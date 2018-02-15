New releases

New Releases: Feb. 16, 2018

New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
The Reverend Shawn Amos “The Reverend Shawn Amos Breaks It Down” (producers: Amos, James Saez; new single: “2017”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Put Together Music / AWAL)
Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet “Landfall” (a companion book, titled “Laurie Anderson: All the Things I Lost in the Flood,” was released on Feb. 6; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Vinyl; Download) (Nonesuch)
Angra “ØMNI” (new single: “War Horns”; See here; Download) (earMUSIC)
Belle and Sebastian “How To Solve Our Human Problems” (EP trilogy; vinyl box set; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Matador)
Born Ruffians “Uncle, Duke & The Chief” (first single: “Forget Me”; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes) (Yep Roc)
Brandi Carlile “By the Way, I Forgive You” (producers: Dave Cobb, Shooter Jennings; first single: “The Joke”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Autographed Version; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl, with download card; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Low Country Sound / Elektra)
Car Seat Headrest “Twin Fantasy” (re-recorded and re-imagined version of Will Toledo’s 2011 album of the same name; first single: “Nervous Young Inhumans”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Matador)
Lee DeWyze “Paranoia” (first single: “The Breakdown”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Shanachie)
Everything Is Recorded (artist collective formed by producer and XL Recordings co-founder Richard Russell) “Everything Is Recorded by Richard Russell” (guests: Peter Gabriel, Damon Albarn, Green Gartside, Owen Pallett, Sampha, Obongjayar, Kamasi Washington, Giggs, Ibeyi, Wiki, Syd, Rachel Zeffira, Infinite; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; Download) (XL Recordings)
For the Fallen Dreams “Six” (first single: “Stone”; Hear here; See here; Download) (Rise)
Glass Tiger “31” (11 Glass Tiger hits reimagined with traditional acoustic instruments, along with two new tracks, “Wae Yer Family” and “Fire It Up”; producer: Johnny Reid; guests: Julian Lennon, Johnny Reid, Véronic DiCaire, Susan Aglukark, David R. Maracle; Amazon.ca; eBay; On Tour) (Halo Entertainment / Warner Music Canada)
I’m With Her (Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan) “See You Around” (first single: “See You Around”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; On Tour) (Rounder)
Felix Jaehn (23-year-old German producer, remixer, DJ) “I” (guests: Gucci Mane, Marc E. Bassy, R. City, Clara Mae, Andrew Jackson, Troi Irons, Jasmine Thompson, ALMA, Polina, etc.; new single: “Cool”; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Casablanca / Republic)
Loma “Loma” (debut album from Shearwater singer Jonathan Meiburg and Cross Record members Emily Cross and Dan Duszynski; new single: “Joy”; Hear here; See here; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Sub Pop)
Neal Morse “Life & Times” (new single: “He Died At Home”; See here; Read here; Vinyl; On Tour) (Radiant / Metal Blade)
Nipsey Hussle “Victory Lap” (new single: “Rap Niggas”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (All Money In No Money Out / Atlantic)
Ought “Room Inside the World” (producer: Nicolas Vernhes; first single: “These 3 Things”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes) (Merge)
Pianos Become the Teeth “Wait For Love” (producer: Will Yip; first single: “Charisma”; Hear here; See here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Epitaph)
The Plot in You (Ohio metalcore band) “Dispose” (producers: frontman Landon Tewers, Drew Fulk; new single: “Not Just Breathing”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Fearless)
Poliça and s t a r g a z e “Music for the Long Emergency” (first single: “How Is This Happening”; Hear here; Read here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; On Tour) (Totally Gross National Product / Transgressive)
Pop Evil (Michigan hard-rock band) “Pop Evil” (producer: Kato Khandwala; first single: “Waking Lions”; Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl; iTunes; On Tour) (eOne Music)
Senses Fail “If There Is Light, It Will Find You” (first single: “Double Cross”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Pure Noise)
Shannon & the Clams “Onion” (producer: Dan Auerbach; first single: “The Boy”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Easy Eye Sound / Nonesuch)
Michael W. Smith “A Million Lights” (first single: “A Million Lights”; Hear here; See here; Amazon.ca; Download; eBay; On Tour) (Rocketown / The Fuel Music)
Superchunk “What a Time To Be Alive” (producer: Beau Sorenson; guests: Stephin Merritt, Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, David Bazan, Sabrina Ellis, Skylar Gudasz; first singles: “Break the Glass / Mad World”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Merge)
U.S. Girls “In a Poem Unlimited” (first single: “M.A.H.”; Hear here; See here; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes) (4AD)
Various artists “Escape To Margaritaville (Original Broadway Cast Recording)” (new musical featuring original songs and Jimmy Buffett classics; On Broadway) (Mailboat)
Visions of Atlantis “The Deep & The Dark” (See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Napalm)
Dita Von Teese (American burlesque dancer-singer) “Dita Von Teese” (music written and composed by Sébastien Tellier; producers: Tellier, Mind Gamers; new single: “Bird of Prey”; Hear here; Download) (Record Makers)
Wild Beasts “Last Night All My Dreams Came True” (recorded live at RAK Studios in London; the U.K. indie-pop quartet says this is its final album; first single: “The Devil’s Palace”; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Domino)
Wiley “Godfather II” (first single: “I Call the Shots,” feat. JME; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (CTA)
Marlon Williams (New Zealand singer-songwriter) “Make Way For Love” (producer: Noah Georgeson; first single: “Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore,” feat. Aldous Harding; Hear here; See here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Dead Oceans)
Windhand & Satan’s Satyrs “Split” (five-song EP from the Virginia heavy metal bands, featuring two new songs from Windhand and three from Satan’s Satyrs; new single: Windhand’s “Three Sisters”; Hear here; NPR’s All Songs Considered; Vinyl; Download; On Tour) (Relapse)

