New Releases: Dec. 23, 2016
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Various artists
|“From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert for Orlando” (net proceeds from the two-CD album will be donated to the GLBT Community Center of Central Florida, Hope and Help Center of Central Florida and Zebra Coalition; DVD; Blu-ray)
|(Broadway)
New Releases (MP3s)
|Nigel Kennedy
|“My World” (featuring Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra and The Stella; See here)
|(Berlin Classics / Neue Meister)
|Shawn Mendes
|“Live at Madison Square Garden” (12-song collection, recorded in September 2016; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Island)
|Nine Inch Nails
|“Not the Actual Events” (five-song EP; Hear here; Merch)
|(The Null Corporation)
|T.I.
|“Us or Else: Letter to the System” (guests: Charlie Wilson, The-Dream, Big K.R.I.T., Quavo, Tokyo Jetz, Translee, London Jae, B Rossi; Hear here)
|(T.I. / Roc Nation)
|Roy Wood$
|“Nocturnal” (seven-song EP; guests: MadeinTYO, Majid Jordan; Hear here)
|(OVO Sound / Warner)
|Yo Gotti
|“White Friday (CM9)” (guests: Kanye West, Big Sean, LunchMoney Lewis, Kodak Black, 2 Chainz, Quavo, YFN Lucci, Blac Youngsta; Merch)
|(Epic)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Boston
|“Boston [Vinyl]” (1976 album; 180-gram red vinyl)
|(Friday Music)
|The 5th Dimension
|“The Complete Soul City/Bell Singles 1966-1975” (three CDs, 61 songs)
|(Real Gone Music)
|David Oistrakh
|“The David Oistrakh Edition: Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon,
Decca, Philips & Westminster” (22-CD box set)
|(Deutsche Grammophon)
|The Who
|“My Generation (Super Deluxe)” (five-CD box set, featuring mono remaster of the 1965 album, new stereo mix, unheard songs, unreleased demos, alternate mixes, etc., plus an 80-page color book with many unseen period photos and new notes from Pete Townshend)
|(Geffen / UMe)
|Dwight Yoakam
|“Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc. Etc. (Deluxe Version) [Vinyl]” (1986 album; three-LP set)
|(Reprise)
Reissues (MP3s)
|Kate Bush
|“The Dreaming” (1982 album), “Hounds of Love” (1985 album; Merch)
|(Parlophone)
