New Releases: Feb. 10, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
|“Zombies on Broadway” (first single: “Fire Escape”; See here; MP3; On Tour; Merch)
|(Vanguard)
|Elvin Bishop
|“Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio” (original songs, mixed in with covers of Lightnin’ Hopkins, Fats Domino, Sunnyland Slim, Ted Taylor and Bobby Womack; guests: Kim Wilson, Charlie Musselwhite, Rick Estrin; Hear here)
|(Alligator)
|Cait Brennan
|“Introducing the Breakdown According to Cait Brennan” (Hear here)
|(Black Market Glamour, Feb. 14)
|Michael Bolton
|“Songs of Cinema” (Hear here; Read here; MP3; On Tour; Merch)
|(Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
|The Broken Ravens (Scottish rock band)
|“The Broken Ravens” (five-song EP; producers: Keith Morrison, The Broken Ravens; first single: “Calling of the Hounds”; See here)
|(The Broken Ravens)
|Duchess (NYC vocal trio)
|“Laughing at Life” (featuring songs by Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, Duke Ellington, Ray Charles, etc.; producer: Oded-Lev Ari; guests: Anat Cohen, Wycliffe Gordon; Hear here)
|(Anzic)
|Lupe Fiasco
|“DROGAS Light” (guests: Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, Big K.R.I.T., etc.; new single: “Wild Child”; Hear here; Merch)
|(1st & 15th / Thirty Tigers)
|Sallie Ford
|“Soul Sick” (first single: “Get Out”; Hear/read here; MP3)
|(Vanguard)
|The Godfathers
|“A Big Bad Beautiful Noise” (See here; MP3)
|(Godfather Recordings2 / Metropolis)
|Hand Habits (aka singer-songwriter Meg Duffy)
|“Wildly Idle (Humble Before the Void)” (first single: “All the While”; Hear here; MP3)
|(Woodsist)
|Jesca Hoop
|“Memories Are Now” (producer: Blake Mills; first single: “The Lost Sky”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl, with download card; MP3; On Tour)
|(Sub Pop)
|Simon Kirke
|“All Because of You” (guest: Warren Haynes; Hear here)
|(The End / BMG)
|Christopher Martin
|“Big Deal” (guests: Busy Signal, Chip, Destiny Moriah, Tanto Blacks; new single: “Magic”; Hear here)
|(VP)
|Overkill
|“The Grinding Wheel” (producers: Overkill, Andy Sneap; first single: “Our Finest Hour”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour; Merch)
|(Nuclear Blast)
|Prince Royce
|“Five” (See here; Deluxe Edition; Merch)
|(Sony Music Latin)
|Chuck Prophet
|“Bobby Fuller Died for Your Sins” (Hear here; MP3)
|(Yep Roc)
|Rag’N’Bone Man (aka English singer-songwriter Rory Graham)
|“Human” (producers: Two Inch Punch, Jonny Coffer, Mark Crew; first single: “Human”; See here; MP3)
|(Columbia)
|The Sadies
|“Northern Passages” (guest: Kurt Vile; first single: “Riverview Fog”; Hear here; MP3; On Tour)
|(Yep Roc)
|The Simple Carnival
|“Smitten” (power-pop outfit’s third and final album; Hear here)
|(Sundrift, Feb. 14)
|Sinkane
|“Life & Livin’ It” (producer: frontman Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab; Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3; On Tour)
|(City Slang)
|Thievery Corporation
|“The Temple of I & I” (Jamaica-infused album from the D.C.-based electronic band; Hear here; Vinyl; MP3; On Tour; Merch)
|(ESL Music)
|Tinariwen (Malian Tuareg band)
|“Elwan” (mixed by Andrew Schepps; guests: Kurt Vile, Mark Lanegan, Matt Sweeney, Alain Johannes; first single: “Ténéré Tàqqàl”; See here; NPR First Listen; MP3; On Tour)
