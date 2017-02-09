New releases

New Releases: Feb. 10, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness “Zombies on Broadway” (first single: “Fire Escape”; See here; MP3; On Tour; Merch) (Vanguard)
Elvin Bishop “Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio” (original songs, mixed in with covers of Lightnin’ Hopkins, Fats Domino, Sunnyland Slim, Ted Taylor and Bobby Womack; guests: Kim Wilson, Charlie Musselwhite, Rick Estrin; Hear here) (Alligator)
Cait Brennan “Introducing the Breakdown According to Cait Brennan” (Hear here) (Black Market Glamour, Feb. 14)
Michael Bolton “Songs of Cinema” (Hear here; Read here; MP3; On Tour; Merch) (Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
The Broken Ravens (Scottish rock band) “The Broken Ravens” (five-song EP; producers: Keith Morrison, The Broken Ravens; first single: “Calling of the Hounds”; See here) (The Broken Ravens)
Duchess (NYC vocal trio) “Laughing at Life” (featuring songs by Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, Duke Ellington, Ray Charles, etc.; producer: Oded-Lev Ari; guests: Anat Cohen, Wycliffe Gordon; Hear here) (Anzic)
Lupe Fiasco “DROGAS Light” (guests: Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, Big K.R.I.T., etc.; new single: “Wild Child”; Hear here; Merch) (1st & 15th / Thirty Tigers)
Sallie Ford “Soul Sick” (first single: “Get Out”; Hear/read here; MP3) (Vanguard)
The Godfathers “A Big Bad Beautiful Noise” (See here; MP3) (Godfather Recordings2 / Metropolis)
Hand Habits (aka singer-songwriter Meg Duffy) “Wildly Idle (Humble Before the Void)” (first single: “All the While”; Hear here; MP3) (Woodsist)
Jesca Hoop “Memories Are Now” (producer: Blake Mills; first single: “The Lost Sky”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl, with download card; MP3; On Tour) (Sub Pop)
Simon Kirke “All Because of You” (guest: Warren Haynes; Hear here) (The End / BMG)
Christopher Martin “Big Deal” (guests: Busy Signal, Chip, Destiny Moriah, Tanto Blacks; new single: “Magic”; Hear here) (VP)
Overkill “The Grinding Wheel” (producers: Overkill, Andy Sneap; first single: “Our Finest Hour”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour; Merch) (Nuclear Blast)
Prince Royce “Five” (See here; Deluxe Edition; Merch) (Sony Music Latin)
Chuck Prophet “Bobby Fuller Died for Your Sins” (Hear here; MP3) (Yep Roc)
Rag’N’Bone Man (aka English singer-songwriter Rory Graham) “Human” (producers: Two Inch Punch, Jonny Coffer, Mark Crew; first single: “Human”; See here; MP3) (Columbia)
The Sadies “Northern Passages” (guest: Kurt Vile; first single: “Riverview Fog”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour) (Yep Roc)
The Simple Carnival “Smitten” (power-pop outfit’s third and final album; Hear here) (Sundrift, Feb. 14)
Sinkane “Life & Livin’ It” (producer: frontman Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab; Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3; On Tour) (City Slang)
Thievery Corporation “The Temple of I & I” (Jamaica-infused album from the D.C.-based electronic band; Hear here; Vinyl; MP3; On Tour; Merch) (ESL Music)
Tinariwen (Malian Tuareg band) “Elwan” (mixed by Andrew Schepps; guests: Kurt Vile, Mark Lanegan, Matt Sweeney, Alain Johannes; first single: “Ténéré Tàqqàl”; See here; NPR First Listen; MP3; On Tour) (ANTI- / Epitaph)
Various artists “Fifty Shades Darker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (sequel opens in theaters Feb. 10; soundtrack features songs by ZAYN | Taylor Swift, Halsey, John Legend, Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj, Sia, Corrine Bailey Rae, etc.; Hear here; Trailer; Original Score by Danny Elfman; MP3; Target-Exclusive CD, with three extra tracks; Merch) (Republic)
Brett Young (“Caliville” country singer-songwriter) “Brett Young” (producer: Dann Huff; See here; On Tour) (Big Machine)
Miguel Zenón “Típico” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3) (Miel Music)

New Releases (MP3s)

Artist: Title: Label:
Amber Run “For a Moment, I Was Lost” (producer: Ben Allen; first single: “Perfect”; Hear here; CD, out March 17) (Dine Alone)
Ebone East “Happy Valentine’s Day!” (producer: Ebone Leroy East; guests: j-Tilt, J-Huff, Yuzzy Bong, E.L.E.P.H.A.N.T, Face Tha General, Snolen Savy, etc.; first single: “My Gurl”; Hear here) (Table, Feb. 14)
Echo Arcadia (Scottish alt-pop band) “Visions of Symmetry” (Hear here) (Sounds Massive)
Fionas Run (indie-rock quartet) “Colour of Sound” (new single: “Pictures”; Hear here) (Fionas Run)
Una Healy (Irish singer-songwriter, formerly of The Saturdays) “The Waiting Game” (first single: “The Waiting Game”; Hear here) (Decca)
Mr. Elevator (L.A. psych-pop band) “When the Morning Greets You” (first single: “Sunshine Daydream”; Hear here) (Rad Cat)
Quelle Chris (rapper-producer) “Being You Is Great!, I Wish I Could Be You More Often” (Hear here; NPR First Listen) (Mello Music Group)
Super Snake (N.J. rock band) “Leap of Love” (producer: Kevin Antreassian; first single: “Big Seize”; Hear here; Read here) (The Same Ghost Collective, Feb. 14)
Teen Daze (British Columbia-based artist Jamison Isaak) “Themes For Dying Earth” (first single: “Cycle”; Hear here; NPR First Listen) (FLORA)
Witherfall (drummer Adam Sagan died of T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma in early December 2016) “Nocturnes and Requiems” (first single: “End of Time”; Hear here; See here) (Witherfall Music LLC)

