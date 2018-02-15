Published on February 15th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Feb. 16, 2018
New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)
|The Reverend Shawn Amos
|“The Reverend Shawn Amos Breaks It Down” (producers: Amos, James Saez; new single: “2017”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Put Together Music / AWAL)
|Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet
|“Landfall” (a companion book, titled “Laurie Anderson: All the Things I Lost in the Flood,” was released on Feb. 6; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Vinyl; Download)
|(Nonesuch)
|Angra
|“ØMNI” (new single: “War Horns”; See here; Download)
|(earMUSIC)
|Belle and Sebastian
|“How To Solve Our Human Problems” (EP trilogy; vinyl box set; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Matador)
|Born Ruffians
|“Uncle, Duke & The Chief” (first single: “Forget Me”; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Yep Roc)
|Brandi Carlile
|“By the Way, I Forgive You” (producers: Dave Cobb, Shooter Jennings; first single: “The Joke”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Autographed Version; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl, with download card; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Low Country Sound / Elektra)
|Car Seat Headrest
|“Twin Fantasy” (re-recorded and re-imagined version of Will Toledo’s 2011 album of the same name; first single: “Nervous Young Inhumans”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Matador)
|Lee DeWyze
|“Paranoia” (first single: “The Breakdown”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Shanachie)
|Everything Is Recorded (artist collective formed by producer and XL Recordings co-founder Richard Russell)
|“Everything Is Recorded by Richard Russell” (guests: Peter Gabriel, Damon Albarn, Green Gartside, Owen Pallett, Sampha, Obongjayar, Kamasi Washington, Giggs, Ibeyi, Wiki, Syd, Rachel Zeffira, Infinite; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; Download)
|(XL Recordings)
|For the Fallen Dreams
|“Six” (first single: “Stone”; Hear here; See here; Download)
|(Rise)
|Glass Tiger
|“31” (11 Glass Tiger hits reimagined with traditional acoustic instruments, along with two new tracks, “Wae Yer Family” and “Fire It Up”; producer: Johnny Reid; guests: Julian Lennon, Johnny Reid, Véronic DiCaire, Susan Aglukark, David R. Maracle; Amazon.ca; eBay; On Tour)
|(Halo Entertainment / Warner Music Canada)
|I’m With Her (Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan)
|“See You Around” (first single: “See You Around”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; On Tour)
|(Rounder)
|Felix Jaehn (23-year-old German producer, remixer, DJ)
|“I” (guests: Gucci Mane, Marc E. Bassy, R. City, Clara Mae, Andrew Jackson, Troi Irons, Jasmine Thompson, ALMA, Polina, etc.; new single: “Cool”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Casablanca / Republic)
|Loma
|“Loma” (debut album from Shearwater singer Jonathan Meiburg and Cross Record members Emily Cross and Dan Duszynski; new single: “Joy”; Hear here; See here; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sub Pop)
|Neal Morse
|“Life & Times” (new single: “He Died At Home”; See here; Read here; Vinyl; On Tour)
|(Radiant / Metal Blade)
|Nipsey Hussle
|“Victory Lap” (new single: “Rap Niggas”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(All Money In No Money Out / Atlantic)
|Ought
|“Room Inside the World” (producer: Nicolas Vernhes; first single: “These 3 Things”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Merge)
|Pianos Become the Teeth
|“Wait For Love” (producer: Will Yip; first single: “Charisma”; Hear here; See here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Epitaph)
|The Plot in You (Ohio metalcore band)
|“Dispose” (producers: frontman Landon Tewers, Drew Fulk; new single: “Not Just Breathing”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Fearless)
|Poliça and s t a r g a z e
|“Music for the Long Emergency” (first single: “How Is This Happening”; Hear here; Read here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; On Tour)
|(Totally Gross National Product / Transgressive)
|Pop Evil (Michigan hard-rock band)
|“Pop Evil” (producer: Kato Khandwala; first single: “Waking Lions”; Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl; iTunes; On Tour)