|(ANTI- / Epitaph)
|Various artists
|“Fifty Shades Darker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (sequel opens in theaters Feb. 10; soundtrack features songs by ZAYN | Taylor Swift, Halsey, John Legend, Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj, Sia, Corrine Bailey Rae, etc.; Hear here; Trailer; Original Score by Danny Elfman; MP3; Target-Exclusive CD, with three extra tracks; Merch)
|(Republic)
|Brett Young (“Caliville” country singer-songwriter)
|“Brett Young” (producer: Dann Huff; See here; On Tour)
|(Big Machine)
|Miguel Zenón
|“Típico” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; MP3)
|(Miel Music)
New Releases (MP3s)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Amber Run
|“For a Moment, I Was Lost” (producer: Ben Allen; first single: “Perfect”; Hear here; CD, out March 17)
|(Dine Alone)
|Ebone East
|“Happy Valentine’s Day!” (producer: Ebone Leroy East; guests: j-Tilt, J-Huff, Yuzzy Bong, E.L.E.P.H.A.N.T, Face Tha General, Snolen Savy, etc.; first single: “My Gurl”; Hear here)
|(Table, Feb. 14)
|Echo Arcadia (Scottish alt-pop band)
|“Visions of Symmetry” (Hear here)
|(Sounds Massive)
|Fionas Run (indie-rock quartet)
|“Colour of Sound” (new single: “Pictures”; Hear here)
|(Fionas Run)
|Una Healy (Irish singer-songwriter, formerly of The Saturdays)
|“The Waiting Game” (first single: “The Waiting Game”; Hear here)
|(Decca)
|Mr. Elevator (L.A. psych-pop band)
|“When the Morning Greets You” (first single: “Sunshine Daydream”; Hear here)
|(Rad Cat)
|Quelle Chris (rapper-producer)
|“Being You Is Great!, I Wish I Could Be You More Often” (Hear here; NPR First Listen)
|(Mello Music Group)
|Super Snake (N.J. rock band)
|“Leap of Love” (producer: Kevin Antreassian; first single: “Big Seize”; Hear here; Read here)
|(The Same Ghost Collective, Feb. 14)
|Teen Daze (British Columbia-based artist Jamison Isaak)
|“Themes For Dying Earth” (first single: “Cycle”; Hear here; NPR First Listen)
|(FLORA)
|Witherfall (drummer Adam Sagan died of T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma in early December 2016)
|“Nocturnes and Requiems” (first single: “End of Time”; Hear here; See here)
|(Witherfall Music LLC)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Bachman-Turner Overdrive
|“Street Action / Rock N’ Roll Nights” (1978, 1979 albums on one CD; remastered; On Tour; Merch)
|(U.K. – BGO)
|Tony Bennett
|“The Singles Collection 1951-62” (three CDs, 78 songs; Read here)
|(Acrobat)
|Shelley Berman
|“The Complete Albums 1959-61” (four albums on three CDs)
|(Acrobat)
|Bon Jovi
|“Vinyl Box Set” (25-LP collection, from their 1984 self-titled debut to 2016’s “This House Is Not For Sale”; 180-gram vinyl; On Tour; Merch)
|(Island / UMe)
|David Bowie
|“Live Nassau Coliseum ’76” (two-CD breakout from last year’s “Who Can I Be Now? 1974-1976” box set, recorded at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., on March 23, 1976; Vinyl; MP3; Merch)
|(Rhino / Parlophone)
|Jackson Browne
|“Awake Again: The Classic 1982 Broadcast” (two CDs; On Tour; Merch)
|(Go Faster)
|Ornette Coleman
|“The Complete Albums Collection: 1958-1962” (four CDs)
|(Enlightenment)
|Deep Purple