New Releases (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Kyle Bielfield “Manhattan” (covers album; first single: “Audition [The Fools Who Dream]”; Hear here) (Sony Music)
bigott “Candy Valley” (producer: David Loca; first single: “Don’t Stop the Dance”; Hear here; iTunes) (bigott)
Broads (British electronic duo) “Field Theory” (producers: Broads, Owen Turner; first single: “Climbs”; Hear here) (Humm Recordings)
David Cook “Chromance” (six-song EP; first single: “Gimme Heartbreak”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (Analog Heart Music)
Dabrye “Three/Three” (guests: Ghostface Killah, Guilty Simpson, Doom, La Peace, Fatt Father, Quelle Chris, Danny Brown, Nolan the Ninja, etc.; first single: “The Appetite”; Hear here) (Ghostly International)
Brett Dennen “Let’s …” (five-song EP; first single: “Already Gone”; Hear here; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Downtown)
Fischerspooner “SIR” (their first album since 2009; producers: Michael Stipe, BOOTS; guests: Holly Miranda, Caroline Polachek, Johnny Magee, Andy LeMaster; new single: “TopBrazil”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; See here; Read here; eBay) (Ultra)
Good Old War “Part of You” (five-song EP; first single: “That Feeling,” feat. Anthony Green; Hear here; iTunes;On Tour) (Nettwerk)
His Dream of Lions (Fairfax, Va., alt-rock quartet) “Pseudo Star” (five-song EP; first single: “Love Me Like I’m Sick”; See here) (His Dream of Lions)
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (Wisconsin bluegrass/Americana quintet) “The Ode” (producer: Trampled By Turtles frontman Dave Simonett, recorded at Pachyderm Studio in Minnesota, where Nirvana cut “In Utero”; new single: “Steer True”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (Tape Time)
Imperial State Electric “Anywhere Loud” (recorded live at sold-out shows in Madrid, Stockholm and Tokyo; Hear here; Amazon UK) (Psychout / Sound Pollution)
Kellen of Troy (aka Kellen Wenrich, ex-Apache Relay violinist) “Posthumous Release” (first single: “When You Don’t Hear Goodbye”; Hear here) (Allura Sound)
Killcode “The Answer” (producer: Joey Z; Hear here) (Killcode, Feb. 20)
Walter Martin (of The Walkmen) “Reminisce Bar & Grill” (new single: “I Can Run Now From the Hellhounds But I Can’t Hide”; Hear here; Vinyl; iTunes) (Ile Flottante Music)
Harvey McLaughlin (San Antonio singer-songwriter ) “Tabloid News” (Hear here) (Saustex)
Josh Mover & The Shakers (Toronto indie rockers) “Into a Ghost” (five-song EP; new single: “When I Steal Your Heart”; Hear here) (Josh Mover & The Shakers)
Alva Noto + Ryuichi Sakamoto “Glass” (45-minute long improvised live performance, recorded at architect Philip Johnson’s historic Glass House in Connecticut; Hear here; Amazon UK; Vinyl) (Noton)
Courtney Patton (Americana/folk artist from Granbury, Texas) “What It’s Like to Fly Alone” (producer: Patton; guests: Dan Tyminski, husband Jason Eady, Jamie Lin Wilson, Lloyd Maines; first single: “Shove”; Hear here; On Tour) (Courtney Patton)
Razorbats (Norwegian rock band) “II” (producer: Kai Christoffersen; new single: “Social Rejects”; Hear here) (Rob Mules Records)
Ride “Tomorrow’s Shore” (four-song EP; producer: Erol Alkan; first single: “Catch You Dreaming”; Hear here; Vinyl; iTunes; On Tour) http://amzn.to/2y8js2I” target=”new”> (Wichita Recordings)
Slaves (Sacramento post-hardcore group) “Beautiful Death” (producer: Erik Ron; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (SBG / The Orchard)