|(eOne Music)
|Senses Fail
|“If There Is Light, It Will Find You” (first single: “Double Cross”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Pure Noise)
|Shannon & the Clams
|“Onion” (producer: Dan Auerbach; first single: “The Boy”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Easy Eye Sound / Nonesuch)
|Michael W. Smith
|“A Million Lights” (first single: “A Million Lights”; Hear here; See here; Amazon.ca; Download; eBay; On Tour)
|(Rocketown / The Fuel Music)
|Superchunk
|“What a Time To Be Alive” (producer: Beau Sorenson; guests: Stephin Merritt, Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, David Bazan, Sabrina Ellis, Skylar Gudasz; first singles: “Break the Glass / Mad World”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Merge)
|U.S. Girls
|“In a Poem Unlimited” (first single: “M.A.H.”; Hear here; See here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(4AD)
|Various artists
|“Escape To Margaritaville (Original Broadway Cast Recording)” (new musical featuring original songs and Jimmy Buffett classics; On Broadway)
|(Mailboat)
|Visions of Atlantis
|“The Deep & The Dark” (See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Napalm)
|Dita Von Teese (American burlesque dancer-singer)
|“Dita Von Teese” (music written and composed by Sébastien Tellier; producers: Tellier, Mind Gamers; new single: “Bird of Prey”; Hear here; Download)
|(Record Makers)
|Wild Beasts
|“Last Night All My Dreams Came True” (recorded live at RAK Studios in London; the U.K. indie-pop quartet says this is its final album; first single: “The Devil’s Palace”; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Domino)
|Wiley
|“Godfather II” (first single: “I Call the Shots,” feat. JME; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(CTA)
|Marlon Williams (New Zealand singer-songwriter)
|“Make Way For Love” (producer: Noah Georgeson; first single: “Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore,” feat. Aldous Harding; Hear here; See here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Dead Oceans)
|Windhand & Satan’s Satyrs
|“Split” (five-song EP from the Virginia heavy metal bands, featuring two new songs from Windhand and three from Satan’s Satyrs; new single: Windhand’s “Three Sisters”; Hear here; NPR’s All Songs Considered; Vinyl; Download; On Tour)
|(Relapse)
New Releases (Downloads)
|Kyle Bielfield
|“Manhattan” (covers album; first single: “Audition [The Fools Who Dream]”; Hear here)
|(Sony Music)
|bigott
|“Candy Valley” (producer: David Loca; first single: “Don’t Stop the Dance”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(bigott)
|Broads (British electronic duo)
|“Field Theory” (producers: Broads, Owen Turner; first single: “Climbs”; Hear here)
|(Humm Recordings)
|David Cook
|“Chromance” (six-song EP; first single: “Gimme Heartbreak”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Analog Heart Music)
|Dabrye
|“Three/Three” (guests: Ghostface Killah, Guilty Simpson, Doom, La Peace, Fatt Father, Quelle Chris, Danny Brown, Nolan the Ninja, etc.; first single: “The Appetite”; Hear here)
|(Ghostly International)
|Brett Dennen
|“Let’s …” (five-song EP; first single: “Already Gone”; Hear here; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Downtown)
|Fischerspooner
|“SIR” (their first album since 2009; producers: Michael Stipe, BOOTS; guests: Holly Miranda, Caroline Polachek, Johnny Magee, Andy LeMaster; new single: “TopBrazil”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; See here; Read here; eBay)
|(Ultra)
|Good Old War
|“Part of You” (five-song EP; first single: “That Feeling,” feat. Anthony Green; Hear here; iTunes;On Tour)
|(Nettwerk)
|His Dream of Lions (Fairfax, Va., alt-rock quartet)
|“Pseudo Star” (five-song EP; first single: “Love Me Like I’m Sick”; See here)
|(His Dream of Lions)
|Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (Wisconsin bluegrass/Americana quintet)
|“The Ode” (producer: Trampled By Turtles frontman Dave Simonett, recorded at Pachyderm Studio in Minnesota, where Nirvana cut “In Utero”; new single: “Steer True”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Tape Time)
|Imperial State Electric
|“Anywhere Loud” (recorded live at sold-out shows in Madrid, Stockholm and Tokyo; Hear here; Amazon UK)
|(Psychout / Sound Pollution)
|Kellen of Troy (aka Kellen Wenrich, ex-Apache Relay violinist)