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Bachman-Turner Overdrive “Street Action / Rock N’ Roll Nights” (1978, 1979 albums on one CD; remastered; On Tour; Merch) (U.K. – BGO)
Tony Bennett “The Singles Collection 1951-62” (three CDs, 78 songs; Read here) (Acrobat)
Shelley Berman “The Complete Albums 1959-61” (four albums on three CDs) (Acrobat)
Bon Jovi “Vinyl Box Set” (25-LP collection, from their 1984 self-titled debut to 2016’s “This House Is Not For Sale”; 180-gram vinyl; On Tour; Merch) (Island / UMe)
David Bowie “Live Nassau Coliseum ’76” (two-CD breakout from last year’s “Who Can I Be Now? 1974-1976” box set, recorded at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., on March 23, 1976; Vinyl; MP3; Merch) (Rhino / Parlophone)
Jackson Browne “Awake Again: The Classic 1982 Broadcast” (two CDs; On Tour; Merch) (Go Faster)
Ornette Coleman “The Complete Albums Collection: 1958-1962” (four CDs) (Enlightenment)
Deep Purple “Made in Europe” (1975 live album; remastered; Merch) (Friday Music)
Eagles “Hotel California: Legendary Radio Broadcasts” (four-CD set; Merch) (Laser Media)
Screamin’ Jay Hawkins “The Planet Sessions” (1965 recordings, with bonus stereo mixes and unissued tracks; Hear/read here) (U.K. – Ace)
Sonny James “The Singles Collection 1952-62” (two CDs, 61 songs; MP3) (Acrobat)
Jefferson Airplane “Nothing in Particular: The Lost 1968 Dutch Broadcast” (All Access)
Kris Kristofferson “The Austin Sessions (Expanded Edition)” (1999 album; remastered, with two unreleased session outtakes; Vinyl) (Rhino / Atlantic)
Tommy Ladnier “The Tommy Ladnier Collection 1923-39” (two CDs) (Fabulous)
Arthur Lee “Arthur Lee” (1981 album; remastered) (Friday Music)
The Moonglows “The Complete Singles As & Bs 1953-62” (two CDs, 56 songs; Read here) (Enlightenment)
Gerry Mulligan “The Pacific Jazz Collection 1952-1959” (eight albums on four CDs) (Enlightenment)
Old Crow Medicine Show “Best of Old Crow Medicine Show” (14 songs; MP3; On Tour; Merch) (Nettwerk)
Ozark Mountain Daredevils “Ozark Mountain Daredevils” (1980 album; remastered; On Tour; Merch) (U.K. – BGO)
Raffi “Best of Raffi” (16 songs; On Tour) (Rounder)
Rush “Passaic 1976: The New Jersey Broadcast” (Merch) (Zip City)
Sea Level “Ball Room” (1980 album; remastered) (U.K. – BGO)
Jimmy Smith “When Wine Was Cheap: The Steamy Bowl Tapes ’91-’99” (two CDs) (High Plains Films)
Bruce Springsteen with Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers “New Jersey 1994” (On Tour; Merch) (Sonic Boom)
Sonny Stitt “The Classic Albums Collection 1957-1963” (eight albums on four CDs) (Enlightenment)
Stoneground “Stoneground / Stoneground 3” (1971, 1973 albums; remastered) (U.K. – BGO)
Various artists “First Dates: The Album” (65 classic love songs on two CDs) (U.K. – Decca)
Various artists “Love’s Been Good To Me: The Songs of Rod McKuen” (25 songs; Hear/read here) (U.K. – Ace)
Gene Vincent “The Complete Singles As & Bs 1956-62” (two CDs, 56 songs; Read here) (Acrobat)
Andy Williams “Love Theme From ‘The Godfather’ / Solitaire / You Lay So Easy On / The Way We Were” (1972, 1973, 1974 and 1975 albums on two CDs; remastered; Merch) (U.K. – BGO)

Reissues (MP3s)

Artist: Title: Label:
Tommy Edwards “The Tommy Edwards Singles Collection 1951-62” (52 songs) (Acrobat)
Uppermost (French electronic musician) “Origins (2011-2016)” (23-song collection includes the previously unreleased “Alive”; Hear here) (Uppwind)

DVD / Blu-ray

Artist(s)/cast: Title: Studio:
Leonard Cohen “The Live Broadcast Sessions 1985-1993 [DVD]” (Video Music Inc.)
Def Leppard “and there will be a next time … Live From Detroit [DVD]” (one-DVD, two-CD set capturing the band’s summer of 2016 show at the DTE Energy Music Theatre; Blu-ray + CD) (Eagle Rock)
Fleetwood Mac “Save Me a Place: Live in Concert 1982 [DVD]” (Video Music Inc.)
Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, et al “Dirty Dancing (30th Anniversary Edition) [DVD]” (1987 film; two discs, with unseen interview footage and new featurettes; Blu-ray + DVD) (Lionsgate)

Next Week: Feb. 17, 2017

Dec. 30 / Jan. 6 / Jan. 13 / Jan. 20 / Jan. 27 / Feb. 3

