetton, Tony Kaye, Billy Sherwood, Geoff Downes; MP3) (Purple Pyramid / Cleopatra)
The Standells “Dirty Water” (1966 album; remastered; Vinyl), “Why Pick on Me -Sometimes Good Guys Don’t Wear White” (1966 album; remastered; Vinyl), “Try It” (1967 album; remastered; Vinyl) (Sundazed Music)
Status Quo “Keep ‘Em Coming! The Collection” (two CDs, 34 songs) (U.K. – Music Club Deluxe)
Bonnie Tyler “The Collection” (two CDs, 28 songs; Read here) (U.K. – Music Club Deluxe)
Various artists “Hard To Find 45s On CD, Volume 17: Late Sixties Classics” (21 songs, including eight making their stereo debut and a newly restored “MacArthur Park” by Richard Harris; Hear/read here) (Eric)
Various artists “Hard To Find Jukebox Classics, The Fifties: 31 Amazing Stereo Hits” (feat. hits by Bill Haley & His Comets, Fats Domino, Elvis Presley, The Platters, Johnny Mathis, Patti Page, Bobby Darin, etc.; Hear/read here) (Hit Parade)
Various artists “Now That’s What I Call R&B” (three CDs, 63 songs) (U.K. – Now! Music)
Various artists “12 Inch Dance: Australian 80s Pop” (three-CD, 37-song collection includes rare mixes from Icehouse, Real Life, Split Enz, Pseudo Echo, Hunters & Collectors, Eurogliders, Boom Crash Opera, The Models, etc.; Read here) (Australia – Festival / Rhino / Warner Music Australia)
Paul Young “Wherever I Lay My Hat: The Best of Paul Young” (two CDs, 33 songs; Read here) (U.K. – Music Club Deluxe)

Reissues (MP3s)

Artist: Title: Label:
Duke Ellington “An Intimate Piano Session” (20-song collection recorded during eight sessions in New York, Paris and Tokyo between 1961 and 1971; Hear/read here) (Storyville)
Marty Robbins “Everything I’ve Always Wanted” (1981 album) (Columbia Nashville / Legacy)

DVD / Blu-ray

Artist(s)/cast: Title: Studio:
Judy Collins “A Love Letter to Stephen Sondheim [DVD]” (filmed in May 2016 at the Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver; CD; MP3) (Cleopatra)