|“Posthumous Release” (first single: “When You Don’t Hear Goodbye”; Hear here)
|(Allura Sound)
|Killcode
|“The Answer” (producer: Joey Z; Hear here)
|(Killcode, Feb. 20)
|Walter Martin (of The Walkmen)
|“Reminisce Bar & Grill” (new single: “I Can Run Now From the Hellhounds But I Can’t Hide”; Hear here; Vinyl; iTunes)
|(Ile Flottante Music)
|Harvey McLaughlin (San Antonio singer-songwriter )
|“Tabloid News” (Hear here)
|(Saustex)
|Josh Mover & The Shakers (Toronto indie rockers)
|“Into a Ghost” (five-song EP; new single: “When I Steal Your Heart”; Hear here)
|(Josh Mover & The Shakers)
|Alva Noto + Ryuichi Sakamoto
|“Glass” (45-minute long improvised live performance, recorded at architect Philip Johnson’s historic Glass House in Connecticut; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl)
|(Noton)
|Courtney Patton (Americana/folk artist from Granbury, Texas)
|“What It’s Like to Fly Alone” (producer: Patton; guests: Dan Tyminski, husband Jason Eady, Jamie Lin Wilson, Lloyd Maines; first single: “Shove”; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Courtney Patton)
|Razorbats (Norwegian rock band)
|“II” (producer: Kai Christoffersen; new single: “Social Rejects”; Hear here)
|(Rob Mules Records)
|Ride
|“Tomorrow’s Shore” (four-song EP; producer: Erol Alkan; first single: “Catch You Dreaming”; Hear here; Vinyl; iTunes; On Tour) http://amzn.to/2y8js2I” target=”new”>
|(Wichita Recordings)
|Slaves (Sacramento post-hardcore group)
|“Beautiful Death” (producer: Erik Ron; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(SBG / The Orchard)
Reissues (CDs / Vinyl)
|Chairmen of the Board
|“Give Me Just a Little More Time” (1970 album; remastered), “In Session” (1970 album; remastered, with one bonus track), “Bittersweet” (1972 album; remastered)
|(Japan – Solid / Hot Wax / Invictus)
|The Choir
|“Artifact: The Unreleased Album” (1969 recordings; Hear/read here; Download)
|(Omnivore Recordings)
|The Cranberries
|“No Need to Argue [Vinyl]” (1994 album; limited-edition purple vinyl; See here; eBay; Merch)
|(Plain)
|Barbara Dane
|“Hot Jazz, Cool Blues & Hard-Hitting Songs” (two CDs, 38 songs; Download)
|(Smithsonian Folkways)
|Bob Dylan
|“Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits [Vinyl]” (1967 album; 180-gram vinyl; eBay; Merch)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Phil Everly
|“There’s Nothing Too Good for My Baby / Mystic Line” (1974 and 1975 albums on one CD; remastered, with two bonus tracks; Hear here; Read here; Amazon UK)
|(Morello / Cherry Red)
|The Glass House
|“Thanks, I Needed That” (1972 album; remastered, with three bonus tracks)
|(Japan – Solid / Hot Wax / Invictus)
|Honey Cone
|“Take Me With You” (1970 album; remastered, with one bonus track), “Sweet Replies” (1971 album; remastered, with two bonus tracks), “Soulful Tapestry” (1971 album, featuring “Want Ads,” “Stick-Up” and “One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show”; remastered, with one bonus track), “Love, Peace & Soul” (1972 album; remastered, with five bonus tracks)
|(Japan – Solid / Hot Wax / Invictus)
|Kendrick Lamar
|“DAMN. (Collector’s Edition) [Vinyl]” (2017 album; clear vinyl)
|(Aftermath / Interscope)
|100 Proof Aged in Soul
|“Somebody’s Been Sleeping in My Bed” (1970 album; remastered, with five bonus tracks), “100 Proof Aged in Soul” (1972 album; remastered, with six bonus tracks)
|(Japan – Solid / Hot Wax / Invictus)
|Freda Payne
|“Band of Gold” (1970 album; remastered), “Contact” (1971 album; remastered, with eight bonus tracks), “Reaching Out” (1973 album; remastered)
|(Japan – Solid / Hot Wax / Invictus)
|Sonny Rollins
|“Way Out West (60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) [Vinyl]” (1957 album; remastered, with a bonus LP containing alternate versions and previously unreleased tracks from the recording session; eBay)
|(Craft Recordings / Concord)
|Teenage Fanclub
|“Grand Prix [Vinyl]” (1995 album; 180-gram vinyl; See here; eBay; Merch)
|(Plain)
Reissues (Downloads)
|Vanessa Daou
|“Songs for Lovers” (14-song compilation; Hear here)
|(Daou Tempo)
DVD / Blu-ray
|Van Morrison
|“Van Morrison In Concert [DVD]” (filmed during his 2016 show at the BBC Radio Theatre; includes a 60-minute bonus concert “Up on Cyprus Avenue,” recorded on his 70th birthday on the Belfast Avenue Cyprus Hill; See here; Amazon UK)
|(Eagle Vision)
