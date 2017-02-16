Published on February 16th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Feb. 17, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Ryan Adams
|“Prisoner” (an ’80s rock-inspired album; producer: Don Was; first single: “Do You Still Love Me?”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(PAX AM / Blue Note / Capitol)
|Big Sean
|“I Decided.” (released on MP3 on Feb. 3; producers: Metro Boomin, DJ Dahi, Fuse, Tre Pounds, DJ Mustard, WondaGurl, Key Wane, Detail, The Track Burnaz, Amaire Johnson, etc.; guests: Eminem, Jeremih, Migos, The-Dream, Jhené Aiko, Flint Chozen Choir, Starrah; See here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam)
|Molly Burch
|“Please Be Mine” (first single: “Try”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes)
|(Captured Tracks)
|The Courtneys (Vancouver power-pop trio)
|“The Courtneys II” (first single: “Silver Velvet”; See here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Flying Nun)
|Blair Crimmins & The Hookers (Atlanta-based ragtime/Dixieland/Gypsy jazz band)
|“You Gotta Sell Something!” (first single: “Top of the Class”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes)
|(New Rag)
|Eisley (Tyler, Texas-based indie-pop quintet)
|“I’m Only Dreaming” (producer: Will Yip; first single: “You Are Mine”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Equal Vision)
|Fat Joe & Remy Ma
|“Plata O Plomo” (guests: The-Dream, Seven Streeter, French Montana, BJ the Chicago Kid, Ty Dolla $ign, Kent Jones, etc.; first single: “All the Way Up”; See here; MP3; iTunes)
|(EMPIRE Distribution)
|The Gibson Brothers
|“In the Ground” (Hear here; MP3; iTunes)
|(Rounder)
|John Ginty feat. Aster Pheonyx
|“Rockers” (producer: Ben Elliott; See here; MP3; iTunes)
|(American Showplace Music)
|Jidenna
|“The Chief” (guests: Janelle Monáe, St. Beauty, Nana Kwabena, Roman GianArthur; See here; MP3; iTunes)
|(Wondaland / Epic)
|Hanni El Khatib
|“Savage Times” (new single: “This I Know”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes)
|(Innovative Leisure)
|Alison Krauss
|“Windy City” (her first solo LP in 17 years; producer: Buddy Cannon; first single: “Losing You”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; MP3; MP3 Deluxe Edition, with four bonus live tracks; iTunes; Merch)
|(Capitol)
|Nikki Lane
|“Highway Queen” (producer: Jonathan Wilson; first single: “Highway Queen”; See here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(New West)
|Jens Lekman
|“Life Will See You Now” (Swedish pop artist’s first album in five years; first single: “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?”; Hear here; Read here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Secretly Canadian)
|Lorna Shore (N.J. metal quintet)
|“Flesh Coffin” (producers: Lorna Shore, Carson Slovak, Grant McFarland; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Outerloop)
|Amy Macdonald
|“Under Stars” (the U.K. singer-songwriter’s first album since 2012; producers: Cam Blackwood, My Riot; first single: “Down By the Water”; Hear here; MP3; MP3 Deluxe Edition, with eight extra tracks)
|(Vertigo)
|London O’Connor (Southern California-based singer-songwriter)
|“O∆” (producer: O’Connor; second single: “GUTS”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(True Panther Sounds)
|The Orwells (Illinois garage punks)
|“Terrible Human Beings” (producer: Jim Abbiss; first single: “They Put a Body in the Bayou”; See here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Canvasback / Atlantic)
|Robert Randolph & The Family Band
|“Got Soul” (guests: Darius Rucker, Anthony Hamilton, Cory Henry; first single: “Got Soul”; Hear/read here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sony Masterworks)
|Maggie Rogers
|“Now That the Light Is Fading” (the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s four-song debut EP; producers: Rogers, Doug Schadt, Lucio, Nick Das; new single: “Dog Years”; Watch Pharrell Williams react to her music during a Masterclass he taught at The Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts; Hear here; See here; On Tour)
|(Capitol)
|Son Volt
|“Notes of Blue” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Transmit Sound / Thirty Tigers)
|Strands of Oak (aka Tim Showalter)
|“Hard Love” (first single: “Radio Kids”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes)
|(Dead Oceans)
|Otis Taylor
|“Fantasizing About Being Black” (guests: Jerry Douglas, Brandon Niederauer, Ron Miles; Hear here; MP3)
|(Trance Blues Festival)
|Charlie Wilson
|“In It to Win It” (guests: Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Robin Thicke, Wiz Khalifa, T.I., Lalah Hathaway; first single: “Chills”; Hear here; MP3; iTunes; On Tour)
|(RCA)
|Danny Worsnop (Asking Alexandria frontman)
|“The Long Road Home” (first single: “Mexico”; See here; Autographed CD; MP3; iTunes)