Reissues (CDs / Vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Chairmen of the Board “Give Me Just a Little More Time” (1970 album; remastered), “In Session” (1970 album; remastered, with one bonus track), “Bittersweet” (1972 album; remastered) (Japan – Solid / Hot Wax / Invictus)
The Choir “Artifact: The Unreleased Album” (1969 recordings; Hear/read here; Download) (Omnivore Recordings)
The Cranberries “No Need to Argue [Vinyl]” (1994 album; limited-edition purple vinyl; See here; eBay; Merch) (Plain)
Barbara Dane “Hot Jazz, Cool Blues & Hard-Hitting Songs” (two CDs, 38 songs; Download) (Smithsonian Folkways)
Bob Dylan “Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits [Vinyl]” (1967 album; 180-gram vinyl; eBay; Merch) (Columbia / Legacy)
Phil Everly “There’s Nothing Too Good for My Baby / Mystic Line” (1974 and 1975 albums on one CD; remastered, with two bonus tracks; Hear here; Read here; Amazon UK) (Morello / Cherry Red)
The Glass House “Thanks, I Needed That” (1972 album; remastered, with three bonus tracks) (Japan – Solid / Hot Wax / Invictus)
Honey Cone “Take Me With You” (1970 album; remastered, with one bonus track), “Sweet Replies” (1971 album; remastered, with two bonus tracks), “Soulful Tapestry” (1971 album, featuring “Want Ads,” “Stick-Up” and “One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show”; remastered, with one bonus track), “Love, Peace & Soul” (1972 album; remastered, with five bonus tracks) (Japan – Solid / Hot Wax / Invictus)
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN. (Collector’s Edition) [Vinyl]” (2017 album; clear vinyl) (Aftermath / Interscope)
100 Proof Aged in Soul “Somebody’s Been Sleeping in My Bed” (1970 album; remastered, with five bonus tracks), “100 Proof Aged in Soul” (1972 album; remastered, with six bonus tracks) (Japan – Solid / Hot Wax / Invictus)
Freda Payne “Band of Gold” (1970 album; remastered), “Contact” (1971 album; remastered, with eight bonus tracks), “Reaching Out” (1973 album; remastered) (Japan – Solid / Hot Wax / Invictus)
Sonny Rollins “Way Out West (60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) [Vinyl]” (1957 album; remastered, with a bonus LP containing alternate versions and previously unreleased tracks from the recording session; eBay) (Craft Recordings / Concord)
Teenage Fanclub “Grand Prix [Vinyl]” (1995 album; 180-gram vinyl; See here; eBay; Merch) (Plain)

Reissues (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Vanessa Daou “Songs for Lovers” (14-song compilation; Hear here) (Daou Tempo)

DVD / Blu-ray

Artist(s)/cast: Title: Studio/label:
Van Morrison “Van Morrison In Concert [DVD]” (filmed during his 2016 show at the BBC Radio Theatre; includes a 60-minute bonus concert “Up on Cyprus Avenue,” recorded on his 70th birthday on the Belfast Avenue Cyprus Hill; See here; Amazon UK) (Eagle Vision)

