New releases

Published on December 22nd, 2016 | by Gerry Galipault

0

New Releases: Dec. 23, 2016

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Various artists “From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert for Orlando” (net proceeds from the two-CD album will be donated to the GLBT Community Center of Central Florida, Hope and Help Center of Central Florida and Zebra Coalition; DVD; Blu-ray) (Broadway)

More Releases for Dec. 23, 2016 »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

New Releases (MP3s)

Artist: Title: Label:
Nigel Kennedy “My World” (featuring Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra and The Stella; See here) (Berlin Classics / Neue Meister)
Shawn Mendes “Live at Madison Square Garden” (12-song collection, recorded in September 2016; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (Island)
Nine Inch Nails “Not the Actual Events” (five-song EP; Hear here; Merch) (The Null Corporation)
T.I. “Us or Else: Letter to the System” (guests: Charlie Wilson, The-Dream, Big K.R.I.T., Quavo, Tokyo Jetz, Translee, London Jae, B Rossi; Hear here) (T.I. / Roc Nation)
Roy Wood$ “Nocturnal” (seven-song EP; guests: MadeinTYO, Majid Jordan; Hear here) (OVO Sound / Warner)
Yo Gotti “White Friday (CM9)” (guests: Kanye West, Big Sean, LunchMoney Lewis, Kodak Black, 2 Chainz, Quavo, YFN Lucci, Blac Youngsta; Merch) (Epic)

More Digital Releases for Dec. 23, 2016 »

Wireless & Streaming Audio .. Shop Now »

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Boston “Boston [Vinyl]” (1976 album; 180-gram red vinyl) (Friday Music)
The 5th Dimension “The Complete Soul City/Bell Singles 1966-1975” (three CDs, 61 songs) (Real Gone Music)
David Oistrakh “The David Oistrakh Edition: Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon,
Decca, Philips & Westminster” (22-CD box set) 		(Deutsche Grammophon)
The Who “My Generation (Super Deluxe)” (five-CD box set, featuring mono remaster of the 1965 album, new stereo mix, unheard songs, unreleased demos, alternate mixes, etc., plus an 80-page color book with many unseen period photos and new notes from Pete Townshend) (Geffen / UMe)
Dwight Yoakam “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc. Etc. (Deluxe Version) [Vinyl]” (1986 album; three-LP set) (Reprise)

More Releases for Dec. 23, 2016 »

Garth Brooks: The Ultimate Collection »

Reissues (MP3s)

Artist: Title: Label:
Kate Bush “The Dreaming” (1982 album), “Hounds of Love” (1985 album; Merch) (Parlophone)

More Digital Releases for Dec. 23, 2016 »

Next Week: Dec. 30, 2016

Nov. 11 / Nov. 18 / Nov. 25 / Dec. 2 / Dec. 9 / Dec. 16

Tags: , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