|(Earache)
|Pegi Young & The Survivors
|“Raw” (a collection of covers and original songs written with Spooner Oldham; first single: “Too Little Too Late”; Hear here; Read here; MP3)
|(Baltimore Thrush)
New Releases (MP3s)
|Animal Collective
|“The Painters EP” (four songs; first single: “Kinda Bonkers”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Domino)
|Clap! Clap! (Italian producer, songwriter-performer Cristiano Crisci)
|“A Thousand Skies” (guests: Bongeziwe Mabandla, OY, John Wizards, HDADD; first single: “Try”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Black Acre)
|Dutch Uncles (Manchester art-popologists)
|“Big Balloon” (first single: “Oh Yeah”; Hear here; CD, out Feb. 24; iTunes)
|(Memphis Industries)
|Future
|“Future” (producers: Allen Ritter, DY, Frank Dukes, Mike Dean, MP808, Southside Tarentino, TM88, Tre Pounds, Vinylz, YK808, Zaytoven; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(A1 / Freebandz / Epic)
|Eve to Adam (NYC anthemic hard rock band)
|“Odyssey” (producer: Michael “Elvis” Baskette; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Rocktagon Worldwide Music, Feb. 20)
|James Patrick Morgan (pop-soul singer-songwriter)
|“Art + Work = Love” (five-song EP, including a cover of Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like an Eagle”; producer: David Huff; Hear here)
|(Artist Garage)
|Palm Ghosts (East Nashville-based indie pop group)
|“Greenland” (Hear here)
|(Flour Sack Cape)
|Sun Kil Moon
|“Common as Light and Love Are Red Valleys of Blood” (double album; Hear here; CD, out Feb. 24; On Tour)
|(Caldo Verde)
|Rebekah Todd (North Carolina alt blues/soul singer)
|“Crooked Lines” (producers: Dick Hodgin, Chad Lister; first single: “Hustle”; Hear here)
|(Rebekah Todd)
|The Unlikely Candidates (Fort Worth alt-rock band)
|“Bed of Liars” (six-song EP; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Another Century)
|Various artists
|“Sn” (digital-only album with electronic miniatures, 33 to 100 seconds, to celebrate musician-producer Juan María Solare’s 50th birthday; Sn is the chemical symbol of the element Stannum [tin], which has the atomic number 50; producer: Solare; guests: Adele Franghiadi, Sonia Megías, Juan Antonio Lleó, Luis Mihovilcevic, Asta Hyvärinen; first single: “Nun”; Hear here)
|(Janus Music & Sound, Feb. 19)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Eden Kane (aka Richard Graham Sarstedt, older brother of Peter and Clive Sarstedt)
|“Well I Ask You: The Complete 60s Recordings” (two CDs, 56 songs; Read here)
|(U.K. – Cherry Red)
|Golden Earring
|“The Complete Studio Recordings” (29-CD box set; Read here; Merch)
|(Europe – Red Bullet / Universal Music)
|Jethro Tull
|“Stand Up (Steven Wilson Remix)” (1969 album; remixed to stereo and 5.1 surround by Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson; MP3; Merch)
|(Rhino)
|Robby Krieger
|“In Session” (collection of rare sessions with guests such as Jackson Browne, William Shatner, Tommy Shaw, Nik Turner, Rod Argent, John Wetton, Tony Kaye, Billy Sherwood, Geoff Downes; MP3)
|(Purple Pyramid / Cleopatra)
|The Standells
|“Dirty Water” (1966 album; remastered; Vinyl), “Why Pick on Me -Sometimes Good Guys Don’t Wear White” (1966 album; remastered; Vinyl), “Try It” (1967 album; remastered; Vinyl)
|(Sundazed Music)
|Status Quo
|“Keep ‘Em Coming! The Collection” (two CDs, 34 songs)
|(U.K. – Music Club Deluxe)
|Bonnie Tyler
|“The Collection” (two CDs, 28 songs; Read here)
|(U.K. – Music Club Deluxe)
|Various artists
|“Hard To Find 45s On CD, Volume 17: Late Sixties Classics” (21 songs, including eight making their stereo debut and a newly restored “MacArthur Park” by Richard Harris; Hear/read here)
|(Eric)
|Various artists
|“Hard To Find Jukebox Classics, The Fifties: 31 Amazing Stereo Hits” (feat. hits by Bill Haley & His Comets, Fats Domino, Elvis Presley, The Platters, Johnny Mathis, Patti Page, Bobby Darin, etc.; Hear/read here)
|(Hit Parade)
|Various artists
|“Now That’s What I Call R&B” (three CDs, 63 songs)
|(U.K. – Now! Music)
|Various artists
|“12 Inch Dance: Australian 80s Pop” (three-CD, 37-song collection includes rare mixes from Icehouse, Real Life, Split Enz, Pseudo Echo, Hunters & Collectors, Eurogliders, Boom Crash Opera, The Models, etc.; Read here)
|(Australia – Festival / Rhino / Warner Music Australia)
|Paul Young
|“Wherever I Lay My Hat: The Best of Paul Young” (two CDs, 33 songs; Read here)
|(U.K. – Music Club Deluxe)
Reissues (MP3s)
|Duke Ellington
|“An Intimate Piano Session” (20-song collection recorded during eight sessions in New York, Paris and Tokyo between 1961 and 1971; Hear/read here)
|(Storyville)
|Marty Robbins
|“Everything I’ve Always Wanted” (1981 album)
|(Columbia Nashville / Legacy)
DVD / Blu-ray
|Judy Collins
|“A Love Letter to Stephen Sondheim [DVD]” (filmed in May 2016 at the Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver; CD; MP3)
|(Cleopatra)