|“Made in Europe” (1975 live album; remastered; Merch)
|(Friday Music)
|Eagles
|“Hotel California: Legendary Radio Broadcasts” (four-CD set; Merch)
|(Laser Media)
|Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
|“The Planet Sessions” (1965 recordings, with bonus stereo mixes and unissued tracks; Hear/read here)
|(U.K. – Ace)
|Sonny James
|“The Singles Collection 1952-62” (two CDs, 61 songs; MP3)
|(Acrobat)
|Jefferson Airplane
|“Nothing in Particular: The Lost 1968 Dutch Broadcast”
|(All Access)
|Kris Kristofferson
|“The Austin Sessions (Expanded Edition)” (1999 album; remastered, with two unreleased session outtakes; Vinyl)
|(Rhino / Atlantic)
|Tommy Ladnier
|“The Tommy Ladnier Collection 1923-39” (two CDs)
|(Fabulous)
|Arthur Lee
|“Arthur Lee” (1981 album; remastered)
|(Friday Music)
|The Moonglows
|“The Complete Singles As & Bs 1953-62” (two CDs, 56 songs; Read here)
|(Enlightenment)
|Gerry Mulligan
|“The Pacific Jazz Collection 1952-1959” (eight albums on four CDs)
|(Enlightenment)
|Old Crow Medicine Show
|“Best of Old Crow Medicine Show” (14 songs; MP3; On Tour; Merch)
|(Nettwerk)
|Ozark Mountain Daredevils
|“Ozark Mountain Daredevils” (1980 album; remastered; On Tour; Merch)
|(U.K. – BGO)
|Raffi
|“Best of Raffi” (16 songs; On Tour)
|(Rounder)
|Rush
|“Passaic 1976: The New Jersey Broadcast” (Merch)
|(Zip City)
|Sea Level
|“Ball Room” (1980 album; remastered)
|(U.K. – BGO)
|Jimmy Smith
|“When Wine Was Cheap: The Steamy Bowl Tapes ’91-’99” (two CDs)
|(High Plains Films)
|Bruce Springsteen with Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers
|“New Jersey 1994” (On Tour; Merch)
|(Sonic Boom)
|Sonny Stitt
|“The Classic Albums Collection 1957-1963” (eight albums on four CDs)
|(Enlightenment)
|Stoneground
|“Stoneground / Stoneground 3” (1971, 1973 albums; remastered)
|(U.K. – BGO)
|Various artists
|“First Dates: The Album” (65 classic love songs on two CDs)
|(U.K. – Decca)
|Various artists
|“Love’s Been Good To Me: The Songs of Rod McKuen” (25 songs; Hear/read here)
|(U.K. – Ace)
|Gene Vincent
|“The Complete Singles As & Bs 1956-62” (two CDs, 56 songs; Read here)
|(Acrobat)
|Andy Williams
|“Love Theme From ‘The Godfather’ / Solitaire / You Lay So Easy On / The Way We Were” (1972, 1973, 1974 and 1975 albums on two CDs; remastered; Merch)
|(U.K. – BGO)
Reissues (MP3s)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Tommy Edwards
|“The Tommy Edwards Singles Collection 1951-62” (52 songs)
|(Acrobat)
|Uppermost (French electronic musician)
|“Origins (2011-2016)” (23-song collection includes the previously unreleased “Alive”; Hear here)
|(Uppwind)
DVD / Blu-ray
|Artist(s)/cast:
|Title:
|Studio:
|Leonard Cohen
|“The Live Broadcast Sessions 1985-1993 [DVD]”
|(Video Music Inc.)
|Def Leppard
|“and there will be a next time … Live From Detroit [DVD]” (one-DVD, two-CD set capturing the band’s summer of 2016 show at the DTE Energy Music Theatre; Blu-ray + CD)
|(Eagle Rock)
|Fleetwood Mac
|“Save Me a Place: Live in Concert 1982 [DVD]”
|(Video Music Inc.)
|Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, et al
|“Dirty Dancing (30th Anniversary Edition) [DVD]” (1987 film; two discs, with unseen interview footage and new featurettes; Blu-ray + DVD)
|(Lionsgate)